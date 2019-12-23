CBT Podcast: Bill Self and Jay Wright agree, college basketball has no great players

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk about yet another wild weekend in college basketball. No. 1 lost again, for the fifth time this season, and afterwards, Bill Self and Jay Wright told America that your favorite college basketball podcast hosts were correct about college basketball being down. Also: Ohio State beat Kentucky, St. John’s beat Arizona, San Diego State is the new Wichita State and Rob nailed a Mamadi Diakite hot take and no one is going to care about it.
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Ohio State at No. 1?
A new college basketball top 25 this week features another new No. 1 team in the country.
Gonzaga is the team that takes their turn at the top of the rankings after Kansas fell at Villanova on Saturday. There are also three new teams in this week’s power rankings.
Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:
1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. OHIO STATE (11-1, 3)
3. KANSAS (9-2, 2)
Once again, I firmly believe that there is a legitimate argument to make for any of the top three teams in the country to be ranked at No. 1.
Let’s start with Kansas. The Jayhawks lost at No. 18 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, 56-55. But that loss came in a game where Kansas played the final 25 minutes without Marcus Garrett, and … was by a single point! If Devon Dotson’s shot at the buzzer happens to drop instead of bouncing off of the rim, than the Jayhawks would have won the game. What that means is that dropping Kansas in the rankings this week is a direct result of Kansas being unable to score on the final possession while playing a road game against a top 20 program that has won two of the last four national titles. Put another way, if you thought Kansas was the best team in college basketball before they tipped off against the Wildcats, I’m not sure why that game would have changed your mind.
Then there is Ohio State, who may actually have the best resume in college basketball after beating No. 6 Kentucky. The Buckeyes now own wins over Villanova, Penn State, North Carolina and those Wildcats. Three of those four wins came by at least 25 points. They might be the No. 1 overall seed if the NCAA tournament started today.
But for my money, Gonzaga slides into that No. 1 spot. I do think that the top three teams in the country have started to separate themselves from the rest of the country, and since the Zags have A) only lost once, and B) only lost to a team that sits at No. 12 in this ranking, they get the nod.
That said, any of these three teams deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country, and you will not catch be arguing against any of them.
4. LOUISVILLE (11-1, 4)
Louisville has had a couple of blowout wins since the loss to Texas Tech. We’ll find out everything we need to know about them on Saturday when they play at Rupp Arena.
5. DUKE (10-1, 8)
In a year where it seems like every single team in the country has a weird loss, Duke’s weird loss is looking less and less bad. They have a couple of top five wins, according to KenPom, and they slowly but surely have started to overwhelm lesser team, even while missing Tre Jones.
6. AUBURN (11-0, 7)
The only high-major team that is left without a loss, the Tigers are in a weird spot. According to the NET, they have played a top 15 schedule in college hoops. But according to their actual wins, the only one that really registers at all is a win over N.C. State at home. Everyone else? They’ve been good enough to game the metrics but not quite good enough to make anyone care. You tell me what that means, because I honestly don’t know.
7. OREGON (10-2, 10)
Is Oregon the team that won at Michigan or the won that needed a late run to beat Texas Southern by six at home?
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 11)
Baylor and played one game since Dec. 10th and won’t play against until next Monday.
9. DAYTON (9-2, 9)
Dayton lost to Colorado in overtime, which means that the Flyers now have two OT losses to high-major opponents. On the one hand, anyone watching them knows they’re good. On the other hand, they better hope St. Mary’s keeps shooting like this because that’s their marquee win.
10. MEMPHIS (10-1, 12)
No James Wiseman, no problem? The Tigers continue to win even with their former star gone. How long can it last?
11. VILLANOVA (9-2, 15)
Villanova won a dogfight, knocking off the No. 1 team in the country at home on Saturday afternoon. Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie scored the final 19 points. Sometimes it’s not to have vets.
12. MICHIGAN (9-3, 14)
The best way to end a skid where you lose three out of four games? Presbyterian at home.
13. BUTLER (11-1, 16)
Butler has climbed all the way up to No. 7 in KenPom’s rankings after a dominant win over Purdue in the Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs are now sitting at 11-1 on the season.
14. UTAH STATE (12-2, 17)
I’m so torn on how to feel about this Utah State team. I still love them because I loved them in the preseason and they have more or less done what we expected. The problem? Neemias Queta may or may not still have knees, and without him, their ceiling significantly changes.
15. KENTUCKY (8-3, 5)
All my Kentucky takes can be found here.
16. SAN DIEGO STATE (12-0, 22)
I discussed San Diego State …
17. ARIZONA (10-3, 13)
… and Arizona in depth on the podcast this week.
