Robinson leads Tar Heels as Williams gets win No. 879

Associated PressDec 31, 2019, 3:50 AM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67 on Monday night.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.

Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who nearly squandered a 12-point lead with six minutes remaining.

Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).

North Carolina answered a 7-0 run by Yale to open the second half with a 20-4 spurt, taking a 52-39 lead with 9:27 remaining.

Robinson and Leaky Black ignited the rally with five points apiece as the Tar Heels scored on five consecutive possessions.

Swain scored 21 points to lead Yale, whose seven-game winning streak ended. Jordan Bruner had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Paul Atkinson added 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: Fresh off a 54-45 win at Clemson on Dec. 22, the Bulldogs missed their opportunity for a second consecutive road win against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe. But their prospects remain promising. Yale has experience (six upperclassmen in its top seven, including all five starters) and plays stingy defense, a combination that could help the team repeat as Ivy League champion and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

North Carolina: Freshman point guard Cole Anthony, the team’s leading scorer, is scheduled to miss 2-4 more weeks in his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Without him, the Tar Heels are ordinary at best. But their schedule over the next month is manageable, giving them a chance to stay in postseason contention as Anthony works his way back.

UP NEXT

Yale: The Bulldogs play at home for the first time since Dec. 1 when they take on Division III Johnson & Wales on Jan. 12.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels host Georgia Tech, a team they haven’t lost to at home since 2010, on Saturday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Monday’s Things To Know: Big East play starts, Myles Powell lives, KJ Lawson was booed

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2019, 12:20 AM EST
Big East play kicked off on Monday night, K.J. Lawson returned to Memphis and Roy Williams matched Dean Smith on the career wins list.

Here is everything you need to know from Monday’s college basketball action.

1. MYLES POWELL IS THE BEST DOUBTFUL PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL

For the second time this season, Kevin Willard publicly said that Myles Powell was doubtful to play in a game only to have Powell show up in the layup lines like:

Powell suffered a scary concussion in a loss at Rutgers two weeks ago and missed Seton Hall’s last two games. He was listed as doubtful by the program before becoming a game-time decision and, eventually, suiting up. He put 27 points on a good Blue Demons team in a 74-66 road win. Back in November, after suffering an ankle injury, Powell was considered doubtful for a game against Michigan State. He started and scored 37 points in a loss.

This is exactly the start that Seton Hall needed to Big East play after a rough non-conference. They are beat up physically, they took four losses playing a brutal schedule and they have yet to really look like the team we all thought could compete for a Big East title and make a run at the Final Four.

But momentum is building. They now have won three in row, which includes a home win over Maryland. Next up? Georgetown on Friday night in Newark.

Elsewhere in the Big East, Collin Gillespie scored 24 points and added five assists as No. 10 Villanova knocked off Xavier for the seventh straight time in Philly. The Wildcats are now 13-2 against Xavier in the seven years they’ve been a part of the Big East.

2. K.J. LAWSON GOT BOOED IN MEMPHIS

Memphis native and former Memphis player K.J. Lawson returned to his hometown for the last time on Monday night, and while he scored 22 points in an 84-73 loss to the No. 9 Tigers, he was also booed by the fans, something that left him in tears while talking about it in the press conference.

I feel for K.J. Getting booed in a city you love, in a building you called home, by fans that chanted your name two years earlier is never going to feel good. And, as far as I know, his beef was always with former head coach Tubby Smith and the way he treated K.J.’s father, Keelon, who was a member of that coaching staff at the time. It wasn’t with the school or the program itself.

Fans are going to be fans, and dumb fans are going to do dumb things. But it does seem particularly cold-blooded to boo a local kid coming home for the last time because of something that happened with his father.

3. ROY WILLIAMS WON HIS 879TH GAME

It wasn’t easy, as the Tar Heels almost blew a double-digit lead at home against Yale, but UNC eventually got a 70-67 win and gave Roy Williams a win that matches his mentor, Dean Smith, on the all-time list.

 

Powell returns from concussion to lead Seton Hall past DePaul

Associated PressDec 30, 2019, 11:38 PM EST
CHICAGO — Myles Powell scored 27 points in his return to the lineup, and Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66 on Monday night in the Big East opener for each school.

Powell missed two games after he sustained a concussion during a 68-48 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 14. But the senior guard looked just fine against the Blue Demons, rallying the Pirates (9-4, 1-0) after a slow start.

