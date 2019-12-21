More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Tennessee’s Lamonte’ Turner to undergo shoulder surgery

By Rob DausterDec 21, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Lamonte’ Turner told reporters after No. 21 Tennessee knocked off Jacksonville State that his Tennessee career had come to an end.

Turner has dealt with shoulder issues for the better part of the last two seasons, and on Saturday afternoon, the fifth-year senior told reporters that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo surgery to fix it. That surgery will end his season.

“It is a tough decision for me to make, but I have to do it for my health,” said Turner, who had eight points and 11 assists in his final game. “If I don’t, it could get worse and stuff like that. It is the same injury that (Orlando Magic guard) Markelle Fultz dealt with. The only difference is mine is my left shoulder, not my shooting shoulder, so it is not as bad.”

Turner had been averaging 12.3 points, but he clearly has not been himself this year. Normally one of the most dangerous three-point shooters in the SEC, Turner is making just 31 percent from beyond the arc.

“It’s hurt my confidence. It’s hurt the way I feel about anything. It’s affected every area of my life in a way,” Turner told Wes Rucker of 247 Sports. “Basketball kind of stopped being fun for a while. It’s tough to deal with stuff like that, especially when you don’t know what’s wrong with you, you know what I mean? You’re expected to play at the highest level, and to be the player everyone saw you be before.

“To kind of take a step back and not know why, and no one really knows or cares, I don’t know. It’s been tough. Like I said, without the support of my teammates, and the support of last year’s teammates. They were definitely there when it first happened, and I first started having to deal with it. No one knew what it was. I’ve wondered, ‘Was it mental?’ We’ve all wondered if it was mental. We didn’t know anything, you know what I mean? It’s been extremely tough, but like I said, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates.”

The Vols are 8-3 on the season with this win.

“After he met with the media today, Lamonte and his family sat down with me and he informed me of his decision,” Texas head coach Barnes said in a statement released by the university. “He gave everything he had for 4 1/2 years, he earned his degree and he played a key role in establishing the culture of our program. We all love Lamonte and are saddened that he is unable to continue playing at this time. We’ll continue to support him as he takes his next steps.”

Ten Things To Know: Injuries pile up, Ohio State wins, No. 1 Kansas goes down

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2019, 12:29 AM EST
It was, all things considered, just a terrific day of sports on Saturday, whether you are a football or basketball fan.

Here is everything you need to know to get yourself caught up on today’s college basketball action.

1. INJURIES HAVE TAKEN A TOLL ON KANSAS …

Kansas watched as starting guard Marcus Garrett had to be helped off the floor with an injured right ankle on Saturday afternoon. He did not return to the game in the second half.

“He’s our toughest kid. So if he says he can’t play, it’s probably not good,” Self said. “I don’t think that it is going go to be something that, hopefully, drags out to conference play, but we don’t know yet.”

Garrett is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 boards for the Jayhawks this season and has developed into a critical piece for the Kansas rotation. He’s a secondary ball-handler that takes some of the pressure off of point guard Devon Dotson, he is shooting 38.9 percent from three, he is their best perimeter defender and, perhaps most importantly, he is the piece that allows them to play with four guards on the floor. It’s tough for the Kansas coaching staff to trust Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna and Isaiah Moss to be able to guard when one of them is forced onto a bigger player.

Should I mention that the Jayhawks, the No. 1 team in the country, lost as a result?

I probably should, right?

2. … AND TENNESSEE

Star point guard Lamonte’ Turner’s season is over.

After struggling to play through a shoulder issue for two years, Turner told reporters after Sunday’s win over Jacksonville State that he is going to get season-ending surgery. His season is done, and since he is a fifth-year senior that has already played in too many games for a medical redshirt, his Tennessee career is over, too.

That’s a terrible way to end a career.

3. … AND UTAH STATE

The health of Aggie center Neemias Queta has been a concern all season long. He injured his knee while playing with the Portuguese U-20 national team over the summer and had to sit out the first eight games. He only returned to the starting lineup two games ago. On Saturday, in a win over Florida in the state of Florida, Queta hurt his knee again and did not return after leaving the game.

