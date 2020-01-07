More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53

Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 9:57 PM EST
BOSTON — Sloppy. Lethargic. Lukewarm effort. Lack of composure.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett knows what the problems were in Tuesday night’s loss to Boston College. Now he’s got to fix them.

“I think the tape’s going to reveal some things that are going to hurt and sting,” Bennett said after unranked BC beat the 18th-ranked Cavaliers 60-53. “But you move on and get ready for the next one.”

Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as the Eagles sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.

Jay Heath scored 17 for BC (9-6, 3-1), which had not beaten Virginia in six tries since 2013. It was BC’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 11 Florida State last January, and Virginia’s first loss to an unranked ACC opponent in almost two years.

“We’re trying to do the same thing as everyone else,” BC coach Jim Christian said, whose team was a 10 1/2-point underdog coming off a 39-point loss to Duke. “These guys are not surprised they won this game.”

Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1). The 2019 champs, who a year earlier were the first team to lose as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, have now lost two of their last four games.

BC scored eight of the first 10 points in the game and still led 42-30 with 14 minutes left before Virginia scored 10 in a row. With about seven minutes left, Key missed a layup and Mamadi Diakite slapped the rebound out to the top of the key, where Kihei Clark hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 45-all.

Diakite followed with a three-point play to give Virginia its first lead since the opening basket of the game. Clark scored seven points during the 20-3 run, while BC was held to just one basket over almost nine minutes.

BC took a 53-51 lead with just over two minutes left, but Key scored from underneath to tie it. Hamilton scored from in front of the Eagles bench to put them ahead, then leaned back into the embrace of his teammates to celebrate.

“Feeling the support of the guys,” Hamilton said. “That was a great feeling.”

UNDERMANNED

Boston College was without starting point guard Derryck Thornton, who injured his ankle, and Nic Popovic, who has been out a month with a sore back. Forward Steffon Mitchell, who was nauseated and had migraine headaches, needed two IVs to get ready for the game.

Christian said he didn’t know if Mitchell would be available until about five minutes before the tipoff. He played almost 30 minutes and scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

“There’s a beauty to it,” Christian said. “It’s effort, it’s character, it’s determination.”

EARLY STRUGGLES

The Cavaliers committed four fouls in the first 67 seconds, and Diakite went to the bench with two. The biggest man in Virginia’s starting lineup — and the only one listed as a forward, along with four guards — played just 4:36 in the first half, with two points and two rebounds.

After making its first shot, Virginia missed the next seven, and it was still just 8-2 with almost six minutes gone.

“I thought we were kind of lethargic in the beginning of the game,” Clark said. “And once you dig yourself that big of a hole … it’s hard to get back in it.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: After climbing as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25, the Cavaliers have now lost to South Carolina and Boston College in the last two weeks. They have lost as many games as they did all of last season.

Boston College: The Eagles were able to quickly forget about their 88-49 loss to Duke on Dec. 31.

“We had a week to get ready for this game, so we had the benefit of time to get it out of our system,” Christian said. “When you’re playing great teams in this league, if you dwell too much on one game, you’re going to struggle.”

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

No. 14 Kentucky takes control late, beats Georgia 78-69

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 12:26 AM EST
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Immanuel Quickley’s 3-pointer gave No. 14 Kentucky its first lead of the second half and the Wildcats overcame Anthony Edwards’ 23 points to beat Georgia 78-69 on Tuesday night and continue their domination of the Southeastern Conference rivalry.

Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) trailed 37-31 at halftime before finally taking the lead on Quickley’s 3 with 8:06 remaining. Georgia (10-4, 0-1) never regained the lead.

Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky. Quickley added 15 points.

The Bulldogs hoped to gain momentum from last Saturday’s win at then-No. 9 Memphis. It was Georgia’s first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. The Bulldogs were in position to beat another ranked opponent before the Wildcats took control.

Finally, in the final minute, Kentucky fans in the sellout crowd chanted “Go Big Blue!” as the Wildcats completed their 13th consecutive win over Georgia.

Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans returned from a left ankle injury to start and score 13 points. The injury forced Hagans, from Cartersville, Georgia, to sit out Saturday’s 71-59 win over Missouri in the Wildcats’ SEC opener. He started against the Bulldogs after moving with no difficulty in pregame warmups.

Hagans had a slow start, missing a 3-pointer and a layup in the opening minute. The sophomore was 0 for 5 from the field before breaking his drought with a layup to start a three-point play midway through the half. He made 4 of 12 shots.

