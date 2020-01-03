More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Bracketology: Gonzaga leads field of 68

By Dave OmmenJan 3, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection, and once again, Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs have positioned themselves to be a high seed in March.

As the new year dawns, the Zags are clear front-runners for a No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Elsewhere – as we renew our countdown toward Selection Sunday – the other No. 1 seeds include Kansas, Duke, and Baylor.  Those four are closely followed by three surprising, but deserving teams: Butler, West Virginia and San Diego State.  All three have built impressive resumes through the two months of play.

Given the parity in college hoops, this year’s Selection Committee figures to have some tough choices ahead.

UPDATED: January 3, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Virginia vs. Florida
SOUTH REGION Georgetown vs. Utah State
MIDWEST REGION  TX-SOUTHERN vs. COPPIN STATE
WEST REGION MONTANA vs. BRYANT
WEST Los Angeles                 MIDWEST – Indianapolis
Spokane Omaha
1) GONZAGA 1) KANSAS
16) MONTANA / BRYANT 16) TX-SOUTHERN / COPPIN ST
8) NC State 8) Marquette
9) Indiana 9) Washington
Sacramento Tampa
5) Florida State 5) Iowa
12) S.F. AUSTIN 12) EAST TENNESSEE ST
4) Maryland 4) AUBURN
13) INDIANA STATE 13) AKRON
Spokane St. Louis
6) Wichita State 6) Creighton
11) BYU 11) Houston
3) Oregon 3) Louisville
14) NEW MEXICO STATE 14) HAWAII
Sacramento Cleveland
7) Saint John’s 7) Stanford
10) Purdue 10) Texas Tech
2) SAN DIEGO STATE 2) Ohio State
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) RIDER
SOUTH – Houston EAST – New York
Omaha Greensboro
1) Baylor 1) DUKE
16) RADFORD 16) TENNESSEE STATE
8) Xavier 8) Oklahoma
9) Arkansas 9) DePaul
Albany Tampa
5) DAYTON 5) Penn State
12) YALE 12) LIBERTY
4) MICHIGAN STATE 4) Villanova
13) LOUISIANA TECH 13) VERMONT
Greensboro Albany
6) ARIZONA 6) Colorado
11) Georgetown / Utah State 11) Virginia / Florida
3) MEMPHIS  3) Michigan
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) GEORGIA STATE
St. Louis Cleveland
7) Kentucky 7) Seton Hall
10) Oklahoma State 10) Saint Mary’s
2) BUTLER 2) West Virginia
15) COLGATE 15) CHARLESTON
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
BYU Georgetown Northern Iowa North Carolina
Oklahoma State Utah State Tennessee Ole Miss
Purdue Virginia VCU Utah
Houston Florida Virginia Tech Arizona State

Top Seed Line
Gonzaga, Kansas, Duke, Baylor
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big East (9)
Big Ten (8)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (4)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

CBT Podcast: Player of the Year race, Creighton’s awesome, picks for the weekend

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2020, 10:18 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back at it on Friday, as they talk through the Player of the Year race, answer some listener questions and then take a long look at some of the biggest games of the first Saturday in college hoops that feels like a full slate of games.

North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris tears ACL

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
The injury issues keep building for North Carolina this season.

Anthony Harris, a freshman point guard from Virginia, tore his ACL in a Dec. 30 win over Yale and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced on Friday. Harris had only played in five games this season, averaging 6.8 points, after returning from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2018 while a senior in high school.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”

North Carolina is currently playing without star point guard Cole Anthony, who is dealing with a meniscus injury.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Oregon is the latest top five team to lose, UCLA wins at Washington

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2020, 1:36 AM EST
To give you a sense of how this season is going in college hoops, a top five team lost on Thursday night and it wasn’t even the wildest thing that happened in their conference.

Here are the three things you need to know:

1. I’M NOT THAT WORRIED ABOUT OREGON AFTER THEY LOST AT COLORADO

The No. 4-ranked Ducks went down in Boulder on Thursday night in a game where they never really seemed to get a foothold. Colorado was up eight late in the first half, pushed that lead to 15 midway through the second half and never let Oregon get within a single-possession down the stretch.

