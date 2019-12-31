More college basketball all-decade team content here.
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We’ve now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We’re more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we’ve seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We’ve experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson’s Shoegate. We watch Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach like to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It’s been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
Today, we are taking a look at the best college basketball all-decade players.
The criteria for picking the all-decade teams was kind of tricky with the one-and-done rule in effect.
On the one hand, some of the very best players that we have ever seen in the collegiate ranks spent all of six months playing college basketball. How do we weigh that against guys that had sensational three or four year careers without ever reaching the heights that some of those one-and-dones reached.
It was difficult to balance, and after spending too many hours thinking about it, I’ve come to the decision that there is no right answer.
And that that is OK.
So without further ado, here is college basketball’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.
McDermott’s path to becoming one of the greatest college basketball players of a generation, not just the decade, was not typical.
He played his high school ball in Ames, Iowa, where he was completely overshadowed by his teammates, Harrison Barnes. His father, Greg, was the head coach at Iowa State at the time, but Doug committed to play for his dad’s old school, Northern Iowa. He eventually left Iowa State and took the head coaching gig at Creighton. Ben Jacobson let McDermott out of his letter of intent so that he can play for his pops at a league rival, and that turned out to be a costly decision.
Doug played in the Missouri Valley for three season. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 boards as a freshman, seeing that number jump to 22.9 points and 8.2 boards as a sophomore and 23.2 points and 7.7 boards as a junior. As a senior, when the Bluejays made the jump to the Big East, he led the nation by averaging 26.7 points.
He left Creighton as the fifth-best scorer in Division I history, amassing 3,150 points; he’s since been surpassed by Chris Clemons from Campbell. He was the first player in 29 years to be named a first-team AP All-American for three consecutive seasons. He is one of just three players in the history of men’s basketball to record 3,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and he owns an NCAA record by scoring in double figures in 135 games. He only played in 145 games for the Bluejays.
Not bad for a kid that was the second-best player on a public high school team in Ames.
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
If things had gone the way that the Brunson family had wanted them to go, Jalen never would have ended up at Villanova. He would have played for their city rival, Temple. That’s where his father, Rick, played, and where he was going to get a job as an assistant before a legal issue ended that dream.
So Jalen went to Villanova, where he would become a starter that averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists, an integral piece of a team that won the 2016 national title. He was a first-team all-Big East player as a sophomore, but it was his junior season that is the real reason he is a first-team All-Decade player. Brunson would average 18.9 points and 4.6 assists, putting together one of the most efficient seasons in college basketball history en route to a National Player of the Year award and a second national title in three seasons for the team we named as the best in college basketball this decade.
In three seasons with Villanova, Brunson went 103-13 with a 45-9 record in the Big East. He won two Big East regular season title, two Big East tournament titles and two national titles. That’s decent.
That is the line that I will always remember about Kemba Walker’s 2010-11 season, which is wild when you really do think about it.
Because that line was delivered by Dave Pasch in the quarterfinal of the Big East tournament. Granted, the line was justified. Kemba had just dropped Pitt’s Gary McGhee to give UConn, the No. 9 seed in the Big East tournament, their third win in three days over the league’s regular season champs. He would go on to lead UConn to eight more wins in a row, taking home not only the Big East tournament title but the national title as well.
Which leads me to one of the most incredible information nuggets that I’ve come across in my years as a college basketball writer: After averaging 23.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists for a team that became the first to win a major conference tournament title by winning five games in five days before leading that same team to a national title as a No. 3 seed, Walker did not win any Player of the Year awards.
There are six major college basketball Player of the Year awards, mind you. And not a single one of them determine that Kemba was the best college basketball player that season.
Zion makes this list despite playing just 33 games in his college career thanks to Duke’s Elite Eight exit and a knee injury that stemmed from a shoe that exploded in the middle of a game against North Carolina. No one on any of these teams will have played fewer games.
But I didn’t think I could justify have the best player that I have ever seen in the college ranks not on the list. He finished the year averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 boards, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks. No one has done that since at least 1992-93, which is as far back as basketball reference’s database goes, and he was a freshman playing in the ACC. He holds the record for the highest PER in college basketball since 2009-10, which is as far back as that data goes.
We’ll never see anything like Zion Williamson ever again, so I have no problem making an exception to get him on this list.
ANTHONY DAVIS, Kentucky
I love the Anthony Davis story because I love the trajectory of his career.
