Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection, and once again, Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs have positioned themselves to be a high seed in March.
As the new year dawns, the Zags are clear front-runners for a No. 1 seed in the West Region.
Elsewhere – as we renew our countdown toward Selection Sunday – the other No. 1 seeds include Kansas, Duke, and Baylor. Those four are closely followed by three surprising, but deserving teams: Butler, West Virginia and San Diego State. All three have built impressive resumes through the two months of play.
Given the parity in college hoops, this year’s Selection Committee figures to have some tough choices ahead.
UPDATED: January 3, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Virginia vs. Florida
|SOUTH REGION
|Georgetown vs. Utah State
|MIDWEST REGION
|TX-SOUTHERN vs. COPPIN STATE
|WEST REGION
|MONTANA vs. BRYANT
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|Spokane
|Omaha
|1) GONZAGA
|1) KANSAS
|16) MONTANA / BRYANT
|16) TX-SOUTHERN / COPPIN ST
|8) NC State
|8) Marquette
|9) Indiana
|9) Washington
|Sacramento
|Tampa
|5) Florida State
|5) Iowa
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|12) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|4) Maryland
|4) AUBURN
|13) INDIANA STATE
|13) AKRON
|Spokane
|St. Louis
|6) Wichita State
|6) Creighton
|11) BYU
|11) Houston
|3) Oregon
|3) Louisville
|14) NEW MEXICO STATE
|14) HAWAII
|Sacramento
|Cleveland
|7) Saint John’s
|7) Stanford
|10) Purdue
|10) Texas Tech
|2) SAN DIEGO STATE
|2) Ohio State
|15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
|15) RIDER
|SOUTH – Houston
|EAST – New York
|Omaha
|Greensboro
|1) Baylor
|1) DUKE
|16) RADFORD
|16) TENNESSEE STATE
|8) Xavier
|8) Oklahoma
|9) Arkansas
|9) DePaul
|Albany
|Tampa
|5) DAYTON
|5) Penn State
|12) YALE
|12) LIBERTY
|4) MICHIGAN STATE
|4) Villanova
|13) LOUISIANA TECH
|13) VERMONT
|Greensboro
|Albany
|6) ARIZONA
|6) Colorado
|11) Georgetown / Utah State
|11) Virginia / Florida
|3) MEMPHIS
|3) Michigan
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|14) GEORGIA STATE
|St. Louis
|Cleveland
|7) Kentucky
|7) Seton Hall
|10) Oklahoma State
|10) Saint Mary’s
|2) BUTLER
|2) West Virginia
|15) COLGATE
|15) CHARLESTON
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|BYU
|Georgetown
|Northern Iowa
|North Carolina
|Oklahoma State
|Utah State
|Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|Purdue
|Virginia
|VCU
|Utah
|Houston
|Florida
|Virginia Tech
|Arizona State
Top Seed Line
Gonzaga, Kansas, Duke, Baylor
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big East (9)
Big Ten (8)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (4)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.