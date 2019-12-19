More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Utah upsets No. 6 Kentucky, 69-66

By Rob DausterDec 19, 2019, 1:41 AM EST
Kentucky had their chances, but the No. 6 Wildcats missed two wide-open threes on the final possession of the game as they suffered their second upset loss to an unranked team, falling to Utah, 69-66, on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats trailed by double-figures early in the first half and dug themselves a 17-point hole midway through the second half before finally waking up and making a run. Tyrese Maxey broke out of his slump and finished with 18 points while Ashton Hagans added 16 points, eight assists and four steals, but it was not enough to get over the hump.

As a team, Kentucky shot just 2-for-17 from three, including a pair of misses in the final 15 seconds of the game. And that, in the end, was the undoing of this team. They did not defend all that well, allowing Utah to shoot 55 percent from the floor and 8-for-15 from beyond the arc, but far too often, the only offense that Kentucky was able to muster came as a result of forcing turnovers and getting out in transition.

I’ve said before that this team reminds me a bit of the 2014 Kentucky team, the one that had some 40-0 hype in the preseason, finished the regular season with 10 losses and reached the NCAA tournament. But I’m starting to think that this group is more like the 2013 team, the one that went to the NIT. Now, I don’t think that these Wildcats are going to miss the NCAA tournament – the 2013 team would not have missed the tournament if Nerlens Noel didn’t tear his ACL – but they also just did not have the talent or the right fit to ever truly have a ceiling.

Put another way, the 2014 team underperformed all year before waking up in the NCAA tournament.

The 2013 team was just OK, and it showed in how they played.

This team has that same feel.

They entered Wednesday night shooting under 30 percent from three, which is atrocious. The only guy that has shown flashes of being a dangerous, go-to scorer, Maxey, has also been nothing if not inconsistent. They have to play three small guards because their wings are not good enough. They can’t get to the offensive glass. Their bigs are lost defensively.

Maybe I’m being too harsh, but the more that I watch this team, the more I think they are destined for a first weekend exit in March.

Winston, No. 15 Michigan State top Northwestern 77-72

Associated PressDec 18, 2019, 11:54 PM EST
EVANSTON, Ill. — Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 15 Michigan State beat Northwestern 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Winston went 8 for 16 from the field in the Spartans’ 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. He also moved into 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Morris Peterson (1,588) and Raymar Morgan (1,597).

The senior guard bounced back nicely after he had just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting during Saturday’s 72-49 victory over Oakland.

Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten), and Pete Nance finished with 14 in his return from a one-game suspension for “failure to adhere to program standards.”

Michigan State (8-3, 2-0) led by as many as 16 after Winston hittwo foul shots to make it 47-31 with 14:56 left. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-2 run.

Buie’s 3-pointer got Northwestern within five with 12:47 remaining. The freshman guard scored 11 points during the rally.

Michigan State eventually regained control with a 7-0 spurt, and then held off the Wildcats down the stretch. Foster Loyer made four foul shots for the Spartans in the final 33 seconds.

Gabe Brown added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Loyer finished with seven points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans went 9 for 21 from 3-point range after they went 7 for 33 from the deep in the victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The 3-point shooting will be something to watch for coach Tom Izzo’s team as it heads into the heart of its Big Ten schedule.

Northwestern: Buie’s performance in his first game against a ranked opponent is a positive sign for the Wildcats. He went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. The Spartans don’t play another road game until Jan. 12 at Purdue.

Northwestern visits DePaul on Saturday night.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Cincinnati gets a resume win, Georgia Tech gets blown out at home and North Carolina loses fourth straight

By Travis HinesDec 18, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
It may be finals weeks for schools across the country, but there were plenty of tests on the floor Wednesday night, even if an injury to Cole Anthony sucked a lot of the drama out of one of the games that should have been a marquee matchup.

Here’s what you need to know from Wednesday:

1. Cincinnati knocks off No. 21 Tennessee

It’s been a rough go of things for Cincinnati as of late. They lost the Crosstown Shootout to rival Xavier, and then, to make matters much, much worse, they lost by one at home to Colgate because of a bizarre ending in which AAC preseason player of the year Jarron Cumberland threw up a casual halfcourt shot in a tie game with 5 seconds to play and a Colgate player was fouled on the subsequent rebound, paving the way for a game-winning free throw.

So some good news would go a long way for the Bearcats, and they got a nice dose of it Wednesday with a 78-66 win over No. 21 Tennessee.

It was a balanced affair for the Bearcats, who had six players score in double figures and a seventh lodge nine points. They shot 56.4 percent from the floor while holding the Vols to 3 of 13 from distance.

Not only was it a big win for Cincinnati just to get some good vibes after a couple of tough Ls, it was a huge resume boost ahead of AAC play, which will provide some NCAA tournament-boosting opportunities, but no one is going to be mistaking it for the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12. Beating the Vols gives the Bearcats unquestionably their biggest win of the season, which sounds a lot better than that distinction belonging to Vermont. Cincinnati gets another crack at a Power 5 team this week against a resurgent Iowa on a neutral floor.