I’m chalking this up as one of those things more than an indictment on the Ducks as a whole. There are three reasons for this:

  1. The Colorado-Utah road trip is the most difficult in the Pac-12, the proof being that Oregon has never beaten Colorado in Boulder. That includes the seasons where Oregon reached the Final Four and the Elite Eight. It’s just a tough place to play.
  2. Colorado is also a good team. The Buffaloes are borderline top 25, and if they can hold off Oregon State this weekend, they might actually crack the AP poll. Not only were the Buffaloes favored to win in Vegas, they were projected to win by KenPom.
  3. Oregon entered the night third nationally in three-point shooting. They were 3-for-18 from three. Sometimes shots don’t fall.

2. MICHIGAN STATE IS ROLLING RIGHT NOW

The Spartans jumped all over Illinois in the second half of Thursday night’s game, knocking off the Illini by 20. It is the sixth straight win for the Spartans since they were embarrassed at home by Duke in late November. Their last three wins were of the blowout variety, and one of those three came without Cassius Winston in the lineup. It looks like the Spartans are starting to put it all together and figure some things out.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. The Spartans host archrival Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

3. FRESH OFF OF A LOSS TO FULLERTON, UCLA WENT INTO WASHINGTON AND BEAT THEM

In the weirdest result of the night, UCLA went into Washington and knocked off the Huskies, 66-64. This came just five days after the Bruins lost at home to a Fullerton that had not beaten anyone in the top 300 prior to their win in Pauley Pavilion.

Like I say on Monday, the Bruins actually have some talent on their roster. What they are lacking is buy-in, and this win backed that theory up.

There are two things that are worth noting from this game. For starters, Washington’s Jalen McDaniels fouled out with 16:51 left in the second half. He had just three points and four turnovers and also was whistled for a technical foul after he whipped a ball at a UCLA player while sitting on the bench. That’s not exactly ideal.

The other thing that is worth noting is that freshman Jake Kyman turned out to be UCLA’s zone-buster. He entered Thursday having scored 18 points on the season, shooting 4-for-13 from three. On Thursday night, he had 21 points and shot 7-for-12 from three.

Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Associated PressJan 2, 2020, 11:55 PM EST
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 on Thursday night.

Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder.

Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season. The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. He accounts for 30% of Colorado’s 63 wins over ranked opponents since 1949-50.

This was a matchup between the teams picked to finish first (Oregon) and second (Colorado) in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Round 1 went to Colorado, which despite being unranked was a 1 1/2-point favorite. The noise level was at a frenzied level despite the students being on winter break, and the fans ran onto the court after the final buzzer.

The Buffs held Oregon to 3 of 18 shooting from 3-point range.

Colorado built a 15-point lead early in the second half on an alley-oop, fast-break dunk by Bey. But Oregon began to steadily chip away.

Bey had a big block with 4:34 remaining, but was given a technical foul for taunting. Anthony Mathis made both free throws to make it 57-53. Wright hit a 3-pointer to restore some breathing room and then took over down the stretch. He also had eight assists.

The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.

Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Boulder, Colorado, continues to haunt the Ducks, who were out-rebounded 36-34.

Colorado: Defense has been the Buffs’ calling card all season. They fed off of it all evening as they led for over 30 minutes.

THIS & THAT

D’Shawn Schwartz finished with 13 points. … Former Colorado football standout and current Denver Broncos tailback Phillip Lindsay was in attendance and given a round of applause when he was introduced. … The attendance was 10,770.

ELITE COMPANY, PART I

The Ducks have their men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football teams all currently ranked in the top seven of the AP polls.

ELITE COMPANY, PART II

Oregon’s appearance at No. 4 matches its highest ranking in the AP poll, although the Ducks are likely to drop next week. The team also was No. 4 in the Nov. 14, 2016, version of the poll. That team went on to reach the Final Four.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At Utah on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

UTEP coach Rodney Terry in critical condition; full recovery expected

Jorge Salgado/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Travis HinesJan 2, 2020, 9:07 PM EST
UTEP coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition after going into anaphylactic shock and being hospitalized, according to a statement released by the school.

According to a source close to the program, Terry went into anaphylaxis after eating something that he did not know he was allergic in a meal on Wednesday.

“Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said. “There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench.”

The Miners played their Conference USA opener against Florida International, a 69-67 loss, on Thursday with assistant Kenton Paulino taking over with Terry in the hospital.

“Coach Terry wanted to be here, and he’s doing much, much better,” Paulino said Thursday after the loss and before the school confirmed Rodney Terry was in critical condition. “[The hospital] wanted to hold him for a certain period of time and they wouldn’t let him go. But he’s ready to get back to work.”

Terry is in his second season at UTEP after seven seasons at Fresno State.