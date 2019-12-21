Bill Self on Marcus Garrett ankle injury: ‘We don’t know yet’

Kansas head coach Bill Self said that he is “hopeful” that the injury to Marcus Garrett’s right ankle will not keep his starting guard out of the lineup for an extended period of time.
“He’s our toughest kid. So if he says he can’t play, it’s probably not good,” Self said. “I don’t think that it is going go to be something that, hopefully, drags out to conference play, but we don’t know yet.”
Garrett is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 boards for the Jayhawks this season and has developed into a critical piece for the Kansas rotation. He’s a secondary ball-handler that takes some of the pressure off of point guard Devon Dotson, he is shooting 38.9 percent from three, he is their best perimeter defender and, perhaps most importantly, he is the piece that allows them to play with four guards on the floor. It’s tough for the Kansas coaching staff to trust Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna and Isaiah Moss to be able to guard when one of them is forced onto a bigger player.
“Seeing him go down in the fist half kind of brought our team down,” Agbaji said. “It’s hard, our leading defender. He was talking to us throughout the second half. It was a tough loss.”
Last season, Garrett missed time after suffering a high ankle sprain in his left ankle.
The curse of No. 1 continues as No. 18 Villanova upsets Kansas
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright never doubted the impact that Collin Gillespie could have at Villanova.
Nevermind the fact that Gillespie was an unheralded, three-star recruit from the Philly suburbs that was brought in to be the guy that replaced Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson, two current NBA players with a total of three national title rings between them. Nevermind the fact that people on the outside of the program doubted whether or not this kid would ever be good enough for Villanova to play at the level they expected to play at when he committed.
Wright knew what he had from the moment that Gillespie started practicing with the team.
“Watching him and Jalen Brunson go at it every day,” Wright said. “I can’t remember specific incidences, but I know in my mind, that if we had to give Jalen a rest or move Jalen off of the ball, I was always fine with him, right from the start.
“You see it in practice. When [a freshman] goes at a veteran player, and that veteran player has some trouble, you’re like, ‘OK, this guy’s got it.'”
That “it” shined through when it mattered the most on Saturday afternoon.
Gillespie finished with 12 points on just 5-for-15 shooting for the Wildcats, but he was the guy that made two of the biggest plays of the game down the stretch. It was his assist that led to Samuels’ game-winning three. One possession earlier, it was Gillespie that picked Devon Dotson’s pocket and finished a layup to cut a 55-51 Kansas lead to just two points.
Gillespie and Samuels combined to score the final 19 points for the Wildcats, who landed a critical home win. Villanova did not enter this great with an overwhelming resume, and this is precisely the kind of win that helps solidify seeding come Selection Sunday.
Kansas is the fifth team in college basketball to be ranked No. 1 this season. Michigan State opened the year as No. 1 in the AP Poll, but they dropped after losing to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Wildcats were No. 1 until they lost at home to Evansville. That’s when Duke climbed into the No. 1 spot, but that only lasted for two weeks before the Blue Devils lost at home to Stephen F. Austin. Louisville was next, but the Cardinals lost to Texas Tech at the Jimmy V Classic after their first week ranked No. 1.
This does not count Ohio State, who was No. 2 in the country and on track to be the top-ranked team when they lost to Minnesota late last Sunday night.
Gonzaga should, presumably, find themselves at No. 1 come Monday morning. It is the first time in college basketball history that five different No. 1 teams have lost before January.
Saddiq Bey added seven points, seven assists and five boards and forced Dotson into a miss at the buzzer.
Dotson did not have a great final minute. In addition to the turnover that led to Gillispie’s layup, he missed the front end of a one-and-one with the Jayhawks down 56-55 and 15 seconds left on the clock. He also missed a shot that would have tied the game at the buzzer. He finished with 15 points, seven boards and four assists.
“The reason why No. 1 lost today is that they played a team that’s really good in their building and they made plays down the stretch,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said.
“I don’t even know if there is a No. 1.”
