CBT Podcast: Michigan State’s back, Louisville’s bad, Memphis is worse

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back with the Monday Overreactions podcast. They spend an hour talking through everything that happened in college hoops over the course of the last 72 hours, including Michigan State’s resurgence, Louisville’s struggles and Butler turning into JVUVA. If you want to know what that means, you’ll have to listen.
And it is time for a full scrub of my top 25.
At some point during every season there comes a time when I feel like I need to just scrap everything about my rankings and start anew, because I get to a point where I’m bumping up teams just because they win and dropping teams that lose even if their lose games they weren’t favored to win.
So that’s what I’m doing right now. As it stands, I think that the top three teams in the country are the same as they were a week ago, just in a different order. I think the order will be different when the polls come out on Monday, but that’s OK.
Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.
1. DUKE (13-1, 3)
2. KANSAS (11-2, 2)
3. GONZAGA (16-1, 1)
I’m still at a point where I think that these are the three best teams in college basketball as of today, but I can’t, in good conscience, leave Gonzaga as the No. 1 team in the country when they are struggling to win league games against the likes of Portland and Pepperdine while Duke has three ACC wins by an average of 28.7 points.
I’m fully in on Duke being the best team in college basketball at this point. They have arguably the best point guard in college basketball. They have arguably the best big man in college basketball. And it seems like they are figuring things out everywhere else on the floor. Cassius Stanley has proven himself to be a really, really good 3-and-D wing. Matthew Hurt is making shots. Joey Baker has proven to be useful. Wendell Moore is starting to figure things out.
I try to avoid being a slave to KenPom when putting together a poll, but I think it is important to note that in addition to beating Michigan State and Kansas already this season, the difference between the Blue Devils and Kansas in AdjEM is roughly equivalent to the difference between Kentucky and Wisconsin, the second-best team in the country, back in 2015.
Just food for thought.
Beyond that, I still love this Kansas team, and I’m very much in on Gonzaga being a national title contender, but even with a home loss to Stephen F. Austin, it’s getting harder and harder to deny what the Blue Devils are: The No. 1 team in the college basketball top 25
4. MICHIGAN STATE (12-3, NR)
My rant on the Spartans can be found on the College Basketball Talk podcast, just four minutes in.
5. AUBURN (13-0, 6)
The Tigers are the best team in the SEC, and I think the fact that they went into Starkville and beat a pretty good Mississippi State team by 12 without playing all that well is proof of this fact. I just wonder is the fact that the Tigers have a lot of solid wins and nothing that even closely resembles a marquee win is something to worry about.
6. BAYLOR (11-1, 8)
Wins over Butler and Arizona have only looked better as the season has gone on, but we are going to fine out everything that we need to know about Baylor this week. On Tuesday, they play at Texas Tech. On Saturday, they play at Kansas. Let’s talk next Monday.
7. BUTLER (14-1, 13)
Butler is no joke. They have eight top 100 wins on KenPom. They are probably the best defensive team in the Big East. They have one of the nation’s best shooters in Sean McDermott to compliment one of the most dangerous scorers in the country in Kamar Baldwin. They can get to a Final Four.
8. SAN DIEGO STATE (15-0, 15)
9. DAYTON (13-2, 9)
We talked about SDSU and Dayton on this week's podcast at the 27:24 mark.
10. OREGON (13-2, 7)
I’m not that worried about Oregon’s loss at Colorado. The road is a tough place in conference play and Colorado is a good team. I’m more worried about the fact that the Ducks are not elite defensively and that there is probably some regression coming with a couple of their shooters.
11. OHIO STATE (11-3, 4)
The loss to Wisconsin is somewhat alarming to me because I’m getting more and more concerned about how limited the Buckeyes can be on the offensive end of the floor. It’s Kaleb Wesson and everyone else, and that’s not ideal in the Big Ten, which is an absolute buzzsaw this year.
12. TEXAS TECH (10-3, 22)
We talked about Texas Tech at the 53:30 mark of the podcast.
13. KENTUCKY (10-3, 14)
Nick Richards has been phenomenal of late, but Ashton Hagans’ injury is super concerning for this team.
14. FLORIDA STATE (13-2, 20)
15. LOUISVILLE (11-3, 5)
We talked about both of these teams at the 19:44 mark of the podcast.
16. WEST VIRGINIA (11-2, 17)
I’m not worried about West Virginia losing at Kansas because of the Three Blind Mice. The Mountaineers are one of the top three or four teams in the Big 12.
