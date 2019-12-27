Evansville’s Walter McCarty placed on leave amid Title IX investigation

Evansville head coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible Title IX violations, the school announced on Friday.
In a memo released by school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, the school noted that McCarty has been accused of “unwelcome conduct” but did not specify what that conduct is.
“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018,” school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz said in the memo. “We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation.”
McCarty has been the head coach at Evansville since the spring of 2018. A 10-year NBA veteran that won a title with Kentucky in 1996, McCarty’s only previous college coaching experience came during three seasons as an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino.
Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim coach in his absence.
Best Bets: Previewing Louisville-Kentucky and West Virginia-Ohio State
It’s going to feel pretty gross, but I think the smart money here will be on Kentucky.
We’ve seen this story before with the Wildcats. They struggle throughout the first two months of the season before they put together one, statement performance that lights a fire under the program and turns the season around.
I think this is going to be the performance.
Kentucky is coming home after five days and two losses in Vegas. They are going to be playing their first meaningful game in Rupp Arena this season, and it just so happens to come against their arch-rival Louisville.
I also think this is going to be a tough matchup for the Cardinals. They struggled against Texas Tech when the Red Raiders were able to get out and pressure Louisville’s ball-handlers. They beat Michigan at home, but that win was a product of Louisville’s defense. They only managed to score 58 points on 66 possessions. This is also going to be their first road game since the first game of the season, a win over Miami.
BEST BET: I’m hoping to be able to get this at Kentucky (+3), in which case I’d probably just end up on the Kentucky ML. What will worry me is if the line ends up around a pick-em or with Kentucky laying points. The major concern here is that the Cardinals are the second-best defensive team in the country, according to KenPom, and Kentucky has not exactly proven to be good offensively this year.
No. 22 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 2 OHIO STATE, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
KENPOM: Ohio State 72, West Virginia 65
TORVIK: Ohio State 70, West Virginia 66
HASLAMETRICS: Ohio State 74, West Virginia 60
West Virginia has quietly put together a pretty impressive resume this season. They sit at 10-1 overall with wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Rhode Island, all of which are top 100 wins on KenPom. They are top 25 in the AP Poll and on KenPom.
The strength of this team is their frontcourt, where Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver are both threats to go for a double-double on a nightly basis. They pound the offensive glass, they erase the paint defensively and they are as good as anyone in the country at running opponents off of the three-point line.
This matters in this matchup, because the Buckeyes are a team that ideally wants to have four shooters on the floor surrounding Kaleb Wesson, who also happens to be a 46 percent three-point shooter. The trouble this causes is that this will pull one of their big men away from the bucket, and they can do it even if they are forced to play with Wesson and Kyle Young for the majority of the game.
BEST BET: Without knowing what the line is this is tough to project. If it is Ohio State (-4), as Torvik projects, then the value is on Ohio State. If it’s West Virginia (+14), as Haslam projects, then the value is on the Mountaineers. And if it is Ohio State (-7), than I’d lean the Buckeyes, but it will probably be a stay-away for me.
No. 5 KANSAS at STANFORD, Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ABC)
KENPOM: Kansas 69, Stanford 64
TORVIK: Kansas 70, Stanford 63
HASLAMETRICS: Kansas 70, Stanford 60
This is a sneaky game for the Jayhawks, who played on the road in their final pre-Christmas game – a loss at Villanova – and will start out their post-holiday run with a road game on the other side of the country.
The Cardinal have not exactly played a loaded schedule this season, but they’ve looked really good in the games that they have played. Their best win is over Oklahoma on a neutral, and they played Butler to a one-possession game in Kansas City, but those are the only two high-major programs they’ve faced. In the week before Christmas, the Cardinal had closer-than-expected wins over San Francisco and San Diego.
The key here is going to be how well you think the Cardinal can score against Kansas and whether or not Marcus Garrett plays. Let’s start with the latter: Garrett practiced on Thursday and, at this point, the Jayhawks staff believes they are going to have him available on Saturday afternoon. That’s big, He is not only the secondary playmaker and the best perimeter defender on the Stanford roster, but he is one of the guys that lets them play small.