“I just think it’s one of those years,” Wright added. “Sometimes there’s a dominant team, [but] I think a lot of it depends on who decides to come back. Remember the year Florida won it and they all came back? Everyone knew right for the beginning [they were No. 1]. If someone does that, you’re going to have a dominant team.”
Villanova lost Eric Paschall and Phil Booth this offseason, but they did bring back a couple of key veteran pieces. And it was those veterans, Gillespie and Samuels, that made the plays, and it should not come as a surprise to anyone that this point that that is the way that a Villanova season is playing out.
It is not secret that Jay Wright’s goal is to get old and stay old. There is a reason why he has not targeted one-and-done freshmen at the same rate as some of the other elite programs around the country. There is a certain level of expectation that comes when playing in the Villanova program, and if you make mistakes, if you’re not fully immersed and fluent in their concepts, then there is no leash. Put another way, freshmen are not going to be allowed to play themselves into being comfortable during games. Bryan Antoine is learning that the hard way right now.
The good news, at least for Villanova fans, is that this means that the veterans that are in the program are going to be able to carry the water.
“The guys that have played in this program, as they get older, they know how to make plays,” Wright said. “They know what it takes at the end of a game, they’ve been in a lot of big games. You can see some of the young guys at the end struggle a little bit, but that’s why we try to keep expereinced players and that’s why these two,” pointing to Gillespie and Samuels, “are really important to this team.”
Best Bets: Previewing this weekend’s college basketball action
Vegas lines will not be released until after this posts. We will be using KenPom’s projections until then.
No. 5 OHIO STATE at No. 6 KENTUCKY, Sat. 5:15 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM: Ohio State 68, Kentucky 63
This is a weird spot.
On the one hand, Kentucky has not looked good this season. They are currently 15th in KenPom, but there is still some of the preseason ranking baked into KenPom’s algorithm. On the NET – which is a similar metric that strictly analyzes performance this season – Kentucky is sitting at 77th. They have struggled, maybe more than you may realize.
At the same time, Ohio State has looked dominant at times. They steamrolled North Carolina, Villanova and Penn State, they rank in the top five in basically every metric or poll worth paying attention to and they look the part. It sounds like Duane Washington is going to give it a go tomorrow as well, which means the Buckeyes will have their best shooter and second-best scorer available.
Throw in the fact that Kentucky is coming off of a loss to Utah, and all signs point towards the Buckeyes.
But we’ve also seen this script before. I’ve seen this play out. Kentucky struggles and struggles and struggles and then, BAM, out of nowhere it suddenly clicks and they are a top ten team once again. Last year, they lost to Seton Hall in overtime and then turned around and whipped both North Carolina and Louisville, the latter of which came on the road.
BEST BET: I lean Ohio State here, especially if the line opens around (-3), but I also know that the reason Kentucky struggled against Utah is that it was the most obvious lookahead spot in the history of college basketball. If Washington doesn’t play, I think under 131 is probably the best bet here, but I don’t feel great about any of it.
First things first: If I am getting a point with Villanova playing at home, I am probably going to be betting on Villanova in this spot. Jay Wright teams always seem to play well against Kansas because the Jayhawks like to play bigs and the Wildcats like to space the floor with shooters.
But beyond that, I am very intrigued by this matchup because this is the game that is going to tell us if Udoka Azubuike can handle playing the five in the modern game.
When the Jayhawks played Dayton in the Maui Invitational title game, Azubuike is the guy that won the game for them down the stretch. He took over offensively because he is just so dominant as a low-post scorer, but where he really took strides was on the defensive end of the floor. He was able to move his feet and defend Obi Toppin and Ryan Mikesell just enough on the perimeter that he ended up being a net-positive.
He is going to have to do much of the same against a Villanova team that plays a similar style to Dayton.
BEST BET: I really want to see the line here first, but assuming that it is Villanova (+1), I’ll probably take their money line.
