Jorge Salgado/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UTEP coach Rodney Terry in critical condition; full recovery expected

By Travis HinesJan 2, 2020, 9:07 PM EST
UTEP coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition after going into anaphylactic shock and being hospitalized, according to a statement released by the school.

According to a source close to the program, Terry went into anaphylaxis after eating something that he did not know he was allergic in a meal on Wednesday.

“Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said. “There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench.”

The Miners played their Conference USA opener against Florida International, a 69-67 loss, on Thursday with assistant Kenton Paulino taking over with Terry in the hospital.

“Coach Terry wanted to be here, and he’s doing much, much better,” Paulino said Thursday after the loss and before the school confirmed Rodney Terry was in critical condition. “[The hospital] wanted to hold him for a certain period of time and they wouldn’t let him go. But he’s ready to get back to work.”

Terry is in his second season at UTEP after seven seasons at Fresno State.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Oregon is the latest top five team to lose, UCLA wins at Washington

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2020, 1:36 AM EST
To give you a sense of how this season is going in college hoops, a top five team lost on Thursday night and it wasn’t even the wildest thing that happened in their conference.

Here are the three things you need to know:

1. I’M NOT THAT WORRIED ABOUT OREGON AFTER THEY LOST AT COLORADO

The No. 4-ranked Ducks went down in Boulder on Thursday night in a game where they never really seemed to get a foothold. Colorado was up eight late in the first half, pushed that lead to 15 midway through the second half and never let Oregon get within a single-possession down the stretch.

I’m chalking this up as one of those things more than an indictment on the Ducks as a whole. There are three reasons for this:

  1. The Colorado-Utah road trip is the most difficult in the Pac-12, the proof being that Oregon has never beaten Colorado in Boulder. That includes the seasons where Oregon reached the Final Four and the Elite Eight. It’s just a tough place to play.
  2. Colorado is also a good team. The Buffaloes are borderline top 25, and if they can hold off Oregon State this weekend, they might actually crack the AP poll. Not only were the Buffaloes favored to win in Vegas, they were projected to win by KenPom.
  3. Oregon entered the night third nationally in three-point shooting. They were 3-for-18 from three. Sometimes shots don’t fall.

2. MICHIGAN STATE IS ROLLING RIGHT NOW

The Spartans jumped all over Illinois in the second half of Thursday night’s game, knocking off the Illini by 20. It is the sixth straight win for the Spartans since they were embarrassed at home by Duke in late November. Their last three wins were of the blowout variety, and one of those three came without Cassius Winston in the lineup. It looks like the Spartans are starting to put it all together and figure some things out.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. The Spartans host archrival Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

3. FRESH OFF OF A LOSS TO FULLERTON, UCLA WENT INTO WASHINGTON AND BEAT THEM

In the weirdest result of the night, UCLA went into Washington and knocked off the Huskies, 66-64. This came just five days after the Bruins lost at home to a Fullerton that had not beaten anyone in the top 300 prior to their win in Pauley Pavilion.

Like I say on Monday, the Bruins actually have some talent on their roster. What they are lacking is buy-in, and this win backed that theory up.

There are two things that are worth noting from this game. For starters, Washington’s Jalen McDaniels fouled out with 16:51 left in the second half. He had just three points and four turnovers and also was whistled for a technical foul after he whipped a ball at a UCLA player while sitting on the bench. That’s not exactly ideal.

The other thing that is worth noting is that freshman Jake Kyman turned out to be UCLA’s zone-buster. He entered Thursday having scored 18 points on the season, shooting 4-for-13 from three. On Thursday night, he had 21 points and shot 7-for-12 from three.

Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Associated PressJan 2, 2020, 11:55 PM EST
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 on Thursday night.

Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder.

Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season. The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. He accounts for 30% of Colorado’s 63 wins over ranked opponents since 1949-50.

This was a matchup between the teams picked to finish first (Oregon) and second (Colorado) in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Round 1 went to Colorado, which despite being unranked was a 1 1/2-point favorite. The noise level was at a frenzied level despite the students being on winter break, and the fans ran onto the court after the final buzzer.

The Buffs held Oregon to 3 of 18 shooting from 3-point range.

Colorado built a 15-point lead early in the second half on an alley-oop, fast-break dunk by Bey. But Oregon began to steadily chip away.

Bey had a big block with 4:34 remaining, but was given a technical foul for taunting. Anthony Mathis made both free throws to make it 57-53. Wright hit a 3-pointer to restore some breathing room and then took over down the stretch. He also had eight assists.