17. MICHIGAN (10-4, 12)
The loss to Michigan State was concerning, but it is hard to truly judge where the Wolverines are right now if they do not have Isaiah Livers healthy.
18. ARIZONA (11-3, 18)
Arizona’s drubbing of Arizona State on Saturday night was really impressive. Statement wins in rivalry games are not easy to come by.
19. MARYLAND (12-2, 19)
The Terps put together maybe their best performance of the season in a win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The game turned into an absolute rout in the second half.
20. SETON HALL (10-4, NR)
I’m back in on Seton Hall. They are an elite defensive unit that is winning games despite dealing with all kinds of injuries. I think they are going to be what we expected them to be this season, which is why they are back in the college basketball top 25.
21. PENN STATE (12-2, NR)
The Nittany Lions are fun and talented and I really hope people start showing up for their games. This group deserves a home court as raucous as the Palestra was on Saturday.
22. IOWA (10-4, NR)
Luka Garza is no joke. The Hawkeyes have a chance if they defend.
23. VILLANOVA (10-3, 11)
Villanova’s loss at Marquette was concerning, but not quite as concerning as the issues they have on the defensive end of the floor.
24. WICHITA STATE (13-1, 24)
25. MEMPHIS (12-2, 10)
We discussed these two teams on the podcast at the 39:41 mark.
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each scored 18 points as No. 20 Dayton fought off some sluggishness and pulled away for an 80-67 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.
Ibit Watson and Obi Toppin added 15 points apiece and Jalen Crutcher scored 10 for the Flyers.
Ryan Daly scored 22 points to lead Saint Joseph’s. Cameron Brown scored 16 and Myles Douglas had 15.
The Flyers (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) ended a nine-game losing streak at Hawk Hill dating back to a 66-62 win on Jan. 29, 2000. But Saint Joseph’s (3-11, 0-2), which has lost 10 of 11 and was coming off an 84-52 loss at Richmond on Thursday night, managed to keep it close for much of the afternoon.
Dayton struggled from the floor, never getting into the offensive flow it showed on Thursday night during an 84-58 win over La Salle. That allowed Saint Joseph’s to hang around in the first half despite shooting 11 of 27.
The Hawks sprinted out to a six-point lead less than a minute into the second half thanks to two 3-pointers by Brown. Dayton responded with an 11-2 run to reclaim the lead, and the Flyers did not trail again.
Dayton took control of the game after Toppin picked up his fourth foul and was sent to the bench at the 14:40 mark of the second half, forcing more of a perimeter game that punched holes in the Hawks’ defensive scheme of collapsing in the lane.
BIG PICTURE
Dayton: With several Top 25 teams losing the past week as conference play got underway, Dayton will likely move up from No. 20 when the new AP rankings are released on Monday.
St. Joseph’s: The Hawks have lost 10 of 11, but played two of their better games of the year against ranked opponents — a 78-66 loss to Villanova on Dec. 7 and Sunday against the Flyers.
UP NEXT
Dayton: Heads home to face Massachusetts next Saturday.
Saint Joseph’s: Hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.
Cassius Winston slipped from the national consciousness. After going 4 of 14 in a loss to Duke at the Breslin Center to start December, the Michigan State guard, seemingly, moved to the fringe of the national player of the year conversation that just a month earlier he had him at its center.
It was a tough performance on a big stage, and one that weighs heavily early in the season. Winston, though, has quietly bounced back over the last month. He scored at least 21 points in four of the next five games, averaging six assists per game over that stretch. The Spartans won each one of those games, plus another against Western Michigan which he sat out with a minor injury.
Maybe it was because the competition topped out against the likes of Rutgers and Illinois during that stretch that there was little notice of the man who was once the consensus pick for national player of the year dominating. Performances without the right stage are really just dress rehearsals. Being great when few are watching just doesn’t resonate.
Well, with the spotlight squarely on Winston and the Spartans on Sunday, both starred.
Winston scored a career-high 32 points while dishing out nine assists, and No. 14 Michigan State dominated play Sunday in defeating rival and 12th-ranked Michigan 87-69 at the Breslin Center in what will surely reassert both the senior guard and the Spartans in their spots as among the country’s best.
How could anyone ever even forgotten that’s where they belong?
Winston was truly brilliant, orchestrating the Spartan attack all day long with precision. He was 11 of 19 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from deep, in 38 minutes. Whenever a big play was there to be made or a moment was there to seize, Winston stepped forward and delivered.
