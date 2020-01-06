A new college basketball top 25 is now live.
And it is time for a full scrub of my top 25.
At some point during every season there comes a time when I feel like I need to just scrap everything about my rankings and start anew, because I get to a point where I’m bumping up teams just because they win and dropping teams that lose even if their lose games they weren’t favored to win.
So that’s what I’m doing right now. As it stands, I think that the top three teams in the country are the same as they were a week ago, just in a different order. I think the order will be different when the polls come out on Monday, but that’s OK.
Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.
1. DUKE (13-1, 3)
2. KANSAS (11-2, 2)
3. GONZAGA (16-1, 1)
I’m still at a point where I think that these are the three best teams in college basketball as of today, but I can’t, in good conscience, leave Gonzaga as the No. 1 team in the country when they are struggling to win league games against the likes of Portland and Pepperdine while Duke has three ACC wins by an average of 28.7 points.
I’m fully in on Duke being the best team in college basketball at this point. They have arguably the best point guard in college basketball. They have arguably the best big man in college basketball. And it seems like they are figuring things out everywhere else on the floor. Cassius Stanley has proven himself to be a really, really good 3-and-D wing. Matthew Hurt is making shots. Joey Baker has proven to be useful. Wendell Moore is starting to figure things out.
I try to avoid being a slave to KenPom when putting together a poll, but I think it is important to note that in addition to beating Michigan State and Kansas already this season, the difference between the Blue Devils and Kansas in AdjEM is roughly equivalent to the difference between Kentucky and Wisconsin, the second-best team in the country, back in 2015.
Just food for thought.
Beyond that, I still love this Kansas team, and I’m very much in on Gonzaga being a national title contender, but even with a home loss to Stephen F. Austin, it’s getting harder and harder to deny what the Blue Devils are: The No. 1 team in the college basketball top 25
4. MICHIGAN STATE (12-3, NR)
5. AUBURN (13-0, 6)
The Tigers are the best team in the SEC, and I think the fact that they went into Starkville and beat a pretty good Mississippi State team by 12 without playing all that well is proof of this fact. I just wonder is the fact that the Tigers have a lot of solid wins and nothing that even closely resembles a marquee win is something to worry about.
6. BAYLOR (11-1, 8)
Wins over Butler and Arizona have only looked better as the season has gone on, but we are going to fine out everything that we need to know about Baylor this week. On Tuesday, they play at Texas Tech. On Saturday, they play at Kansas. Let’s talk next Monday.
7. BUTLER (14-1, 13)
Butler is no joke. They have eight top 100 wins on KenPom. They are probably the best defensive team in the Big East. They have one of the nation’s best shooters in Sean McDermott to compliment one of the most dangerous scorers in the country in Kamar Baldwin. They can get to a Final Four.
8. SAN DIEGO STATE (15-0, 15)
9. DAYTON (13-2, 9)
10. OREGON (13-2, 7)
I’m not that worried about Oregon’s loss at Colorado. The road is a tough place in conference play and Colorado is a good team. I’m more worried about the fact that the Ducks are not elite defensively and that there is probably some regression coming with a couple of their shooters.
11. OHIO STATE (11-3, 4)
The loss to Wisconsin is somewhat alarming to me because I’m getting more and more concerned about how limited the Buckeyes can be on the offensive end of the floor. It’s Kaleb Wesson and everyone else, and that’s not ideal in the Big Ten, which is an absolute buzzsaw this year.
12. TEXAS TECH (10-3, 22)
13. KENTUCKY (10-3, 14)
Nick Richards has been phenomenal of late, but Ashton Hagans’ injury is super concerning for this team.
14. FLORIDA STATE (13-2, 20)
15. LOUISVILLE (11-3, 5)
16. WEST VIRGINIA (11-2, 17)
I’m not worried about West Virginia losing at Kansas because of the Three Blind Mice. The Mountaineers are one of the top three or four teams in the Big 12.
17. MICHIGAN (10-4, 12)
The loss to Michigan State was concerning, but it is hard to truly judge where the Wolverines are right now if they do not have Isaiah Livers healthy.
18. ARIZONA (11-3, 18)
Arizona’s drubbing of Arizona State on Saturday night was really impressive. Statement wins in rivalry games are not easy to come by.
19. MARYLAND (12-2, 19)
The Terps put together maybe their best performance of the season in a win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The game turned into an absolute rout in the second half.
20. SETON HALL (10-4, NR)
I’m back in on Seton Hall. They are an elite defensive unit that is winning games despite dealing with all kinds of injuries. I think they are going to be what we expected them to be this season, which is why they are back in the college basketball top 25.
21. PENN STATE (12-2, NR)
The Nittany Lions are fun and talented and I really hope people start showing up for their games. This group deserves a home court as raucous as the Palestra was on Saturday.
22. IOWA (10-4, NR)
Luka Garza is no joke. The Hawkeyes have a chance if they defend.
23. VILLANOVA (10-3, 11)
Villanova’s loss at Marquette was concerning, but not quite as concerning as the issues they have on the defensive end of the floor.
24. WICHITA STATE (13-1, 24)
25. MEMPHIS (12-2, 10)
