CBT Podcast: Player of the Year race, Creighton’s awesome, picks for the weekend

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back at it on Friday, as they talk through the Player of the Year race, answer some listener questions and then take a long look at some of the biggest games of the first Saturday in college hoops that feels like a full slate of games.
The Vegas lines for these games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead.
No. 16 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 3 KANSAS, Sat. 4:00 (ESPN+)
- KENPOM: Kansas 75, West Virginia 65
- TORVIK: Kansas 76, West Virginia 65
- HASLAMETRICS: Kansas 76, West Virginia 61
Assuming this line opens with West Virginia getting double digits, then I think that we have to be on the Mountaineers here.
For starters, they actually have the size inside to be able to matchup with Kansas. Udoka Azubuike is a monster, and while I don’t think that Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver are going to do enough to stop him, I do think that they will make life really difficult for the big fella. They are second nationally in defensive effective field goal percentage and 15th nationally in two-point field goal percentage defense.
Another reason that they are so good defensively is the fact that they can force turnovers. They’re not quite at the Press Virginia level because they don’t play that way anymore, but they to turn opponents over on 21 percent of their possessions. Kansas has had turnover issues this season.
The mitigating factor here is that Kansas not only has the size to be able to matchup with a two-big look from West Virginia, but they can also go small and pull Culver away from the bucket, where he can be foul prone. I’m also somewhat worried about foul issues. It’s not exactly a secret that Kansas is going to get a friendly whistle in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, and we just saw the Mountaineers get whistled for roughly 689 fouls in their win against Ohio State.
BEST BET: All that said, if the line opens up at (+10) or higher, then I think we have to be on West Virginia. They are too good to be getting 10 points against anyone. I’m also intrigued by the under here, especially if it is 140 or above. These are two top ten defenses facing off, although the foul issues could create problems in that regard.
No. 12 MICHIGAN at No. 14 MICHIGAN STATE, Sun. 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
- KENPOM: Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
- TORVIK: Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
- HASLAMETRICS: Michigan State 76, Michigan 69
All three metrics have Michigan State favored by seven in this one, but I don’t think the number is going to open that high in Vegas. I do, however, love the Michigan State side in this one, and the truth is that it’s not really anything to do with the matchups, or where the game is being player, or the players on the floor.
The Spartans feel like they have turned a corner. They’ve won their last six games after getting smoked by Duke at home. Five of those six wins were by double-digits. The last three have been absolute blowouts, including Thursday night’s win over Illinois. At (+7), I think I’ll probably stay away and at (+8.8) I think the value might actually be on Michigan, but I don’t expect the line to open quite that high.
The x-factor here is going to be Isaiah Livers. He missed the last game with a groin injury that he suffered against Presbyterian. If he is out, that is a major blow for the Wolverines.
BEST BET: I love Michigan State at anything (-6.5) and below.
No. 18 FLORIDA STATE at No. 7 LOUISVILLE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- KENPOM: Louisville 70, Florida State 62
- TORVIK: Louisville 70, Florida State 61
- HASLAMETRICS: Louisville 70, Florida State 61
All three projections have essentially the same score, which leads me to believe that this line is going to open right around Florida State (+8.5). I think there is value on the Seminoles there. Now, betting on Leonard Hamilton in a road environment against a team that is top five in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency is less than ideal, I think the matchup favors Florida State.
We know Louisville can struggle offensively when dealing with a defense that provides pressure at the point of attack and forces turnovers. That’s precisely what Florida State does. They also have enough big, athletic wings to consistently throw bodies at Jordan Nwora, who has struggled against elite defenses this season.
BEST BET: I’ll take Florida State at anything (+7.5) and below.
No. 10 VILLANOVA at MARQUETTE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- KENPOM: Marquette 77, Villanova 75
- TORVIK: Villanova 77, Marquette 76
- HASLAMETRICS: Marquette 79, Villanova 76
I’ve always said that I have betting on Marquette because you are basically betting on whether or not you think Markus Howard is going to go off.
