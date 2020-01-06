More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Monday’s Overreactions: Cassius Winston, Florida State and my statement on Texas Tech

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2020, 11:20 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Cassius Winston played maybe the best game of his college basketball career on Sunday as the Spartans beat down intra-state rival Michigan, 80-66. He finished the game with 32 points and nine assists, making 11-of-19 shots from the floor and breaking more than a few ankles in the process.

The bigger story here, however, is that Winston looks like he is back to being his old self. It’s not really a secret that the story of this Michigan State season really has nothing to do with Michigan State basketball. It has to do with Winston himself, his emotional well-being and the way that he is grieving the loss of his brother.

If playing like this is a sign that he’s in a place where basketball brings him joy again, where he can smile with feeling guilty or depressed, where he can continue to love and miss his brother while still living his life to the fullest, then I think we can all agree that is a good thing.

Even Michigan fans.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles made their statement on Saturday afternoon, as they went into the Yum! Center and handled Louisville in impressive fashion. They are now 2-2 in true road games, with wins at Florida and at Louisville. That’s pretty impressive. More on them in a bit.

MONDAY OVERREACTIONS

1. FLORIDA STATE IS THE SECOND-BEST TEAM IN THE ACC

I’ll go on the record saying that Duke is the best team in the ACC this season, and at this point, I don’t that is a controversial opinion in the least.

They have the best point guard in the conference. They probably have the best big man in the conference. Their wings are starting to figure things out.

Hell, I think you can make a pretty compelling case right now that they are the best team in college basketball, and nothing about their blowout win at Miami changes my mind.

The question I have is who the next-best team in that conference is, and that question is not so easy to answer. We know it’s not North Carolina — more on them in a bit — and until Virginia figures out what they are doing on the offensive end of the floor, I can’t in good conscience call them the second-best team in the league. I thought it would be Louisville, but on Saturday, the 7th-ranked Cardinals lost, 78-65, to No. 18 Florida State in the Yum! Center, yet another example of the issues this team has scoring against defenses that can pressure them.

Jordan Nwora scored 32 points, shot 11-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-6 from three, and in the process answered the doubters that didn’t think he could compete against elite competition. And all it did was keep the score respectable, because the rest of the Cards were 13-for-47 from the floor, 3-for-13 from three and finished with just 33 total points.

The credit for that has to go to Florida State, because the Seminoles suddenly look really, really dangerous. They go nine-deep with versatile, positionless athletes that can switch everything, pressure full-court and just make life miserable for the teams they play. There’s a reason they’re fourth nationally in defensive turnover rate, and if they can get anything close to these kind of play from M.J. Walker, Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell moving forward, they will make plenty of noise in this league.

2. MICHIGAN STATE’S SEASON IS NOT A NARRATIVE

A tweet from the weekend about Michigan State got me fired up. I spoke about it on the podcast, and I think I said all I need to say there. I hope you listen.

3. WE ALL OWE TEXAS TECH AN APOLOGY

At least I do.

Here is my statement: “I would like to formally apologize to the Texas Tech basketball program, Chris Beard and all the players on the roster for ever doubting them. I now recognize the error of my ways. When they lost three straight games earlier this season, I failed to account for the loss of Jahmi’us Ramsey, or the fact that those wins were close games away from home against three potential tournament teams in Iowa, Creighton and DePaul. I now recognize, after an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State to open up league play, that this team is awesome and better as freshmen than Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith, and that I never should have allowed a couple of overtime games to sway my opinion on this group.

“I will be making no further comments at this time.”

4. WICHITA STATE IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE AAC, AND MEMPHIS IS BORDERLINE TOP 25 AT BEST

Let’s start with the latter.

Here’s what Memphis has done this season: They won at Tennessee, who has proceeded to fall off of a cliff and does not look like they will be making a return trip to the NCAA tournament. They beat Ole Miss at home by a point, the same Ole Miss that was drubbed by 20 at Wichita State on Saturday. They beat N.C. State on a neutral floor. N.C. State lost on Saturday to Clemson, whose only win since Nov. 24th came at home against Jacksonville.

And while it came without their best perimeter scorer and one of their most versatile defenders in D.J. Jeffries, Memphis still lost to Georgia on Saturday in a game where Anthony Edwards did not play all that well.

