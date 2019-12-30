More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Poll: Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas round out top three

Associated PressDec 30, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
This is Monday’s college basketball AP poll.

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

Here is the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

And here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. GONZAGA (63)
2. DUKE (1)
3. KANSAS (1)
4. OREGON
5. OHIO STATE
6. BAYLOR
7. LOUISVILLE
8. AUBURN
9. MEMPHIS
10. VILLANOVA
11. BUTLER
12. MICHIGAN
13. SAN DIEGO STATE
14. MICHIGAN STATE
15. MARYLAND
16. WEST VIRGINIA
17. KENTUCKY
18. FLORIDA STATE
19. VIRGINIA
20. DAYTON
21. PENN STATE
22. TEXAS TECH
23. IOWA
24. WICHITA STATE
25. ARIZONA

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary’s 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1

Monday’s Overreactions: Tyrese Maxey, West Virginia, and UCLA

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

It is not a coincidence that, in the two biggest wins Kentucky has had this season, Tyrese Maxey was the star. On Saturday, in a 78-70 overtime win over then-No. 3 Louisville, Maxey went off for 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting while hitting 4-for-5 from three. This came after his 26 point outburst on the opening night of the season in a win over Michigan State.

And that right there is what makes the difference for the Wildcats. Nick Richards played the best game of his life Saturday. Ashton Hagans was as solid as always, even if his scoring wasn’t quite there. Immanuel Quickley stepped up and hit some big shots in big moments. But having a go-to guy, a bucket-getter that was create something out of nothing is absolutely enormous for a team that has so many question marks elsewhere on their roster.

We don’t know what Kentucky is going to do at the four. We don’t know if Kahlil Whitney or E.J. Montgomery or Johnny Juzang are going to be able to contribute this season in significant ways. Some of that gets mitigated if Maxey can be the guy that can create offense on the most important possessions of a game.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia

There was not a team in college basketball that I was more wrong about being bad than West Virginia. I thought they were going to be the worst team in the Big 12.

Turns out, they are not.

The Mountaineers landed themselves a marquee win on Saturday, beating Ohio State in Cleveland in fairly dominant fashion despite the fact that Oscar Tshiebwe played eight scoreless minutes due to foul trouble. Much of that is the result of Miles McBride, who went for a career-high 21 points, but it also had quite a bit to do with the fact that West Virginia’s defense is suffocating.

They aren’t Press Virginia anymore, but they are one of the 10 best defenses in college hoops.

And now, they are sitting pretty with wins over Ohio State, Wichita State, Northern Iowa, Pitt and Rhode Island. That is a serious resume this early in the season.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. I FEEL BETTER ABOUT LOUISVILLE NOW THAN I DID BEFORE THE KENTUCKY GAME

The biggest knock of Louisville this season is that they are a team that is forced to ride or die with Jordan Nwora because they don’t have anyone else on the roster that is capable of creating for themselves. This is why they looked so bad offensively against Michigan and Texas Tech, and why they struggled so much in the first half against Kentucky. Through the first 100 minutes that the Cardinals have played against elite defenses this season, they had mustered a total of 139 points in 171 possessions, or 0.813 PPP. For reference, the best defenses in college basketball hover around the 0.850 PPP allowed range.

It’s not a coincidence that, in that same time frame, Jordan Nwora was 14-for-47 from the floor and 3-for-17 from three.

That’s relevant because, in the second half and overtime on Saturday afternoon, Nwora more or less played as a decoy. Kentucky face-guarded him wherever he was on the floor, and he simply got out of the way. That’s when he wasn’t actually on the bench. Louisville erased a 12-point second half deficit against the Wildcats on Saturday, and the run to regain a foothold in the game came when Nwora was out.

Steve Enoch finished with 18 points, knocking down a three and getting his back-to-the-basket game going. Dwayne Sutton had 14 points and 10 boards, making some key defensive plays and picking up a few critical loose balls.

But the most important performance came from Fresh Kimble, a grad transfer point guard from St. Joe’s that currently backs up Darius Perry. He had 12 points and four assists, making some crucial plays in the second half to keep the Cardinals moving in the right direction. Point guard play has been the biggest concern for Louisville this season, and playing arguably the best team in what was definitely the toughest venue they’ve seen this year, Kimble had his best game. Someone needs to be able to make plays to create easy offense for people not named Nwora, and Kimble – along with Sutton, Enoch and even Darius Perry, to a point – were able to do that and bring Louisville back.