He’s one of the biggest reasons the Jayhawks have been a top five defense in the country this season, which brings me to the other point: Stanford’s strength this season has been on the defensive end. They have not been great offensively despite shooting the ball really well because they turn the rock too much and fade the offensive glass.
BEST BET: It’s hard to make a pick here without knowing what the line is going to be. Assuming it is Kansas (-5), which is what KenPom’s projections list, I lean the Kansas side but will personally be staying away. If the line is Stanford (+10), as Haslametrics projects, then there is value on the Cardinal and I’ll be on Stanford.
WISCONSIN at TENNESSEE, Sat. 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM: Tennessee 62, Wisconsin 57
TORVIK: Tennessee 59, Wisconsin 56
HASLAMETRICS: Tennessee 59, Wisconsin 56
I’ve included Wisconsin-Tennessee here because I think that it is worth noting that this is the first game that the Vols have played since losing point guard Lamonte Turner. He has not been healthy for the majority of the season when he has played, and his ineffectiveness was a major reason why the Vols had been struggling to score of late.
The Vols have a freshman point guard from Uruguay coming in, Santiago Vescovi, but he only just enrolled and will not arrive in Knoxville until Saturday morning. That means that the only player that can even pretend to be a point guard on the Tennessee roster is five-star freshman Josiah-Jordan James.
That’s not an ideal situation.
And neither is betting on a Wisconsin team that has lost four of their last six games and is 0-5 in games away from the Kohl Center.
BEST BET: If the line ends up being Wisconsin (+5), which is where KenPom has it, I think that’s where the value is. But I’m going to assume that this will open lower and get bet towards the Wisconsin side, at which point I’ll be on Tennessee, hopefully somewhere around a pick-em.
I also think the under is in play if the total opens at 119. The Vols already were a really good defensive team that is only going to get better now that they’ll be playing five guys 6-foot-6 or taller.
LIBERTY at LSU, Sun. 1:30 p.m. (SECN)
KENPOM: LSU 70, Liberty 66
TORVIK: LSU 68, Liberty 66
HASLAMETRICS: LSU 69, Liberty 66
Wherever this line opens up, I think I am going to be on Liberty here. This is a chance for the Flames to really make a statement. They are currently undefeated on the season, but they only have one win over a high-major opponent, and it came against Vanderbilt, which may not even count. Ritchie McKay is one of the best x’s and o’s coaches in the sport – ask Mississippi State, who lost in last year’s NCAA tournament to Liberty – and while I do respect Will Wade’s coaching acumen, he does not exactly have the most disciplined team.
BEST BET: I like the Liberty side, and anything less than (+2.5) I’ll be betting the money line.
1. Ja Morant vs. UT Martin
2. Zylan Cheatham vs. Oregon
3. Jordan Davis vs. Montana
4. Travis Leslie vs. Kentucky
5. Deonte Burton vs. Boise State
6. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Cincinnati
7. Rawle Alkins vs. USC
8. Zion vs. Virginia
9. Olu Ashaolu vs. Utah
10. Jerian Grant vs. Georgia Tech
11. Deonte Burton vs. Samford
12. Lindell Wigginton vs. Oklahoma
13. Shay Shine vs. UNC Asheville
14. Grayson Allen vs. UNLV
15. Jonathan Motley vs. Kansas
16. Ja Morant vs. Alabama
17. Jamaal Franklin vs. Fresno State
18. Deonte Burton vs. West Virginia
19. Michael Qualls vs. Kentucky
20. Salavace Townsend vs. Charleston Southern
21. Kerwin Roach vs. UT Arlington
22. Admiral Schofield vs. Mississippi State
23. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Florida
24. Victor Oladipo vs. Kentucky
25. Eric Griffin vs. NC A&T
26. Jarrett Allen vs. West Virginia
27. Tekele Cotton vs. Illinois State
28. Mustapha Farrakhan vs. N.C. State
29. Wayne Selden vs. Baylor
30. Some kid vs. I have no clue but GOD DAMN
31. Jon Octeus vs. Indiana
32. Kyle Kuric vs. Notre Dame
33. Josh Adams vs. UNLV
34. Ja Morant vs. Marquette
35. Derrick Jones vs. NM Highlands
36. Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Alabama
37. Abdel Nader vs. Oklahoma State
38. Zion vs. Clemson Zion vs. Gonzaga Zion vs. Indiana
39. Kerwin Roach vs. Duke
40. Kwame Alexander vs. Who cares
41. Ronald Roberts vs. Creighton
42. Markel Brown vs. Missouri
43. Thomas Robinson vs. Baylor
44. Zhaire Smith vs. Stephen F. Austin
45. James Young vs. UConn
46. Montrezl Harrell vs. Michigan
47. Mo Bamba vs. VCU
48. Dexter Strickland vs. Kyle Singler
49. Rysheed Jordan vs. Villanova
50. Jericho Sims vs. West Virginia
AP Poll: Gonzaga is college basketball’s new No. 1
Here is the latest college basketball AP poll. The latest NBC Sports top 25 can be found here.
Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has seen no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.
And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.
Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including wins at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.
Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.
Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-3) cracking the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.
Here is the full college basketball AP poll.
1. Gonzaga (54 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Louisville (1)
4. Duke (1)
5. Kansas
6. Oregon
7. Baylor
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Michigan
12. Butler
13. Maryland
14. Michigan State
15. San Diego State
16. Virginia
17. Florida State
18. Dayton
19. Kentucky
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. West Virginia
23. Texas Tech
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1
Monday’s Overreactions: St. John’s, McKinley Wright and why Kentucky and Arizona are overrated
It’s probably not a coincidence that, in the first game that the Buffaloes played where they legitimately looked like a team that could contend for the Pac-12 title, McKinley Wright was the best player on the floor.
In what will likely go down as the biggest game of Colorado’s non-conference slate, Wright finished with 29 points and 10 boards to lead the Buffaloes past No. 13 Dayton in overtime. Colorado desperately needed that win, too. Entering Saturday, the best win that the Buffaloes had this season came in the season-opener, when they picked off Arizona State. The Sun Devils are only marginally better, according to KenPom’s metrics, than Clemson.
That’s unless you want me to be impressed with wins over the likes of UC Irvine or Colorado State.
And while the Pac-12 is improved this season, there are still four teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom in the league and just two teams currently in the top 40. As weird as it sounds, beating Dayton gave Colorado their marquee non-conference win.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: St. John’s Red Storm
I don’t know how many coaches are the country have had a better start to the season than Mike Anderson.
He entered St. John’s without a shred of expectation this season, and while I was more bullish than the field on Anderson long term, I didn’t expect this: On Saturday, the Johnnies flew across the country to play a neutral site event against Arizona in San Francisco to honor Chris Mullin, the head coach they fired in April.
And they won despite the fact that their best player, Mustapha Heron, was injured.
It will go down as the second top 25 win of the season for the Johnnies, who also picked off West Virginia this month.
We’ve seen this St. John’s program land big wins before disappearing in recent years – anyone else remember when they won at Villanova and then beat Duke in back-to-back games after starting Big East play 0-11? – so I’m not going to overreact to this just yet, but rest assured, the Johnnies are now on everyone’s radar.
MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS
1. IT’S OK IF YOU STILL THINK KANSAS IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY
On Saturday, Kansas went on the road in their last game before the Christmas break, played in front of 20,000 Villanova fans and lost, 56-55, to a program that has won two of the last four national titles because Devon Dotson missed this shot:
If you believed heading into this game that Kansas was the best team in college basketball, than you are more than justified in keeping the Jayhawks at No. 1 today. If your opinion of a team boils down to what happens on the final possession of a one point game, than you probably shouldn’t be allowed to rank teams.
That’s not to say that it shouldn’t impact the way that NCAA tournament bracket projections work.
Wins and losses should matter there. There should be some tangible impact on whether or not that last second shot goes in. It should lower Kansas a bit in the No. 1 overall seed pecking order.
But if it has an impact on the way you view Kansas in the longterm, or whether or not you buy into them as the best team in the country, you’re doing this wrong.
2. KENTUCKY IS NOT FIXABLE
Kentucky more or less invented the superteam era in college basketball, so it would be awfully ironic if the team that has thrived in the one-and-done era as much as any program in the country had their season saved by a grad transfer fro Bucknell.
And that may end up being the case this season.