PURDUE at No. 17 BUTLER, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
KENPOM: Purdue 59, Butler 58
Purdue’s profile is over-inflated right now. They are a top ten team on KenPom, and I just can’t buy into that. Butler might be a bit overrated by the metrics as well, but they’ve done more to prove themselves this season than anyone of the other teams playing at the Crossroads Classic on Saturday.
BEST BET: If you see a line where Butler is getting points, jump on it. I like the Bulldogs up to about (-3.5)
VCU at WICHITA STATE, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
KENPOM: Wichita State 70, VCU 66
This game is a tough one to peg. I think a lot of it depends on who you believe is going to control the tempo.
VCU pressures the ball, they force a lot of turnovers and they do a lot of their damage in transition off of those turnovers. Wichita State, on the other hand, is top 15 nationally in offensive turnover rate and should be able to get to the offensive glass against the Rams. On the other side of the ball, I think the Rams are gong to have some trouble playing against Gregg Marshall’s defense, especially if this game gets turned into a halfcourt battle.
BEST BET: At 136, I think that I lean towards the under, but for my money, the best bet here would be Wichita State (-4).
UTAH STATE vs. FLORIDA, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
KENPOM: Florida 68, Utah State 65
The question we need to ask here is whether or not we believe that the win against Providence was a result of Florida figuring some things out or because Providence is just a dumpster fire right now.
Because if we think that Florida is figuring some things out – if they are more willing to run, and they are making threes, and they are scoring like a team with that much talent should score – than I think the easy play here is the over.
BEST BET: The Aggies have some guys that can fill it up. They’ve been more willing to run this season than Florida has. They’re not great defensively. To me, the over makes the most sense.
No. 13 DAYTON vs. COLORADO, Sat. 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
KENPOM: Dayton 73, Colorado 69
This is Dayton’s last chance to land a big, non-conference win, and it will come against a Colorado team that has been a bit of a disappointment this season. The Flyers can play five out, have shooting all over floor and a guy by the name of Obi Toppin. Colorado has a couple of land warriors in the paint and do not have Obi Toppin.
BEST BET: Dayton (-4)
CBT Podcast: James Wiseman’s gone, Kentucky and Maryland lose
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through what turned into a wild week in college hoops. James Wiseman is gone, leaving Memphis to prep for the NBA draft. Kentucky lost to Utah in Las Vegas. Maryland lost to Seton Hall in Newark. What does it all mean? Listen to find out.
Three Things To Know: Seton Hall beats Maryland, Auburn’s undefeated
NEWARK, N.J. – Thursday was a relatively quiet night in the college basketball world.
But it wasn’t a silent night.
Here are the three things that you need to know:
1. SETON HALL PICKED UP AN ENORMOUS WIN
When it comes to the tangible stuff, Seton Hall’s win over No. 7 Maryland is massive.
The Pirates were coming off of back-to-back losses. They were playing at home for the first time since Nov. 23rd. They were playing their final quality non-conference opponent that just so happens to be a top ten team, and they were doing it at home. Beating Iowa State on a neutral court is going to be a solid win on Selection Sunday.
Beating Maryland?
At home?
That’s the kind of win that will be a difference-maker. Entering Thursday night, our Dave Ommen had Seton Hall as one of the last teams into the dance. They needed this W, and they needed it badly.
But there is more to it than simply landing a win for their resume.
For the last season and a half, the Hall has basically been looked at as a team that had Myles Powell and a bunch of guys. They win when Powell goes bonkers. They struggle when he is human, and while that is a pretty fair summation overall, the problem is that the mindset had permeated the team, in a way.
“We defer to him,” Quincy McKnight told me after the game.
They couldn’t defer to Powell on Thursday, because Powell was back home in his apartment watching the game while relaxing in a dark room.
(He was actually bouncing off the walls, lights on, and going nuts on FaceTime with his teammates after the fact. “I yelled at him,” head coach Kevin Willard said, and I’m not sure if he was kidding or not.)