He’s Utah State’s second-best player. He is a 7-foot defensive anchor with NBA potential. He cleans up a lot of mistakes at the rim for a team that is not great at keeping people out of the lane. I’m not sure just how good Utah State can be without him.

4. DID YOU EVER THINK A UCLA-UNC GAME WOULD BE AS IRRELEVANT AS TODAY’S WAS?

Be honest with me: Did you know that UCLA and UNC played today?

Because they did. They are part of the CBS Sports Classic. They played the opener in Vegas, the game that tipped off right before the Ohio State-Kentucky thriller. On a day where there were more than 100 college basketball games played, I’m not sure that this was even in the top 20.

It’s hard to believe that is possible.

These are two of college basketball’s bluebloods, and the 3 p.m. ET tip was completely overshadowed by Butler vs. Purdue and Utah State vs. Florida despite the fact that it was on network television.

And it’s understandable. UCLA is in the midst of another coaching change while North Carolina lost their top five players from last season and had their star freshman hurt his knee and get arthroscopic surgery. It happens.

I just didn’t think it could happen to these two programs, this badly, and at the same time.

5. DAYTON’S RESUME IS NOT AS GOOD AS YOU THINK

The Flyers lost a thriller to Colorado on a neutral court on Saturday, and while the Buffaloes are hardly a bad team – they currently sit at 40th in KenPom’s rankings – this is a tough loss to take.

The reason I say that is because Dayton’s resume doesn’t quite match what the eye test tells us. When you watch the Flyers, what you see is a team with a top ten pick surrounded by shooters and playmakers. They took Kansas to overtime. They took Colorado to overtime. No one is questioning whether or not this team is objectively good.

The problem is that they don’t necessarily have the wins to prove it.

As of today, the Flyers have three top 100 wins. Two are against Georgia and Virginia Tech, which are fine and came by an averaged of 23 points but those teams aren’t getting to the NCAA tournament. It’s like beating Rhode Island, at least in how it is going to look in the NET nitty gritty sheets. The win over Saint Mary’s is nice, especially if they somehow find a way to keep shooting 45.7 percent from three, but that’s really it.

And since they play in the Atlantic 10, not only are there going to be a limited number of quality wins available, they are going to play every single game as the targeted team. The way I figure it, there are six other teams in the league (VCU, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Davidson) that are going to have some chance of playing their way into the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Dayton plays those six teams ten times, and every one of those ten games are going to be make-or-break games for their opponent.

I trust the Flyers to get the job done, but I do think that there is a better chance than some realize that Dayton is going to end up with something of a disappointing seed on Selection Sunday.

6. SAINT LOUIS WINNING AT KANSAS STATE IS GOOD FOR THE ATLANTIC 10

Not for nothing, but it is worth noting that Saint Louis went into Bramlage Coliseum and landed themselves a nice win over a regional rival in Kansas State. I don’t think Kansas State is all that good, but given the way that Big 12 league play drives up the computer numbers of everyone in that conference, that’s a nice chip for Travis Ford’s team to have.

7. D.J. CARTON HAD HIS COMING-OF-AGE GAME

Carton scored a team-high 15 points and led No. 5 Ohio State to a win over No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Here is a column on how impressive he was and what makes that performance so important for Ohio State.

8. WHAT HAS ARIZONA DONE THAT SHOULD IMPRESS US?

Let me preface this by saying that I think No. 15 Arizona is a pretty good team. In theory, they should be. They have Nico Mannion and Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji. The talent is there.

But through the first seven weeks of the season, the results haven’t been. Arizona’s best win right now came at home against an Illinois team that is currently sitting at 8-4 on the season. They also beat Wake Forest on a neutral and picked off New Mexico State at home. The most impressive thing they’ve done is, what, hang with Baylor on the road? Rally to make a blowout home loss against Gonzaga look respectable?

After losing to St. John’s on a neutral court, the Wildcats are sitting at 10-3 on the season with as many sub-75 losses as top 75 wins.

That’s not a good place to be with league play starting.

9. BUTLER CAN WIN WHEN KAMAR BALDWIN STRUGGLES

Baldwin has been Butler’s best player this season, but he has not always played well for the Bulldogs.

