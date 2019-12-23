Here is the latest college basketball AP poll. The latest NBC Sports top 25 can be found here.
Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has seen no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.
And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.
Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including wins at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.
Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.
Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-3) cracking the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.
Here is the full college basketball AP poll.
1. Gonzaga (54 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Louisville (1)
4. Duke (1)
5. Kansas
6. Oregon
7. Baylor
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Michigan
12. Butler
13. Maryland
14. Michigan State
15. San Diego State
16. Virginia
17. Florida State
18. Dayton
19. Kentucky
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. West Virginia
23. Texas Tech
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1
Monday’s Overreactions: St. John’s, McKinley Wright and why Kentucky and Arizona are overrated
It’s probably not a coincidence that, in the first game that the Buffaloes played where they legitimately looked like a team that could contend for the Pac-12 title, McKinley Wright was the best player on the floor.
In what will likely go down as the biggest game of Colorado’s non-conference slate, Wright finished with 29 points and 10 boards to lead the Buffaloes past No. 13 Dayton in overtime. Colorado desperately needed that win, too. Entering Saturday, the best win that the Buffaloes had this season came in the season-opener, when they picked off Arizona State. The Sun Devils are only marginally better, according to KenPom’s metrics, than Clemson.
That’s unless you want me to be impressed with wins over the likes of UC Irvine or Colorado State.
And while the Pac-12 is improved this season, there are still four teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom in the league and just two teams currently in the top 40. As weird as it sounds, beating Dayton gave Colorado their marquee non-conference win.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: St. John’s Red Storm
I don’t know how many coaches are the country have had a better start to the season than Mike Anderson.
He entered St. John’s without a shred of expectation this season, and while I was more bullish than the field on Anderson long term, I didn’t expect this: On Saturday, the Johnnies flew across the country to play a neutral site event against Arizona in San Francisco to honor Chris Mullin, the head coach they fired in April.
And they won despite the fact that their best player, Mustapha Heron, was injured.
It will go down as the second top 25 win of the season for the Johnnies, who also picked off West Virginia this month.
We’ve seen this St. John’s program land big wins before disappearing in recent years – anyone else remember when they won at Villanova and then beat Duke in back-to-back games after starting Big East play 0-11? – so I’m not going to overreact to this just yet, but rest assured, the Johnnies are now on everyone’s radar.
MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS
1. IT’S OK IF YOU STILL THINK KANSAS IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY
On Saturday, Kansas went on the road in their last game before the Christmas break, played in front of 20,000 Villanova fans and lost, 56-55, to a program that has won two of the last four national titles because Devon Dotson missed this shot:
If you believed heading into this game that Kansas was the best team in college basketball, than you are more than justified in keeping the Jayhawks at No. 1 today. If your opinion of a team boils down to what happens on the final possession of a one point game, than you probably shouldn’t be allowed to rank teams.
That’s not to say that it shouldn’t impact the way that NCAA tournament bracket projections work.
Wins and losses should matter there. There should be some tangible impact on whether or not that last second shot goes in. It should lower Kansas a bit in the No. 1 overall seed pecking order.
But if it has an impact on the way you view Kansas in the longterm, or whether or not you buy into them as the best team in the country, you’re doing this wrong.
2. KENTUCKY IS NOT FIXABLE
Kentucky more or less invented the superteam era in college basketball, so it would be awfully ironic if the team that has thrived in the one-and-done era as much as any program in the country had their season saved by a grad transfer fro Bucknell.
And that may end up being the case this season.
Nate Sestina came back from injury on Saturday and scored a team-high 17 points while hitting five threes. That’s important for a couple reasons. For starters, the Wildcats have been just atrocious shooting the three this season. They entered Saturday making just 27.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and if you take Sestina’s shooting on Saturday out of the equation, the rest of the roster was just 2-for-15 from deep against Ohio State.
Getting someone on the floor that will punish defenses for selling out on drives is pretty important. Sestina does that.
But just as important is that Sestina provides some scoring pop at the four. E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards have had some good moments this season, but most of those moments have come against the bad teams that the Wildcats have faced. Combined, those two are averaging 10.5 points and 8.0 boards against the four high-major opponents Kentucky has faced. Keion Brooks has had some flashes of potential, but that’s about it. Kahlil Whitney has looked less like a lottery pick and more like a guy destined to be in Lexington until he transfers because he’s sick of being recruited over.