Put another way, Memphis is really talented, enough so that blindly assuming they are a top 20 team isn’t crazy, they just haven’t really done anything on the court that would prove this to be true.

Then there is Wichita State, who is now 13-1 on the season after blowing out Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Shockers don’t necessarily have any great wins this season, but they have put together a handful of wins that are impressive enough that we need to take note. They won at Oklahoma State, they beat Oklahoma, they beat VCU and this Ole Miss team they whooped up on is pretty good.

The Shockers may turn out to be the class of the American this year.

On Thursday, they host Memphis. We’ll know then.

5. SAN DIEGO STATE WILL ENTER THE NCAA TOURNAMENT UNDEFEATED

This is simple, really.

The Aztecs are legit. They are a monster defensively, they have a star in point guard Malachi Flynn and they have a bunch of pieces that can really shoot. They are legitimately one of the top ten teams in the country, if not top five.

And the toughest games they have left are, what, at Nevada? At UNLV? At New Mexico?

This really could happen.

College Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga is back at No. 1

Associated PressJan 6, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
Here is this today’s college basketball AP poll. The NBC Sports top 25 can be found here.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

Here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. Gonzaga (54 first-place votes)
2. Duke (9)
3. Kansas (2)
4. Baylor
5. Auburn
6. Butler
7. San Diego State
8. Michigan State
9. Oregon
10. Florida State
11. Ohio State
12. Maryland
13. Louisville
14. Kentucky
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia
19. Michigan
20. Penn State
21. Memphis
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.

CBT Podcast: Michigan State’s back, Louisville’s bad, Memphis is worse

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2020, 7:30 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back with the Monday Overreactions podcast. They spend an hour talking through everything that happened in college hoops over the course of the last 72 hours, including Michigan State’s resurgence, Louisville’s struggles and Butler turning into JVUVA. If you want to know what that means, you’ll have to listen.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Duke is the new No. 1

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2020, 2:23 AM EST
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

And it is time for a full scrub of my top 25.

At some point during every season there comes a time when I feel like I need to just scrap everything about my rankings and start anew, because I get to a point where I’m bumping up teams just because they win and dropping teams that lose even if their lose games they weren’t favored to win.

So that’s what I’m doing right now. As it stands, I think that the top three teams in the country are the same as they were a week ago, just in a different order.  I think the order will be different when the polls come out on Monday, but that’s OK.

Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

1. DUKE (13-1, 3)
2. KANSAS (11-2, 2)
3. GONZAGA (16-1, 1)

I’m still at a point where I think that these are the three best teams in college basketball as of today, but I can’t, in good conscience, leave Gonzaga as the No. 1 team in the country when they are struggling to win league games against the likes of Portland and Pepperdine while Duke has three ACC wins by an average of 28.7 points.

I’m fully in on Duke being the best team in college basketball at this point. They have arguably the best point guard in college basketball. They have arguably the best big man in college basketball. And it seems like they are figuring things out everywhere else on the floor. Cassius Stanley has proven himself to be a really, really good 3-and-D wing. Matthew Hurt is making shots. Joey Baker has proven to be useful. Wendell Moore is starting to figure things out.

I try to avoid being a slave to KenPom when putting together a poll, but I think it is important to note that in addition to beating Michigan State and Kansas already this season, the difference between the Blue Devils and Kansas in AdjEM is roughly equivalent to the difference between Kentucky and Wisconsin, the second-best team in the country, back in 2015.

Just food for thought.

Beyond that, I still love this Kansas team, and I’m very much in on Gonzaga being a national title contender, but even with a home loss to Stephen F. Austin, it’s getting harder and harder to deny what the Blue Devils are: The No. 1 team in the college basketball top 25

4. MICHIGAN STATE (12-3, NR)

My rant on the Spartans can be found on the College Basketball Talk podcast, just four minutes in. Listen here.

5. AUBURN (13-0, 6)

The Tigers are the best team in the SEC, and I think the fact that they went into Starkville and beat a pretty good Mississippi State team by 12 without playing all that well is proof of this fact. I just wonder is the fact that the Tigers have a lot of solid wins and nothing that even closely resembles a marquee win is something to worry about.