When he was a sophomore in high school he was a goofy, 6-foot-2 guard that wore rec specs and was completely inconsequential. When he was a junior he grew to 6-foot-6 and got an offer from Cleveland State, but he was only part way through his growth spurt, as he eventually sprouted to 6-foot-11 without losing any of those guard skills while adding a 7-foot-5 wingspan, making him just an absolutely perfect player for modern basketball.
Suddenly, the dude that looked like this when he was a sophomore is the No. 1 recruit in the country and putting up 14.2 points, 10.4 boards and 4.7 blocks to lead Kentucky to their first national title since 1998 before becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft and, eventually, LeBron’s running buddy in LA.
But that’s jumping ahead.
Because in college, Davis was an absolute game-changer to the point that everyone that saw the Wildcats play immediately knew who their best player was despite the fact that he took the fourth-most shots on the team.
Ranking the best college basketball teams of the decade
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We've now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We're more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we've seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We've experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson's Shoegate. We watched Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach liked to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It's been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
The criteria for ranking the best teams in college basketball over the last decade was pretty simple: We’re not ranking how good the players on these rosters ended up being once they reached the NBA, or how good those teams looked on paper, or even basing it strictly on whether or not they won the national title. Take, for example, 2015. Duke won the national title that season, but I think everyone will agree that the Kentucky team that started the season off at 38-0 was the best team in college basketball that year.
And, for clarity’s sake, we are including the 2009-2010 season in this discussion. We did consider this season as well, but since everyone in college basketball stinks this year, our life was made easier.
So without further ado, these are the definitive, unquestioned best teams that set foot on a college basketball court in the last decade.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
2010 DUKE: Mike Krzyzewski’s first national title of the decade. It might go overlooked among Coach K’s best teams because there were no eventual superstars on the roster, but that team won a share of the ACC regular season title, the ACC tournament title and, of course, the national title with a team that had six NBA players on it. That number doesn’t include Jon Scheyer, who was a senior All-American that probably would have made a roster somewhere if he hadn’t injured his eye.
2014 WICHITA STATE: This was the best team that Gregg Marshall had at Wichita State. The Shockers won their first 35 games of the season, with Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker running the backcourt, but the best player on the roster that year was actually Cleanthony Early, who was eventually picked in the second round of that June’s draft.
2016 VILLANOVA: This season’s version of the Wildcats won the national title and rid Jay Wright of the stigma of being unable to get out of the first weekend of the tournament. I think that the 2018 iteration of the Wildcats was significantly better, but this group had to be considered because A) they won the national title, and B) there were six NBA players on the roster, including three (Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson) in the starting lineup.
2017 NORTH CAROLINA: I was such a big fan of this group. With Joel Berry, Justin Jackson and Kennedy Meeks leading the way, the Tar Heels won the outright ACC regular season title before making a run to win the national title, redeeming themselves for a loss in the same game the previous season.
2019 DUKE: This Duke team had as much, if not more, talent on their roster than any team that we’ve seen the last decade. R.J. Barrett became the first player to average 22 points, seven boards and four assists at a high-major since Penny Hardaway in 1993, and he was the second-best player on that team. Remember Zion? The Blue Devils finished third in the ACC regular season standings, but they won the ACC tournament and entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed before flaming out in the Elite Eight.
10. 2013 LOUISVILLE
RECORD: 35-5 (14-4 Big East) WHAT THEY WON: Big East regular season title, Big East tournament title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Gorgui Dieng, Luke Hancock, Montrezl Harrell
Before we get into it, I need to clarify something: I know you remember this team. I know that you watched them win the national title, and that we all remember Russdiculous doing Russdiculous things and Luke Hancock hitting four straight threes in the title game. But none of that happened. The NCAA erased it all from the history books when they punished Louisville.
So just remember that, as we discuss this group, you are legally barred from actually remembering them. It’s the NCAA’s rule, my hands are tied.
In all seriousness, this was one of my favorite college basketball teams of the decade. It was the last great team from the old Big East, winning a share of the regular season title before taking home the Big East tournament title. They finished the season with the second-best rating in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric in his database, and they did it all with one of the most entertaining players we’ve ever seen in Russ Smith. They played fast, they forced turnovers and they were the crowning achievement for Rick Pitino, who went from building the best team of the 1990s at Kentucky to one of the best teams of the 2010s at Louisville.