Nate Sestina came back from injury on Saturday and scored a team-high 17 points while hitting five threes. That’s important for a couple reasons. For starters, the Wildcats have been just atrocious shooting the three this season. They entered Saturday making just 27.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and if you take Sestina’s shooting on Saturday out of the equation, the rest of the roster was just 2-for-15 from deep against Ohio State.
Getting someone on the floor that will punish defenses for selling out on drives is pretty important. Sestina does that.
But just as important is that Sestina provides some scoring pop at the four. E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards have had some good moments this season, but most of those moments have come against the bad teams that the Wildcats have faced. Combined, those two are averaging 10.5 points and 8.0 boards against the four high-major opponents Kentucky has faced. Keion Brooks has had some flashes of potential, but that’s about it. Kahlil Whitney has looked less like a lottery pick and more like a guy destined to be in Lexington until he transfers because he’s sick of being recruited over.
Sestina has his limitations physically, but he plays hard, he provides some leadership and he does the thing none of those guys have been able to do: Provide some scoring pop.
And with him back in the fold, it does feel like Kentucky is getting closer to figuring this thing out. Tyrese Maxey’s making shots again. Ashton Hagans has really been the one guy that has consistently performed for the first seven weeks of the season. The execution wasn’t there against Ohio State – that has as much to do with Ohio State and Chris Holtmann as it does Kentucky and John Calipari – but the effort was there. The fight was there.
I don’t think Kentucky is ever going to look like a top ten team, and I doubt Cal is ever going to feel comfortable about what’s going on at the five, but the good news is that given the landscape of college basketball this season, you don’t have to be great. You just have to give yourself a chance.
3. ARIZONA AND DAYTON HAVE THE MOST OVERRATED RESUMES IN THE COUNTRY
Dayton is objectively good this year. They’ve blown out Virginia Tech, they’ve blown out Georgia and they have a convincing win over Saint Mary’s on a neutral court. That’s before you consider how well the Flyers can shoot and the fact that they are built around a future lottery pick in Obi Toppin. They’re legit.
Their biggest issue is that they lost to Kansas and Colorado in overtime. Those might end up being the two best teams that they play this season, and while those losses shouldn’t affect how you view the Flyers, they assuredly will affect how they are seeded come Selection Sunday. Results matter on a resume, and right now, Dayton’s resume does not match where they (deservedly) are being ranked.
The same can be said about Arizona, but I have much less conviction about this team actually being good. Arizona has now lost three of their last four games. The losses are by a total of 12 points, but in each one of those games, Arizona rallied late to make the final score respectable. They were down double-figures in the second half of all three.
And as it stands today, their best wins are Illinois at home, New Mexico State at home and Wake Forest on a neutral. That’s not exactly worthy of a No. 1 seed.
4. SAN DIEGO STATE IS 2014 WICHITA STATE
At this point, it is undeniable that San Diego State is a good basketball team. I’m not sure why any one would argue against one of the three remaining unbeatens being good, but if you are, you’re wrong. The Aztecs are 12-0 with wins over Creighton, Iowa, at BYU and by 28 against a Utah team that, just three days earlier, beat Kentucky. They’re good. I promise.
The question, however, is just how good they actually are, and that’s somewhat up for debate. I think that Iowa and Creighton will end up being tournament teams, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. I think BYU is good, but generally speaking, WCC teams with four losses in non-conference play aren’t making runs for at-large bids. Could all three end up being NIT teams? That’s certainly in the range of outcomes.
Which leads me to my next point: There really aren’t any great wins available in the Mountain West this year, not if Utah State’s actually the 48th-best team in the country, as KenPom says they are. The only other top 100 teams in the league are New Mexico (who just lost a pair of starters) and Nevada (who may or may not have last season’s success baked into their rankings right now). Is it crazy to think that the Aztecs, like the 2014 Shockers, can climb to the very top of the polls as the nation’s last remaining unbeaten even if their body work doesn’t necessarily justify it?
5. THE STATE OF COLLEGE HOOPS IS PROVEN BY THE IRRELEVANCE OF UNC-UCLA
We spoke about this on the podcast in each of the last two weeks, so I’ll be brief here.
