No. 5 Kansas pulls away in second half, beats Stanford 72-56

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
STANFORD, Calif. — Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, and No. 5 Kansas overcame an inconsistent performance on both ends to beat Stanford 72-56 Sunday.

Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-2) held a big advantage on the boards, but he took just two shots to score two points and committed five turnovers. Kansas’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game missed all five of his free-throw attempts in a a sub-par day with several NBA scouts in the stands.

Kansas bounced back from just its second defeat — the team’s two losses are by a combined three points — 56-55 at Villanova on Dec. 21 in spite of 21 turnovers.

It was certainly a strange outing for Azubuike considering the senior center, 7-feet and 270 pounds, had seven dunks against Stanford when the Jayhawks last played the series in Northern California two years ago, a 75-54 victory. He had his team’s first 10 points in that matchup and 24 in all. On Sunday, he didn’t take his first shot until 8:45 remaining in the first half despite his significant size advantage in the paint.

Kansas instead kept letting it fly from long range early, beginning 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson added 14 points each as Kansas won its fourth straight meeting with Stanford. That leaves Stanford coach Jerod Haase winless against his former school as the programs conclude a four-year agreement.

Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2) in front of a lively, towel-waving crowd at Maples Pavilion, where the large contingent of Jayhawks fans cheered loudly when Kansas took the floor and continued all afternoon.

The cold-shooting Cardinal had lost just once previously and by a single point to Butler on Nov. 26. They were off to their best start since also starting 11-1 in 2008 but haven’t been 12-1 since winning 26 consecutive games to begin the 2003-04 season.

Kansas jumped to a 7-0 lead before Stanford’s timeout at the 15:29 mark of the first half and missed its initial 14 shots — missing seven 3s — and went scoreless over the first 13 possessions with four turnovers. Oscar da Silva got the Cardinal on the board at last with a pair of free throws at the 12:11 mark.

Stanford finally made its first field goal at 8:12 when Isaac White scored on a follow-up jumper moments after Kansas had an 0-for-5 possession.

The Jayhawks also began the game with a 12-4 rebounding advantage with 5-0 edge on second-chance points.

But 14 first-half turnovers hurt as Stanford pulled within 28-18 at halftime.

OOPS

Daejon Davis made the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity 5:45 before halftime before the officials reviewed who should be shooting, took away the point and sent Lukas Kisunas to the line instead. He missed.

FACING RANKED TEAMS

Haase is just 1-18 against top-25 opponents overall in his four seasons at Stanford.

Stanford hasn’t beaten a top-five non-conference opponent since Dec. 6, 2003, at Anaheim — a 64-58 win against then-No. 1 Kansas. The Cardinal’s last win vs. a top-five opponent was Jan. 28, 2007, at home over UCLA.

Stanford last topped a ranked opponent on Jan. 17, 2018, against Arizona State.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The team improved to 95-13 following a loss under coach Bill Self. … The Jayhawks overcame a 75-72 deficit in the final 13.3 seconds to force overtime and go on to win 90-84 in last season’s meeting at Lawrence. The teams played at the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center on Dec. 21, 2017. … Kansas leads the series with Stanford 12-3. … The Jayhawks, who came in averaging 13.8 turnovers, committed 28 turnovers vs. Duke, a 68-66 season-opening loss Nov. 5.

Stanford: The Cardinal shot 22% (5 of 23) in the first half, going 1 of 9 from long range. … Stanford was outrebounded 44-25. … The Cardinal had 19 turnovers, eight by da Silva. … Stanford didn’t win its 11th game until Feb. 3 last season and its 12th victory came Feb. 7.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts West Virginia on Thursday night in its Big 12 Conference opener.

Stanford: Hosts Bay Area rival California on Thursday night in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 3:56 PM EST
CLEVELAND — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have split their last four games. Kyle Young grabbed 11 rebounds and Duane Washington Jr. had 12 points.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

The matchup drew a near-capacity crowd of 16,781 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the first college game in the arena since its two-year renovation was completed in September.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers moved up three spots in the AP poll after a 75-64 victory at Youngstown State on Dec. 21. They started the season 10-1 for the fifth time in six years, dropping a 70-68 decision against St. John’s in New York on Dec. 7.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their first nine games before losing 84-71 at Minnesota on Dec. 15. They began the season ranked No. 18 and have been in the top 10 since Nov. 18. Ohio State has only played two true road games.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Visits Kansas in Big 12 action Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten play Friday.

By Rob DausterDec 28, 2019, 6:21 PM EST
Kentucky beats Louisville in overtime, 78-70, on Saturday thanks to a career-high 27 points from Tyrese Maxey.

Nick Richards chipped in with 13 points and 10 boards, playing the best basketball of his young career down the stretch.

