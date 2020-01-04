More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Richards’ 21 No. 17 Kentucky past Missouri 71-59 in SEC opener

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 3:11 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit down to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.

Quickley was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 5 of 9 overall. He also went 9 for 9 at the line, part of a 27-for-30 performance for Kentucky as a team.

Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 39% and were outrebounded 33-26.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers’ quest for their first-ever Rupp Arena win began well enough as their defense aggressively denied inside chances while their shooters delivered from outside. That physical game also helped put Kentucky on the line often, resulting in a huge disparity on free throws. They didn’t have an answer for Richards, who was free on most of his opportunities.

Kentucky: The Wildcats started sluggishly from the field after a week off, missing six of seven shots while allowing the Tigers to make shots from deep. Richards was the steadying presence on both ends but especially with the ball, converting a pair of 3-point plays to keep them in the game before Quickley delivered from deep. Freshman guard Johnny Juzang missed the game with an illness, leaving them with just eight scholarship players.

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Kentucky visits Georgia on Tuesday night.

Azubuike leads No. 3 KU to 60-53 win over No. 16 West Virginia

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 6:46 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.

Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas won despite shooting 3 of 17 from beyond the arc — mostly because West Virginia wasn’t any better. The Big 12’s best defensive team couldn’t solve the Jayhawks’ own defense in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 28 percent from the field and missed all of their 3-point attempts.

It was a much different story from the first half, when Kansas was fortunate to trail 30-24 in the locker room.

It wasn’t that West Virginia dominated the game. It was that Tshiebwe dominated it.

The bruising McDonald’s All-American was 6 of 8 from the field, scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, all while flexing and strutting to the jeering of a sold-out field house. On the defensive end, the 260-pound freshman proved to be one of the few players in the Big 12 who could match the Jayhawks’ own big man with brute strength.

Azubuike had 10 points and seven rebounds, but he wasn’t the game-changer the Jayhawks have come to expect.

Those roles reversed early in the second half, though, when Tshiebwe suddenly looked like a first-year player. He committed a foul when Azubuike slammed an ally-oop dunk — and completed the and-one — and committed another foul on the next possession, when freshman guard Christian Braun finished over Tshiebwe for another three-point play.

Azubuike slammed a second alley-oop over Tshiebwe to cap an 8-0 run later in the half, giving the Jayhawks a 45-38 lead and sending a once-subdued crowd packed inside the Phog into a frenzy. Then, the senior center did it a third time to give Kansas a 49-42 lead as the game approached the final media timeout.

The Mountaineers got within 52-49 on a jumper by Taz Sherman with 1 1/2 left, but Garrett answered with a scooping layup. And when McBride made two foul shots for West Virginia, the junior guard added two of his own.

Dotson took care of the rest with a series of foul shots that put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia’s only other loss this season came St. John’s in early December, so coach Bob Huggins’ team came into Lawrence with a bunch of momentum. And while the Mountaineers carried that through a bruising first half, they seemed to wilt the minute they emerged from the locker room for the final 20 minutes.

Kansas has won high-scoring affairs this season, but this time the Jayhawks proved they could win a game that had all the finesse of a couple dump trucks playing bumper cars. They forced West Virginia into 16 turnovers while allowing just seven assists, but they also gave up 15 second-chance points while getting just four themselves.

UP NEXT

West Virginia makes another long trip to Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Kansas heads to Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State on Wednesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Hammonds, Edwards lead Georgia past No. 9 Memphis 65-62

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 6:38 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Crean and Georgia finally grabbed a win over an AP Top 25 team despite the Bulldogs’ two leading scorers struggling with their shooting.

Rayshaun Hammonds had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards added 13 points as Georgia ended No. 9 Memphis’ 10-game winning streak, beating the Tigers 65-62 on Saturday.

It was the first time the Bulldogs had defeated a top-10 team since 2011 and their first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. Two of Georgia’s three losses this season were to ranked opponents, Michigan State and Dayton.

“We’re very proud of this win,” Crean said. “And we did it against a heck of a team. That was a big, big win for us.”

Hammonds went 7 of 18 from the field for Georgia and Edwards was 4 of 17. But the Bulldogs got help from Donnell Gresham Jr. (12 points) and Sahvir Wheeler (10 points, seven assists).

“It was a team victory and so many guys did different things to impact the game,” Crean said.

Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11 points. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon. Forward DJ Jeffries, who averages 12 points, was held out with an illness.

The game was close throughout with 10 ties and 20 lead changes. Neither team could build a lead of more than eight points. But it also was sloppy with turnovers — Memphis committing 22, Georgia 17 — and neither team shot better than 40%.

“Neither team played a great game, a pretty game,” Crean said, “but (it was) a hard-played game. We were fortunate to get the win.”

The key was Georgia (10-3) closing the game on a 6-1 run as both teams missed opportunities down the stretch. Memphis did not score a basket after Achiuwa’s 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining.

“We had a couple of chances to knock them out,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “We went up seven one time, and eight the next time, and just couldn’t do it. When you let a team hang around, this is what can happen.”

Achiuwa and sophomore guard Alex Lomax (11 points, four assists) noted the scoring drought in the closing minutes was as much about inexperience for a young team than anything else.

“I feel like that was a game we could have won. It just came down to the last four minutes,” Achiuwa said. “We have to follow (the game plan) every time down the stretch. The last four minutes, that’s kind of what happened. We lost focus, and this is a good learning experience moving on.”

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Despite its leading scorers — Edwards and Hammonds — struggling, Gresham, who averages 6.8 points, helped make up the difference. Wheeler had a key basket with 1:03 left to give Georgia a 64-61 lead. Memphis would only counter with a single free throw the rest of the way.