I never would have thought that a Saturday afternoon tip off between UNC and UCLA would be a complete afterthought nationally for college hoops, but that is precisely what it was this Saturday. This epitomizes a point that I’ve made repeatedly – and one that was backed up by both Jay Wright and Bill Self on Saturday: College basketball is down this year. The talent level is down, the quality of the teams is down and, as a result, the level of play is down.
In total, these two teams lost six players to early entry. That’s part of the problem. Cole Anthony being injured is another part of the program. UCLA going through a coaching change certainly doesn’t help.
But the simple fact of the matter is that two of college basketball’s bluebloods were playing on Saturday, and it was overshadowed by Utah State-Florida and Butler-Purdue, which tipped at the same time.
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Ohio State at No. 1?
A new college basketball top 25 this week features another new No. 1 team in the country.
Gonzaga is the team that takes their turn at the top of the rankings after Kansas fell at Villanova on Saturday. There are also three new teams in this week’s power rankings.
Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:
1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. OHIO STATE (11-1, 3)
3. KANSAS (9-2, 2)
Once again, I firmly believe that there is a legitimate argument to make for any of the top three teams in the country to be ranked at No. 1.
Let’s start with Kansas. The Jayhawks lost at No. 18 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, 56-55. But that loss came in a game where Kansas played the final 25 minutes without Marcus Garrett, and … was by a single point! If Devon Dotson’s shot at the buzzer happens to drop instead of bouncing off of the rim, than the Jayhawks would have won the game. What that means is that dropping Kansas in the rankings this week is a direct result of Kansas being unable to score on the final possession while playing a road game against a top 20 program that has won two of the last four national titles. Put another way, if you thought Kansas was the best team in college basketball before they tipped off against the Wildcats, I’m not sure why that game would have changed your mind.
Then there is Ohio State, who may actually have the best resume in college basketball after beating No. 6 Kentucky. The Buckeyes now own wins over Villanova, Penn State, North Carolina and those Wildcats. Three of those four wins came by at least 25 points. They might be the No. 1 overall seed if the NCAA tournament started today.
But for my money, Gonzaga slides into that No. 1 spot. I do think that the top three teams in the country have started to separate themselves from the rest of the field, and since the Zags have A) only lost once, and B) only lost to a team that sits at No. 12 in this ranking, they get the nod.
That said, any of these three teams deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country, and you will not catch me arguing against any of them.
4. LOUISVILLE (11-1, 4)
Louisville has had a couple of blowout wins since the loss to Texas Tech. We’ll find out everything we need to know about them on Saturday when they play at Rupp Arena.
5. DUKE (10-1, 8)
In a year where it seems like every single team in the country has a weird loss, Duke’s weird loss is looking less and less bad. They have a couple of top five wins, according to KenPom, and they slowly but surely have started to overwhelm lesser teams, even while missing Tre Jones.
6. AUBURN (11-0, 7)
The only high-major team that is left without a loss, the Tigers are in a weird spot. According to the NET, they have played a top 15 schedule in college hoops. But according to their actual wins, the only one that really registers at all is a win over N.C. State at home. Everyone else? They’ve been good enough wins to game the metrics but not quite good enough to make anyone care. You tell me what that means, because I honestly don’t know.
7. OREGON (10-2, 10)
Is Oregon the team that won at Michigan or the team that needed a late run to beat Texas Southern by six at home?
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 11)
Baylor played one game since Dec. 10th and won’t play against until next Monday.
9. DAYTON (9-2, 9)
Dayton lost to Colorado in overtime, which means that the Flyers now have two OT losses to high-major opponents. On the one hand, anyone watching them knows they’re good. On the other hand, they better hope St. Mary’s keeps shooting 45.7% from three because that’s their marquee win.
10. MEMPHIS (10-1, 12)
No James Wiseman, no problem? The Tigers continue to win even with their former star gone. How long can it last?
The best way to end a skid where you lose three out of four games? Presbyterian at home.
13. BUTLER (11-1, 16)
Butler has climbed all the way up to No. 7 in KenPom’s rankings after a dominant win over Purdue in the Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs are now sitting at 11-1 on the season.
14. UTAH STATE (12-2, 17)
I’m so torn on how to feel about this Utah State team. I still love them because I loved them in the preseason and they have more or less done what we expected. The problem? Neemias Queta may or may not still have knees, and without him, their ceiling significantly changes.