Maxey caught fire early, scoring 13 points in the first half and making nine of his first 12 shots, but it was the play of Richards down the stretch that won this game for the 19th-ranked Wildcats. The oft-maligned 7-foot junior center picked up his fourth foul with 12 minutes left in the game. He played almost the entirety of the final eight minutes and overtime with those four fouls, drawing two key charges and picking up a couple of critical offensive rebounds, to lead the Wildcats to the win.

Jordan Nwora once against struggled for No. 3 Louisville. He had eight points and hit a huge three with just over two minutes left in overtime, but he did not take a single field goal in the entire second half and finished the night with just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 18 points in the wing for Kentucky. Steve Enoch scored 18 points to lead the way for the Cardinals while Dwayne Sutton chipped in with 14 points and 10 boards of his own.

Here are the three things we can take away from a night where Kentucky beat Louisville in overtime:

1. IS KENTUCKY FINALLY PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER?

We’ve seen this story before.

Kentucky struggles for the first six or seven weeks of the season, they start playing elite competition as the fears start to build and then, in a marquee game on national television against an elite opponent, they pick up a massive, statement win.

That’s precisely what happened here.

Kentucky did not look like themselves during the early part of the season, lost back-to-back games in Las Vegas and then headed into Christmas break with the college basketball-loving world wondering if this team had the ability to put it all together and play up to their preseason ranking.

Saturday should be the answer that you need.

What’s significant about this win isn’t just that Tyrese Maxey looked awesome, or that Ashton Hagans was locking everyone up, or that Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards (more on him in a second) got it going. It’s that they were able to add another marquee non-conference win to a resume that isn’t going to look all that impressive with losses to Evansville and Utah to their name. With the SEC looking like it is going to be a two-team race, that matters for seeding in March.

Now, don’t mistake that for me saying Kentucky is a finished product. Kentucky really needs to figure out what they’re going to do at the four. E.J. Montgomery isn’t the answer. Keion Brooks and Nate Sestina both are fine in specific matchups – which, frankly, might be enough – while Kahlil Whitney needs more seasoning.

There is still plenty of room for them to grow.

But the point here is that we are always seeing some of that growth, the proof being that …

2. … NICK RICHARDS PLAYED THE BEST GAME OF HIS LIFE

I have never considered myself a Nick Richards fans. Even on the AAU circuit I never understood why anyone thought that he was more than simply that was tall and long and athletic.

Through four games against high-major competition in what was supposed to be his breakout junior season, Richards was averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 boards while spending more time on the bench in foul trouble than on the floor impacting the game.

Then Saturday happened.

And while he still dealt with the foul issues – albeit with a couple of ticky-tack calls that weren’t entirely necessary – he was a monster. Richards had 13 points and 10 boards, but more importantly, he made four massive hustle plays down the stretch while playing with those four fouls. He drew two offensive fouls on big possessions and he freed up two offense rebounds while battling with Louisville’s bigs.

He was a monster, and given that Coach Cal is at his best when he has big, athletic fives that can do all of the things that Richards did on Saturday, I think the important of his breakout game is self-explanatory.

3. THIS WAS ACTUALLY A PROMISING PERFORMANCE FROM LOUISVILLE

The biggest knock of Louisville this season is that they are a team that is forced to ride or die with Jordan Nwora because they don’t have anyone else on the roster that is capable of creating for themselves. This is why they looked so bad offensively against Michigan and Texas Tech, and why they struggled so much in the first half against Kentucky. Through the first 100 minutes that the Cardinals have played against elite defenses this season, they had mustered a total of 139 points in 171 possessions, or 0.813 PPP. For reference, the best defenses in college basketball hover around the 0.850 PPP allowed range.

It’s not a coincidence that, in that same time frame, Jordan Nwora was 14-for-47 from the floor and 3-for-17 from three.

That’s relevant because, in the second half and overtime on Saturday afternoon, Nwora more or less played as a decoy. Kentucky face-guarded him wherever he was on the floor, and he simply got out of the way. That’s when he wasn’t actually on the bench. Louisville erased a 12-point second half deficit against the Wildcats on Saturday, and the run to regain a foothold in the game came when Nwora was out.

Steve Enoch finished with 18 points, knocking down a three and getting his back-to-the-basket game going. Dwayne Sutton had 14 points and 10 boards, making some key defensive plays and picking up a few critical loose balls.

But the most important performance came from Fresh Kimble, a grad transfer point guard from St. Joe’s that currently backs up Darius Perry. He had 12 points and four assists, making some crucial plays in the second half to keep the Cardinals moving in the right direction. Point guard play has been the biggest concern for Louisville this season, and playing arguably the best team in what was definitely the toughest venue they’ve seen this year, Kimble had his best game. Someone needs to be able to make plays to create easy offense for people not named Nwora, and Kimble – along with Sutton, Enoch and even Darius Perry, to a point – were able to do that and bring Louisville back.