9. 2011 OHIO STATE
RECORD: 34-3 (16-2 Big Ten) WHAT THEY WON: Big Ten regular season title, Big Ten tournament title, lost in the Sweet 16 WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft, David Lighty, William Buford, Jon Diebler
For my money, this was the best team that Thad Matta ever had at Ohio State. I know he had the one year with Greg Oden and I know they reached the Final Four in 2012, but to be honest, this was his best. I just don’t know how you thought you were going to be able to guard them. Sullinger was a first-team All-American low-post scorer and he was surrounded with three big, long wings (Lighty, Buford, Diebler) who all shot at least 43 percent from three. Diebler shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc while taking more than six threes per game. Craft was the guy that tied it all together.
The Buckeyes were clearly the best team in the country in 2011. They were No. 1 in KenPom’s rankings, and gap between them and the team sitting at No. 2 was the biggest of any season this decade. They just happened to get a 2-for-16 shooting performance from Buford on the wrong night, as the dropped out of the tournament in the Sweet 16.
8. 2015 WISCONSIN
RECORD: 36-4 (16-2 Big Ten) WHAT THEY WON: Big Ten regular season title, Big Ten tournament title, lost in the national title game WHO WERE THE STARS?: Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Josh Gasser
The 2014-15 version of the Wisconsin Badgers was the consummate Bo Ryan basketball team. It was built around a 7-foot center in Frank Kaminsky that entered the program as an unknown three-star prospect that spent two seasons as a seldom-used sub before exploding into an All-American as a junior. He was paired on the front line with Nigel Hayes and Sam Dekker, the former a future All-American and the latter a first round pick, to give Ryan three players that were impossible to guard because they could post-up, play on the perimeter and shoot the three.
The result was arguably the best offense that we’ve seen this decade. The Badgers posted the highest adjusted offensive efficiency in the KenPom era, and while there is a lot of noise in that number, there are two things that make me believe there is some truth to that statement: A) There are only two teams in KenPom’s database that had a higher raw points-per-possession, and B) This was posted in what was the best season of the decade. Seven teams finished the year with four or fewer losses, the only time that’s happened since the turn of the century.
RECORD: 35-4 (15-3 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: National title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Quinn Cook, Grayson Allen
The interesting thing about this Duke team is that, for much of the season, they didn’t even look like the best team in the ACC. There was a point in mid-January where it looked like this thing could end up spinning off the rails. They had lost to N.C. State on the road, their first loss of the season, and they had gotten run out of Cameron Indoor Stadium by a pretty regular Miami team just two days later. They fell out of the top 60 in adjusted defensive efficiency and it looked like the idea of pairing a slow-footed center with a point guard that’s not exactly known for his physicality and toughness would come back to bite them.
Hell, they didn’t win the ACC regular season or tournament title.
But when it mattered, in the NCAA tournament, it all came together. Duke was awesome defensively throughout their run. The only team to score more than 1.0 points-per-possession against them was Wisconsin in the national title game, who had 63 points on 60 possessions. The Blue Devils ended up sweeping the Badgers – they had won by 10 in Madison in December – en route to Coach K’s second title of the decade.
6. 2012 NORTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 32-6 (14-2 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: ACC regular season title, lost in the Elite Eight WHO WERE THE STARS?: Tyler Zeller, Harrison Barnes, Kendall Marshall, John Henson, Reggie Bullock, James Michael-McAdoo, P.J. Hairston
From a neutral’s perspective, I don’t think that there was a more disappointing injury to take place during this decade than when Kendall Marshall fractured a bone in his wrist during the second round of the NCAA tournament against Creighton.
The Tar Heels were absolutely loaded. Every member of their starting lineup ended up being a first round pick, with four of the five getting selected in the top 17 picks of the 2012 NBA Draft. They had played Kentucky to a stalemate in Rupp Arena that December, losing when Anthony Davis blocked a John Henson shot at the buzzer to seal a one-point win. Kentucky was considered far and away the favorite to win the national title that season, but North Carolina was right there with them and on the opposite side of the bracket.
Everyone wanted the rematch.
And thanks to one, single scaphoid fracture, that never happened.
That should not change how we view the 2012 North Carolina team. They were, as you can see, absolutely loaded.
RECORD: 35-3 (14-2 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, SEC tournament title, lost in the Elite Eight WHO WERE THE STARS?: John Wall, Demarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Patterson, Darius Miller
John Calipari’s first season with the Wildcats really set the tone for what we would get from him during his tenure.