That’s big, even if it comes in a loss.

2. SATURDAY SHOWCASED THE BAD SIDE OF OHIO STATE’S POINT GUARD PLAY

After Ohio State’s win over Kentucky, I sang the praises of D.J. Carton and, to a lesser extent, C.J. Walker, as they were instrumental in leading the Buckeyes to a massive win over the Wildcats.

On Sunday, we saw the other side of things. Carton was 1-for-5 from the floor, turned the ball over five times and, in his 22 minutes, looked exactly the way you would expect a raw freshman to look against West Virginia. Walker wasn’t much better, finishing with one assist and four turnovers.

Ohio State does not have all that much offensive firepower. There really aren’t that many guys that can create offense for themselves, so when their point guards aren’t able to initiate offense and can’t create easy points for their teammates, they’re in trouble.

3. SO LET’S TALK ABOUT UCLA AND MICK CRONIN

Over the weekend, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports wrote a column blog post about UCLA that, in so many words, said that Mick Cronin should not be judged based on this season because he has a roster that lacks anything close to the talent we typically see on a UCLA roster.

It created quite a bit of dialogue, both on twitter and in private conversations, among the people I talk to, so I figured this space was the perfect place to do that after a slow weekend.

If you missed it, UCLA lost to Cal St.-Fullerton on Saturday night, a team that ranks 274th in KenPom and did not have a single win over a top 300 team prior to that game in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are now 7-6 on the season, and Mick Cronin is getting more and more frustrated.

Now, I’m going to be talking out of both sides of my mouth here, but there’s a lot to chew on with this discussion.

Cronin knows how to win. He’s one of just six coaches to reach each of the last nine NCAA tournaments, along with Coach K, Bill Self, Tom Izzo, Mark Few and Roy Williams. He did it at Cincinnati with his defense. His teams finished an average of 15th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric over that nine-year run.

But the Cincinnati program has a very different culture and ethos to the one that he walked into in UCLA. That doesn’t change overnight, as evidenced by the fact that a roster loaded with four-star, top 100 talent is currently sitting at 199th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

It took four years for Cronin to get it rolling at Cincinnati. It’s going to take him some time to get it rolling at UCLA, and he should not be judged on his ability to turn that thing around until he has three or four years under his belt and “his guys” in the program.

That said, what UCLA has done this season is terrible. Think about it like this: Steve Alford was fired right around the New Year last season after a 7-6 start that featured home losses to Belmont and Liberty, two mid-majors that won an NCAA tournament game last season. As the calendar flips this season, UCLA is sitting at … 7-6 with losses to mid-majors Hofstra and Fullerton, neither of whom are as good as Belmont or Liberty was last season.

This summer, I wrote about how much work Cronin has in front of him re-establishing the culture he needs to win. I think there is still the same chance that he can get there as when the season started.

But this season is a mess, and while Alford did not leave Cronin with a roster good enough to get to a Final Four, he certainly left him one that should be good enough to beat Fullerton and Hofstra in their own building.

4. JORDAN BONE WAS THE SINGLE-BIGGEST EARLY ENTRY LOSS IN COLLEGE HOOPS

Losing Jordan Bone was always going to be a major blow for Tennessee. As a junior, Bone was one of the best point guards in the SEC. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Vols, and if he had returned to school, he might have been a preseason All-American.

And that’s to say nothing of the fact that a perimeter attack that consisted of Bone, Lamonte’ Turner, Josiah-Jordan James and Jordan Bowden would be among the best in the country.

But now that Turner is gone, his loss is magnified even more. Tennessee got absolutely steamrolled on Saturday afternoon, scoring just 48 points in a blowout loss at home against a Wisconsin team that was 0-5 away from the Kohl Center. It was all bad, and it stemmed from the fact that Tennessee does not have a point guard on the roster right now. Having Bone would have made a difference.

The good news is that reinforcements have arrived. Freshman point guard Santiago Vescuvi, a native of Uruguay, enrolled last week and arrived in Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Just in time for league play.

Bueno suerte, hermano.

5. ARKANSAS IS DANGEROUS

Eric Mussleman’s best Nevada teams were known as offensive juggernauts where he let his best players rock out while hoping that they would be able to do just enough defensively to get the wins they needed. He let Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline do what they do, and the result was 110 wins over four years, three straight seasons with at least 28 wins, two tournament berths and a trip to the Sweet 16.

