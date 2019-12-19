Thanks to Alonzo Verge and his 43 point outburst, Saint Mary’s and Arizona State provided us with one of the weirdest box scores that you are ever going to see on Wednesday night.
The Gaels put a beatdown on the Sun Devils, jumping out to a 28-7 lead in the first ten minutes thanks to 22 points from their star guard, Jordan Ford. They were up 51-19 at the half and cruised to a 96-56 win.
That’s not the crazy part.
Arizona State’s starters combined for a grand total of 13 points, but only one guy scored coming off of their bench. That would be Verge, who went for 43 points.
While coming off of the bench.
In a 40 point loss.
I cannot imagine that has ever happened before.
And to be frank, it’s a product of the weird game flow.
This thing was over 10 minutes in. The Gaels were up by 20, the Sun Devils very obviously did not want to be there and, as a team, ASU had just seven points. The only guy that seemed remotely interested in playing was Verge, so Bobby Hurley made sure that he got the rock on every single possession, more or less.
Verge was 18-for-29 from the floor. The rest of the Sun Devils were 5-for-35. Verge also led the team in assists with two, meaning he was responsible for all but three of Arizona State’s baskets on Wednesday night. It also gives you a sense of just how much 1-on-1 basketball he was playing.
I honestly don’t know if we’ll ever see something like this happen again.
The question I want to know is this: Is Alonzo Verge happy about scoring 43 in a 40 point loss?
Because I have to be honest … I probably would be pretty happy about it.
Memphis freshman James Wiseman to withdraw from school
Memphis freshman James Wiseman, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, announced on Thursday that he has withdrawn from the University of Memphis and intends to sign with an agent and prepare for the NBA Draft.
“Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life,” Wiseman wrote in his statement. “This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season.”
Wiseman was more than halfway through serving a 12 game suspension handed down by the NCAA because he played after the NCAA had alerted Memphis to the fact that Wiseman was “likely ineligible.” Prior to Memphis’ first game of the season, the NCAA told the athletic department that they had information that led them to believe that Wiseman was ineligible. Prior to his junior year in high school, Wiseman’s mother had received $11,500 from Penny Hardaway to move to Memphis to play for Penny’s high school and AAU teams. Penny, at the time, was a booster for the school. That’s a pretty clear violation.
Wiseman played in their season opener and then filed a restraining order against the NCAA to play in their second and third game of the season.
After a loss at Oregon, the school made the decision to sit out, declare Wiseman ineligible and apply for reinstatement. He was suspended for 12 games and ordered to pay the $11,500.
Memphis is currently sitting at 9-1 on the season and coming off of a massive win at No. 21 Tennessee.
James Wiseman is a projected top three pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Memphis could not have handled the James Wiseman situation more poorly
As much as I want to wave my fists in the air, pound on my keyboard and scream about how unfair it is that James Wiseman is the person in this scenario that has to serve a 12-game suspension, the unfortunate truth here is that Memphis played this out about as poorly as humanly possible.
Memphis probably never should have played James Wiseman in the first place. And as much as bleeding hearts like myself enjoyed watching the Tigers relentlessly troll the NCAA, they certainly should not have antagonized an organization that has proven that they are vindictive and unafraid of levying heavy-handed punishments. They definitely should not have messed with the bull if they weren’t ready for the horns.
But let’s back this up for a second.
Best that I can tell, there are only two reasons that the NCAA exists:
1. To oversee the tournaments that determine the national champion in every sport at every level. This, they are really good at, even if it took them four decades to realize the RPI was a joke.
2. To enforce amateurism and ensure that no one is breaking their bylaws. This, they are not so good at because, unlike law enforcement, the NCAA does not actually have any subpoena power. They can’t force anyone to talk, and as long as the paper trail is hidden well and no one is caught on an FBI wiretap talking about paying for players with strong-ass offers, it’s hard for NCAA investigators to do their job well.
The way the NCAA gets schools to comply and the people involved in these investigations to cooperate and tell the truth is to threaten them with the fire of 1,000 suns if they get caught doing anything else. If coaches get caught in a lie, the punishment far outweighs the crime. Bruce Pearl was banned from the coaching for three years because he lied about bringing a recruit to a barbecue at his house, a fairly minor violation. The same can be said for schools. If they do something like – oh, I don’t know – opt to play a player that they have been told by the NCAA is “likely ineligible,” then you have to be prepared to put every resource at your disposal behind fighting what you know is coming.
Memphis picked a fight with the NCAA. As soon as they did that, as soon as they willfully put James Wiseman on the floor at FedEx Forum against South Carolina State, they should have known they would never be able to put Pandora back in her box.