It was a sight to behold, especially knowing how difficult these last two months must have been for Winston and his family following his brother’s death in November. Winston returned to Michigan State looking for a triumphant final season on the court, but instead he’s going through what has to be one of the most trying periods of his life. That, at times, has to make basketball feel awfully small by comparison.
So to see Winston smiling, balling and being an absolute wizard on the court is not only great basketball entertainment, but also something more. It was, simply, joyful.
Winston is what drives the Spartans, but he wasn’t alone Sunday in starring. Xavier Tillman had 20 points and 11 rebounds to give Michigan State that inside-outside punch that’s so hard to contend with. No other Spartan scored more than eight points, but when Winston and Tillman have it going like that, the rest of the team really just has to get out of the way and play defense.
Which is what they did.
Michigan shot 36.2 percent overall and 21.7 percent on 23 attempts from 3 as they played from behind the entire game.
The Wolverines, though, were without the services of junior Isaiah Livers, who missed a second-straight game with a groin injury. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.
His absence creates a significant shift in what Michigan can do as it’s not only the fact that he’s so deadly from distance, but that his shooting forces defenses to account for him religiously on the perimeter, creating space for Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and the rest of the Wolverines to operate.
Simpson had 14 points (on 18 shots) and eight assists while Teske had 15 points and five boards.
Since captivating the college basketball world with their run through the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Wolverines are 3-4, but with losses Louisville, Illinois, Oregon and Michigan State. All but Oregon (which went to OT) were away from Ann Arbor. Michigan might not be the team we thought they were leaving the Bahamas, at least not yet, but I’m not sure they’re far off. Especially once Livers comes back.
The story is certainly the Spartans and Winston. After fading from the national discussion for the last month, both loudly spoke up Sunday, reminding us they hadn’t really gone anywhere.
Saturday was the first full day of college basketball league play, and there is a ton of stuff to talk about.
Here are the ten things you need to know to get caught up on all the action.
1. FLORIDA STATE MIGHT BE THE SECOND BEST TEAM IN THE ACC
I’ll go on the record saying that Duke is the best team in the ACC this season, and at this point, I don’t that is a controversial opinion in the least.
They have the best point guard in the conference. They probably have the best big man in the conference. Their wings are starting to figure things out.
Hell, I think you can make a pretty compelling case right now that they are the best team in college basketball, and nothing about their blowout win at Miami changes my mind.
The question I have is who the next-best team in that conference is, and that question is not so easy to answer. We know it’s not North Carolina — more on them in a bit — and until Virginia figures out what they are doing on the offensive end of the floor, I can’t in good conscience call them the second-best team in the league. I thought it would be Louisville, but on Saturday, the 7th-ranked Cardinals lost, 78-65, to No. 18 Florida State in the Yum! Center, yet another example of the issues this team has scoring against defenses that can pressure them.
Jordan Nwora scored 32 points, shot 11-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-6 from three, and in the process answered the doubters that didn’t think he could compete against elite competition. And all it did was keep the score respectable, because the rest of the Cards were 13-for-47 from the floor, 3-for-13 from three and finished with just 33 total points.
The credit for that has to go to Florida State, because the Seminoles suddenly look really, really dangerous. They go nine-deep with versatile, positionless athletes that can switch everything, pressure full-court and just make life miserable for the teams they play. There’s a reason they’re fourth nationally in defensive turnover rate, and if they can get anything close to these kind of play from M.J. Walker, Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell moving forward, they will make plenty of noise in this league.
2. KANSAS TURNED TO FRESHMAN CHRISTIAN BRAUN AGAINST WEST VIRGINIA
The No. 3 Jayhawks’ 60-53 win over No. 16 West Virginia was just about as ugly as we expected it to be.
West Virginia shot 32 percent from the floor and had more offensive rebounds than field goals made. Kansas was 3-for-17 from three and turned the ball over 14 times, 10 of which came in a first half where they mustered all of 24 points. It was a tough, physical battle, and the guy that made all the difference was … freshman guard Christian Braun?
Braun played a career-high 30 minutes on Thursday. He started the second half. He scored six points, he grabbed five boards (second on the team to Azubuike) and he collected two steals. He provided a measure of defensive toughness — something that the likes of Tristan Enaruna and Isaiah Moss have struggled with — while giving Kansas a player on the perimeter that was a threat to make a three.
Raise your hand if you saw that coming.