At Arkansas, he’s once again letting his guys rock out. Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are both having terrific individual seasons. The difference is that the Razorbacks are a top 10 defense in college hoops right now, which gives me hope that this 11-1 start to the season isn’t a fluke.

I don’t fully trust this team just yet. Their best win is at Indiana, who may or may not be good themselves, and I cannot get the thought of the overtime period at Georgia Tech out of my head.

But this team has a chance, and in an SEC where we are not sure who is actually good outside of Kentucky and Auburn, that may be enough for a top three finish.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga should now be consensus No. 1

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2019, 2:23 AM EST
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

At this point, I think that it is clear that Gonzaga should be the No. 1 team in the country. After that, Kansas are Duke look like they will likely end up rounding out the top three. My guess is that Duke is going to push up above Kansas on most ballots because Duke owns a neutral court win over Kansas. Personally, I think Kansas is the better basketball team and a two-point win on a neutral court is not going to convince me otherwise.

Either way, that should be the top three when the polls come out on Monday.

Here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

(Programming note: Since it was such a slow week, I’m not diving headfirst into a breakdown for every team in the top 25.)

1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. KANSAS (10-2, 3)
3. DUKE (11-1, 5)

4. OHIO STATE (11-2, 2)

I’m not ready to write off the Buckeyes as the best team in the Big Ten just yet, but after seeing what West Virginia’s defense was able to do to Ohio State’s point guards, I’m definitely concerned. We discussed this in more detail on the pod embedded above.

5. LOUISVILLE (11-2, 4)

So I expound on this point in this column, but my take on Louisville is this: They shot 7-for-27 from three, 9-for-20 from the free throw line and got a 2-for-10 shooting performance from their star Jordan Nwora and still took Kentucky to overtime on the road. I feel better about them today than I did on Friday.

6. AUBURN (12-0, 6)
7. OREGON (11-2, 7)
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 8)
9. DAYTON (10-2, 9)
10. MEMPHIS (11-1, 10)
11. VILLANOVA (9-2, 11)
12. MICHIGAN (10-3, 12)
13. BUTLER (12-1, 13)

14. KENTUCKY (9-3, 15)

Kentucky landed a massive win over Louisville on Saturday. All my takes can be found in this column.

15. SAN DIEGO STATE (13-0, 16)
16. UTAH STATE (13-2, 14)

17. WEST VIRGINIA (11-1, 25)

Despite the fact that West Virginia was playing without Oscar Tshiebwe because of foul trouble, the Mountaineers still landed a marquee win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. This is the cherry on top of what is a very, very impressive resume that includes wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa and Wichita State already. The Mountaineers are for real.

18. ARIZONA (10-3, 17)
19. MARYLAND (11-2, 18)
20. FLORIDA STATE (11-2, 19)
21. MARQUETTE (10-2, 20)
22. TEXAS TECH (9-3, 21)
23. XAVIER (11-2, 22)
24. WICHITA STATE (11-1, 24)

25. ARKANSAS (11-1, NR)

I’m starting to become a believer in this Arkansas team. They’ve proven to be really good on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s where Eric Musselman’s Nevada teams tended to struggle. We know that he is going to let his best players rock out, and that’s exactly what Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe have been doing this season. The only issue is that the Razorbacks now have one good win on the season, and do we really know if a win at Indiana is actually all that good?

Either way, Arkansas has earned their place in this week’s top 25.

Engine failure forces emergency landing on Kansas flight home

By Rob DausterDec 29, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Engine failure forced an emergency landing from the plane carrying the Kansas basketball team home on Sunday evening, the team said in a statement.

The Jayhawks won at Stanford on Sunday afternoon, but just 20 minutes after departing from a San Jose airport, one of the engines on that plane failed. They immediately turned around and landed safely.

Ryan White, a senior associate athletic director for the Jayhawks, posted this video of the plane’s engine shooting out flames on twitter:

The team plans to spend the night in California before returning to Lawrence on Monday.

The Jayhawks don’t play again until Saturday, Jan. 4th, when they host No. 22 West Virginia. The Jayhawks have played their last two games on the road. They lost to Villanova in Philadelphia on Dec. 21st before the team got a few days off for the Christmas holiday.