They should have known that this was going to put a bullseye on their back. They should have known that, as Sports Illustrated has reported, “a major infractions case targeting Memphis is now likely.” They should have known that those three games legitimately – and, by the rulebook, rightfully – put the future of the program and that of head coach Penny Hardaway in jeopardy.
None of what’s coming was worth it for wins over two teams no one cares about and a loss to Oregon.
It probably would not have been worth it for a full 30-something games of James Wiseman, but at least that would be understandable. I would not have put all of that on the line for a chance at living out the season the program has been anticipating since Penny replaced Tubby Smith, but I would at least see what the plan was. Memories cannot be vacated, and with public sentiment supporting the end of amateurism, maybe they could fight this thing in court long enough that it would no longer be a violation.
Oh, and the sideshow would have been incredible.
You think Zion Williamson’s shoe moved the needle?
Imagine what a full season of a potential No. 1 pick going to the war with the NCAA would have done.
But that’s not the way it played out for Memphis.
They waved the white flag last week.
On Wednesday, the NCAA ruled that Wiseman will have to serve the final 11 games of his 12 game suspension. So the Tigers may have cost themselves their best chance at getting to the NCAA tournament and they still have the NCAA coming after them.
And the complicating factor here is that this was an NCAA violation. No one is arguing that. Penny, who at the time was a Memphis booster and alum, paid $11,500 to Wiseman’s mother for the family to relocate from a ritzy private school in Nashville to a public high school in Memphis. At the same time, Wiseman stopped playing with Brad Beal Elite and started playing for Team Penny. All of this happened nine months before Penny was hired to be the Memphis head coach and around the same time that some of the most powerful voices in Memphis media started calling for Penny to replace Tubby.
This was always going to be thoroughly investigated by the NCAA.
Thinking otherwise was just foolish.
The honest-to-god truth here is that the only victim is Wiseman himself. He has been failed by every adult in this situation.
Penny should have known better than to pay Wiseman’s mother to get him to move to Memphis to play for his teams.
Memphis administrators should have known better than to allow him to step on the court when the NCAA had the goods.
Both Penny and the University should have been better prepared for what was coming knowing that this payment had happened; and if the University didn’t know this payment happened, they should have.
The NCAA should be above vindictive punishments that solely target a kid that had little, if anything, to do with this. He didn’t make the payments. He didn’t accept the payments. It wasn’t his decision whether or not to play, and if it was, Memphis never should have let an 18-year old make that decision.
One of the biggest failings of NCAA bylaws is their absolute inability to punish people that actually break the rules. Penny isn’t suspended. Wiseman’s mom isn’t suspended. No one in the athletic department is suspended.
No, the person being punished is the kid who was 16 when his mom accepted money from a man who was deemed a booster in 2008.
College Basketball All-Decade: The 13 best coaches of the last 10 years
Which college basketball coach was the best of the last decade?
Glad you asked!
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We’ve now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We’re more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we’ve seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We’ve experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson’s Shoegate. We watch Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach like to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It’s been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
Today, we are looking at the best coaches of the last ten years.
12b. CHRIS BEARD, Texas Tech
12a. BRAD STEVENS, Butler
I’m torn on whether or not Chris Beard and Brad Stevens deserve spots on this list.
On the one hand, they have combined to coach eight years as head coaches in the college ranks in this decade, and I am not sure that is enough to get them put on a list that includes a guy that has won nine regular season titles this decade.
On the other hand, I’m not sure that anyone has put together more impressive coaching performances than what these two were able to accomplish while they were on a college campus.
Let’s start with Stevens, because there’s no nuance involved here. In 2010, Stevens led the Butler Bulldogs, the pride of the Horizon League, to the national title game and got Gordon Hayward picked in the top 10 of the 2010 NBA Draft. The following season, without a lottery pick that declared after his junior season, Stevens … got Butler back to the national title game!
That’s unheard of.
Beard’s accomplishment is not quite as impressive, but it is up there. In his second season at Texas Tech, he had the best team in the conference (I’ll go to my grave saying they would have won the Big 12 that year if Keenan Evans doesn’t break his toe) and got the Red Raiders to their first ever Elite Eight. The following season, after losing six of his top nine players, including a one-and-done freshman no one thought was a one-and-done, he not only ended the Kansas’ 14-year reign atop the conference, but he led Texas Tech to their second Elite Eight, their first Final Four and to within one De’Andre Hunter three of a national title.