3. IS IT TIME TO QUESTION JUST HOW GOOD MEMPHIS IS?
No. 9 Memphis lost their second game of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they dropped a home game to a Georgia team that seems like a long shot to get to the NCAA tournament on a day when their best player – Anthony Edwards – shot 4-for-17 from the floor.
It was not a great performance by the Tigers, and that is somewhat understandable. Memphis struggles to score in the halfcourt when they are at full strength, and D.J. Jeffries — their second-leading scorer and the guy that is the best at creating for himself — did not play because of what was dubbed “an illness.”
So the fact that the Tigers struggled for 40 minutes to score should not really surprising.
But it does beg the question: Are we sure that Memphis is a team that deserves to be ranked in the top 20?
Here’s what they have done this season: They won at Tennessee, who has proceeded to fall off of a cliff and does not look like they will be making a return trip to the NCAA tournament. They beat Ole Miss at home by a point, the same Ole Miss that was drubbed by 20 at Wichita State on Saturday. They beat N.C. State on a neutral floor. N.C. State lost on Saturday to Clemson, whose only win since Nov. 24th came at home against Jacksonville.
Put another way, Memphis is really talented, enough so that blindly assuming they are a top 20 team isn’t crazy, they just haven’t really done anything on the court that would prove this to be true.
4. PENN STATE PLAYING AT THE PALESTRA IS ELECTRIC
The most exciting game of the day in college basketball was between Iowa and Penn State, a battle of top 25 teams (I know, right?) that was played at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
Penn State ended up winning, 89-86, despite the fact that Lamar Stevens was battling some foul issues and Iowa’s Luka Garza went for 34 points and 12 boards.
But what blew me away more than anything else was just how electric the Palestra was for what was essentially a Penn State home game. I don’t think there is any doubt that it was a better environment than whatever building Penn State normally plays in; I honestly don’t even know the name of it. I’d be willing to bet that this was the single wildest crowd that a Penn State team has ever played in front of in a “home” game.
I say all that to say this: That should not be the case, not this season.
The Nittany Lions are really, really good. They are really, really fun. And Penn State fans really, really should show up to watch them play.
It will be worth the money. I promise.
5. WE ALL OWE TEXAS TECH AN APOLOGY
Back in the first week of December, when Texas Tech had just finished off a three game losing streak with a 65-60 overtime loss at DePaul, we all fired off our takes on the Red Raiders. They weren’t talented enough, the newcomers weren’t as good as last year, they couldn’t guard the same way, this team will struggle to get to the tournament.
Two days later, Texas Tech beat then-No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden without Jahmi’us Ramsey, their leading scorer. After that game, I spoke with Chris Beard, who told me that his team was one or two possessions away from winning each of those games, that he wasn’t worried about what he has on his roster this season.
We should have listened.
Now healthy, the Red Raiders opened up Big 12 play on Saturday with an 85-50 mollywhopping of Oklahoma State. Those three losses? They came against a ranked Iowa team, a tournament-bound Creighton team and a DePaul team that is far more talented than a typical DePaul team.
Watch out for this team the next three months.
6. SAN DIEGO STATE HAS A VERY REAL CHANCE TO ENTER THE TOURNAMENT UNDEFEATED
Malachi Flynn went for 22 points, five boards and four assists and Matt Mitchell chipped in with 19 points of his own as No. 13 San Diego State remained undefeated by going into Logan and knocking off Utah State, 77-68.
The Aztecs remain one of just two teams in college hoops with an undefeated record, and there is a very real chance that is the case when the NCAA tournament starts.
There are two reasons for this:
- SDSU is really, really good. Like, Final Four good. Legitimately. They are a nightmare to play against defensively, and Flynn is exactly the kind of point guard you want come March. Should I mention that they won this game at Utah State — with Neemias Queta playing — despite missing starting center Nathan Mensah?
- This was the toughest game that the Aztecs have left on their Mountain West schedule. There are only three other teams in the league that are in the top 100 on KenPom: Utah State (57), Nevada (86) and New Mexico (97). Anything can happen on any night in league play, but rest assured, the Aztecs will be favorites in every game they play from now until the NCAA tournament.
Does that mean that they will pull a Wichita State and enter the NCAA tournament undefeated?
Of course not.
But there is a real chance — 2.7%, according to KenPom — that this group can make that happen. For comparison’s sake, the other undefeated team in college hoops, Auburn, has a 0.1% chance of going undefeated.