Sestina has his limitations physically, but he plays hard, he provides some leadership and he does the thing none of those guys have been able to do: Provide some scoring pop.
And with him back in the fold, it does feel like Kentucky is getting closer to figuring this thing out. Tyrese Maxey’s making shots again. Ashton Hagans has really been the one guy that has consistently performed for the first seven weeks of the season. The execution wasn’t there against Ohio State – that has as much to do with Ohio State and Chris Holtmann as it does Kentucky and John Calipari – but the effort was there. The fight was there.
I don’t think Kentucky is ever going to look like a top ten team, and I doubt Cal is ever going to feel comfortable about what’s going on at the five, but the good news is that given the landscape of college basketball this season, you don’t have to be great. You just have to give yourself a chance.
3. ARIZONA AND DAYTON HAVE THE MOST OVERRATED RESUMES IN THE COUNTRY
Dayton is objectively good this year. They’ve blown out Virginia Tech, they’ve blown out Georgia and they have a convincing win over Saint Mary’s on a neutral court. That’s before you consider how well the Flyers can shoot and the fact that they are built around a future lottery pick in Obi Toppin. They’re legit.
Their biggest issue is that they lost to Kansas and Colorado in overtime. Those might end up being the two best teams that they play this season, and while those losses shouldn’t affect how you view the Flyers, they assuredly will affect how they are seeded come Selection Sunday. Results matter on a resume, and right now, Dayton’s resume does not match where they (deservedly) are being ranked.
The same can be said about Arizona, but I have much less conviction about this team actually being good. Arizona has now lost three of their last four games. The losses are by a total of 12 points, but in each one of those games, Arizona rallied late to make the final score respectable. They were down double-figures in the second half of all three.
And as it stands today, their best wins are Illinois at home, New Mexico State at home and Wake Forest on a neutral. That’s not exactly worthy of a No. 1 seed.
4. SAN DIEGO STATE IS 2014 WICHITA STATE
At this point, it is undeniable that San Diego State is a good basketball team. I’m not sure why any one would argue against one of the three remaining unbeatens being good, but if you are, you’re wrong. The Aztecs are 12-0 with wins over Creighton, Iowa, at BYU and by 28 against a Utah team that, just three days earlier, beat Kentucky. They’re good. I promise.
The question, however, is just how good they actually are, and that’s somewhat up for debate. I think that Iowa and Creighton will end up being tournament teams, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. I think BYU is good, but generally speaking, WCC teams with four losses in non-conference play aren’t making runs for at-large bids. Could all three end up being NIT teams? That’s certainly in the range of outcomes.
Which leads me to my next point: There really aren’t any great wins available in the Mountain West this year, not if Utah State’s actually the 48th-best team in the country, as KenPom says they are. The only other top 100 teams in the league are New Mexico (who just lost a pair of starters) and Nevada (who may or may not have last season’s success baked into their rankings right now). Is it crazy to think that the Aztecs, like the 2014 Shockers, can climb to the very top of the polls as the nation’s last remaining unbeaten even if their body work doesn’t necessarily justify it?
5. THE STATE OF COLLEGE HOOPS IS PROVEN BY THE IRRELEVANCE OF UNC-UCLA
We spoke about this on the podcast in each of the last two weeks, so I’ll be brief here.
I never would have thought that a Saturday afternoon tip off between UNC and UCLA would be a complete afterthought nationally for college hoops, but that is precisely what it was this Saturday. This epitomizes a point that I’ve made repeatedly – and one that was backed up by both Jay Wright and Bill Self on Saturday: College basketball is down this year. The talent level is down, the quality of the teams is down and, as a result, the level of play is down.
In total, these two teams lost six players to early entry. That’s part of the problem. Cole Anthony being injured is another part of the program. UCLA going through a coaching change certainly doesn’t help.
But the simple fact of the matter is that two of college basketball’s bluebloods were playing on Saturday, and it was overshadowed by Utah State-Florida and Butler-Purdue, which tipped at the same time.
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Ohio State at No. 1?
A new college basketball top 25 this week features another new No. 1 team in the country.
Gonzaga is the team that takes their turn at the top of the rankings after Kansas fell at Villanova on Saturday. There are also three new teams in this week’s power rankings.
Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:
1. GONZAGA (13-1, Last Week: 1)
2. OHIO STATE (11-1, 3)
3. KANSAS (9-2, 2)
Once again, I firmly believe that there is a legitimate argument to make for any of the top three teams in the country to be ranked at No. 1.
Let’s start with Kansas. The Jayhawks lost at No. 18 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, 56-55. But that loss came in a game where Kansas played the final 25 minutes without Marcus Garrett, and … was by a single point! If Devon Dotson’s shot at the buzzer happens to drop instead of bouncing off of the rim, than the Jayhawks would have won the game. What that means is that dropping Kansas in the rankings this week is a direct result of Kansas being unable to score on the final possession while playing a road game against a top 20 program that has won two of the last four national titles. Put another way, if you thought Kansas was the best team in college basketball before they tipped off against the Wildcats, I’m not sure why that game would have changed your mind.
Then there is Ohio State, who may actually have the best resume in college basketball after beating No. 6 Kentucky. The Buckeyes now own wins over Villanova, Penn State, North Carolina and those Wildcats. Three of those four wins came by at least 25 points. They might be the No. 1 overall seed if the NCAA tournament started today.
But for my money, Gonzaga slides into that No. 1 spot. I do think that the top three teams in the country have started to separate themselves from the rest of the field, and since the Zags have A) only lost once, and B) only lost to a team that sits at No. 12 in this ranking, they get the nod.
That said, any of these three teams deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country, and you will not catch me arguing against any of them.
4. LOUISVILLE (11-1, 4)
Louisville has had a couple of blowout wins since the loss to Texas Tech. We’ll find out everything we need to know about them on Saturday when they play at Rupp Arena.
5. DUKE (10-1, 8)
In a year where it seems like every single team in the country has a weird loss, Duke’s weird loss is looking less and less bad. They have a couple of top five wins, according to KenPom, and they slowly but surely have started to overwhelm lesser teams, even while missing Tre Jones.
6. AUBURN (11-0, 7)
The only high-major team that is left without a loss, the Tigers are in a weird spot. According to the NET, they have played a top 15 schedule in college hoops. But according to their actual wins, the only one that really registers at all is a win over N.C. State at home. Everyone else? They’ve been good enough wins to game the metrics but not quite good enough to make anyone care. You tell me what that means, because I honestly don’t know.
7. OREGON (10-2, 10)
Is Oregon the team that won at Michigan or the team that needed a late run to beat Texas Southern by six at home?
8. BAYLOR (9-1, 11)
Baylor played one game since Dec. 10th and won’t play against until next Monday.
9. DAYTON (9-2, 9)
Dayton lost to Colorado in overtime, which means that the Flyers now have two OT losses to high-major opponents. On the one hand, anyone watching them knows they’re good. On the other hand, they better hope St. Mary’s keeps shooting 45.7% from three because that’s their marquee win.
10. MEMPHIS (10-1, 12)
No James Wiseman, no problem? The Tigers continue to win even with their former star gone. How long can it last?
The best way to end a skid where you lose three out of four games? Presbyterian at home.
13. BUTLER (11-1, 16)
Butler has climbed all the way up to No. 7 in KenPom’s rankings after a dominant win over Purdue in the Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs are now sitting at 11-1 on the season.
14. UTAH STATE (12-2, 17)
I’m so torn on how to feel about this Utah State team. I still love them because I loved them in the preseason and they have more or less done what we expected. The problem? Neemias Queta may or may not still have knees, and without him, their ceiling significantly changes.
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk about yet another wild weekend in college basketball. No. 1 lost again, for the fifth time this season, and afterwards, Bill Self and Jay Wright told America that your favorite college basketball podcast hosts were correct about college basketball being down. Also: Ohio State beat Kentucky, St. John’s beat Arizona, San Diego State is the new Wichita State and Rob nailed a Mamadi Diakite hot take and no one is going to care about it.
Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jair Bolden made an early 3-pointer for South Carolina and drew a charge a short time later and paused, staring a Virginia player down after the play.
It was a product of Bolden being excited to be playing against No. 9 Virginia, the defending national champion, and on national television, coach Frank Martin said, but it didn’t sit well with the Gamecocks coach at all.
“I don’t coach that. I’m not going to condone that. It’s not about us individually. It’s about us doing our jobs so we can all have success together,” Martin said, surmizing that offering him a spot on the bench got his attention.
Gamecocks assistants also helped and “just got him refocused and he came back in and that was never a part of … the rest of the game either. I don’t know why he did that. That’s why I took him out,” Martin said.