That’s big, even if it comes in a loss.

By Rob DausterDec 27, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
Evansville head coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible Title IX violations, the school announced on Friday.

In a memo released by school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, the school noted that McCarty has been accused of “unwelcome conduct” but did not specify what that conduct is.

“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018,” school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz said in the memo. “We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation.”

McCarty has been the head coach at Evansville since the spring of 2018. A 10-year NBA veteran that won a title with Kentucky in 1996, McCarty’s only previous college coaching experience came during three seasons as an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino.

Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim coach in his absence.

By Rob DausterDec 27, 2019, 10:13 AM EST
The Vegas lines for these games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead. 

No. 3 LOUISVILLE at No. 19 KENTUCKY, Sat. 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM: Louisville 66, Kentucky 65
  • TORVIK: Louisville 66, Kentucky 63
  • HASLAMETRICS: Louisville 69, Kentucky 62

It’s going to feel pretty gross, but I think the smart money here will be on Kentucky.

We’ve seen this story before with the Wildcats. They struggle throughout the first two months of the season before they put together one, statement performance that lights a fire under the program and turns the season around.

I think this is going to be the performance.

Kentucky is coming home after five days and two losses in Vegas. They are going to be playing their first meaningful game in Rupp Arena this season, and it just so happens to come against their arch-rival Louisville.

I also think this is going to be a tough matchup for the Cardinals. They struggled against Texas Tech when the Red Raiders were able to get out and pressure Louisville’s ball-handlers. They beat Michigan at home, but that win was a product of Louisville’s defense. They only managed to score 58 points on 66 possessions. This is also going to be their first road game since the first game of the season, a win over Miami.

BEST BET: I’m hoping to be able to get this at Kentucky (+3), in which case I’d probably just end up on the Kentucky ML. What will worry me is if the line ends up around a pick-em or with Kentucky laying points. The major concern here is that the Cardinals are the second-best defensive team in the country, according to KenPom, and Kentucky has not exactly proven to be good offensively this year.

No. 22 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 2 OHIO STATE, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM: Ohio State 72, West Virginia 65
  • TORVIK: Ohio State 70, West Virginia 66
  • HASLAMETRICS: Ohio State 74, West Virginia 60

West Virginia has quietly put together a pretty impressive resume this season. They sit at 10-1 overall with wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Rhode Island, all of which are top 100 wins on KenPom. They are top 25 in the AP Poll and on KenPom.

The strength of this team is their frontcourt, where Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver are both threats to go for a double-double on a nightly basis. They pound the offensive glass, they erase the paint defensively and they are as good as anyone in the country at running opponents off of the three-point line.

This matters in this matchup, because the Buckeyes are a team that ideally wants to have four shooters on the floor surrounding Kaleb Wesson, who also happens to be a 46 percent three-point shooter. The trouble this causes is that this will pull one of their big men away from the bucket, and they can do it even if they are forced to play with Wesson and Kyle Young for the majority of the game.

BEST BET: Without knowing what the line is this is tough to project. If it is Ohio State (-4), as Torvik projects, then the value is on Ohio State. If it’s West Virginia (+14), as Haslam projects, then the value is on the Mountaineers. And if it is Ohio State (-7), than I’d lean the Buckeyes, but it will probably be a stay-away for me.

No. 5 KANSAS at STANFORD, Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ABC)

  • KENPOM: Kansas 69, Stanford 64
  • TORVIK: Kansas 70, Stanford 63
  • HASLAMETRICS: Kansas 70, Stanford 60

This is a sneaky game for the Jayhawks, who played on the road in their final pre-Christmas game – a loss at Villanova – and will start out their post-holiday run with a road game on the other side of the country.

The Cardinal have not exactly played a loaded schedule this season, but they’ve looked really good in the games that they have played. Their best win is over Oklahoma on a neutral, and they played Butler to a one-possession game in Kansas City, but those are the only two high-major programs they’ve faced. In the week before Christmas, the Cardinal had closer-than-expected wins over San Francisco and San Diego.

The key here is going to be how well you think the Cardinal can score against Kansas and whether or not Marcus Garrett plays. Let’s start with the latter: Garrett practiced on Thursday and, at this point, the Jayhawks staff believes they are going to have him available on Saturday afternoon. That’s big, He is not only the secondary playmaker and the best perimeter defender on the Stanford roster, but he is one of the guys that lets them play small.

He’s one of the biggest reasons the Jayhawks have been a top five defense in the country this season, which brings me to the other point: Stanford’s strength this season has been on the defensive end. They have not been great offensively despite shooting the ball really well because they turn the rock too much and fade the offensive glass.

BEST BET: It’s hard to make a pick here without knowing what the line is going to be. Assuming it is Kansas (-5), which is what KenPom’s projections list, I lean the Kansas side but will personally be staying away. If the line is Stanford (+10), as Haslametrics projects, then there is value on the Cardinal and I’ll be on Stanford.

