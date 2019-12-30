A new college basketball top 25 is now live.
At this point, I think that it is clear that Gonzaga should be the No. 1 team in the country. After that, Kansas are Duke look like they will likely end up rounding out the top three. My guess is that Duke is going to push up above Kansas on most ballots because Duke owns a neutral court win over Kansas. Personally, I think Kansas is the better basketball team and a two-point win on a neutral court is not going to convince me otherwise.
Either way, that should be the top three when the polls come out on Monday.
Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.
(Programming note: Since it was such a slow week, I’m not diving headfirst into a breakdown for every team in the top 25.)
1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. KANSAS (10-2, 3)
3. DUKE (11-1, 5)
4. OHIO STATE (11-2, 2)
I’m not ready to write off the Buckeyes as the best team in the Big Ten just yet, but after seeing what West Virginia’s defense was able to do to Ohio State’s point guards, I’m definitely concerned. We discussed this in more detail on the pod embedded above.
5. LOUISVILLE (11-2, 4)
So I expound on this point in this column, but my take on Louisville is this: They shot 7-for-27 from three, 9-for-20 from the free throw line and got a 2-for-10 shooting performance from their star Jordan Nwora and still took Kentucky to overtime on the road. I feel better about them today than I did on Friday.
6. AUBURN (12-0, 6)
7. OREGON (11-2, 7)
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 8)
9. DAYTON (10-2, 9)
10. MEMPHIS (11-1, 10)
11. VILLANOVA (9-2, 11)
12. MICHIGAN (10-3, 12)
13. BUTLER (12-1, 13)
14. KENTUCKY (9-3, 15)
Kentucky landed a massive win over Louisville on Saturday. All my takes can be found in this column.
15. SAN DIEGO STATE (13-0, 16)
16. UTAH STATE (13-2, 14)
17. WEST VIRGINIA (11-1, 25)
Despite the fact that West Virginia was playing without Oscar Tshiebwe because of foul trouble, the Mountaineers still landed a marquee win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. This is the cherry on top of what is a very, very impressive resume that includes wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa and Wichita State already. The Mountaineers are for real.
18. ARIZONA (10-3, 17)
19. MARYLAND (11-2, 18)
20. FLORIDA STATE (11-2, 19)
21. MARQUETTE (10-2, 20)
22. TEXAS TECH (9-3, 21)
23. XAVIER (11-2, 22)
24. WICHITA STATE (11-1, 24)
25. ARKANSAS (11-1, NR)
I’m starting to become a believer in this Arkansas team. They’ve proven to be really good on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s where Eric Musselman’s Nevada teams tended to struggle. We know that he is going to let his best players rock out, and that’s exactly what Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe have been doing this season. The only issue is that the Razorbacks now have one good win on the season, and do we really know if a win at Indiana is actually all that good?
Either way, Arkansas has earned their place in this week’s top 25.