When Bolden came back in, he ignited the Gamecocks, scoring 15 of his season-high 22 points before halftime in a 70-59 victory against the Cavaliers.
“One of the things that excites us is when we play against teams that are good opponents, and we’ve been playing great teams,” Bolden said, adding that Martin’s glare was “scary, even though he’s on our side. You learn from it.”
Virginia coach Tony Bennett wishes his team had learned from Bolden’s early shooting display. He was 6 for 9 by halftime with a trio of 3-pointers.
“I thought he had too many uncontested or open window shots,” Bennett said.
The biggest one may have been the first one.
“When he jumped up and made that 3 early in he game, it gave our guys some life,” Martin said, and the Gamecocks raced to an early 13-5 advantage.
A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Justin Minaya had 10 of his 12 after the break for the Gamecocks (8-4). They led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Martin called a timeout in the middle of a 13-3 run by Virginia that pulled them even, but watched as the Cavaliers closed the gap, letting his team figure it out.
“I’m sitting on the bench saying, `Wow! That’s pretty neat,” he said of seeing them respond. Maik Kotsar started it with an inside basket, Keyshawn Bryant also scored and Lawson hit a free throw. After the Cavaliers closed it back to 51-50, Lawson hit a pair of free throws and Minaya and Bolden scored.
“We had stretches of solid basketball, but not enough,” Bennett said.
Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Bolden finished 8 for 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Minaya was 5 for 9 and Lawson was 5 fo 12. The Gamecocks had a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers and a 16-6 edge in fast break points.
Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team’s 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook and seven more against the Gamecocks. “At times we beat ourselves,” Bennett said.
UP NEXT
The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.
Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.
Ten Things To Know: Injuries pile up, Ohio State wins, No. 1 Kansas goes down
It was, all things considered, just a terrific day of sports on Saturday, whether you are a football or basketball fan.
Here is everything you need to know to get yourself caught up on today’s college basketball action.
1. INJURIES HAVE TAKEN A TOLL ON KANSAS …
Kansas watched as starting guard Marcus Garrett had to be helped off the floor with an injured right ankle on Saturday afternoon. He did not return to the game in the second half.
“He’s our toughest kid. So if he says he can’t play, it’s probably not good,” Self said. “I don’t think that it is going go to be something that, hopefully, drags out to conference play, but we don’t know yet.”
Garrett is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 boards for the Jayhawks this season and has developed into a critical piece for the Kansas rotation. He’s a secondary ball-handler that takes some of the pressure off of point guard Devon Dotson, he is shooting 38.9 percent from three, he is their best perimeter defender and, perhaps most importantly, he is the piece that allows them to play with four guards on the floor. It’s tough for the Kansas coaching staff to trust Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna and Isaiah Moss to be able to guard when one of them is forced onto a bigger player.
Should I mention that the Jayhawks, the No. 1 team in the country, lost as a result?
I probably should, right?
2. … AND TENNESSEE
Star point guard Lamonte’ Turner’s season is over.
After struggling to play through a shoulder issue for two years, Turner told reporters after Sunday’s win over Jacksonville State that he is going to get season-ending surgery. His season is done, and since he is a fifth-year senior that has already played in too many games for a medical redshirt, his Tennessee career is over, too.
That’s a terrible way to end a career.
3. … AND UTAH STATE
The health of Aggie center Neemias Queta has been a concern all season long. He injured his knee while playing with the Portuguese U-20 national team over the summer and had to sit out the first eight games. He only returned to the starting lineup two games ago. On Saturday, in a win over Florida in the state of Florida, Queta hurt his knee again and did not return after leaving the game.
He’s Utah State’s second-best player. He is a 7-foot defensive anchor with NBA potential. He cleans up a lot of mistakes at the rim for a team that is not great at keeping people out of the lane. I’m not sure just how good Utah State can be without him.
4. DID YOU EVER THINK A UCLA-UNC GAME WOULD BE AS IRRELEVANT AS TODAY’S WAS?
Be honest with me: Did you know that UCLA and UNC played today?
Because they did. They are part of the CBS Sports Classic. They played the opener in Vegas, the game that tipped off right before the Ohio State-Kentucky thriller. On a day where there were more than 100 college basketball games played, I’m not sure that this was even in the top 20.
It’s hard to believe that is possible.