No. 5 Kansas pulls away in second half, beats Stanford 72-56

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
STANFORD, Calif. — Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, and No. 5 Kansas overcame an inconsistent performance on both ends to beat Stanford 72-56 Sunday.

Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-2) held a big advantage on the boards, but he took just two shots to score two points and committed five turnovers. Kansas’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game missed all five of his free-throw attempts in a a sub-par day with several NBA scouts in the stands.

Kansas bounced back from just its second defeat — the team’s two losses are by a combined three points — 56-55 at Villanova on Dec. 21 in spite of 21 turnovers.

It was certainly a strange outing for Azubuike considering the senior center, 7-feet and 270 pounds, had seven dunks against Stanford when the Jayhawks last played the series in Northern California two years ago, a 75-54 victory. He had his team’s first 10 points in that matchup and 24 in all. On Sunday, he didn’t take his first shot until 8:45 remaining in the first half despite his significant size advantage in the paint.

Kansas instead kept letting it fly from long range early, beginning 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson added 14 points each as Kansas won its fourth straight meeting with Stanford. That leaves Stanford coach Jerod Haase winless against his former school as the programs conclude a four-year agreement.

Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2) in front of a lively, towel-waving crowd at Maples Pavilion, where the large contingent of Jayhawks fans cheered loudly when Kansas took the floor and continued all afternoon.

The cold-shooting Cardinal had lost just once previously and by a single point to Butler on Nov. 26. They were off to their best start since also starting 11-1 in 2008 but haven’t been 12-1 since winning 26 consecutive games to begin the 2003-04 season.

Kansas jumped to a 7-0 lead before Stanford’s timeout at the 15:29 mark of the first half and missed its initial 14 shots — missing seven 3s — and went scoreless over the first 13 possessions with four turnovers. Oscar da Silva got the Cardinal on the board at last with a pair of free throws at the 12:11 mark.

Stanford finally made its first field goal at 8:12 when Isaac White scored on a follow-up jumper moments after Kansas had an 0-for-5 possession.

The Jayhawks also began the game with a 12-4 rebounding advantage with 5-0 edge on second-chance points.

But 14 first-half turnovers hurt as Stanford pulled within 28-18 at halftime.

OOPS

Daejon Davis made the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity 5:45 before halftime before the officials reviewed who should be shooting, took away the point and sent Lukas Kisunas to the line instead. He missed.

FACING RANKED TEAMS

Haase is just 1-18 against top-25 opponents overall in his four seasons at Stanford.

Stanford hasn’t beaten a top-five non-conference opponent since Dec. 6, 2003, at Anaheim — a 64-58 win against then-No. 1 Kansas. The Cardinal’s last win vs. a top-five opponent was Jan. 28, 2007, at home over UCLA.

Stanford last topped a ranked opponent on Jan. 17, 2018, against Arizona State.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The team improved to 95-13 following a loss under coach Bill Self. … The Jayhawks overcame a 75-72 deficit in the final 13.3 seconds to force overtime and go on to win 90-84 in last season’s meeting at Lawrence. The teams played at the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center on Dec. 21, 2017. … Kansas leads the series with Stanford 12-3. … The Jayhawks, who came in averaging 13.8 turnovers, committed 28 turnovers vs. Duke, a 68-66 season-opening loss Nov. 5.

Stanford: The Cardinal shot 22% (5 of 23) in the first half, going 1 of 9 from long range. … Stanford was outrebounded 44-25. … The Cardinal had 19 turnovers, eight by da Silva. … Stanford didn’t win its 11th game until Feb. 3 last season and its 12th victory came Feb. 7.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts West Virginia on Thursday night in its Big 12 Conference opener.

Stanford: Hosts Bay Area rival California on Thursday night in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 3:56 PM EST
1 Comment

CLEVELAND — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have split their last four games. Kyle Young grabbed 11 rebounds and Duane Washington Jr. had 12 points.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

The matchup drew a near-capacity crowd of 16,781 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the first college game in the arena since its two-year renovation was completed in September.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers moved up three spots in the AP poll after a 75-64 victory at Youngstown State on Dec. 21. They started the season 10-1 for the fifth time in six years, dropping a 70-68 decision against St. John’s in New York on Dec. 7.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their first nine games before losing 84-71 at Minnesota on Dec. 15. They began the season ranked No. 18 and have been in the top 10 since Nov. 18. Ohio State has only played two true road games.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Visits Kansas in Big 12 action Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten play Friday.