6. BAYLOR (11-1, 8)

Wins over Butler and Arizona have only looked better as the season has gone on, but we are going to fine out everything that we need to know about Baylor this week. On Tuesday, they play at Texas Tech. On Saturday, they play at Kansas. Let’s talk next Monday.

7. BUTLER (14-1, 13)

Butler is no joke. They have eight top 100 wins on KenPom. They are probably the best defensive team in the Big East. They have one of the nation’s best shooters in Sean McDermott to compliment one of the most dangerous scorers in the country in Kamar Baldwin. They can get to a Final Four.

8. SAN DIEGO STATE (15-0, 15)
9. DAYTON (13-2, 9)

We talked about SDSU and Dayton on this week’s podcast at the 27:24 mark.

10. OREGON (13-2, 7)

I’m not that worried about Oregon’s loss at Colorado. The road is a tough place in conference play and Colorado is a good team. I’m more worried about the fact that the Ducks are not elite defensively and that there is probably some regression coming with a couple of their shooters.

11. OHIO STATE (11-3, 4)

The loss to Wisconsin is somewhat alarming to me because I’m getting more and more concerned about how limited the Buckeyes can be on the offensive end of the floor. It’s Kaleb Wesson and everyone else, and that’s not ideal in the Big Ten, which is an absolute buzzsaw this year.

12. TEXAS TECH (10-3, 22)

We talked about Texas Tech at the 53:30 mark of the podcast.

13. KENTUCKY (10-3, 14)

Nick Richards has been phenomenal of late, but Ashton Hagans’ injury is super concerning for this team.

14. FLORIDA STATE (13-2, 20)
15. LOUISVILLE (11-3, 5)

We talked about both of these teams at the 19:44 mark of the podcast.

16. WEST VIRGINIA (11-2, 17)

I’m not worried about West Virginia losing at Kansas because of the Three Blind Mice. The Mountaineers are one of the top three or four teams in the Big 12.

17. MICHIGAN (10-4, 12)

The loss to Michigan State was concerning, but it is hard to truly judge where the Wolverines are right now if they do not have Isaiah Livers healthy.

18. ARIZONA (11-3, 18)

Arizona’s drubbing of Arizona State on Saturday night was really impressive. Statement wins in rivalry games are not easy to come by.

19. MARYLAND (12-2, 19)

The Terps put together maybe their best performance of the season in a win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The game turned into an absolute rout in the second half.

20. SETON HALL (10-4, NR)

I’m back in on Seton Hall. They are an elite defensive unit that is winning games despite dealing with all kinds of injuries. I think they are going to be what we expected them to be this season, which is why they are back in the college basketball top 25.

21. PENN STATE (12-2, NR)

The Nittany Lions are fun and talented and I really hope people start showing up for their games. This group deserves a home court as raucous as the Palestra was on Saturday.

22. IOWA (10-4, NR)

Luka Garza is no joke. The Hawkeyes have a chance if they defend.

23. VILLANOVA (10-3, 11)

Villanova’s loss at Marquette was concerning, but not quite as concerning as the issues they have on the defensive end of the floor.

24. WICHITA STATE (13-1, 24)
25. MEMPHIS (12-2, 10)

We discussed these two teams on the podcast at the 39:41 mark.

Trey Landers leads No. 20 Dayton past Saint Joseph’s, 80-67

Associated PressJan 5, 2020, 4:04 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each scored 18 points as No. 20 Dayton fought off some sluggishness and pulled away for an 80-67 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.

Ibit Watson and Obi Toppin added 15 points apiece and Jalen Crutcher scored 10 for the Flyers.

Ryan Daly scored 22 points to lead Saint Joseph’s. Cameron Brown scored 16 and Myles Douglas had 15.

The Flyers (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) ended a nine-game losing streak at Hawk Hill dating back to a 66-62 win on Jan. 29, 2000. But Saint Joseph’s (3-11, 0-2), which has lost 10 of 11 and was coming off an 84-52 loss at Richmond on Thursday night, managed to keep it close for much of the afternoon.

Dayton struggled from the floor, never getting into the offensive flow it showed on Thursday night during an 84-58 win over La Salle. That allowed Saint Joseph’s to hang around in the first half despite shooting 11 of 27.