18. MARYLAND (10-2, 6)
After listening to the way that Mark Turgeon talked about his team after they lost at Seton Hall on Thursday night, I just can’t trust them anymore.
19. FLORIDA STATE (10-2, 19)
Florida State beat South Florida on Saturday. They needed to erase a double-digit second half deficit to do it. That more or less sums this team up.
20. MARQUETTE (9-2, 21)
Markus Howard’s date with Central Arkansas is their last tuneup before Big East plays kicks off.
21. TEXAS TECH (8-3, 23)
The Red Raiders responded to beating then-No. 1 Louisville by putting together a couple of ugly performances back-to-back in wins over Southern Miss and UTRGV.
22. XAVIER (11-2, 25)
The Musketeers bounced back from a loss at Wake Forest by going into TCU and picking up a win. I still think the Musketeers have the talent to be really dangerous if they put it all together.
23. WASHINGTON (10-2, NR)
Washington is another one of those teams that looks better on film than they are going to look on a resume. At least they have that season-opening win over Baylor.
24. WEST VIRGINIA (10-1, NR)
Is West Virginia good right now? Their bigs look awesome. Their guards? Not so much. But they do own a pretty convincing win over Wichita State ona neutral court.
25. WICHITA STATE (10-1, NR)
I know it was at home, but the Shockers took control early on against VCU and won without really being all that challenged. That won’t go unnoticed here.
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 23 Washington, No. 24 West Virginia, No. 25 Wichita State
DROPPED OUT: No. 18 Virginia, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 24 VCU
Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jair Bolden made an early 3-pointer for South Carolina and drew a charge a short time later and paused, staring a Virginia player down after the play.
It was a product of Bolden being excited to be playing against No. 9 Virginia, the defending national champion, and on national television, coach Frank Martin said, but it didn’t sit well with the Gamecocks coach at all.
“I don’t coach that. I’m not going to condone that. It’s not about us individually. It’s about us doing our jobs so we can all have success together,” Martin said, surmizing that offering him a spot on the bench got his attention.
Gamecocks assistants also helped and “just got him refocused and he came back in and that was never a part of … the rest of the game either. I don’t know why he did that. That’s why I took him out,” Martin said.
When Bolden came back in, he ignited the Gamecocks, scoring 15 of his season-high 22 points before halftime in a 70-59 victory against the Cavaliers.
“One of the things that excites us is when we play against teams that are good opponents, and we’ve been playing great teams,” Bolden said, adding that Martin’s glare was “scary, even though he’s on our side. You learn from it.”
Virginia coach Tony Bennett wishes his team had learned from Bolden’s early shooting display. He was 6 for 9 by halftime with a trio of 3-pointers.
“I thought he had too many uncontested or open window shots,” Bennett said.
The biggest one may have been the first one.
“When he jumped up and made that 3 early in he game, it gave our guys some life,” Martin said, and the Gamecocks raced to an early 13-5 advantage.
A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Justin Minaya had 10 of his 12 after the break for the Gamecocks (8-4). They led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Martin called a timeout in the middle of a 13-3 run by Virginia that pulled them even, but watched as the Cavaliers closed the gap, letting his team figure it out.
“I’m sitting on the bench saying, `Wow! That’s pretty neat,” he said of seeing them respond. Maik Kotsar started it with an inside basket, Keyshawn Bryant also scored and Lawson hit a free throw. After the Cavaliers closed it back to 51-50, Lawson hit a pair of free throws and Minaya and Bolden scored.
“We had stretches of solid basketball, but not enough,” Bennett said.
Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Bolden finished 8 for 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Minaya was 5 for 9 and Lawson was 5 fo 12. The Gamecocks had a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers and a 16-6 edge in fast break points.
Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team’s 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook and seven more against the Gamecocks. “At times we beat ourselves,” Bennett said.
UP NEXT
The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.
Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.
Ten Things To Know: Injuries pile up, Ohio State wins, No. 1 Kansas goes down
It was, all things considered, just a terrific day of sports on Saturday, whether you are a football or basketball fan.
Here is everything you need to know to get yourself caught up on today’s college basketball action.
1. INJURIES HAVE TAKEN A TOLL ON KANSAS …
Kansas watched as starting guard Marcus Garrett had to be helped off the floor with an injured right ankle on Saturday afternoon. He did not return to the game in the second half.
“He’s our toughest kid. So if he says he can’t play, it’s probably not good,” Self said. “I don’t think that it is going go to be something that, hopefully, drags out to conference play, but we don’t know yet.”