For starters, Cal brought in an absolutely electric recruiting class, headlined by John Wall and Demarcus Cousins, arguably the two best recruits that season. Throw in Eric Bledsoe and add a sprinkle of the veteran presence that came from Patrick Patterson and Darius Miller, and suddenly Cal had a roster that included five NBA players – including two top five picks and four lottery picks in total. That team would go on to win both SEC titles before falling short of the Final Four when they went 4-for-32 from three in the Elite Eight against West Virginia.
That’s not the last time we’ve see a Coach Cal team loaded with talent lose because they couldn’t shoot it all that well.
But what made that season truly notable came during the draft. Five Kentucky players were selected in the first round, and Cal said that it was the greatest moment in the history of the program, something that rankled the feathers of Kentucky’s old guard. But it was also a prescient statement on the future of the program he wanted to build: He was going to turn Kentucky into the prime spot where you go to do your eight months before jumping to the NBA. Getting someone like Daniel Orton picked in the first round despite averaging three points was evidence that you didn’t need to thrive at Kentucky to make it to the next level. You just needed to be there.
And in the decade since, he’s had as much success as any coach in the country, even if there is only one title to show for it.
4. 2019 VIRGINIA
RECORD: 35-3 (16-2 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: ACC regular season title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark
We all know about just how good Virginia is on the defensive side of the ball, and this roster was no different. Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite were both plus-defenders, among the best that you are going to find in college basketball at their position. There’s an argument to be made that De’Andre Hunter is the best defensive player that we saw in college basketball this decade. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration.
But what set this version of the Cavaliers apart was just how efficient and lethal they were offensively. Kyle Guy was an NBA draft pick because of how well he can shoot. Ty Jerome was a first round draft pick because of his ability to operate in ball-screens. And Hunter was simply bigger and more athletic than anyone that tried to defend him.
When you give a Tony Bennett team three NBA players who excel on the offensive end of the floor, you are going to be very, very difficult to beat.
3. 2012 KENTUCKY
RECORD: 38-2 (16-0 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Terrence Jones, Doron Lamb, Marquis Teague, Darius Miller
We always hear about just how close the 2015 Kentucky team came to going undefeated on the season. We don’t hear all that much about how close this Kentucky team, the first team to win 38 Division I basketball games in a single season, came to finishing out the year unblemished. If it wasn’t for a buzzer-beating Christian Watford three at Indiana and an SEC title game loss to a Vanderbilt team that had three pros, we might remember this group differently.
As it stands, Kentucky had the consensus National Player of the Year, Anthony Davis, surrounded by a perfect compliment of young talent (Teague, Kidd-Gilchrist) and wily veterans (Lamb, Jones, Miller). They finished the season as one of the nation’s elite offenses, and defensively, Davis took them to another level. Fun fact: Kentucky finished the 2012 season with the highest block rate of the decade. The only teams in the KenPom era that bettered them were a couple of the UConn teams in the mid-00s.
This group also changed college basketball in a pretty significant way. This proved that national titles could be won with rosters built around the best freshmen in the sport. The one-and-done era was already in full swing, but this win turned each and every recruiting class into an arms race. Arizona jumped in the mix. Kansas jumped in the mix. Even schools like LSU, or Missouri, or Cal tried to replicate what Kentucky did in 2012.
I think there’s an argument to be made that this team was the most influential team of the decade.
2. 2015 KENTUCKY
RECORD: 38-1 (18-0 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, SEC tournament title, lost in the Final Four WHO WERE THE STARS?: Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles, Andrew Harrison, Aaron Harrison, Tyler Ulis
I think there’s a very strong case to make that this Kentucky team is the best team in college basketball history that didn’t win the national title. There was so much talent on the roster that, if you remember, Coach Cal had to talk about ‘platoons’ as much as possible to try and keep everyone happy. They legitimately went 10 deep. Devin Booker, who is one of the top five young scorers in the NBA, came off the bench. That is an embarrassment of riches for one roster.
And what made this team so good is that they were unquestionably the best team in the country on the defensive side of the ball that season. The only two teams that have posted better adjusted defensive efficiency numbers in KenPom’s database were Texas Tech in 2019 and Louisville in 2013. When you have a team with that much game-changing talent – remember what Karl-Anthony Towns did to Notre Dame in the Elite Eight? – that is willing to sacrifice minutes, accept roles and defend the way they defended, it’s the Coach Cal masterpiece.
