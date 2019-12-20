CBT Podcast: James Wiseman’s gone, Kentucky and Maryland lose

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through what turned into a wild week in college hoops. James Wiseman is gone, leaving Memphis to prep for the NBA draft. Kentucky lost to Utah in Las Vegas. Maryland lost to Seton Hall in Newark. What does it all mean? Listen to find out.
Three Things To Know: Seton Hall beats Maryland, Auburn’s undefeated
NEWARK, N.J. – Thursday was a relatively quiet night in the college basketball world.
But it wasn’t a Silent Night.
Here are the three things that you need to know:
1. SETON HALL PICKED UP AN ENORMOUS WIN
When it comes to the tangible stuff, Seton Hall’s win over No. 7 Maryland is massive.
The Pirates were coming off of back-to-back losses. They were playing at home for the first time since Nov. 23rd. They were playing their final quality non-conference opponent that just so happens to be a top ten team, and they were doing it at home. Beating Iowa State on a neutral court is going to be a solid win on Selection Sunday.
Beating Maryland?
At home?
That’s the kind of win that will be a difference-maker. Entering Thursday night, our Dave Ommen had Seton Hall as one of the last teams into the dance. They needed this W, and they needed it badly.
But there is more to it than simply landing a win for their resume.
For the last season and a half, the Hall has basically been looked at as a team that had Myles Powell and a bunch of guys. They win when Powell goes bonkers. They struggle when he is human, and while that is a pretty fair summation overall, the problem is that the mindset had permeated the team, in a way.
“We defer to him,” Quincy McKnight told me after the game.
They couldn’t defer to Powell on Thursday, because Powell was back home in his apartment watching the game while relaxing in a dark room.
(He was actually bouncing off the walls, lights on, and going nuts on FaceTime with his teammates after the fact. “I yelled at him,” head coach Kevin Willard said, and I’m not sure if he was kidding or not.)
That meant that the likes of McKnight and Jared Rhoden and Anthony Nelson were forced into playing bigger roles, and it worked out. McKnight had 15 points and six assists. Nelson had 10 points and four assists. Rhoden had eight points, 12 boards and three assists.
The Pirates didn’t win because of that – they won because their defense turned the Terps into a middle school JV team – but it did force Powell’s supporting cast into having to make plays to win the game without him. They had to figure it out on their own, to prove to themselves they have what it takes.
That will benefit them down the road.
2. BUT MARYLAND MIGHT BE BROKEN
The Terps, on the other hand, were just dreadful. They finished the night shooting 26.9 percent from the floor. They were 5-for-21 from three. They had more turnovers (17) than made field goals (14). Hell, they had more shots blocks (15) than shots made.
Mark Turgeon?
He was not happy, clearly frustrated by the fact that he can’t find a way to get the best out of this team. They’ve been a mess offensively in recent weeks. They look nothing like the team that beat Marquette in Orlando in November.
Specifically, Turgeon said that he frustrated by his team’s decision-making and execution. Things like the inability to execute coming out of a timeout; Maryland was down by three with the ball with less than a minute left, but they turned it over when they couldn’t run the play he called a timeout to draw up. He was unhappy about the fact that his team continually challenged Seton Hall’s two seven-foot centers at the rim, which did not go well for the Terps.
It’s never a good situation when you hear coaches say this: “Hopefully tonight will allow guys to be a little more coachable moving forward.”
3. AUBURN LANDED A NEEDED HOME WIN OVER N.C. STATE
The Auburn Tigers remained amongst the ranks of the undefeated on Thursday night, as they won their 10th straight game to open the season behind 24 points from Samir Doughty.
I think that this win is relevant because of the position that the Tigers have put themselves in with their scheduling. Believe it or not, but N.C. State is the first team from one of the Big Seven leagues that Auburn has played this season, and it is the only high-major foe that they are going to face until the start of SEC play. That’s not to say that the Tigers have played an easy schedule. They’ve beaten Davidson, New Mexico, Richmond, Furman and Saint Louis already this year, and every one of those teams is a top 100 team on KenPom. They ended up being forced to play Richmond after Wisconsin lost to the Spiders in the Legends Classic, and they still get Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
But the truth is that there is nothing in their non-conference that is going to be overly impressive. Gonzaga went into Arizona and won. Ohio State beat Villanova by 25. Duke beat Kansas. All of those teams have statement wins. N.C. State was Auburn’s statement win, if you will.
And given the way that the non-conference has played out for the SEC, that is somewhat concerning for the Tigers. The top of the league is thoroughly unimposing. Florida and Kentucky have both been disappointing. Tennessee is working through some issues, having lost two straight. LSU just got worked over at home by East Tennessee State. If Kentucky ends up playing closer to their current ranking in the NET (77th) than on KenPom (15th), there’s a real scenario where Auburn will go through the entire season without playing a single ranked team.