These are two of college basketball’s bluebloods, and the 3 p.m. ET tip was completely overshadowed by Butler vs. Purdue and Utah State vs. Florida despite the fact that it was on network television.
And it’s understandable. UCLA is in the midst of another coaching change while North Carolina lost their top five players from last season and had their star freshman hurt his knee and get arthroscopic surgery. It happens.
I just didn’t think it could happen to these two programs, this badly, and at the same time.
5. DAYTON’S RESUME IS NOT AS GOOD AS YOU THINK
The Flyers lost a thriller to Colorado on a neutral court on Saturday, and while the Buffaloes are hardly a bad team – they currently sit at 40th in KenPom’s rankings – this is a tough loss to take.
The reason I say that is because Dayton’s resume doesn’t quite match what the eye test tells us. When you watch the Flyers, what you see is a team with a top ten pick surrounded by shooters and playmakers. They took Kansas to overtime. They took Colorado to overtime. No one is questioning whether or not this team is objectively good.
The problem is that they don’t necessarily have the wins to prove it.
As of today, the Flyers have three top 100 wins. Two are against Georgia and Virginia Tech, which are fine and came by an averaged of 23 points but those teams aren’t getting to the NCAA tournament. It’s like beating Rhode Island, at least in how it is going to look in the NET nitty gritty sheets. The win over Saint Mary’s is nice, especially if they somehow find a way to keep shooting 45.7 percent from three, but that’s really it.
And since they play in the Atlantic 10, not only are there going to be a limited number of quality wins available, they are going to play every single game as the targeted team. The way I figure it, there are six other teams in the league (VCU, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Davidson) that are going to have some chance of playing their way into the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Dayton plays those six teams ten times, and every one of those ten games are going to be make-or-break games for their opponent.
I trust the Flyers to get the job done, but I do think that there is a better chance than some realize that Dayton is going to end up with something of a disappointing seed on Selection Sunday.
6. SAINT LOUIS WINNING AT KANSAS STATE IS GOOD FOR THE ATLANTIC 10
Not for nothing, but it is worth noting that Saint Louis went into Bramlage Coliseum and landed themselves a nice win over a regional rival in Kansas State. I don’t think Kansas State is all that good, but given the way that Big 12 league play drives up the computer numbers of everyone in that conference, that’s a nice chip for Travis Ford’s team to have.
7. D.J. CARTON HAD HIS COMING-OF-AGE GAME
Carton scored a team-high 15 points and led No. 5 Ohio State to a win over No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Here is a column on how impressive he was and what makes that performance so important for Ohio State.
8. WHAT HAS ARIZONA DONE THAT SHOULD IMPRESS US?
Let me preface this by saying that I think No. 15 Arizona is a pretty good team. In theory, they should be. They have Nico Mannion and Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji. The talent is there.
But through the first seven weeks of the season, the results haven’t been. Arizona’s best win right now came at home against an Illinois team that is currently sitting at 8-4 on the season. They also beat Wake Forest on a neutral and picked off New Mexico State at home. The most impressive thing they’ve done is, what, hang with Baylor on the road? Rally to make a blowout home loss against Gonzaga look respectable?
After losing to St. John’s on a neutral court, the Wildcats are sitting at 10-3 on the season with as many sub-75 losses as top 75 wins.
That’s not a good place to be with league play starting.
9. BUTLER CAN WIN WHEN KAMAR BALDWIN STRUGGLES
Baldwin has been Butler’s best player this season, but he has not always played well for the Bulldogs.
Take Saturday, for example. He shot 2-for-9 from the floor, committed for fouls, turned the ball over five times and finished with just five points. The Bulldogs still won fairly easily. In their win over Florida earlier this season, Baldwin had just 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He has 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in a win over Missouri.
That is a good sign for Lavall Jordan moving forward.
10. SAN DIEGO STATE WHIPPED UTAH
It was time to start taking San Diego State seriously a while ago. If you’re just now jumping on the bandwagon you’re probably jumping on a little bit late.
They’ve won at BYU. They beat Creighton by 31. They beat Iowa by ten. They’re now sitting at 11-0, one of just four teams left in college basketball without a loss to their name, after they went out and beat Utah, 80-52, on Saturday evening.
That’s the same Utah team that just beat Kentucky on Wednesday night.
So yeah.
You might want to start familiarizing yourself with these Aztecs.