It’s unfortunate that they didn’t win the title.
Because if any team deserved a 40-0 record, it was this group.
RECORD: 36-4 (14-4 Big East) WHAT THEY WON: Big East tournament title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall, Donte DiVincenzo, Phil Booth
This team was Jay Wright’s Mona Lisa. They were old, they were positionless, they shot a ton of threes and they were loaded with soon-to-be NBA players.
Let’s start with the basketball side first. This team finished as the second-best offense in the KenPom era, according to his adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but no one since 2002 has posted a higher raw points-per-possession than this Villanova team. They shot better than 40 percent from three while firing up nearly half of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. What made them so difficult to defend was that their point guard, Jalen Brunson, the National Player of the Year, was a lethal post scorer while Omari Spellman, their center, shot 43.3 percent from three and averaged two blocks per game. Throw in myriad versatile, sharp-shooting wings that would go on to play in the NBA, and there was just no way to stop this group. They only lost two games at full strength all season long – at Butler when Butler shot 15-for-22 from three, and at Creighton in overtime when Creighton shot 12-for-29 from three.
But the other side of it is that this roster was quintessential Jay Wright. Brunson was a McDonald’s All-American, but he needed three years in college because the NBA doesn’t recognize talent when it doesn’t come in freak physical packages. Bridges was a redshirt junior because he needed to add weight in college and accepted playing behind Josh Hart as a sophomore. Paschall was a redshirt junior after transferring into the program from Fordham. Booth (redshirt junior), DiVincenzo (redshirt sophomore) and Spellman (redshirt freshman) all missed a season due to injury or, in Spellman’s case, academics.
Booth is the only one of those five that hasn’t found success in the NBA, and I think he’ll get there eventually.
When you combine next-level talent and elite shooting on an unselfish, old roster, this is what happens.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67 on Monday night.
Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.
Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who nearly squandered a 12-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).
North Carolina answered a 7-0 run by Yale to open the second half with a 20-4 spurt, taking a 52-39 lead with 9:27 remaining.
Robinson and Leaky Black ignited the rally with five points apiece as the Tar Heels scored on five consecutive possessions.
Swain scored 21 points to lead Yale, whose seven-game winning streak ended. Jordan Bruner had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Paul Atkinson added 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Yale: Fresh off a 54-45 win at Clemson on Dec. 22, the Bulldogs missed their opportunity for a second consecutive road win against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe. But their prospects remain promising. Yale has experience (six upperclassmen in its top seven, including all five starters) and plays stingy defense, a combination that could help the team repeat as Ivy League champion and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
North Carolina: Freshman point guard Cole Anthony, the team’s leading scorer, is scheduled to miss 2-4 more weeks in his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Without him, the Tar Heels are ordinary at best. But their schedule over the next month is manageable, giving them a chance to stay in postseason contention as Anthony works his way back.
UP NEXT
Yale: The Bulldogs play at home for the first time since Dec. 1 when they take on Division III Johnson & Wales on Jan. 12.
Big East play kicked off on Monday night, K.J. Lawson returned to Memphis and Roy Williams matched Dean Smith on the career wins list.
Here is everything you need to know from Monday’s college basketball action.
1. MYLES POWELL IS THE BEST DOUBTFUL PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL
For the second time this season, Kevin Willard publicly said that Myles Powell was doubtful to play in a game only to have Powell show up in the layup lines like:
Powell suffered a scary concussion in a loss at Rutgers two weeks ago and missed Seton Hall’s last two games. He was listed as doubtful by the program before becoming a game-time decision and, eventually, suiting up. He put 27 points on a good Blue Demons team in a 74-66 road win. Back in November, after suffering an ankle injury, Powell was considered doubtful for a game against Michigan State. He started and scored 37 points in a loss.
This is exactly the start that Seton Hall needed to Big East play after a rough non-conference. They are beat up physically, they took four losses playing a brutal schedule and they have yet to really look like the team we all thought could compete for a Big East title and make a run at the Final Four.
But momentum is building. They now have won three in row, which includes a home win over Maryland. Next up? Georgetown on Friday night in Newark.
Elsewhere in the Big East, Collin Gillespie scored 24 points and added five assists as No. 10 Villanova knocked off Xavier for the seventh straight time in Philly. The Wildcats are now 13-2 against Xavier in the seven years they’ve been a part of the Big East.