Edwards had the fans in the sellout crowd on their feet when he made his first two shots, including a 3, for a 5-0 lead. Kentucky answered with 10 straight points.

The Bulldogs closed the half with an 11-5 run. Edwards closed Georgia’s scoring in the half with a powerful baseline jam before Hagans answered with a 3.

Quickley’s 3-pointer from the corner gave the Wildcats their first advantage of the second half, 58-57. Following a timeout, Maxey blew past the Georgia defense to score on a windmill layup, and Nick Richards’ three-point play capped a 10-0 run that pushed Kentucky’s lead to 63-57.

INTEREST FROM THE PROS

There was good representation from the Atlanta Hawks in the stands. General manager Travis Schlenk had a seat but was one-upped by point guard Trae Young, who sat on the front row beside rapper Quavo. Young’s presence caught the attention of Edwards, who gestured toward the Hawks star after his big jam late in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats finally began taking advantage of their size advantage inside with E.J. Montgomery (6-foot-10, 228 pounds) and Richards (6-11, 247) in the second half. Georgia had a 24-17 advantage in rebounds in the first half, but Kentucky finished with a 40-36 edge.

Georgia: The Bulldogs continue to improve in coach Tom Crean’s second season, but they couldn’t pull off their first win over Kentucky since March 7, 2013. Rayshaun Hammonds had only nine points and four rebounds before fouling out with 1:09 remaining. There was too little help from Georgia’s other inside players.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats return home to play Alabama on Saturday.

Georgia: The Bulldogs play at No. 5 Auburn, which joins Kentucky as the SEC’s only ranked teams, on Saturday night.

No. 4 Baylor gets balanced performance in 57-52 win at No. 22 Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2020, 12:19 AM EST
It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective.

Davion Mitchell scored 14 points and No. 4 Baylor grabbed 16 offensive rebounds as a team as they went into Lubbock and knocked off No. 22 Texas Tech, 57-52.

The Bears managed to win despite the fact that their two best players and leading scorers, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, finished with just 12 combined points on 4-for-12 shooting from the floor. The two field goals Butler did make were big, however, as both came during the second half to stem the tide of a Texas Tech run.

The Bears move to 12-1 on the season with the win, with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, and Phog Allen Fieldhouse in line for Saturday afternoon.

Here are the three things that we can take away from Baylor’s win:

1. BAYLOR CAN BEAT YOU IN SO MANY DIFFERENT WAYS

What makes this Baylor team so good is that they really don’t have a weakness. They can beat you in so any different ways, and there isn’t really a mismatch where they can be taken advantage of.

They’re an elite man-to-man defense this season because they have a handful of elite defenders. Mark Vital’s versatility allows them to matchup with teams that go big and small. They’ve been primarily a zone team for the last few years, and they can switch to that at any time without seeing a drop-off in the way they guard or rebound.

Offensively, they have elite shot-makers and guys that can create all over their perimeter — Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Devonte’ Bandoo, Matt Mayer — but they are also one of the nation’s elite offensive rebounding teams. And keep in mind, they are still playing with a shell of Tristan Clark, who was their best player for the first half of last season, as he battles through injury issues.

If there is a flaw, it’s that Baylor may not have an NBA player on their roster.

But in a season like this, does that really matter?

2. TEXAS TECH LOST BECAUSE BAYLOR MADE BIG PLAYS IN BIG MOMENTS

The biggest difference between these two teams at the moment is that Baylor has a roster full of veterans that are ready and willing to step up and make a big play in a big moment.

For my money, the story of Tuesday night’s game was simple: Every time that Texas Tech had a chance to build some momentum and get their crowd behind them, they messed something up, be it missing a free throw, or committing a lazy turnover, or falling asleep on a box out and giving up a layup. Every time Baylor had a chance to take advantage of one of those mistakes, they capitalized.

Jared Butler struggled on Tuesday, but he made two shots in the span of 42 seconds with less than four minutes on the clock that pushed Baylor’s lead back to six points. With 7:33 left, Freddie Gillespie tipped in a miss to push the lead to seven. With 9:03 left, Davion Mitchell hit a contested three at the shot clock buzzer to push the lead to eight points.

But for my money, there were two plays that stood out more than anything else were these two:

The former came immediately after Jahmi’us Ramsey hit a three to cut the lead to 37-34, and the latter came after Davide Moretti had missed the front-end of a one-and-one when he had the chance to cut the lead to 44-42.