Having said that, this does feel like a bounce back spot for the Golden Eagles after losing to Creighton on Wednesday night. They’re coming home and taking on the team that most believe is the favorite to win the Big East this season. The one mitigating factor here is that I think Villanova has enough versatility to cause problems for Marquette.
BEST BET: If forced to bet, I would lean towards Marquette (-2), but personally, I will be staying away from this one.
No. 23 IOWA vs. No. 21 PENN STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (BTN)
- KENPOM: Penn State 77, Iowa 76
- TORVIK: Penn State 78, Iowa 77
- HASLAMETRICS: Penn State 78, Iowa 76
How are both of these teams ranked? That is one of the wilder story lines of the season.
Either way, I think that the obvious play here is the over. Iowa can’t really stop anyone, and there aren’t really any teams that have been able to stop Iowa this season.
One thing to note is that this game is going to be played in a neutral site that isn’t all that neutral: It’s a league game that is being played at the Palestra in Philly as a Penn State home game.
BEST BET: I’ll take the over on anything (151) and above.
No. 13 SAN DIEGO STATE at UTAH STATE, Sat. 10:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
- KENPOM: San Diego State 66, Utah State 65
- TORVIK: San Diego State 66, Utah State 62
- HASLAMETRICS: San Diego State 65, Utah State 58
This is the proving ground for the Aztecs. They are undefeated on the season and have taken over the role of the favorite in the Mountain West, and on Saturday evening they will be heading to Logan to face off with the team that was picked as the preseason favorite in the league.
This is the statement game. We’ve seen SDSU blowout Creighton, beat Iowa and win at BYU. We know they’re good. This is probably the toughest game they have left on their schedule, and I think they will be up for it.
The x-factor here is Neemias Queta, who has been dealing with knee issues all season long. If he is out there, he will make a difference, but I doubt we’ll get anything close to an answer about that until we see who is warming up for the Aggies.
BEST BET: So much of this is going to depend on the line. If it opens at SDSU (-1), as KenPom suggests, then that’s one thing. If it opens up at SDSU (-7), it’s a much different conversation. Utah State is coming off of a loss in their Mountain West opener, and if they lose to the Aztecs, they’ll be two games behind them in the MWC standings. That might end up being insurmountable.
Playing at elevation on national television in front of what should be a raucous crown with a season title potentially on the line, I think the Aggies win this game.
No. 4 OREGON at UTAH, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (Pac-12)
- KENPOM: Oregon 75, Utah 69
- TORVIK: Oregon 74, Utah 72
- HASLAMETRICS: Oregon 76, Utah 68
This is a tough spot. Oregon has never lost at Utah. They’ve also never played Utah on the second leg of the Mountain road trip. They’ve also never won the second leg of the Mountain road trip, having been beaten all four times they played at Colorado.
The Ducks also lost at Colorado last night, and this Utah team seems to have turned a corner. This feels like a bounce back spot to me, but you should always be wary of betting against Utah and Colorado at home in league play.
BEST BET: I like Oregon at anything (-4.5) and below, but I will not be betting it myself.
ARIZONA STATE at No. 25 ARIZONA, Sat. 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12)
- KENPOM: Arizona 80, Arizona State 68
- TORVIK: Arizona 79, Arizona State 68
- HASLAMETRICS: Arizona 79, Arizona State 63
This should be a fun, late-night rivalry game in the McKale Center. Both teams like to play an uptempo brand of basketball, but here’s the catch: Arizona State has had trouble scoring the rock this season. They don’t shoot it well from distance, and Arizona is top five in the country is defensive two-point field goal percentage thanks to the Pack-Line defense they play.
My guess is that the total in this game is going to get bet up. A rivalry game played as the opener of league play feels like a good place to fade the steam.
BEST BET: The under, and hope you can get it at (150).