2. K.J. LAWSON GOT BOOED IN MEMPHIS
Memphis native and former Memphis player K.J. Lawson returned to his hometown for the last time on Monday night, and while he scored 22 points in an 84-73 loss to the No. 9 Tigers, he was also booed by the fans, something that left him in tears while talking about it in the press conference.
KJ Lawson, Ron Hunter and Penny Hardaway on Lawson being booed tonight. Lawson had 22 points in his return home. pic.twitter.com/pi8Qy4ks4N
I feel for K.J. Getting booed in a city you love, in a building you called home, by fans that chanted your name two years earlier is never going to feel good. And, as far as I know, his beef was always with former head coach Tubby Smith and the way he treated K.J.’s father, Keelon, who was a member of that coaching staff at the time. It wasn’t with the school or the program itself.
Fans are going to be fans, and dumb fans are going to do dumb things. But it does seem particularly cold-blooded to boo a local kid coming home for the last time because of something that happened with his father.
CHICAGO — Myles Powell scored 27 points in his return to the lineup, and Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66 on Monday night in the Big East opener for each school.
Powell missed two games after he sustained a concussion during a 68-48 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 14. But the senior guard looked just fine against the Blue Demons, rallying the Pirates (9-4, 1-0) after a slow start.
Myles Cale had 16 points for Seton Hall, and Jared Rhoden finished with 10. The Pirates shot 52% (14 for 27) in the second half of their third straight victory.
Paul Reed had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (12-2, 0-1), which won each of its meetings with Seton Hall last season by a combined five points. Charlie Moore had 13 points, but finished with eight turnovers.
Moore’s two free throws gave the Blue Demons a 66-65 lead with 2:36 left, but the Pirates closed the game with a 9-0 run. Powell sparked the winning sequence with three free throws after he was fouled by Romeo Weems on a 3-point attempt.
Seton Hall committed 11 turnovers in the first half and trailed by as many as 10 before Powell made two foul shots with 4 seconds left to trim DePaul’s lead to 37-31 at the break.
The Pirates then carried the momentum into the second half. Cale had a 3-pointer and a rebound basket during a 10-3 run that gave Seton Hall its first lead since the opening minutes at 48-45 with 14:21 left.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: Powell’s return provided the Pirates with a big lift. He went 7 for 15 from the floor and 11 for 15 from the line.
DePaul: The Blue Demons took some bad shots down the stretch and struggled when the Pirates turned up their intensity.
Which college basketball coach was the best of the last decade?
Glad you asked!
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We've now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We're more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we've seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We've experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson's Shoegate. We watch Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach like to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It's been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
Today, we are looking at the best coaches of the last ten years.
12b. CHRIS BEARD, Texas Tech
12a. BRAD STEVENS, Butler
I’m torn on whether or not Chris Beard and Brad Stevens deserve spots on this list.
On the one hand, they have combined to coach eight years as head coaches in the college ranks in this decade, and I am not sure that is enough to get them put on a list that includes a guy that has won nine regular season titles this decade.
On the other hand, I’m not sure that anyone has put together more impressive coaching performances than what these two were able to accomplish while they were on a college campus.
Let’s start with Stevens, because there’s no nuance involved here. In 2010, Stevens led the Butler Bulldogs, the pride of the Horizon League, to the national title game and got Gordon Hayward picked in the top 10 of the 2010 NBA Draft. The following season, without a lottery pick that declared after his junior season, Stevens … got Butler back to the national title game!
That’s unheard of.
Beard’s accomplishment is not quite as impressive, but it is up there. In his second season at Texas Tech, he had the best team in the conference (I’ll go to my grave saying they would have won the Big 12 that year if Keenan Evans doesn’t break his toe) and got the Red Raiders to their first ever Elite Eight. The following season, after losing six of his top nine players, including a one-and-done freshman no one thought was a one-and-done, he not only ended the Kansas’ 14-year reign atop the conference, but he led Texas Tech to their second Elite Eight, their first Final Four and to within one De’Andre Hunter three of a national title.
All this came after he spent one season at Little Rock winning 30 games, something that program has never done before and hasn’t come close to doing since.
I think there is a legitimate case to make that these two men are responsible for half of the ten best coaching seasons this decade. Is that enough to get onto a Best of the Decade list?