What kind of seed will that lead to in the NCAA tournament?
Doughty rallies No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over N.C. State
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night.
The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.
The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly’s layup with 5:23 left but couldn’t score again for the next four-plus minutes.
Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.
Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover. Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.
J’Von McCormick’s layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.
Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack’s deficit to 74-69 with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play.
McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Austin Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.
C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
Johnson made a buzzer beater from midcourt Sunday to beat UNC-Greensboro 80-77 but didn’t get a chance for more heroics this time.
DJ Funderburk added 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. Committed 28 fouls with Devon Daniels also fouling out.
Auburn: Off to just its fifth 10-0 start and first since the 1998-99 season. Has won 22 of its last 23 games.
FIRST-HALF RUNS
Auburn built a double-digit lead with 12 straight points in the first half. North Carolina State then answered with a 17-2 run for a 33-28 lead.
TECHNICALLY SPEAKING
Officials called three technical fouls. Bryce and Auburn’s Allen Flanigan drew double technicals with 14:35 left and Johnson was whistled for another not long after.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State hosts The Citadel on Sunday.
Auburn hosts Lehigh on Saturday.
Michigan State’s Josh Langford undergoes season-ending foot surgery
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo said Thursday the surgery should help Langford have a chance to play professional basketball in the future.
The shooting guard averaged 15 points a game last season. Langford was one of the team’s top defenders before hurting his right foot and needing surgery after playing in 13 games as a junior. He hasn’t played at all this season.
He started 75 games over three seasons, averaged 10 points and made more than 40% of his 3-point shots. The Alabama native was a highly touted recruit when he signed to play under Izzo in 2016.
No. 15 Michigan State (8-3) hosts Eastern Michigan (9-1) on Saturday night.
Seton Hall’s Myles Powell will not return ‘anytime soon’
NEWARK, N.J. — Seton Hall star Myles Powell is not expected to return to the Pirate lineup “anytime soon” as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered last weekend, head coach Kevin Willard said on Thursday night.
“I didn’t want to put a timeline on it because it’s gonna be a while,” Willard said his Seton Hall team landed a much-needed win over No. 7 Maryland. “He won’t be back Sunday [against Prairie View A&M], he might not be back for DePaul. We’re gonna take our time with this.”
Seton Hall announced this week that Powell had entered concussion protocol. He was hit in the head multiple times in the first half of a loss at Rutgers. The first came when his head bounced off the floor while trying to take a charge and the second half when he collided with teammate Tyrese Samuel.
Powell was not in attendance for the game. He watched from his apartment and FaceTimed with the team after the win.
“I told him to turn off the lights,” Willard joked. “He’s jumping all around. He’s not supposed to be jumping around. He did most of the talking. He talked about how proud he was and how much he missed us. And then I yelled at him because he’s supposed to be in a dark room, not doing anything.”
Powell was not the only player that Seton Hall was missing. They were also without Sandro Mamukelashvili, their second-leading scorer, on Thursday night. This win snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. They play Prairie View A&M on Sunday and open up Big East play against DePaul on Dec. 30th.
Seton Hall knocks off No. 7 Maryland without Powell, Mamukelashvili
NEWARK – No Powell, no problem.
Playing without All-American shooting guard Myles Powell, who missed the game with a concussion, and without second-leading scorer Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has a broken right wrist, Seton Hall picked up their best win of the season, upsetting No. 7 Maryland, 52-48.
Quincy McKnight led the way for the Pirates, finishing with 17 points, eight boards and six assists, while Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu combined to for 12 of Seton Hall’s 15 blocks. To put that number into perspective, Maryland make just 13 field goals on the night while turning the ball over 17 times.
And in the end, that’s what won the game for the Pirates.
They came ready for a fight. They came ready to prove that they are more than just Powell. They arrived at a packed Prudential Center knowing that they badly needed a marquee win for their NCAA tournament resume, and they played like it.
As the saying goes, don’t bring a roll of charmin to a rock fight.
The truth is that Seton Hall needs Myles Powell. No one in their right mind would ever say that playing without one of the five best players in college basketball, a guy capable of going for 25 points in any given half, makes you a better team, but even with — or maybe because of — their two best players being in the MASH unit, Seton Hall needed to win with their defense. Luckily enough, they have the guys that can do that.
And as long as we’re discussing silver linings, how about this one: Seton Hall had some important reserves thrown into the fire. Anthony Nelson finished with 10 points and four assists, hitting a critical bucket with a minute left on the clock to push Seton Hall’s lead back to seven points. Jared Rhoden had eight points, 12 boards and three assists, helping to keep Maryland’s talented wings in check. Gill and Obiagu eliminated any hope that Maryland had of scoring in the paint.
If the Pirates are going to live up to their lofty preseason, expectations they are going to need those guys to play up to this level.
On Wednesday night, they proved that they can, and Seton Hall upset Maryland as a result.