That meant that the likes of McKnight and Jared Rhoden and Anthony Nelson were forced into playing bigger roles, and it worked out. McKnight had 15 points and six assists. Nelson had 10 points and four assists. Rhoden had eight points, 12 boards and three assists.
The Pirates didn’t win because of that – they won because their defense turned the Terps into a middle school JV team – but it did force Powell’s supporting cast into having to make plays to win the game without him. They had to figure it out on their own, to prove to themselves they have what it takes.
That will benefit them down the road.
2. BUT MARYLAND MIGHT BE BROKEN
The Terps, on the other hand, were just dreadful. They finished the night shooting 26.9 percent from the floor. They were 5-for-21 from three. They had more turnovers (17) than made field goals (14). Hell, they had more shots blocks (15) than shots made.
Mark Turgeon?
He was not happy, clearly frustrated by the fact that he can’t find a way to get the best out of this team. They’ve been a mess offensively in recent weeks. They look nothing like the team that beat Marquette in Orlando in November.
Specifically, Turgeon said that he frustrated by his team’s decision-making and execution. Things like the inability to execute coming out of a timeout; Maryland was down by three with the ball with less than a minute left, but they turned it over when they couldn’t run the play he called a timeout to draw up. He was unhappy about the fact that his team continually challenged Seton Hall’s two seven-foot centers at the rim, which did not go well for the Terps.
It’s never a good situation when you hear coaches say this: “Hopefully tonight will allow guys to be a little more coachable moving forward.”
3. AUBURN LANDED A NEEDED HOME WIN OVER N.C. STATE
The Auburn Tigers remained amongst the ranks of the undefeated on Thursday night, as they won their 10th straight game to open the season behind 24 points from Samir Doughty.
I think that this win is relevant because of the position that the Tigers have put themselves in with their scheduling. Believe it or not, but N.C. State is the first team from one of the Big Seven leagues that Auburn has played this season, and it is the only high-major foe that they are going to face until the start of SEC play. That’s not to say that the Tigers have played an easy schedule. They’ve beaten Davidson, New Mexico, Richmond, Furman and Saint Louis already this year, and every one of those teams is a top 100 team on KenPom. They ended up being forced to play Richmond after Wisconsin lost to the Spiders in the Legends Classic, and they still get Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
But the truth is that there is nothing in their non-conference that is going to be overly impressive. Gonzaga went into Arizona and won. Ohio State beat Villanova by 25. Duke beat Kansas. All of those teams have statement wins. N.C. State was Auburn’s statement win, if you will.
And given the way that the non-conference has played out for the SEC, that is somewhat concerning for the Tigers. The top of the league is thoroughly unimposing. Florida and Kentucky have both been disappointing. Tennessee is working through some issues, having lost two straight. LSU just got worked over at home by East Tennessee State. If Kentucky ends up playing closer to their current ranking in the NET (77th) than on KenPom (15th), there’s a real scenario where Auburn will go through the entire season without playing a single ranked team.
What kind of seed will that lead to in the NCAA tournament?
Doughty rallies No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over N.C. State
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night.
The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.
The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly’s layup with 5:23 left but couldn’t score again for the next four-plus minutes.
Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.
Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover. Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.
J’Von McCormick’s layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.
Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack’s deficit to 74-69 with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play.
McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Austin Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.
C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
Johnson made a buzzer beater from midcourt Sunday to beat UNC-Greensboro 80-77 but didn’t get a chance for more heroics this time.
DJ Funderburk added 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. Committed 28 fouls with Devon Daniels also fouling out.
Auburn: Off to just its fifth 10-0 start and first since the 1998-99 season. Has won 22 of its last 23 games.
FIRST-HALF RUNS
Auburn built a double-digit lead with 12 straight points in the first half. North Carolina State then answered with a 17-2 run for a 33-28 lead.
TECHNICALLY SPEAKING
Officials called three technical fouls. Bryce and Auburn’s Allen Flanigan drew double technicals with 14:35 left and Johnson was whistled for another not long after.