Donovan only coached in the collegiate ranks for six seasons this decade, and while the last one was not exactly anything to write home about – it’s tough to replace your top three players when you’re trying to do it with Kasey Hill and Chris Walker – his work before that was among the best of the decade. The Gators won three SEC regular season titles between 2011 and 2014, made it to the Elite Eight four straight years and reached the 2014 Final Four.
There was a legitimate argument to made that, as of 2014, Florida was the best basketball program in the SEC.
That’s pretty good.
10. TOM IZZO, Michigan State
Izzo always finds a way to keep Michigan State rolling.
Michigan State won four Big Ten regular season titles this decade: 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2019. They won four Big Ten tournament titles. They didn’t miss a single NCAA tournament, getting to six Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and three Final Fours – 2010, 2015 and 2019.
The level of consistency really is remarkable.
9. SEAN MILLER, Arizona
When Arizona hired Sean Miller, they were in a similar position to what UConn is in today. Lute Olsen had, over the course of three decades, taken Arizona from being just another high-major school to being one of the best programs in college basketball. The changeover did not go all that smoothly, and – like UConn is dealing with right now – there was some question about whether it was possible to win at that program without the architect running things.
Turns out, it is.
Miller has brought the Wildcats back to the peak of their powers. He’s won five Pac-12 regular season titles this decade to go along with three Pac-12 tournament titles. He’s been to the tournament eight times and to the Elite Eight three times. Miller has yet to breakthrough to the Final Four – he probably still has nightmares about Frank Kaminsky, and Brandon Ashley breaking his foot didn’t help – but it’s only a matter of time before it happens.
8. BILL SELF, Kansas
No coach in the high-major ranks has hung more banners this decade than Self. The Jayhawks won nine Big 12 regular season titles and five Big 12 tournament titles. They reached the Final Four twice and, in 2012, lost to Anthony Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats in the national title game. I’m not sure what else there is to say. If Self breaks through for a national title one of those years, or if he doesn’t have a couple of uber-talented teams that underperform, he’s probably top three on this list.
Beilein was tasked with being the guy to build Michigan back into a national power, and he did just that. The Wolverines twice made it to the national title game under his tutelage, and perhaps the most impressive part about it is that those runs came with entirely different rosters. He built a monster for the 2013 season, turned the roster over and, by 2018, had another monster on his hands.
He won two regular season titles in one of the toughest leagues in the country. He won two conference tournament titles. He made it to eight NCAA tournaments and got out of the second weekend five times.
And he did it all while developing players that few thought had a chance into pros.
6. MARK FEW, Gonzaga
This decade, Mark Few has led Gonzaga to 16 WCC titles. The 2011-12 season was the only year that they did not win the WCC regular season title. They also managed to take home seven of the ten WCC tournament titles as well. They reached the national title game in 2017. They’ve been to three of the last five Elite Eights and each of the last five Sweet 16s. He’s never missed the NCAA tournament.
But the real testament to just how good of a coach Few is is that he’s able to survive unexpected early entries without missing a beat. Gonzaga knew they were likely going to lose Rui Hachimura after last season. They did not plan on losing Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell as well, and it hasn’t mattered. The Zags are currently sitting as the No. 2 team in the country. The same thing happened after the 2017 title game. Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins both left earlier than the program planned for, and the 2018 Gonzaga team finished in the top 15 and reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed.
This is not an easy thing to do. Villanova struggled with it last season. Virginia is struggling with it this season. Few has built Gonzaga into one of the top five programs in all of college basketball, and that, frankly, is incredible.
5. MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, Duke
Along with Jay Wright, Coach K is one of just two men this decade to win a pair of national titles, cutting down the nets in 2010 and in 2015. He won a share of the 2010 ACC regular season title – ironically enough, the only one of the decade – and four ACC tournament titles. He reached three more Elite Eights, two more Sweet 16s and didn’t have a single season where he won fewer than 25 games.
So why is he only at No. 5?
Because, other than the margins being fine in this lofty air, more than anyone else on this list, Coach K had teams that disappointed. Some of them he had no control over. In 2017, he brought in one of the best recruiting classes that we have ever seen in the college ranks, but injuries to Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum and Grayson Allen combined meant that the Blue Devils spent the entire season stuck in first gear. They entered the season with some 40-0 hype and ended the season with nine losses and a second round NCAA tournament exit. That wasn’t Duke’s only first weekend exit, either: They were bounced in the first round in 2012 and 2014 and a No. 2 and 3 seed, respectively.