Take Saturday, for example. He shot 2-for-9 from the floor, committed for fouls, turned the ball over five times and finished with just five points. The Bulldogs still won fairly easily. In their win over Florida earlier this season, Baldwin had just 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He has 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in a win over Missouri.

That is a good sign for Lavall Jordan moving forward.

10. SAN DIEGO STATE WHIPPED UTAH

It was time to start taking San Diego State seriously a while ago. If you’re just now jumping on the bandwagon you’re probably jumping on a little bit late.

They’ve won at BYU. They beat Creighton by 31. They beat Iowa by ten. They’re now sitting at 11-0, one of just four teams left in college basketball without a loss to their name, after they went out and beat Utah, 80-52, on Saturday evening.

That’s the same Utah team that just beat Kentucky on Wednesday night.

So yeah.

You might want to start familiarizing yourself with these Aztecs.

Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 21, 2019, 10:11 PM EST
CHICAGO — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado beat No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime Saturday.

The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton (9-2).

The Flyers led 74-71 in overtime after a 6-0 run, but Schwartz drove past Toppin to put the Buffaloes back on top with 27 seconds left. After Jalen Crutcher’s layup gave Dayton a 76-75 lead with 10 seconds remaining, Schwartz buried a 3 from the right side as time expired and got mobbed by his teammates.

Schwartz scored 20 points. Wright finished one point shy of his career high and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the Buffaloes win their third in a row.

Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 19 points. Toppin scored 17, but the Flyers came up short after winning four straight.

Colorado was leading 64-61 when Toppin threw down a one-handed rebound dunk off his own miss with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. The Flyers had a chance to take the lead after Wright missed a driving layup and 3-pointer.

Rodney Chatman banged his head on the floor as he missed a driving layup in the closing minutes, but no foul was called.

Instead, Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell got called for one going for the rebound with 35 seconds left and Evan Battey hit one of two free throws. Another foul shot by Wright made it 66-63 with 13 seconds remaining. Toppin then popped to the top of the key for the tying 3 with six seconds remaining, and Wright missed a long heave, sending the game to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes expect to contend for the Pac-12 championship, and they showed why.

Dayton: The Flyers have their highest ranking since they made it to No. 6 in December 1967. They figure to drop a few spots after this loss.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts Iona on Dec. 29.

Dayton: Hosts Grambling on Monday.

D.J. Carton leads No. 5 Ohio State past No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 21, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
In a performance that sums up this Ohio State team pretty perfectly, seven of the eight players that saw the floor on Saturday afternoon scored between seven and 15 points as the fifth-ranked Buckeyes knocked off No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65, in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic.

D.J. Carton led the way for the Buckeyes, finishing with 15 points and making a number of critical plays down the stretch, while Kaleb Wesson chipped in with 10 points, eight boards and a pair of assists before fouling out.

Nate Sestina led the way for Kentucky with 17 points, knocking down a season-high five threes. Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for the Wildcats while Ashton Hagans went for 14 points and nine assists.

Kentucky has now lost back-to-back games, with a game against Louisville coming up next, while Ohio State added yet another marquee win to their resume.

Here are three things that we can take away from this game:

1. THIS FELT LIKE A COMING OF AGE PERFORMANCE FROM D.J. CARTON

The x-factor for Ohio State this season is freshman point guard D.J. Carton.

He’s one of, if not the most talented freshman point guard in college basketball. He’s explosive, he’s a talented penetrator that can create offense out of nothing and he’s capable of making threes. Every team that was won the national title this decade has had an elite point guard, and with the exception of Kentucky’s 2012 title team (and maybe Villanova in 2018), every single one of those champions played with two point guards on the floor.

C.J. Walker is fine. He’s not a guy that is going to make many mistakes, he can knock down an open three, Chris Holtmann trusts him to run the offense and he can guards when need be. But “fine” has not been good enough to cut down the nets for any team this decade. Carton is the guy with the upside. He’s the dynamic playmaker that can takeover a game and make a play when a defense wins the game-planning battle. He’s the guy that has some NBA upside. All of that showed against Kentucky on Saturday, especially down the stretch.