The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.

Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Boulder, Colorado, continues to haunt the Ducks, who were out-rebounded 36-34.

Colorado: Defense has been the Buffs’ calling card all season. They fed off of it all evening as they led for over 30 minutes.

THIS & THAT

D’Shawn Schwartz finished with 13 points. … Former Colorado football standout and current Denver Broncos tailback Phillip Lindsay was in attendance and given a round of applause when he was introduced. … The attendance was 10,770.

ELITE COMPANY, PART I

The Ducks have their men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football teams all currently ranked in the top seven of the AP polls.

ELITE COMPANY, PART II

Oregon’s appearance at No. 4 matches its highest ranking in the AP poll, although the Ducks are likely to drop next week. The team also was No. 4 in the Nov. 14, 2016, version of the poll. That team went on to reach the Final Four.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At Utah on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Big East back to nation’s best conference? Just might be

Jay Wright
AP
Associated PressJan 2, 2020, 3:21 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — While the Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference dominate the AP Top 25 this week, there is something to said for the emerging depth of the Big East basketball. Villanova (No. 10) and Butler (No. 11) are the only Big East teams in the Top 25, but seven more schools from the conference received votes for the poll.

Providence was the only Big East school that got shut out, and it rolled to a 76-60 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday. The Hoyas had won six in a row, including an 89-79 win against Syracuse on Dec. 14 that impressed Orange coach Jim Boeheim so much he called it the best Georgetown team he had seen in years.

“I don’t think there’s a conference in the country from 1 to 10 that has the quality of teams that our league does,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

One night, it might be Myles Powell, with Seton Hall’s pair of 7-foot-2 centers patrolling the lane.

Or Villanova, with its championship pedigree and coach Jay Wright roaming the sideline.

Another tough Butler team. Xavier and its experience. The dynamic Markus Howard and Marquette. On and on it goes.

There are no off days in the Big East this year.

“You have to be on it every single night,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said.

Concerns about NCAA tourney seeding?

It’s so good there is some concern it might end up costing the Big East when the field for the NCAA Tournament is set.

“The challenge is that from the rest of the country’s perspective, if a team ends up being 9-9 or 10-8, does that hurt you because of the quality of the teams moving forward?” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said.

“The analytics and the metrics hopefully will state the fact that there are so many good teams and so many competitive teams. That will help us. That’s the theory. You just hope that it plays itself out.”

The first few days of Big East basketball play provided a quick glance at the difficult road to the conference championship.

Collin Gillespie made a couple of big plays to help Villanova hold off Xavier for a 68-62 win Monday night. The Wildcats opened a 17-point lead in the first half before the Musketeers rallied.

Seton Hall used a terrific performance from Powell to top DePaul 74-66 in its Big East opener, finishing the game with a 9-0 run. Powell scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half after missing the previous two games because of a concussion.

The Pirates were the preseason Big East favorites in a poll of the conference’s coaches. The Blue Demons were picked to finish last, but they got off to a 12-1 start.

“This is one of the best conferences in the country. … This battle that we’re about to go through, these next 17 games, I mean words can’t even describe it,” Powell said.

Seton Hall trailed DePaul for much of the game. Pirates coach Kevin Willard said the tense finish likely will be the norm this year in the Big East.

“I think the depth and the fact that the league has gotten older and more mature from last year — last year we were a younger league — I just think every night you’re going to go out there and it’s going to be a six-point game, five-point game,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re home or on the road. It’s just going to be a battle.”

Health, as always, key to success

With so much depth in the league, staying healthy could be one of the biggest keys.

While Seton Hall got Powell back against DePaul, Sandro Mamukelashvili remains out with a broken right wrist. St. John’s guard Mustapha Heron has missed three straight games with a sprained right ankle. Georgetown guard Mac McClung missed the loss to the Friars with an eye injury. Butler guard Kamar Baldwin was bothered by a right ankle injury during the Bulldogs’ 60-58 victory over the Red Storm on Tuesday night.

Butler blew a 23-point lead against St. John’s before escaping with the win. Just another night in the Big East.

“We’ve got to eat right, sleep right, take care of our bodies,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “We’ve had to do a good job of practice planning so that we are fresh and we got full energy amongst the entire group because it’s going to be a battle every night.”

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Payton Pritchard the favorite?