It’s worth keeping a close eye on Cincinnati not just to see how things unfold in John Brannen’s first season, but to see what happens to Cumberland. He was expected to be a dominant player this season, but instead has seen his numbers plummet. He’s shooting 33 percent from the floor (down from 40) and 26 percent from 3 (down from 38.8) while averaging 13.3 ppg (down from 18.8). Then there was the absolutely head-scratching finish to the Colgate game.

The win against Tennessee is great for Cincinnati, but it’s hard to see it ultimately mattering a whole lot unless Cumberland gets it going.

2. Ball State thumps Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Josh Pastner was 32 years old when he coached his first game at Memphis, a plum job with an impossible task – following John Calipari. The youthful Pastner did an admirable job in the early going, going 24-10 overall and 13-3 in the CUSA in his first season that ended in an NIT bid before then going to four-straight NCAA tournaments with the Tigers. He was young, mostly successful on the court and the recruiting trail, and looked like he might be able keep Memphis relevant.

When that didn’t happen, with back-to-back NCAA tournament misses and the failure to come close to reaching anything resembling the highs under Calipari, Memphis actually paid Pastner $1.25 million to fail upward, as he took a job in the ACC with Georgia Tech. Things started well(ish) there, too, as he got the Yellow Jackets to Madison Square Garden in the NIT semifinals in an innaugural season in which they finished 21-16.

The question now, though, is will that be as good as it gets for Pastner in Atlanta? It’s certainly a question worth asking a little louder Wednesday, as Georgia Tech fell at home by 18 points to Ball State, a team that has taken losses to Evansville, Northern Kentucky, Western Illinois and Loyola Chicago this season. The Yellow Jackets are now 4-5 with that season-opening win against NC State seeming very long ago while sitting in the shadow of the last two sub-.500 seasons.

There’s time left in the season for Pastner and Georgia Tech to figure things out, but getting walloped at home by a team picked to finish third not in the MAC, but in the western division of the MAC, that’s the kind of thing that erodes whatever amount of goodwill and benefit of the doubt fans – and university decision makers – are otherwise inclined to give you, which can’t be much when recruiting violations already have banned you from the 2020 postseason and put you on a multi-year probation.

Ten years ago, Pastner took a job with a bar of expectation that probably no one could clear. He got paid to go away because doing a pretty good job wasn’t good enough. Unless things change in a hurry at Georgia Tech, Pastner could be moving on for failing to meet much more modest expectations.

3. Gonzaga hands North Carolina fourth-straight loss

It’s not really losing to Gonzaga that has to have you frustrated if you’re a North Carolina fan. Dropping a game in Spokane is something every single team that visits this season is likely  to do. Mark Few may have another No. 1 seed in this year’s Bulldogs. So, a loss isn’t much to be concerned about.

It’s what comes next, now that the Tar Heels have dropped four-straight and are looking at a few weeks without Cole Anthony. Really, the real test comes over the next week when UNC gets UCLA on a neutral and Yale at home. How the Tar Heels perform in those two games will likely tell us exactly what they are, at least without Anthony: either they survive those games and live to fight in the ACC until Anthony gets back from injury or drop them, proving that this is a team that just can’t compete without its star point guard.

The good news is if it’s the former, North Carolina’s ACC schedule is backloaded, giving them the opportunity to just fight, scratch and claw their way through until Anthony returns. There’s a path for North Carolina to get right, but it’s gonna get real narrow real quickly if things go sideways against the Bruins and Bulldogs.

No. 2 Gonzaga leaves North Carolina blue after 94-81 Victory

Associated PressDec 18, 2019, 11:28 PM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 26 points, Filip Petrusev added 20 and No. 2 Gonzaga rolled past North Carolina 94-81 on Wednesday night, handing the Tar Heels their fourth straight loss.

One of the most highly anticipated games ever inside Gonzaga’s gym was a party for most of the night for the home team. The Bulldogs (12-1) won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

More importantly, the Zags finished off an unbeaten stretch of three marquee games at Washington, at Arizona and against the Tar Heels.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (6-5) with 16 points, but the Tar Heels have dropped four straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It’s been a brutal stretch for the Tar Heels with the Zags the fifth opponent ranked in the top 10 in North Carolina’s past six games.

Then there’s the injuries. North Carolina learned Monday it would be without star point guard Cole Anthony for four-to-six weeks following surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. Anthony sat during Sunday’s loss to Wofford as did guard Leaky Black. Black returned Wednesday and had six points in nine minutes.

North Carolina also played the second half without Brandon Robinson, who was feeling ill. He played 16 minutes of the first half and didn’t score.

Having Anthony and a completely healthy roster might not have mattered.

Kispert and the Zags were ready from the start to put on a show for maybe the toughest ticket in school history. Kispert was nearly perfect in the first half, hitting 6 of 8 shots including a trio of 3-pointers. It was his fourth straight game in double-figures after being quieted by Michigan.

Kispert made 10 of 12 shots overall, at one point during the second half turning with his hands out and a slight shrug after knocking down his fifth 3-pointer.