Carton finished with a team-high 15 points. He was 5-for-6 from the floor and hit a couple of key free throws down the stretch. He broke down UK’s defense when Ohio State’s offense stalled, and he did that against one of the better on-ball defenders around in Ashton Hagans. He made a couple ridiculous plays on the defensive side of the ball as well, blocking an Immanuel Quickley three when he had the chance to put Kentucky in the lead late in the game and stealing a post entry from the weakside when it looked like Nick Richards had himself a wide-open dunk.

Carton’s background is interesting. He’s from Iowa, he didn’t end up at some All-World prep school and he played for an AAU team that was not on one of the shoe company circuits. Put another way, he hadn’t played all that much against this level of competition before arriving on campus. It’s part of the reason he came in as something of a blank slate.

If he can put it all together, if he is the guy on this roster that makes the leap over the next three months, than that can be what turns Ohio State from “one of the best teams in the country” to “OK, maybe their actually is a favorite to win the national title this year.”

2. NATE SESTINA HELPS, AND KENTUCKY FEELS LIKE THEY’RE GETTING CLOSER

Kentucky more or less invented the superteam era in college basketball, so it would be awfully ironic if the team that has thrived in the one-and-done era as much as any program in the country had their season saved by a grad transfer fro Bucknell.

And that may end up being the case this season.

Nate Sestina came back from injury on Saturday and scored a team-high 17 points while hitting five threes. That’s important for a couple reasons. For starters, the Wildcats have been just atrocious shooting the three this season. They entered Saturday making just 27.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and if you take Sestina’s shooting on Saturday out of the equation, the rest of the roster was just 2-for-15 from deep against Ohio State.

Getting someone on the floor that will punish defenses for selling out on drives is pretty important. Sestina does that.

But just as important is that Sestina provides some scoring pop at the four. E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards have had some good moments this season, but most of those moments have come against the bad teams that the Wildcats have faced. Combined, those two are averaging 10.5 points and 8.0 boards against the four high-major opponents Kentucky has faced. Keion Brooks has had some flashes of potential, but that’s about it. Kahlil Whitney has looked less like a lottery pick and more like a guy destined to be in Lexington until he transfers because he’s sick of being recruited over.

Sestina has his limitations physically, but he plays hard, he provides some leadership and he does the thing none of those guys have been able to do: Provide some scoring pop.

And with him back in the fold, it does feel like Kentucky is getting closer to figuring this thing out. Tyrese Maxey’s making shots again. Ashton Hagans has really been the one guy that has consistently performed for the first seven weeks of the season. The execution wasn’t there against Ohio State – that has as much to do with Ohio State and Chris Holtmann as it does Kentucky and John Calipari – but the effort was there. The fight was there.

I don’t think Kentucky is ever going to look like a top ten team, and I doubt Cal is ever going to feel comfortable about what’s going on at the five, but the good news is that given the landscape of college basketball this season, you don’t have to be great. You just have to give yourself a chance.

3. NEXT SATURDAY HAS BECOME GIGANTIC FOR THE WILDCATS

So let’s talk about that chance for Kentucky.

Because they really have not accomplished all that much this season.

The win over Michigan State is nice. It looks really good on KenPom, a metric that still has preseason data baked into the formula. It is a solid Q1 win in the NET, which is still a good thing. But that is literally the only thing that is worth mentioning about Kentucky’s resume. They haven’t beaten anyone else in the top 100 on KenPom. As of this very moment, Kentucky’s strength of schedule ranks 308th nationally, and that is after they played KenPom’s No. 1 team (Ohio State) on a neutral court.

Think about that for a second.

Their non-conference schedule has been so bad that they rank 308th despite playing two top five teams on neutral courts!

That’s hard to do.

Should I mention that they have already lost to two of those sub-100 KenPom teams?

And given the fact that the SEC is down this year, it is going to limit just how many chances they have to land marquee wins.

Which brings me back to Louisville.

They play Kentucky next Saturday in Rupp. That’s a chance to land a top five win in the non-conference. If the Wildcats, as KenPom projects, go 12-6 in the SEC, then I think they need to beat Louisville if they want to be a top four seed.

There is a lot of season left to play, but there is no question that this is a win Kentucky badly needs to get.

Utah State beats Florida, loses Neemias Queta again

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 21, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
SUNRISE, Fla. — Utah State improved to 12-2 on the season with a win over Florida, but they won despite losing hard-luck center Neemias Queta to an undisclosed injury in the first half.