7. WICHITA STATE IS OFFICIALLY BACK
The Shockers improved to 13-1 on the season, their only loss coming against a very good West Virginia team, with a 74-54 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Erik Stevenson led the way with 29 points while Jamarius Burton chipped in with 16 points of his own.
The Shockers don’t necessarily have any great wins this season, but they have put together a handful of wins that are impressive enough that we need to take note. They won at Oklahoma State, they beat Oklahoma, they beat VCU and this Ole Miss team they whooped up on is pretty good.
The Shockers may turn out to be the class of the American this year.
On Thursday, they host Memphis. We’ll know then.
8. ASHTON HAGANS HURT HIS ANKLE
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky’s starting point guard, second-leading scorer and leading in both assists and steals, hurt his ankle near the end of their win over Missouri. And yes, it appears to be his ankle, and not his achilles, but Hagans may not be available on Tuesday, when the Wildcats take on a Georgia team that just won at Memphis.
9. KAMAR BALDWIN, WE ARE ALL WITNESSES
Baldwin shot 0-for-9 in the first half and went scoreless against Creighton on Saturday afternoon.
He scored 20 points in the second half, including three straight buckets in the final minutes to stretch out what was just a four-point lead as the No. 11 Bulldogs won, 71-54.
10. NORTH CAROLINA GOT EMBARRASSED
North Carolina played arguably the worst game that we have ever seen that program play on Saturday night. The final score wasn’t awful — they lost 96-83 at home against Georgia Tech, which is not as bad as the loss UNC suffered against Ohio State earlier this year — but that score doesn’t do the performance justice. UNC trailed 30-6 at one point. They didn’t make a field goal for the first 13:10 of the game.
I’ll let Roy Williams sum it all up.
“I want to apologize to all the North Carolina fans, the people that care about our basketball program, former players, everyone that cares about us,” Williams said. “We stunk it up tonight, and it’s got to me my responsibility. It’s the most negative I’ve ever felt about myself. The most negative I’ve ever felt about any team. We weren’t ready to play.
“If I had any idea what caused that I would have already changed it. It’s the most disappointed and most upset I’ve ever been in my life coaching a basketball game, and it’s not even close.”
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas won despite shooting 3 of 17 from beyond the arc — mostly because West Virginia wasn’t any better. The Big 12’s best defensive team couldn’t solve the Jayhawks’ own defense in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 28 percent from the field and missed all of their 3-point attempts.
It was a much different story from the first half, when Kansas was fortunate to trail 30-24 in the locker room.
It wasn’t that West Virginia dominated the game. It was that Tshiebwe dominated it.
The bruising McDonald’s All-American was 6 of 8 from the field, scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, all while flexing and strutting to the jeering of a sold-out field house. On the defensive end, the 260-pound freshman proved to be one of the few players in the Big 12 who could match the Jayhawks’ own big man with brute strength.
Azubuike had 10 points and seven rebounds, but he wasn’t the game-changer the Jayhawks have come to expect.
Those roles reversed early in the second half, though, when Tshiebwe suddenly looked like a first-year player. He committed a foul when Azubuike slammed an ally-oop dunk — and completed the and-one — and committed another foul on the next possession, when freshman guard Christian Braun finished over Tshiebwe for another three-point play.
Azubuike slammed a second alley-oop over Tshiebwe to cap an 8-0 run later in the half, giving the Jayhawks a 45-38 lead and sending a once-subdued crowd packed inside the Phog into a frenzy. Then, the senior center did it a third time to give Kansas a 49-42 lead as the game approached the final media timeout.
The Mountaineers got within 52-49 on a jumper by Taz Sherman with 1 1/2 left, but Garrett answered with a scooping layup. And when McBride made two foul shots for West Virginia, the junior guard added two of his own.
Dotson took care of the rest with a series of foul shots that put the game away.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia’s only other loss this season came St. John’s in early December, so coach Bob Huggins’ team came into Lawrence with a bunch of momentum. And while the Mountaineers carried that through a bruising first half, they seemed to wilt the minute they emerged from the locker room for the final 20 minutes.
Kansas has won high-scoring affairs this season, but this time the Jayhawks proved they could win a game that had all the finesse of a couple dump trucks playing bumper cars. They forced West Virginia into 16 turnovers while allowing just seven assists, but they also gave up 15 second-chance points while getting just four themselves.
UP NEXT
West Virginia makes another long trip to Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Kansas heads to Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State on Wednesday night.