Myles Cale had 16 points for Seton Hall, and Jared Rhoden finished with 10. The Pirates shot 52% (14 for 27) in the second half of their third straight victory.

Paul Reed had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (12-2, 0-1), which won each of its meetings with Seton Hall last season by a combined five points. Charlie Moore had 13 points, but finished with eight turnovers.

Moore’s two free throws gave the Blue Demons a 66-65 lead with 2:36 left, but the Pirates closed the game with a 9-0 run. Powell sparked the winning sequence with three free throws after he was fouled by Romeo Weems on a 3-point attempt.

Seton Hall committed 11 turnovers in the first half and trailed by as many as 10 before Powell made two foul shots with 4 seconds left to trim DePaul’s lead to 37-31 at the break.

The Pirates then carried the momentum into the second half. Cale had a 3-pointer and a rebound basket during a 10-3 run that gave Seton Hall its first lead since the opening minutes at 48-45 with 14:21 left.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Powell’s return provided the Pirates with a big lift. He went 7 for 15 from the floor and 11 for 15 from the line.

DePaul: The Blue Demons took some bad shots down the stretch and struggled when the Pirates turned up their intensity.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Georgetown on Friday night.

DePaul hosts Providence on Saturday.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

AP Poll: Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas round out top three

Associated PressDec 30, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
This is Monday’s college basketball AP poll.

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

Here is the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

And here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. GONZAGA (63)
2. DUKE (1)
3. KANSAS (1)
4. OREGON
5. OHIO STATE
6. BAYLOR
7. LOUISVILLE
8. AUBURN
9. MEMPHIS
10. VILLANOVA
11. BUTLER
12. MICHIGAN
13. SAN DIEGO STATE
14. MICHIGAN STATE
15. MARYLAND
16. WEST VIRGINIA
17. KENTUCKY
18. FLORIDA STATE
19. VIRGINIA
20. DAYTON
21. PENN STATE
22. TEXAS TECH
23. IOWA
24. WICHITA STATE
25. ARIZONA

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary’s 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1

Monday’s Overreactions: Tyrese Maxey, West Virginia, and UCLA

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

It is not a coincidence that, in the two biggest wins Kentucky has had this season, Tyrese Maxey was the star. On Saturday, in a 78-70 overtime win over then-No. 3 Louisville, Maxey went off for 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting while hitting 4-for-5 from three. This came after his 26 point outburst on the opening night of the season in a win over Michigan State.

And that right there is what makes the difference for the Wildcats. Nick Richards played the best game of his life Saturday. Ashton Hagans was as solid as always, even if his scoring wasn’t quite there. Immanuel Quickley stepped up and hit some big shots in big moments. But having a go-to guy, a bucket-getter that was create something out of nothing is absolutely enormous for a team that has so many question marks elsewhere on their roster.

We don’t know what Kentucky is going to do at the four. We don’t know if Kahlil Whitney or E.J. Montgomery or Johnny Juzang are going to be able to contribute this season in significant ways. Some of that gets mitigated if Maxey can be the guy that can create offense on the most important possessions of a game.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia

There was not a team in college basketball that I was more wrong about being bad than West Virginia. I thought they were going to be the worst team in the Big 12.

Turns out, they are not.

The Mountaineers landed themselves a marquee win on Saturday, beating Ohio State in Cleveland in fairly dominant fashion despite the fact that Oscar Tshiebwe played eight scoreless minutes due to foul trouble. Much of that is the result of Miles McBride, who went for a career-high 21 points, but it also had quite a bit to do with the fact that West Virginia’s defense is suffocating.

They aren’t Press Virginia anymore, but they are one of the 10 best defenses in college hoops.

And now, they are sitting pretty with wins over Ohio State, Wichita State, Northern Iowa, Pitt and Rhode Island. That is a serious resume this early in the season.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. I FEEL BETTER ABOUT LOUISVILLE NOW THAN I DID BEFORE THE KENTUCKY GAME

The biggest knock of Louisville this season is that they are a team that is forced to ride or die with Jordan Nwora because they don’t have anyone else on the roster that is capable of creating for themselves. This is why they looked so bad offensively against Michigan and Texas Tech, and why they struggled so much in the first half against Kentucky. Through the first 100 minutes that the Cardinals have played against elite defenses this season, they had mustered a total of 139 points in 171 possessions, or 0.813 PPP. For reference, the best defenses in college basketball hover around the 0.850 PPP allowed range.

It’s not a coincidence that, in that same time frame, Jordan Nwora was 14-for-47 from the floor and 3-for-17 from three.