Coach K finding a way to get his 2015 team to defend at an elite level in March, winning a title in the best season of college basketball we’ve seen this decade, is one of his all-time great accomplishments. How do you weigh that against a handful of underwhelming seasons and a nine-year run without a regular season championship?
4. ROY WILLIAMS, North Carolina
Williams is one of just five coaches still in the business that won titles this decade. His title, obviously, came one year after the Tar Heels lost at the buzzer in the national championship game. He won more ACC regular season titles (five) than anyone else this decade, the 2016 ACC tournament title and reached the Elite Eight four times.
All of that is enough to put him in the mix for the best coach of the decade.
The reason I have him above Coach K is that he had to do all of this while dealing with a scandal that hung over the program. Yes, it was self-inflicted – I’m sure it was just a coincidence so many basketball players ended up in those easy classes – but that doesn’t really change the fact that Williams was able to keep this program running at the level UNC fans have come to expect.
The chickens are coming home to roost this season, however. Part of the reason the Tar Heels are what they are right now is because they hadn’t been able to build up the depth of talent they needed to survive losing their top five players to the professional ranks this offseason.
If we would have put this list together halfway through the decade, as 2014 turned into 2015, then John Calipari would have likely been a shoe-in for the No. 1 spot. He won a title in 2012. He was the national runner-up in 2014. He reached the Final Four in 2011 with a team that did not have Final Four talent. He was one 4-for-32 shooting performance from getting to the Final Four in 2010. The only down year that he had came in 2013, when Kentucky’s best player went down in February with a torn ACL. On that day, the Wildcats were the No. 22 team in KenPom’s rankings. Throw in the fact that he was in the midst of a season where he was fielding arguably the best team of the decade, and the choice was easy.
Things have slowed down a little bit in the tournament department, but Cal and Kentucky still won the SEC regular season and tournament titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They were just OK in 2018, and it took the Wildcats a couple months to figure it out in 2019, but overall, Calipari has had a stunning amount of success while coaching Kentucky, even if his dominance has waned in recent seasons.
And part of the reason for that is that everyone started copying him.
Cal was the first coach to truly embrace the one-and-done era. He was the first guy to turn his program into a six-month rest-stop for a superteam of star freshmen. He is the reason that the term “package deal” became so popular in the middle of the decade. He’s the reason we talk about recruits clustering. His 2012 national title played a major role in programs like Duke, and Kansas, and Arizona, and even the likes of, say, Washington and Missouri have started building around freshmen.
He changed the game.
2. TONY BENNETT, Virginia
This nugget is incredible, but it is also very, very true: As of this very moment in time, the best program in the ACC is not Duke, or North Carolina, or Louisville, or Syracuse.
It is Virginia.
The same Virginia that had won just a single ACC title since 1995 and that had not reached a Final Four since 1984 when Tony Bennett was hired prior to the 2009-10 season.
And while it took him a good three seasons to really get that thing going in Charlottesville, it’s absolutely rolling right now. The Wahoos have won four of the last six ACC regular season titles. They’ve won two ACC tournament titles in that span. They’re been to the NCAA tournament six straight seasons and seven of the last eight years. When Bennett was hired, they had won just a single NCAA tournament game since 1995.
They won the national title in 2019, which officially negates the one black-mark on Bennett’s program: Struggles in March.
I’m not sure if Bennett has accomplished as much as either of the other two ACC coaches on this list, but I do know this: Winning at this level at Virginia is a much, much more difficult thing to do than winning at this level in Durham or Chapel Hill.
1. JAY WRIGHT, Villanova
In the modern era of college basketball – which means not counting UCLA in the 1970s – has anyone ever had a more dominant five-year run than Jay Wright did from 2014 through 2018?
He won two national titles. He won three Big East tournament titles. He won four Big East regular season titles; ironically, the only time he didn’t win the regular season title during that stretch was the 2017-18 season, when he had the best team in college basketball this decade. During those five seasons, Villanova went 165-21 overall with a 77-13 record against Big East foes. Oddly enough, the only years where Wright was able to get out of the first weekend of the tournament were the years where his team won it all.
What makes that run all the more impressive is that just two years before it started, the Wildcats were 13-19. They were a complete mess. As I detailed here, Jay Wright had abandoned what he did best in an effort to built talent on his roster as quickly as possible, and it cost him.
The biggest question I have is this: If Omari Spellman and Phil Booth play in 2016-17, and if Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo return for the 2018-19 season, would we be looking at the Wildcats winning four titles in a row?