Queta, who recently returned from a knee injury, limped to the locker room in the first half. He went to the floor hard and was shaken up when he collided with a Florida player and was called for an offensive foul.

“It’s not the injury he was out with for a while,” said Smith, but he provided no further information.

Queta averaged 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds last season as a freshman.

No. 17 Butler relies on strong defense to stifle Purdue

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 21, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Butler forward Bryce Golden started throwing his weight around early Saturday.

His teammates gladly jumped on board.

Golden scored 14 points and set the tone defensively Saturday, helping No. 17 Butler get past Purdue 70-61 in the second game of the Crossroads Classic.

“I thought Bryce set the tone, just being physical without fouling and walling him off around the basket,” Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. “Then he (Trevion Williams) throws it up and it’s hard to get him (Golden) off. He’s got a good feel for where the ball is going to go.”

Golden has quickly emerged as a physical force this season for Butler.

After logging just 90 minutes last season, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound has started every game this season and seems to be getting better by the game.

And though his stat line didn’t jump out — 5 of 9 from the field, two rebounds and two assists — Golden continued making plays.

“I’m always ready as a secondary receiver,” Golden said. “They did a good job finding me today. All the guys coming off ball screens recognized that Purdue was up pretty hard (defensively), so I was ready to be the secondary receiver.”

The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.

Williams led Purdue (7-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three games and two straight in this event, which brings Indiana’s four best-known programs to Indianapolis for a December doubleheader.

Indiana beat Notre Dame 62-60 in the opener.

But with two of the nation’s top six scoring defenses going toe to toe, of course, it turned into a grind.

Butler rebounded from a slow start by tying the score at 19 on Christian David’s dunk with 6:15 left in the first half, then pulled out to a 26-21 halftime lead.

So when the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 14-5 spurt to make it 40-26, it looked like they would pull away.

Instead, Purdue charged back late. Williams’ 5-foot jumper cut the deficit to 60-55 with 2:04 left and the Boilermakers were within four in the final minute.

Butler sealed the win by making its last eight free throws.

“You’re going to have some games where you struggle shooting the ball from the perimeter,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “But when you get the ball to the rim and you miss layups, especially against a team without a shot-blocker… Our concentration level has got to be better and that’s what we’ve got to work on.”

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Defensively, these Bulldogs really have some bite. They’ve already held six teams to fewer than 55 points and probably would have made it seven if not for the continual parade to the free-throw line over the last 10 minutes. If they continue to play this well in Big East play, there’s no ceiling for Butler.

Purdue: The Boilermakers’ offense has struggled mightily over the past few weeks and it happened again Saturday. Purdue actually shot better from 3-point range (3 of 9) than it did inside the arc (3 of 19) in the first half. Yes, they’re gritty but they need to find more consistent scoring options before conference play begins.

STAT SHEET

Butler: The victory margin was the school’s largest in the nine-year history of the Classic. … The Bulldogs are 12-5 all-time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. … Aaron Thompson and Jordan Tucker each scored 12 points. Thompson also had six assists. … Sean McDermott finished with 11 points and five rebounds. … Butler was 7 of 19 on 3s and 21 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Purdue: Starting center Matt Haarms missed his second straight game with concussion-like symptoms. … Williams also had four steals. … Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. had 10. Both fouled out in the closing minutes. … The Boilermakers shot 33.3% from the field and wound up 9 of 20 on 3s. … Purdue only made one more 2-pointer (10) than it did from beyond the arc.

THEY SAID IT

Butler: “I think we just trusted our offense a little bit more and tried to focus on defense so we could focus on the defensive end and then get stops,” Thompson said. “We knew if we made them guard for longer it would be tougher for them to keep up with the pace of our cuts.”

Purdue: “Collectively, we’re not a mature group, we’re just not,” Painter said. “We’re mature people, but we’re not a mature basketball team yet. We’ve got to do a better job of being connected. We’ve got to do a better job of just being consistent.”

UP NEXT

Butler closes out its nonconference schedule Dec. 28 at home against Louisiana Monroe.

Purdue plays its first home game in nearly three weeks against Central Michigan on Dec. 28.