That’s relevant because, in the second half and overtime on Saturday afternoon, Nwora more or less played as a decoy. Kentucky face-guarded him wherever he was on the floor, and he simply got out of the way. That’s when he wasn’t actually on the bench. Louisville erased a 12-point second half deficit against the Wildcats on Saturday, and the run to regain a foothold in the game came when Nwora was out.

Steve Enoch finished with 18 points, knocking down a three and getting his back-to-the-basket game going. Dwayne Sutton had 14 points and 10 boards, making some key defensive plays and picking up a few critical loose balls.

But the most important performance came from Fresh Kimble, a grad transfer point guard from St. Joe’s that currently backs up Darius Perry. He had 12 points and four assists, making some crucial plays in the second half to keep the Cardinals moving in the right direction. Point guard play has been the biggest concern for Louisville this season, and playing arguably the best team in what was definitely the toughest venue they’ve seen this year, Kimble had his best game. Someone needs to be able to make plays to create easy offense for people not named Nwora, and Kimble – along with Sutton, Enoch and even Darius Perry, to a point – were able to do that and bring Louisville back.

That’s big, even if it comes in a loss.

2. SATURDAY SHOWCASED THE BAD SIDE OF OHIO STATE’S POINT GUARD PLAY

After Ohio State’s win over Kentucky, I sang the praises of D.J. Carton and, to a lesser extent, C.J. Walker, as they were instrumental in leading the Buckeyes to a massive win over the Wildcats.

On Sunday, we saw the other side of things. Carton was 1-for-5 from the floor, turned the ball over five times and, in his 22 minutes, looked exactly the way you would expect a raw freshman to look against West Virginia. Walker wasn’t much better, finishing with one assist and four turnovers.

Ohio State does not have all that much offensive firepower. There really aren’t that many guys that can create offense for themselves, so when their point guards aren’t able to initiate offense and can’t create easy points for their teammates, they’re in trouble.

3. SO LET’S TALK ABOUT UCLA AND MICK CRONIN

Over the weekend, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports wrote a column blog post about UCLA that, in so many words, said that Mick Cronin should not be judged based on this season because he has a roster that lacks anything close to the talent we typically see on a UCLA roster.

It created quite a bit of dialogue, both on twitter and in private conversations, among the people I talk to, so I figured this space was the perfect place to do that after a slow weekend.

If you missed it, UCLA lost to Cal St.-Fullerton on Saturday night, a team that ranks 274th in KenPom and did not have a single win over a top 300 team prior to that game in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are now 7-6 on the season, and Mick Cronin is getting more and more frustrated.

Now, I’m going to be talking out of both sides of my mouth here, but there’s a lot to chew on with this discussion.

Cronin knows how to win. He’s one of just six coaches to reach each of the last nine NCAA tournaments, along with Coach K, Bill Self, Tom Izzo, Mark Few and Roy Williams. He did it at Cincinnati with his defense. His teams finished an average of 15th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric over that nine-year run.

But the Cincinnati program has a very different culture and ethos to the one that he walked into in UCLA. That doesn’t change overnight, as evidenced by the fact that a roster loaded with four-star, top 100 talent is currently sitting at 199th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

It took four years for Cronin to get it rolling at Cincinnati. It’s going to take him some time to get it rolling at UCLA, and he should not be judged on his ability to turn that thing around until he has three or four years under his belt and “his guys” in the program.

That said, what UCLA has done this season is terrible. Think about it like this: Steve Alford was fired right around the New Year last season after a 7-6 start that featured home losses to Belmont and Liberty, two mid-majors that won an NCAA tournament game last season. As the calendar flips this season, UCLA is sitting at … 7-6 with losses to mid-majors Hofstra and Fullerton, neither of whom are as good as Belmont or Liberty was last season.

This summer, I wrote about how much work Cronin has in front of him re-establishing the culture he needs to win. I think there is still the same chance that he can get there as when the season started.

But this season is a mess, and while Alford did not leave Cronin with a roster good enough to get to a Final Four, he certainly left him one that should be good enough to beat Fullerton and Hofstra in their own building.

4. JORDAN BONE WAS THE SINGLE-BIGGEST EARLY ENTRY LOSS IN COLLEGE HOOPS

Losing Jordan Bone was always going to be a major blow for Tennessee. As a junior, Bone was one of the best point guards in the SEC. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Vols, and if he had returned to school, he might have been a preseason All-American.