Garrett is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 boards for the Jayhawks this season and has developed into a critical piece for the Kansas rotation. He’s a secondary ball-handler that takes some of the pressure off of point guard Devon Dotson, he is shooting 38.9 percent from three, he is their best perimeter defender and, perhaps most importantly, he is the piece that allows them to play with four guards on the floor. It’s tough for the Kansas coaching staff to trust Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna and Isaiah Moss to be able to guard when one of them is forced onto a bigger player.
Should I mention that the Jayhawks, the No. 1 team in the country, lost as a result?
I probably should, right?
2. … AND TENNESSEE
Star point guard Lamonte’ Turner’s season is over.
After struggling to play through a shoulder issue for two years, Turner told reporters after Sunday’s win over Jacksonville State that he is going to get season-ending surgery. His season is done, and since he is a fifth-year senior that has already played in too many games for a medical redshirt, his Tennessee career is over, too.
That’s a terrible way to end a career.
3. … AND UTAH STATE
The health of Aggie center Neemias Queta has been a concern all season long. He injured his knee while playing with the Portuguese U-20 national team over the summer and had to sit out the first eight games. He only returned to the starting lineup two games ago. On Saturday, in a win over Florida in the state of Florida, Queta hurt his knee again and did not return after leaving the game.
He’s Utah State’s second-best player. He is a 7-foot defensive anchor with NBA potential. He cleans up a lot of mistakes at the rim for a team that is not great at keeping people out of the lane. I’m not sure just how good Utah State can be without him.
4. DID YOU EVER THINK A UCLA-UNC GAME WOULD BE AS IRRELEVANT AS TODAY’S WAS?
Be honest with me: Did you know that UCLA and UNC played today?
Because they did. They are part of the CBS Sports Classic. They played the opener in Vegas, the game that tipped off right before the Ohio State-Kentucky thriller. On a day where there were more than 100 college basketball games played, I’m not sure that this was even in the top 20.
It’s hard to believe that is possible.
These are two of college basketball’s bluebloods, and the 3 p.m. ET tip was completely overshadowed by Butler vs. Purdue and Utah State vs. Florida despite the fact that it was on network television.
And it’s understandable. UCLA is in the midst of another coaching change while North Carolina lost their top five players from last season and had their star freshman hurt his knee and get arthroscopic surgery. It happens.
I just didn’t think it could happen to these two programs, this badly, and at the same time.
5. DAYTON’S RESUME IS NOT AS GOOD AS YOU THINK
The Flyers lost a thriller to Colorado on a neutral court on Saturday, and while the Buffaloes are hardly a bad team – they currently sit at 40th in KenPom’s rankings – this is a tough loss to take.
The reason I say that is because Dayton’s resume doesn’t quite match what the eye test tells us. When you watch the Flyers, what you see is a team with a top ten pick surrounded by shooters and playmakers. They took Kansas to overtime. They took Colorado to overtime. No one is questioning whether or not this team is objectively good.
The problem is that they don’t necessarily have the wins to prove it.
As of today, the Flyers have three top 100 wins. Two are against Georgia and Virginia Tech, which are fine and came by an averaged of 23 points but those teams aren’t getting to the NCAA tournament. It’s like beating Rhode Island, at least in how it is going to look in the NET nitty gritty sheets. The win over Saint Mary’s is nice, especially if they somehow find a way to keep shooting 45.7 percent from three, but that’s really it.
And since they play in the Atlantic 10, not only are there going to be a limited number of quality wins available, they are going to play every single game as the targeted team. The way I figure it, there are six other teams in the league (VCU, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Davidson) that are going to have some chance of playing their way into the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Dayton plays those six teams ten times, and every one of those ten games are going to be make-or-break games for their opponent.
I trust the Flyers to get the job done, but I do think that there is a better chance than some realize that Dayton is going to end up with something of a disappointing seed on Selection Sunday.
6. SAINT LOUIS WINNING AT KANSAS STATE IS GOOD FOR THE ATLANTIC 10
Not for nothing, but it is worth noting that Saint Louis went into Bramlage Coliseum and landed themselves a nice win over a regional rival in Kansas State. I don’t think Kansas State is all that good, but given the way that Big 12 league play drives up the computer numbers of everyone in that conference, that’s a nice chip for Travis Ford’s team to have.
7. D.J. CARTON HAD HIS COMING-OF-AGE GAME
Carton scored a team-high 15 points and led No. 5 Ohio State to a win over No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Here is a column on how impressive he was and what makes that performance so important for Ohio State.