Those plays add up.

And despite all of that, Texas Tech was down by just two points in the final minute.

3. THE LACK OF SINCE INSIDE IS GOING TO BE A KILLER FOR TECH IN THE BIG 12

The biggest issue that this iteration of Texas Tech is going to face is the lack of any significant interior presence on their roster. Their starting center is T.J. Holyfield, a 6-foot-8, 225 pound face-up four that played the first three years of his career at Stephen F. Austin. After that, the only other guy in the rotation than can be considered a big is Chris Clarke, and he’s 6-foot-6 and not really a big at all.

That would be a headache in just about any league in the country, but it becomes a nightmare since the Red Raiders play in a league where they are going to be competing with Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia for the league title. Baylor and West Virginia are as big and physical up front as anyone, and Kansas has Udoka Azubuike.

Making matters worse is the fact that neither Holyfield not Clarke are the kind of offensive weapons that will allow Tech to take advantage of the slow-footed fives they’ll have to deal with. Clarke does not look to score. Holyfield probably is not good enough to be starting at this level.

And despite all of that, Texas Tech had a chance to win on Tuesday night against a top five team.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Baylor, Maryland earn key conference wins; two ranked teams lose on road

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 8, 2020, 12:05 AM EST
College basketball saw quite a bit of action go down on Tuesday night. 

Marquee matchups in the Big Ten and Big 12 kept things interesting. Upsets with ranked teams losing on the road completed a strong night of games. 

No. 12 Maryland slows down No. 11 Ohio State

The night started with a clash of top-12 teams in the Big Ten. It resulted in a quality home win for the Terps as Ohio State’s freefall continues.

Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. led a balanced offensive night for Maryland. The team’s stifling interior defense did the rest. The Terps limited touches for Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson. And the Buckeyes couldn’t make Maryland pay from the perimeter with a poor shooting night.

I have more on Maryland’s win here. Ohio State, meanwhile, has dropped three straight after previously being No. 1 earlier this season.

No. 4 Baylor holds off No. 22 Texas Tech for Big 12 road win

The second top-25 matchup of the night had the Bears holding off the Red Raiders to start 2-0 in the Big 12.

Spreading the ball all over on offense, Baylor blitzed the offensive glass for 16 boards to maintain a big advantage on the glass. Davion Mitchell was the only double-figure scorer for the Bears with 14 points. It’s another great early-season win for Baylor as they continue to look like a major Big 12 contender.

Texas Tech struggled to score from all over the floor on a poor shooting night. The Red Raiders were 37 percent from the floor and a dismal 41 percent from the charity stripe. Even with a good effort from freshman Jahmius Ramsey, Texas Tech came up short at home.

Baylor heads to Allen Fieldhouse for another Big 12 showdown with No. 3 Kansas this weekend.

Boston College, Rutgers score upset home wins over ranked teams

It wouldn’t be a normal night of college hoops during the 2019-20 season without some upsets.

Boston College took down No. 18 Virginia in the ACC. Meanwhile, Rutgers earned an impressive Big Ten home win, sans Geo Baker, over No. 20 Penn State.

Previously getting blown out by Duke in ACC play, the Eagles bounced back because of strong perimeter defense and a huge late shot from Jared Hamilton. They move to 3-1 in the ACC behind only Duke and tied among a pack of teams.

Rutgers is now an intriguing 12-3 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights kept pace with Maryland and only trail Michigan State in the early Big Ten standings — just as we all predicted… Playing with Baker, Ron Harper Jr. put together an impressive night to lead Rutgers with 20 points. Winners of six straight, Rutgers has wins over Wisconsin, Seton Hall and now Penn State during that span.

Harper Jr. Scores 22, Rutgers Upsets No. 20 Penn State

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 9:55 PM EST
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers’ season of expectations is off to a historic start in conference play.

Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers beat No. 20 Penn State 72-61 on Tuesday night as the Scarlet Knights are 3-1 for the first time as member of the Big Ten.

The last time Rutgers started off conference play this well was three conferences ago, as members of the Atlantic-10 in 1994-95. However, fourth-year coach Steve Pikiell, who has preached enjoying the journey and taking things one game at a time all season, isn’t going to start talking about the NCAA Tournament just yet.