Bracketology: Gonzaga leads field of 68
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection, and once again, Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs have positioned themselves to be a high seed in March.
As the new year dawns, the Zags are clear front-runners for a No. 1 seed in the West Region.
Elsewhere – as we renew our countdown toward Selection Sunday – the other No. 1 seeds include Kansas, Duke, and Baylor. Those four are closely followed by three surprising, but deserving teams: Butler, West Virginia and San Diego State. All three have built impressive resumes through the two months of play.
Given the parity in college hoops, this year’s Selection Committee figures to have some tough choices ahead.
UPDATED: January 3, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Virginia vs. Florida
|SOUTH REGION
|Georgetown vs. Utah State
|MIDWEST REGION
|TX-SOUTHERN vs. COPPIN STATE
|WEST REGION
|MONTANA vs. BRYANT
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|Spokane
|Omaha
|1) GONZAGA
|1) KANSAS
|16) MONTANA / BRYANT
|16) TX-SOUTHERN / COPPIN ST
|8) NC State
|8) Marquette
|9) Indiana
|9) Washington
|Sacramento
|Tampa
|5) Florida State
|5) Iowa
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|12) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|4) Maryland
|4) AUBURN
|13) INDIANA STATE
|13) AKRON
|Spokane
|St. Louis
|6) Wichita State
|6) Creighton
|11) BYU
|11) Houston
|3) Oregon
|3) Louisville
|14) NEW MEXICO STATE
|14) HAWAII
|Sacramento
|Cleveland
|7) Saint John’s
|7) Stanford
|10) Purdue
|10) Texas Tech
|2) SAN DIEGO STATE
|2) Ohio State
|15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
|15) RIDER
|SOUTH – Houston
|EAST – New York
|Omaha
|Greensboro
|1) Baylor
|1) DUKE
|16) RADFORD
|16) TENNESSEE STATE
|8) Xavier
|8) Oklahoma
|9) Arkansas
|9) DePaul
|Albany
|Tampa
|5) DAYTON
|5) Penn State
|12) YALE
|12) LIBERTY
|4) MICHIGAN STATE
|4) Villanova
|13) LOUISIANA TECH
|13) VERMONT
|Greensboro
|Albany
|6) ARIZONA
|6) Colorado
|11) Georgetown / Utah State
|11) Virginia / Florida
|3) MEMPHIS
|3) Michigan
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|14) GEORGIA STATE
|St. Louis
|Cleveland
|7) Kentucky
|7) Seton Hall
|10) Oklahoma State
|10) Saint Mary’s
|2) BUTLER
|2) West Virginia
|15) COLGATE
|15) CHARLESTON
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|BYU
|Georgetown
|Northern Iowa
|North Carolina
|Oklahoma State
|Utah State
|Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|Purdue
|Virginia
|VCU
|Utah
|Houston
|Florida
|Virginia Tech
|Arizona State
Top Seed Line
Gonzaga, Kansas, Duke, Baylor
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big East (9)
Big Ten (8)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (4)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris tears ACL
The injury issues keep building for North Carolina this season.
Anthony Harris, a freshman point guard from Virginia, tore his ACL in a Dec. 30 win over Yale and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced on Friday. Harris had only played in five games this season, averaging 6.8 points, after returning from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2018 while a senior in high school.
“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”
North Carolina is currently playing without star point guard Cole Anthony, who is dealing with a meniscus injury.
Thursday’s Things To Know: Oregon is the latest top five team to lose, UCLA wins at Washington
To give you a sense of how this season is going in college hoops, a top five team lost on Thursday night and it wasn’t even the wildest thing that happened in their conference.
Here are the three things you need to know:
1. I’M NOT THAT WORRIED ABOUT OREGON AFTER THEY LOST AT COLORADO
The No. 4-ranked Ducks went down in Boulder on Thursday night in a game where they never really seemed to get a foothold. Colorado was up eight late in the first half, pushed that lead to 15 midway through the second half and never let Oregon get within a single-possession down the stretch.