8. WHAT HAS ARIZONA DONE THAT SHOULD IMPRESS US?
Let me preface this by saying that I think No. 15 Arizona is a pretty good team. In theory, they should be. They have Nico Mannion and Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji. The talent is there.
But through the first seven weeks of the season, the results haven’t been. Arizona’s best win right now came at home against an Illinois team that is currently sitting at 8-4 on the season. They also beat Wake Forest on a neutral and picked off New Mexico State at home. The most impressive thing they’ve done is, what, hang with Baylor on the road? Rally to make a blowout home loss against Gonzaga look respectable?
After losing to St. John’s on a neutral court, the Wildcats are sitting at 10-3 on the season with as many sub-75 losses as top 75 wins.
That’s not a good place to be with league play starting.
9. BUTLER CAN WIN WHEN KAMAR BALDWIN STRUGGLES
Baldwin has been Butler’s best player this season, but he has not always played well for the Bulldogs.
Take Saturday, for example. He shot 2-for-9 from the floor, committed for fouls, turned the ball over five times and finished with just five points. The Bulldogs still won fairly easily. In their win over Florida earlier this season, Baldwin had just 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He has 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in a win over Missouri.
That is a good sign for Lavall Jordan moving forward.
10. SAN DIEGO STATE WHIPPED UTAH
It was time to start taking San Diego State seriously a while ago. If you’re just now jumping on the bandwagon you’re probably jumping on a little bit late.
They’ve won at BYU. They beat Creighton by 31. They beat Iowa by ten. They’re now sitting at 11-0, one of just four teams left in college basketball without a loss to their name, after they went out and beat Utah, 80-52, on Saturday evening.
That’s the same Utah team that just beat Kentucky on Wednesday night.
So yeah.
You might want to start familiarizing yourself with these Aztecs.
Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT
CHICAGO — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado beat No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime Saturday.
The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton (9-2).
The Flyers led 74-71 in overtime after a 6-0 run, but Schwartz drove past Toppin to put the Buffaloes back on top with 27 seconds left. After Jalen Crutcher’s layup gave Dayton a 76-75 lead with 10 seconds remaining, Schwartz buried a 3 from the right side as time expired and got mobbed by his teammates.
Schwartz scored 20 points. Wright finished one point shy of his career high and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the Buffaloes win their third in a row.
Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 19 points. Toppin scored 17, but the Flyers came up short after winning four straight.
Colorado was leading 64-61 when Toppin threw down a one-handed rebound dunk off his own miss with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. The Flyers had a chance to take the lead after Wright missed a driving layup and 3-pointer.
Rodney Chatman banged his head on the floor as he missed a driving layup in the closing minutes, but no foul was called.
Instead, Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell got called for one going for the rebound with 35 seconds left and Evan Battey hit one of two free throws. Another foul shot by Wright made it 66-63 with 13 seconds remaining. Toppin then popped to the top of the key for the tying 3 with six seconds remaining, and Wright missed a long heave, sending the game to overtime.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: The Buffaloes expect to contend for the Pac-12 championship, and they showed why.
Dayton: The Flyers have their highest ranking since they made it to No. 6 in December 1967. They figure to drop a few spots after this loss.
UP NEXT
Colorado: Hosts Iona on Dec. 29.
Dayton: Hosts Grambling on Monday.
D.J. Carton leads No. 5 Ohio State past No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65
In a performance that sums up this Ohio State team pretty perfectly, seven of the eight players that saw the floor on Saturday afternoon scored between seven and 15 points as the fifth-ranked Buckeyes knocked off No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65, in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic.
D.J. Carton led the way for the Buckeyes, finishing with 15 points and making a number of critical plays down the stretch, while Kaleb Wesson chipped in with 10 points, eight boards and a pair of assists before fouling out.
Nate Sestina led the way for Kentucky with 17 points, knocking down a season-high five threes. Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for the Wildcats while Ashton Hagans went for 14 points and nine assists.
Kentucky has now lost back-to-back games, with a game against Louisville coming up next, while Ohio State added yet another marquee win to their resume.
Here are three things that we can take away from this game:
1. THIS FELT LIKE A COMING OF AGE PERFORMANCE FROM D.J. CARTON
The x-factor for Ohio State this season is freshman point guard D.J. Carton.
He’s one of, if not the most talented freshman point guard in college basketball. He’s explosive, he’s a talented penetrator that can create offense out of nothing and he’s capable of making threes. Every team that was won the national title this decade has had an elite point guard, and with the exception of Kentucky’s 2012 title team (and maybe Villanova in 2018), every single one of those champions played with two point guards on the floor.