“We have 16 games left. We were picked 12th in the league We gotta go to practice. … There’s a lot of season left,” Pikiell said. “I do appreciate the excitement and enthusiasm people have. It doesn’t help us win games. We gotta play well, we gotta beat really good teams with great coaches, we gotta go on the road and win. We gotta do a lot of things before we start talking about anything else.”

Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper. hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin.

The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis’ 3-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.

Penn State (12-3, 2-2) led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.

Looking like a different team in the second half, Harper credited junior captain Geo Baker, who missed his second game with a broken thumb, for rousing the locker room at halftime.

“He’s our fearless leader,” Harper said. “Just because he’s hurt, just because he doesn’t mean he’s going to take a back seat. He still the relentless leader that he is when he’s dressed up and on the court with us.”

Penn State was led by Myreon Jones’ 21 points, while Mike Watkins had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers.

“I’m not going to overreact,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “There’s a lot of good teams in this league this year. We’ll learn from this. We’ll watch film. We’ll get up tomorrow and we’ll get better. That’s all we have to do. We have another incredible opponent on Saturday. Wisconsin just beat Ohio State last week, so we got to be ready to go. We got to put this behind us. It’s just like Iowa, put it behind you. Rutgers tonight, we got to put it behind us.”

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start through 15 games since the undefeated regular season in 1975-76 that culminated in a Final Four, and with its second win over a Top 25 team following a Dec. 14 win over No. 22 Seton Hall, dreams of a postseason look attainable. Rutgers hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1990-91, and last made the NIT in 2006.

Penn State: While a five-game win streak was snapped, the Nittany Lions are still in good shape under ninth year coach Pat Chambers. sitting at .500 and in the middle of the pack of a loaded Big Ten Conference.

GEO BAKER UPDATE

Pikiell didn’t offer much of an update on Baker, who missed the last two games after breaking his thumb in practice prior to the Nebraska game. However, it doesn’t appear that the Scarlet Knights leader will need surgery.

“Please don’t mention that word,” Pikiell said. “I’m just hoping he’s back soon. Don’t scare me.”

UP NEXT

Rutgers: At Illinois on Saturday

Penn State: Host Wisconsin on Saturday.

No. 12 Maryland scores solid Big Ten home win over No. 11 Ohio State

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2020, 9:15 PM EST
Maryland secured a very good Big Ten home win on Tuesday night as the No. 12 Terrapins held off No. 11 Ohio State with a 67-55 victory.

Using stifling defense and balanced scoring, Maryland picked up what could be another quad one win while maintaining pace with the Big Ten’s top teams. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. paced the Terps with 20 points while soundly outplaying his Ohio State lead-guard counterparts.

Maryland (13-2, 3-1) also had 11 points from Jalen Smith and 10 points from Darryl Morsell. Six players for the Terps scored at least seven points each on a night where they didn’t need one player to take over. Coupled with the team’s impressive defense and it was a very strong win for Maryland.

Maryland did a strong job of defending on the interior.  Smith and freshman Chol Marial were both capable of slowing down Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson and limiting his touches. The Maryland defense dared Ohio State’s perimeter shooting to beat them.

The Buckeyes simply had no answer if the Wesson brothers weren’t creating inside.

Ohio State shot 18 percent (5-for-27) from three-point range with 14 turnovers. Kaleb (15 points) and Andre Wesson (14 points) were consistent offensive threats for Ohio State when they weren’t bogged down by a collapsing Maryland defense. Freshman point guard D.J. Carton also chipped in 14 points with some garbage-time buckets to offset an up-and-down night. Outside of them? Ohio State had next to nothing.

Missing Kyle Young (injury) and dealing with a sluggish C.J. Walker (illness), the Buckeyes weren’t close to full strength. It didn’t help that Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. also both had off-shooting games. Muhammad and Washington were a combined 0-for-11 from three-point range on Tuesday.

After looking like one of college basketball’s elite teams early in the season, Ohio State is struggling. They’ve gone from the No. 1 team in the country at 9-0 to now losing four of their last six games. And while you can blame some missing rotation pieces and an off-shooting night for a loss to a top-12 team on the road the lack of offense is a troubling sign for the Buckeyes.

Point-guard play has to be more consistent for Ohio State while the outside shooting has to get better to make things easier for Kaleb Wesson.

Maryland’s win is particularly important given the team’s upcoming Big Ten schedule. Four of the next five games are on the road for the Terps as this will be a critical stretch to assess if this team is a Big Ten contender.