The Hawks sprinted out to a six-point lead less than a minute into the second half thanks to two 3-pointers by Brown. Dayton responded with an 11-2 run to reclaim the lead, and the Flyers did not trail again.

Dayton took control of the game after Toppin picked up his fourth foul and was sent to the bench at the 14:40 mark of the second half, forcing more of a perimeter game that punched holes in the Hawks’ defensive scheme of collapsing in the lane.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: With several Top 25 teams losing the past week as conference play got underway, Dayton will likely move up from No. 20 when the new AP rankings are released on Monday.

St. Joseph’s: The Hawks have lost 10 of 11, but played two of their better games of the year against ranked opponents — a 78-66 loss to Villanova on Dec. 7 and Sunday against the Flyers.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Heads home to face Massachusetts next Saturday.

Saint Joseph’s: Hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.

Cassius Winston stars as No. 14 Michigan State defeats No. 12 Michigan

By Travis HinesJan 5, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Cassius Winston slipped from the national consciousness. After going 4 of 14 in a loss to Duke at the Breslin Center to start December, the Michigan State guard, seemingly, moved to the fringe of the national player of the year conversation that just a month earlier he had him at its center.

It was a tough performance on a big stage, and one that weighs heavily early in the season. Winston, though, has quietly bounced back over the last month.  He scored at least 21 points in four of the next five games, averaging six assists per game over that stretch. The Spartans won each one of those games, plus another against Western Michigan which he sat out with a minor injury.

Maybe it was because the competition topped out against the likes of Rutgers and Illinois during that stretch that there was little notice of the man who was once the consensus pick for national player of the year dominating. Performances without the right stage are really just dress rehearsals. Being great when few are watching just doesn’t resonate.

Well, with the spotlight squarely on Winston and the Spartans on Sunday, both starred.

Winston scored a career-high 32 points while dishing out nine assists, and No. 14 Michigan State dominated play Sunday in defeating rival and 12th-ranked Michigan 87-69 at the Breslin Center in what will surely reassert both the senior guard and the Spartans in their spots as among the country’s best.

How could anyone ever even forgotten that’s where they belong?

Winston was truly brilliant, orchestrating the Spartan attack all day long with precision. He was 11 of 19 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from deep, in 38 minutes. Whenever a big play was there to be made or a moment was there to seize, Winston stepped forward and delivered.

It was a sight to behold, especially knowing how difficult these last two months must have been for Winston and his family following his brother’s death in November. Winston returned to Michigan State looking for a triumphant final season on the court, but instead he’s going through what has to be one of the most trying periods of his life. That, at times, has to make basketball feel awfully small by comparison.

So to see Winston smiling, balling and being an absolute wizard on the court is not only great basketball entertainment, but also something more. It was, simply, joyful.

Winston is what drives the Spartans, but he wasn’t alone Sunday in starring. Xavier Tillman had 20 points and 11 rebounds to give Michigan State that inside-outside punch that’s so hard to contend with. No other Spartan scored more than eight points, but when Winston and Tillman have it going like that, the rest of the team really just has to get out of the way and play defense.

Which is what they did.

Michigan shot 36.2 percent overall and 21.7 percent on 23 attempts from 3 as they played from behind the entire game.

The Wolverines, though, were without the services of junior Isaiah Livers, who missed a second-straight game with a groin injury. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

His absence creates a significant shift in what Michigan can do as it’s not only the fact that he’s so deadly from distance, but that his shooting forces defenses to account for him religiously on the perimeter, creating space for Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and the rest of the Wolverines to operate.

Simpson had 14 points (on 18 shots) and eight assists while Teske had 15 points and five boards.

Since captivating the college basketball world with their run through the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Wolverines are 3-4, but with losses Louisville, Illinois, Oregon and Michigan State. All but Oregon (which went to OT) were away from Ann Arbor. Michigan might not be the team we thought they were leaving the Bahamas, at least not yet, but I’m not sure they’re far off. Especially once Livers comes back.

The story is certainly the Spartans and Winston. After fading from the national discussion for the last month, both loudly spoke up Sunday, reminding us they hadn’t really gone anywhere.