Memphis: The game was evenly played on the stat sheet, but the Tigers faltered at the foul line, converting 11 of 20 free throws. In the final 44 seconds, still within one possession, Memphis missed two of its three free throws. “You want to make more than 11 out of 22 free throws at home,” Hardaway said. “We lost by three points.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia did not receive any votes in last week’s AP poll. A win over the No. 9 Tigers should at least draw some attention from voters. Meanwhile, Memphis will probably drop in the rankings.

DIFFERENCE DOWN THE STRETCH

Memphis had opportunities during that four-plus minutes without a field goal down the stretch. The Tigers missed four shots in that span and had a couple turnovers. The Bulldogs’ lead never reached more than three in the final minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts Kentucky on Tuesday in its SEC opener.

Memphis: At Wichita State on Thursday.

Kentucky loses Ashton Hagans to injury in Missouri win

By Rob DausterJan 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EST
Ashton Hagans suffered an injury that forced him out of No. 17 Kentucky’s win over Missouri on Saturday.

With less than two minutes left in a 71-59 win, Hagans injured his right ankle taking an awkward step. He immediately went down and grabbed the back of his leg, leading to speculation that he had injured his achilles. Kentucky head coach John Calipari ruled that out, calling the injury a “low ankle sprain,” but he did say that Hagans’ status for Tuesday’s tilt with Georgia is in doubt.

“When they told me it wasn’t (an Achilles injury), okay, we can deal with whatever else it is,” Calipari said. “Maybe he’s out. Maybe he doesn’t play against Georgia. Then you’re all going to see the impact and the importance he has on this team. His will drags these guys.”

Before the injury, Ashton Hagans finished Saturday afternoon with seven points, seven assists and five boards. The sophomore guard leads the Wildcats in assists (7.3) and steals (2.1) and is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 ppg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 5:01 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa on Saturday at the Palestra.

Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd on Philly’s most famous court. Garza, who scored 44 points last month at Michigan, scored 12 straight points in one stretch in the first half but missed two foul shots with 3:21 left in the game and Iowa clinging to a two-point lead.

Curtis Jones put Penn State in front with a 3-pointer that rocked the building. Garza went 1 of 2 from the line to even the score at 79-all, but Mike Watkins delivered for PSU with a go-ahead dunk. Penn State forced a turnover and Lamar Stevens sealed it with a late layup.

Stevens and Myreon Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1).

Penn State coach Pat Chambers might finally have a team he can take to the NCAA Tournament in his ninth season.

Penn State might want to petition to play all its Big Ten games at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions got the best of Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery, a former Penn standout who played home games at the Palestra.

Penn State barely averaged an announced attendance of 10,000 fans last season at its on-campus arena, the Bryce Jordan Center. But 193 miles down the road at the Palestra, the heart of Philly hoops, the steamy gym was packed. Tickets on the secondary market were going for $150 a seat in the corners — or, “Corners! as its known when the Palestra is sold out — and fans arrived early to walk the concourse that serves as much as a hall of fame as it does a stop for a $4 hot dog.

Walk past the pictures of Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain in their high school uniforms, and there’s a photo of McCaffery in his No. 23 Penn jersey. The caption read, “Fran McCafferty, 1979-82, was integral in three Ivy League Championship titles for the Quakers.” McCaffery walked in the same concourse doors Saturday as fans and fist-bumped a row of black-and-gold wearing supporters. Yes, even an Ivy League school can’t ace spelling — there’s no T in McCaffery — and McCaffery left with another unwanted letter: an L.

Penn State alumni roared “We Are!” from the opening tip and the Palestra decibel meter hit 11 when the Nittany Lions seemed poised to break the game open. Seth Lundy and Myles Dread hit 3s, Stevens turned a steal into a fast-break layup and another Penn State steal ended with a Stevens dunk and a 35-27 lead. Iowa collected itself and Dread’s jumper to end the half gave the Hawkeyes a 39-38 lead.

Stevens sparked the idea of PSU making a return trip to Palestra. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic High School, Stevens badgered Chambers about playing a game at the Palestra before his career ended. He surely could not have imagined a showdown between two nationally ranked teams going basket-for-basket in front of a packed house once Iowa agreed to play in Philly.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can only hope this kind of loss won’t cost them an NCAA Tournament bid.

Penn State: Penn State played its first game as a ranked team against a ranked team for the first time since 1996. Chambers found little success over his first eight seasons, and has failed to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament. But powered by a deep, veteran roster, the Nittany Lions cracked the Top 25 this season for the first time since March 1996.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Tuesday at Nebraska.

Penn State plays Tuesday at Rutgers.

Howard leads Marquette to 71-60 upset of No. 10 Villanova

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 29 points and Marquette started the New Year with a 71-60 upset of 10th-ranked Villanova on Saturday.

Howard, who entered the day as the nation’s top scorer at more than 25 points a game, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).

Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-1), which had won its last six games.

The difference came at the foul line — Marquette made 26 of 30, Villanova 3 of 5. The Golden Eagles also had seven blocks — four by Theo John.

Marquette shot more than 55% from the field in the first half and was 13-for-13 from the line before the break. Marquette led by as many as 20 before holding a 46-30 advantage at halftime.

Howard scored 12 points in the first seven minutes and finished the first half with 17. Howard and Koby McEwen combined for 30 of the Marquette’s 46 first-half points. McEwen finished with 22.

Swider kept the Wildcats respectable early. The sophomore forward hit all four of his 3s in the first half and had12 points at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

After losing to Creighton 92-75 in its conference opener, the Golden Eagles picked up a big victory at home and have now won six of their last seven games.

Villanova, which has won two of the last four national championships, now must quickly pick up the pieces after getting dominated on the road.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays at Creighton on Tuesday.

Marquette: Hosts Providence on Tuesday.