WISCONSIN at TENNESSEE, Sat. 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM: Tennessee 62, Wisconsin 57
  • TORVIK: Tennessee 59, Wisconsin 56
  • HASLAMETRICS: Tennessee 59, Wisconsin 56

I’ve included Wisconsin-Tennessee here because I think that it is worth noting that this is the first game that the Vols have played since losing point guard Lamonte Turner. He has not been healthy for the majority of the season when he has played, and his ineffectiveness was a major reason why the Vols had been struggling to score of late.

The Vols have a freshman point guard from Uruguay coming in, Santiago Vescovi, but he only just enrolled and will not arrive in Knoxville until Saturday morning. That means that the only player that can even pretend to be a point guard on the Tennessee roster is five-star freshman Josiah-Jordan James.

That’s not an ideal situation.

And neither is betting on a Wisconsin team that has lost four of their last six games and is 0-5 in games away from the Kohl Center.

BEST BET: If the line ends up being Wisconsin (+5), which is where KenPom has it, I think that’s where the value is. But I’m going to assume that this will open lower and get bet towards the Wisconsin side, at which point I’ll be on Tennessee, hopefully somewhere around a pick-em.

I also think the under is in play if the total opens at 119. The Vols already were a really good defensive team that is only going to get better now that they’ll be playing five guys 6-foot-6 or taller.

LIBERTY at LSU, Sun. 1:30 p.m. (SECN)

  • KENPOM: LSU 70, Liberty 66
  • TORVIK: LSU 68, Liberty 66
  • HASLAMETRICS: LSU 69, Liberty 66

Wherever this line opens up, I think I am going to be on Liberty here. This is a chance for the Flames to really make a statement. They are currently undefeated on the season, but they only have one win over a high-major opponent, and it came against Vanderbilt, which may not even count. Ritchie McKay is one of the best x’s and o’s coaches in the sport – ask Mississippi State, who lost in last year’s NCAA tournament to Liberty – and while I do respect Will Wade’s coaching acumen, he does not exactly have the most disciplined team.

BEST BET: I like the Liberty side, and anything less than (+2.5) I’ll be betting the money line.

By Rob DausterDec 24, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Our college basketball all-decade content continues today with the top 50 dunks from the last ten years.

We’ve already discussed the best players, the best teams, the best coaches and the biggest ‘what ifs?’ from the last decade.

Today, I have something special. Did you want a list of college basketball’s all-decade top dunks?

I know you did.

And have I got you covered.

1. Ja Morant vs. UT Martin
2. Zylan Cheatham vs. Oregon
3. Jordan Davis vs. Montana
4. Travis Leslie vs. Kentucky
5. Deonte Burton vs. Boise State
6. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Cincinnati
7. Rawle Alkins vs. USC
8. Zion vs. Virginia
9. Olu Ashaolu vs. Utah
10. Jerian Grant vs. Georgia Tech
11. Deonte Burton vs. Samford
12. Lindell Wigginton vs. Oklahoma
13. Shay Shine vs. UNC Asheville
14. Grayson Allen vs. UNLV
15. Jonathan Motley vs. Kansas
16. Ja Morant vs. Alabama
17. Jamaal Franklin vs. Fresno State
18. Deonte Burton vs. West Virginia
19. Michael Qualls vs. Kentucky
20. Salavace Townsend vs. Charleston Southern
21. Kerwin Roach vs. UT Arlington
22. Admiral Schofield vs. Mississippi State
23. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Florida
24. Victor Oladipo vs. Kentucky
25. Eric Griffin vs. NC A&T
26. Jarrett Allen vs. West Virginia
27. Tekele Cotton vs. Illinois State
28. Mustapha Farrakhan vs. N.C. State
29. Wayne Selden vs. Baylor
30. Some kid vs. I have no clue but GOD DAMN
31. Jon Octeus vs. Indiana
32. Kyle Kuric vs. Notre Dame
33. Josh Adams vs. UNLV
34. Ja Morant vs. Marquette
35. Derrick Jones vs. NM Highlands
36. Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Alabama
37. Abdel Nader vs. Oklahoma State
38. Zion vs. Clemson Zion vs. Gonzaga Zion vs. Indiana
39. Kerwin Roach vs. Duke
40. Kwame Alexander vs. Who cares
41. Ronald Roberts vs. Creighton
42. Markel Brown vs. Missouri
43. Thomas Robinson vs. Baylor
44. Zhaire Smith vs. Stephen F. Austin
45. James Young vs. UConn
46. Montrezl Harrell vs. Michigan
47. Mo Bamba vs. VCU
48. Dexter Strickland vs. Kyle Singler
49. Rysheed Jordan vs. Villanova
50. Jericho Sims vs. West Virginia