C.J. Walker is fine. He’s not a guy that is going to make many mistakes, he can knock down an open three, Chris Holtmann trusts him to run the offense and he can guards when need be. But “fine” has not been good enough to cut down the nets for any team this decade. Carton is the guy with the upside. He’s the dynamic playmaker that can takeover a game and make a play when a defense wins the game-planning battle. He’s the guy that has some NBA upside. All of that showed against Kentucky on Saturday, especially down the stretch.
Carton finished with a team-high 15 points. He was 5-for-6 from the floor and hit a couple of key free throws down the stretch. He broke down UK’s defense when Ohio State’s offense stalled, and he did that against one of the better on-ball defenders around in Ashton Hagans. He made a couple ridiculous plays on the defensive side of the ball as well, blocking an Immanuel Quickley three when he had the chance to put Kentucky in the lead late in the game and stealing a post entry from the weakside when it looked like Nick Richards had himself a wide-open dunk.
Carton’s background is interesting. He’s from Iowa, he didn’t end up at some All-World prep school and he played for an AAU team that was not on one of the shoe company circuits. Put another way, he hadn’t played all that much against this level of competition before arriving on campus. It’s part of the reason he came in as something of a blank slate.
If he can put it all together, if he is the guy on this roster that makes the leap over the next three months, than that can be what turns Ohio State from “one of the best teams in the country” to “OK, maybe their actually is a favorite to win the national title this year.”
2. NATE SESTINA HELPS, AND KENTUCKY FEELS LIKE THEY’RE GETTING CLOSER
Kentucky more or less invented the superteam era in college basketball, so it would be awfully ironic if the team that has thrived in the one-and-done era as much as any program in the country had their season saved by a grad transfer fro Bucknell.
And that may end up being the case this season.
Nate Sestina came back from injury on Saturday and scored a team-high 17 points while hitting five threes. That’s important for a couple reasons. For starters, the Wildcats have been just atrocious shooting the three this season. They entered Saturday making just 27.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and if you take Sestina’s shooting on Saturday out of the equation, the rest of the roster was just 2-for-15 from deep against Ohio State.
Getting someone on the floor that will punish defenses for selling out on drives is pretty important. Sestina does that.
But just as important is that Sestina provides some scoring pop at the four. E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards have had some good moments this season, but most of those moments have come against the bad teams that the Wildcats have faced. Combined, those two are averaging 10.5 points and 8.0 boards against the four high-major opponents Kentucky has faced. Keion Brooks has had some flashes of potential, but that’s about it. Kahlil Whitney has looked less like a lottery pick and more like a guy destined to be in Lexington until he transfers because he’s sick of being recruited over.
Sestina has his limitations physically, but he plays hard, he provides some leadership and he does the thing none of those guys have been able to do: Provide some scoring pop.
And with him back in the fold, it does feel like Kentucky is getting closer to figuring this thing out. Tyrese Maxey’s making shots again. Ashton Hagans has really been the one guy that has consistently performed for the first seven weeks of the season. The execution wasn’t there against Ohio State – that has as much to do with Ohio State and Chris Holtmann as it does Kentucky and John Calipari – but the effort was there. The fight was there.
I don’t think Kentucky is ever going to look like a top ten team, and I doubt Cal is ever going to feel comfortable about what’s going on at the five, but the good news is that given the landscape of college basketball this season, you don’t have to be great. You just have to give yourself a chance.
3. NEXT SATURDAY HAS BECOME GIGANTIC FOR THE WILDCATS
So let’s talk about that chance for Kentucky.
Because they really have not accomplished all that much this season.
The win over Michigan State is nice. It looks really good on KenPom, a metric that still has preseason data baked into the formula. It is a solid Q1 win in the NET, which is still a good thing. But that is literally the only thing that is worth mentioning about Kentucky’s resume. They haven’t beaten anyone else in the top 100 on KenPom. As of this very moment, Kentucky’s strength of schedule ranks 308th nationally, and that is after they played KenPom’s No. 1 team (Ohio State) on a neutral court.
Think about that for a second.
Their non-conference schedule has been so bad that they rank 308th despite playing two top five teams on neutral courts!
That’s hard to do.
Should I mention that they have already lost to two of those sub-100 KenPom teams?
And given the fact that the SEC is down this year, it is going to limit just how many chances they have to land marquee wins.
Which brings me back to Louisville.
They play Kentucky next Saturday in Rupp. That’s a chance to land a top five win in the non-conference. If the Wildcats, as KenPom projects, go 12-6 in the SEC, then I think they need to beat Louisville if they want to be a top four seed.
There is a lot of season left to play, but there is no question that this is a win Kentucky badly needs to get.