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 2, 2020, 12:45 PM EST
It has been a weird year for college basketball and college basketball Player of the Year.

Not only is there no clear-cut best team in the country, but there is anything-but a favorite for National Player of the Year at this point. That is unusual. Recent seasons have seen one player emerge in November as the favorite to win the award. Zion Williamson stepped into that role after a monstrous performance in a blowout win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The year before, Trae Young’s ridiculous November made him the obvious favorite. Frank Mason led the charge in 2017 starting from, quite literally, the first game of the season. The year before that, it was Buddy Hield and Denzel Valentine in a two-horse race all season. The year before that, Jahlil Okafor emerged as the early favorite.

Sometimes, those early favorites end up winning all the Player of the Year awards. Sometimes, they get chased down. That’s what Frank Kaminsky did to Okafor and what Jalen Brunson did to Young.

But either way, there always was a guy to chase.

This year, there is not.

Here is the definitive college basketball Player of the Year rankings:

1. PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon

STATS: 18.5 PPG, 6.2 APG, 4.3 RPG, 39.7 3PT%

At this point, I think that Pritchard has to be considered the favorite to win the National Player of the Year award. He’s putting up numbers that are on par with what Jalen Brunson posted the year he won Player of the Year. He’s doing so on a team that is the favorite to win the Pac-12 and currently sitting in the top five of the AP poll and the top ten at KenPom.

And he’s had College Basketball Player of the Year moments. Like roasting Zavier Simpson down the stretch in an overtime win at Michigan. Or the big shots that he hit late in a win over Memphis when they still had James Wiseman. There are a lot of really good point guards around America this season, but Pritchard, to date, has been the best.

2. OBI TOPPIN, Dayton

STATS: 19.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 bpg, 1.0 spg, 35.1 3PT%

Toppin has been this year’s breakout star. He entered the season as the best player in the Atlantic 10 and a potential first round pick, but he’s gone on to become a candidate to go in the top ten while being the anchor for one of the most surprising teams in the sport. Dayton is a ton of fun to watch, and so much of that is because of the way that they have built around Toppin, both offensively and defensively. There is a very strong case for him as the National Player of the Year right now. Who saw that coming?

3. DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

STATS: 18.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 spg

I still think that Udoka Azubuike is the single-most dominant force in college basketball this season, but what Dotson has done this year has helped mitigate the fact that some teams are going to sell out to stop the big fella. His ability to beat teams down the floor in transition is a game-changer for a Kansas program that has had some lulls offensively, and he is the guy that can create in the halfcourt when Bill Self isn’t able to scheme up a way to get shots. He’s far from a perfect player right now, but what he’s provided Kansas this season has been close to that.

4. TRE JONES, Duke

STATS: 14.6 ppg, 7.4 apg, 3.9 rpg, 2.0 spg

5. VERNON CAREY, Duke

STATS: 17.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 61.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT%

I’m lumping these two together because I can already tell the debate about who the best player is on Duke is going to rage all season long.

I think there is a valid argument for both. Tre Jones is Duke’s leader. He is the guy that sets the tone defensively by smothering opponents at the point of attack. He is the leader is the locker room. He is their second-leading scorer, third nationally in assists among high-major players and an improved three-point shooter.

Carey, on the other hand, has been better than anyone thought. He’s hardly a great defender, but he’s been good. He’s made threes. He’s been able to play away from the rim. And, most importantly, he’s been just a dominant force on the block. He’s as much of a reason for Duke sitting at No. 1 on KenPom as anyone.

So you tell me.

Who is the best player on the Duke roster?

6. FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga

STATS: 17.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 55.1 FG%

I’m honestly not even sure if Petrusev is the best player on Gonzaga, but I think that he needs to be on this list. He’s the leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker on the No. 1 team in the country, but more importantly, he is the best post scorer on a team that survives off of post touches as much as any high major team in the country.

7. KALEB WESSON, Ohio State

STATS: 14.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 bpg, 44.2 3PT%

Wesson’s counting stats don’t really show it, but he has been one of the most improved players in college basketball this season. Not only has he developed into one of the best frontcourt shooters in college hoops, he’s also worked to improve his body and his athleticism to make himself really good on the defensive end of the floor. He’s not only the fulcrum of the Ohio State offense, but he’s become the piece that allows them to be as good defensively as they have been.

8. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

STATS: 25.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 47.1 3PT%

I’m not convinced yet that Marquette is going to end up being good enough for Howard to truly get considered for a spot as a first-team All-American, but he’s averaging 25.6 points and shooting 47.1 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game. That should never stop being wildly impressive.

9. MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall

STATS: 21.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 37.0 3PT%

It’s tough to know where to slot Powell on this list. On the one hand, he has had some of the most impressive individual performances of the season and is arguably the most dangerous player in college basketball. He put 37 points on Michigan State, 32 points on Oregon, 24 points on Iowa State, 27 points on DePaul. But his two best games of the year came in losses, he has missed time with an ankle injury and a concussion, and he did not play in Seton Hall’s best win of the year.

10. JORDAN NWORA, Louisville

STATS: 20.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 39.5 3PT%

Nwora is another player that is tough to slot. He’s averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 boards for a top five team in the country. He was a Preseason All-American that is putting up the numbers you would expect from a player of that caliber. But he has also been invisible in Louisville’s two losses, shooting 6-for-26 from the floor and 2-for-13 from three against Texas Tech and Kentucky. He was a decoy in the second half against Kentucky, and that was certainly not something the Louisville staff planned.

ALSO CONSIDERED FOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JARED BUTLER, Baylor; ANTHONY COWAN, Maryland; MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia; SAMIR DOUGHTY, Auburn; LUKA GARZA, Iowa; COLLIN GILLESPIE, Villanova; TYRESE HALIBURTON, Iowa State; MASON JONES, Arkansas; NICO MANNION, Arizona; TYRESE MAXEY, Kentucky; MAC MCCLUNG, Georgetown; JAHMI’US RAMSEY, Texas Tech; PAUL REED, DePaul; LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State; ISAIAH STEWART, Washington; TRES TINKLE, Oregon State; CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State; MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton

Wednesday’s Things To Know: Creighton rolls, SDSU remains perfect,

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 2, 2020, 12:05 AM EST
Only two ranked teams played on Wednesday night, neither of them coming from one of the top six conferences, but there were a couple of games that were worth monitoring.

Here are the things you need to know from college basketball’s New Year’s Day action:

1. WE CAUGHT A GLIMPSE OF JUST HOW DANGEROUS CREIGHTON CAN BE

The Bluejays absolutely tore apart Marquette on Wednesday night. The final score was 92-75, but Creighton led by as much as 25. They got 78 of their 92 points from the four guards in the starting lineup — 24 points came from Mitchell Ballock. 21 points came from Ty-Shon Alexander. Damien Jefferson chipped in with 17 points. And Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points and six assists.

Marquette simply could not guard that quartet, and there are not going to be many teams out there that can. On their day, the Jays are among the most lethal teams in the country. They space the floor, they have shooting everywhere and there are few coaches that excel at using that shooting and that spacing to create hard-to-guard actions better than McDermott.

It doesn’t always go like this (San Diego State beat Creighton 83-52), but on the nights that it does, Creighton is going to be tough to beat.

2. SAN DIEGO STATE IS STILL UNDEFEATED

San Diego State won their 14th straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of Fresno State despite the fact that they were missing a couple of injured players, including starting center Nathan Mensah.

The Aztecs are one of just two undefeated teams left in the country, which is perfect because on Saturday, the 14th-ranked Aztecs head to Logan to take on Utah State in a battle of the preseason Mountain West favorite and the current Mountain West favorite.

3. WAS CINCINNATI’S BEATDOWN OF UCONN MORE ABOUT UCONN OR CINCINNATI?

It was weird watching Cincinnati dismantle UConn in Fifth-Third Arena on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati has struggled this season relative to what their expectations were. They lost three of their last four games prior to tonight, with the one win coming at home against a Tennessee team that was just starting their descent off of the cliff that night.

UConn, on the other hand, seemed like they were, at the very least, a team with a level of toughness and swagger that embody Danny Hurley’s teams.

Which is why it was mildly surprising to see the Bearcats simply grind UConn down into a pulp.

Now, there was definitely a matchup element to this game. UConn is at their best when they are getting up and down the floor, forcing turnovers and playing in transition. Cincinnati never let them play that way, and UConn never had an answer for their zone.

But this also seemed a little bit like a turning point for the Bearcats, who got one of Jarron Cumberland’s better games of the season. He’s been better since the disaster against Colgate, when he tossed up a three from beyond halfcourt with five seconds left, costing his team a win. Only time will tell on that front, but manhandling a team that they should manhandle is a good sign for this group.