And that’s to say nothing of the fact that a perimeter attack that consisted of Bone, Lamonte’ Turner, Josiah-Jordan James and Jordan Bowden would be among the best in the country.

But now that Turner is gone, his loss is magnified even more. Tennessee got absolutely steamrolled on Saturday afternoon, scoring just 48 points in a blowout loss at home against a Wisconsin team that was 0-5 away from the Kohl Center. It was all bad, and it stemmed from the fact that Tennessee does not have a point guard on the roster right now. Having Bone would have made a difference.

The good news is that reinforcements have arrived. Freshman point guard Santiago Vescuvi, a native of Uruguay, enrolled last week and arrived in Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Just in time for league play.

Bueno suerte, hermano.

5. ARKANSAS IS DANGEROUS

Eric Mussleman’s best Nevada teams were known as offensive juggernauts where he let his best players rock out while hoping that they would be able to do just enough defensively to get the wins they needed. He let Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline do what they do, and the result was 110 wins over four years, three straight seasons with at least 28 wins, two tournament berths and a trip to the Sweet 16.

At Arkansas, he’s once again letting his guys rock out. Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are both having terrific individual seasons. The difference is that the Razorbacks are a top 10 defense in college hoops right now, which gives me hope that this 11-1 start to the season isn’t a fluke.

I don’t fully trust this team just yet. Their best win is at Indiana, who may or may not be good themselves, and I cannot get the thought of the overtime period at Georgia Tech out of my head.

But this team has a chance, and in an SEC where we are not sure who is actually good outside of Kentucky and Auburn, that may be enough for a top three finish.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga should now be consensus No. 1

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2019, 2:23 AM EST
2 Comments

A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

At this point, I think that it is clear that Gonzaga should be the No. 1 team in the country. After that, Kansas are Duke look like they will likely end up rounding out the top three. My guess is that Duke is going to push up above Kansas on most ballots because Duke owns a neutral court win over Kansas. Personally, I think Kansas is the better basketball team and a two-point win on a neutral court is not going to convince me otherwise.

Either way, that should be the top three when the polls come out on Monday.

Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

(Programming note: Since it was such a slow week, I’m not diving headfirst into a breakdown for every team in the top 25.)

1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. KANSAS (10-2, 3)
3. DUKE (11-1, 5)

4. OHIO STATE (11-2, 2)

I’m not ready to write off the Buckeyes as the best team in the Big Ten just yet, but after seeing what West Virginia’s defense was able to do to Ohio State’s point guards, I’m definitely concerned. We discussed this in more detail on the pod embedded above.

5. LOUISVILLE (11-2, 4)

So I expound on this point in this column, but my take on Louisville is this: They shot 7-for-27 from three, 9-for-20 from the free throw line and got a 2-for-10 shooting performance from their star Jordan Nwora and still took Kentucky to overtime on the road. I feel better about them today than I did on Friday.

6. AUBURN (12-0, 6)
7. OREGON (11-2, 7)
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 8)
9. DAYTON (10-2, 9)
10. MEMPHIS (11-1, 10)
11. VILLANOVA (9-2, 11)
12. MICHIGAN (10-3, 12)
13. BUTLER (12-1, 13)

14. KENTUCKY (9-3, 15)

Kentucky landed a massive win over Louisville on Saturday. All my takes can be found in this column.

15. SAN DIEGO STATE (13-0, 16)
16. UTAH STATE (13-2, 14)

17. WEST VIRGINIA (11-1, 25)

Despite the fact that West Virginia was playing without Oscar Tshiebwe because of foul trouble, the Mountaineers still landed a marquee win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. This is the cherry on top of what is a very, very impressive resume that includes wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa and Wichita State already. The Mountaineers are for real.

18. ARIZONA (10-3, 17)
19. MARYLAND (11-2, 18)
20. FLORIDA STATE (11-2, 19)
21. MARQUETTE (10-2, 20)
22. TEXAS TECH (9-3, 21)
23. XAVIER (11-2, 22)
24. WICHITA STATE (11-1, 24)

25. ARKANSAS (11-1, NR)

I’m starting to become a believer in this Arkansas team. They’ve proven to be really good on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s where Eric Musselman’s Nevada teams tended to struggle. We know that he is going to let his best players rock out, and that’s exactly what Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe have been doing this season. The only issue is that the Razorbacks now have one good win on the season, and do we really know if a win at Indiana is actually all that good?

Either way, Arkansas has earned their place in this week’s top 25.