Gonzaga shot 59% and five players in double figures. Joel Ayayi, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder all finished with 11 points.

NO ANTHONY

While Anthony didn’t play in the loss to Wofford, the Tar Heels now know they need to make up for his scoring for at least a month. Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen and has been the Tar Heels’ best player at creating his own shot. He led the team in scoring in six of his nine games this season, starting when he had 34 points against Notre Dame for the most points ever by an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman in his first game.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: In an effort to make up for the loss of Anthony, Williams went deep into his bench. North Carolina played 11 players in the first half alone trying to overcome foul trouble and find a grouping that could add some punch on the offensive end.

Gonzaga: The Zags are 6-4 in their past 10 games against ACC teams. Their last three wins over ACC foes are Duke, Florida State and now North Carolina.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Face UCLA on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga: Host Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Late run helps No. 3 Louisville beat Miami Of Ohio 70-46

Associated PressDec 18, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky.  — Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 3 Louisville pulled away with a 17-0 run to beat Miami of Ohio 70-46 on Wednesday night.

Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.

While the Cardinals never trailed, it was much closer than the final score indicated. Louisville used a 14-2 first-half run to take a 12-point lead, but the Redhawks cut it to 28-25 on Dalonte Brown’s dunk 1:10 into the second half.

Miami trailed just 44-40 with 9:02 left after Josh Brewer’s 3-pointer. The Cardinals used the 17-0 run over the next 5:17 to finally put away the pesky Redhawks.

The Cardinals won despite shooting just 39.7%, the third time in the last five games they failed to break 40%. Nwora had his eighth 20-point game of the season. He was 7 of 17 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Miami of Ohio: Facing their toughest test of the season, the Redhawks tried to slow down the more athletic Cardinals, and for a while it appeared to work. However, shooting a season-worst 27.3%, which included making just 6-of-33 3-pointers, doomed the chances for an upset.

Louisville: Defensively, Louisville looked every bit the dominant team, forcing Miami into taking too many contested and forced jumpers. The Cardinals also enjoyed a 54-40 rebounding advantage. Offensively, though, the Cardinals looked out of sync for first 31 minutes against a smaller foe, as they finished with just 11 assists on 25 baskets. With the competition only getting tougher from here, it could prove problematic for Chris Mack’s team.

UP NEXT

Miami of Ohio: Hosts Bradley on Saturday.

Louisville: At Kentucky on Dec. 28.

Baylor’s Juicy Landrum hits NCAA-record 14 3s

Associated PressDec 18, 2019, 11:10 PM EST
WACO, Texas — Juicy Landrum did not have any trouble finding a rhythm after a two-week layoff for No. 7 Baylor.

The senior guard set an NCAA record by making 14 three-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the Lady Bears to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from three-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15-of-33) and 59% overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trinity Oliver had the other three in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference win, a streak that extends back to a loss vs. UConn in January 2014.

Landrum had nine three-pointers in the second half and made her record-breaking shot with just over two minutes left in the game. She was immediately replaced, getting a standing ovation as she walked to the bench.

“It’s just a joy to watch teammates be happy for each other,” coach Kim Mulkey said. “That’s hard to do, to hit that many threes in a game. You’re not going to get that opportunity very often.”

The previous NCAA record for three-pointers was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine three-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

“Without my teammates and my coaching staff, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to break that record,” said Landrum, whose had previous career-highs of 23 points and five three-pointers. “They were able to find me today. It was just great.”

Nalyssa Smith was 6-of-6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Queen Egbo had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Erin DeGrate scored 11.

Jireh Washington led Arkansas State (3-7) with 16 points. The Red Hawks shot just 29% (15 of 52).

“We want to get to the point to where we want to try and win these games,” coach Matt Daniel said. “I think we can get there, but it’s a process, not a quick fix.”

BIG PICTURE Arkansas State: The Red Hawks were just 2-of-18 from three-point range. In their three wins, they shot 45% from beyond the arc. Arkansas State had its lowest-scoring quarter of the season while getting outscored 28-4 in the second.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were playing their only game in a stretch of 25 days. After the two-week layoff, they do not play again for another 12 days.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It might be difficult for the defending national champions to move up much before the start of conference play. Fifth-ranked South Carolina, which handed the Lady Bears their only loss Nov. 30, plays Duke on Thursday.

BIG RUNS

Baylor never trailed, opening on a 10-0 run and scoring the last 17 points of the second quarter for a 58-19 halftime lead. An 18-1 run in the fourth quarter helped fuel the final margin of 68 points.

PREYING ON MISCUES

The Lady Bears forced 25 turnovers by Arkansas State and scored 37 points off them while giving up just five points on eight turnovers.

INJURY UPDATE

There is still no timetable for senior Lauren Cox’s return from a stress reaction in her right foot. Sophomore Caitlin Bickle had surgery after sustaining a knee injury in the previous game against Georgia on Dec. 4. While Bickle has not been ruled out for the season, there is no timetable for a return.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: At Louisiana Tech in final nonconference game on Dec. 29.

Baylor: Hosts Morehead State on Dec. 30 before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Jan. 4.