I’m chalking this up as one of those things more than an indictment on the Ducks as a whole. There are three reasons for this:
- The Colorado-Utah road trip is the most difficult in the Pac-12, the proof being that Oregon has never beaten Colorado in Boulder. That includes the seasons where Oregon reached the Final Four and the Elite Eight. It’s just a tough place to play.
- Colorado is also a good team. The Buffaloes are borderline top 25, and if they can hold off Oregon State this weekend, they might actually crack the AP poll. Not only were the Buffaloes favored to win in Vegas, they were projected to win by KenPom.
- Oregon entered the night third nationally in three-point shooting. They were 3-for-18 from three. Sometimes shots don’t fall.
2. MICHIGAN STATE IS ROLLING RIGHT NOW
The Spartans jumped all over Illinois in the second half of Thursday night’s game, knocking off the Illini by 20. It is the sixth straight win for the Spartans since they were embarrassed at home by Duke in late November. Their last three wins were of the blowout variety, and one of those three came without Cassius Winston in the lineup. It looks like the Spartans are starting to put it all together and figure some things out.
The timing couldn’t be better, either. The Spartans host archrival Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
3. FRESH OFF OF A LOSS TO FULLERTON, UCLA WENT INTO WASHINGTON AND BEAT THEM
In the weirdest result of the night, UCLA went into Washington and knocked off the Huskies, 66-64. This came just five days after the Bruins lost at home to a Fullerton that had not beaten anyone in the top 300 prior to their win in Pauley Pavilion.
Like I say on Monday, the Bruins actually have some talent on their roster. What they are lacking is buy-in, and this win backed that theory up.
There are two things that are worth noting from this game. For starters, Washington’s Jalen McDaniels fouled out with 16:51 left in the second half. He had just three points and four turnovers and also was whistled for a technical foul after he whipped a ball at a UCLA player while sitting on the bench. That’s not exactly ideal.
The other thing that is worth noting is that freshman Jake Kyman turned out to be UCLA’s zone-buster. He entered Thursday having scored 18 points on the season, shooting 4-for-13 from three. On Thursday night, he had 21 points and shot 7-for-12 from three.
Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 on Thursday night.
Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder.
Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season. The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. He accounts for 30% of Colorado’s 63 wins over ranked opponents since 1949-50.
This was a matchup between the teams picked to finish first (Oregon) and second (Colorado) in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Round 1 went to Colorado, which despite being unranked was a 1 1/2-point favorite. The noise level was at a frenzied level despite the students being on winter break, and the fans ran onto the court after the final buzzer.
The Buffs held Oregon to 3 of 18 shooting from 3-point range.
Colorado built a 15-point lead early in the second half on an alley-oop, fast-break dunk by Bey. But Oregon began to steadily chip away.
Bey had a big block with 4:34 remaining, but was given a technical foul for taunting. Anthony Mathis made both free throws to make it 57-53. Wright hit a 3-pointer to restore some breathing room and then took over down the stretch. He also had eight assists.
The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.
Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: Boulder, Colorado, continues to haunt the Ducks, who were out-rebounded 36-34.
Colorado: Defense has been the Buffs’ calling card all season. They fed off of it all evening as they led for over 30 minutes.
THIS & THAT
D’Shawn Schwartz finished with 13 points. … Former Colorado football standout and current Denver Broncos tailback Phillip Lindsay was in attendance and given a round of applause when he was introduced. … The attendance was 10,770.
ELITE COMPANY, PART I
The Ducks have their men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football teams all currently ranked in the top seven of the AP polls.
ELITE COMPANY, PART II
Oregon’s appearance at No. 4 matches its highest ranking in the AP poll, although the Ducks are likely to drop next week. The team also was No. 4 in the Nov. 14, 2016, version of the poll. That team went on to reach the Final Four.
UP NEXT
Oregon: At Utah on Saturday.
Colorado: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.