All this came after he spent one season at Little Rock winning 30 games, something that program has never done before and hasn’t come close to doing since.
I think there is a legitimate case to make that these two men are responsible for half of the ten best coaching seasons this decade. Is that enough to get onto a Best of the Decade list?
11. BILLY DONOVAN, Florida
Donovan only coached in the collegiate ranks for six seasons this decade, and while the last one was not exactly anything to write home about – it’s tough to replace your top three players when you’re trying to do it with Kasey Hill and Chris Walker – his work before that was among the best of the decade. The Gators won three SEC regular season titles between 2011 and 2014, made it to the Elite Eight four straight years and reached the 2014 Final Four.
There was a legitimate argument to made that, as of 2014, Florida was the best basketball program in the SEC.
That’s pretty good.
10. TOM IZZO, Michigan State
Izzo always finds a way to keep Michigan State rolling.
Michigan State won four Big Ten regular season titles this decade: 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2019. They won four Big Ten tournament titles. They didn’t miss a single NCAA tournament, getting to six Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and three Final Fours – 2010, 2015 and 2019.
The level of consistency really is remarkable.
9. SEAN MILLER, Arizona
When Arizona hired Sean Miller, they were in a similar position to what UConn is in today. Lute Olsen had, over the course of three decades, taken Arizona from being just another high-major school to being one of the best programs in college basketball. The changeover did not go all that smoothly, and – like UConn is dealing with right now – there was some question about whether it was possible to win at that program without the architect running things.
Turns out, it is.
Miller has brought the Wildcats back to the peak of their powers. He’s won five Pac-12 regular season titles this decade to go along with three Pac-12 tournament titles. He’s been to the tournament eight times and to the Elite Eight three times. Miller has yet to breakthrough to the Final Four – he probably still has nightmares about Frank Kaminsky, and Brandon Ashley breaking his foot didn’t help – but it’s only a matter of time before it happens.
8. BILL SELF, Kansas
No coach in the high-major ranks has hung more banners this decade than Self. The Jayhawks won nine Big 12 regular season titles and five Big 12 tournament titles. They reached the Final Four twice and, in 2012, lost to Anthony Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats in the national title game. I’m not sure what else there is to say. If Self breaks through for a national title one of those years, or if he doesn’t have a couple of uber-talented teams that underperform, he’s probably top three on this list.
7. JOHN BEILEIN, Michigan
Beilein was tasked with being the guy to build Michigan back into a national power, and he did just that. The Wolverines twice made it to the national title game under his tutelage, and perhaps the most impressive part about it is that those runs came with entirely different rosters. He built a monster for the 2013 season, turned the roster over and, by 2018, had another monster on his hands.
He won two regular season titles in one of the toughest leagues in the country. He won two conference tournament titles. He made it to eight NCAA tournaments and got out of the second weekend five times.
And he did it all while developing players that few thought had a chance into pros.
6. MARK FEW, Gonzaga
This decade, Mark Few has led Gonzaga to 16 WCC titles. The 2011-12 season was the only year that they did not win the WCC regular season title. They also managed to take home seven of the ten WCC tournament titles as well. They reached the national title game in 2017. They’ve been to three of the last five Elite Eights and each of the last five Sweet 16s. He’s never missed the NCAA tournament.
But the real testament to just how good of a coach Few is is that he’s able to survive unexpected early entries without missing a beat. Gonzaga knew they were likely going to lose Rui Hachimura after last season. They did not plan on losing Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell as well, and it hasn’t mattered. The Zags are currently sitting as the No. 2 team in the country. The same thing happened after the 2017 title game. Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins both left earlier than the program planned for, and the 2018 Gonzaga team finished in the top 15 and reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed.
This is not an easy thing to do. Villanova struggled with it last season. Virginia is struggling with it this season. Few has built Gonzaga into one of the top five programs in all of college basketball, and that, frankly, is incredible.
5. MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, Duke
Along with Jay Wright, Coach K is one of just two men this decade to win a pair of national titles, cutting down the nets in 2010 and in 2015. He won a share of the 2010 ACC regular season title – ironically enough, the only one of the decade – and four ACC tournament titles. He reached three more Elite Eights, two more Sweet 16s and didn’t have a single season where he won fewer than 25 games.
So why is he only at No. 5?
Because, other than the margins being fine in this lofty air, more than anyone else on this list, Coach K had teams that disappointed. Some of them he had no control over. In 2017, he brought in one of the best recruiting classes that we have ever seen in the college ranks, but injuries to Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum and Grayson Allen combined meant that the Blue Devils spent the entire season stuck in first gear. They entered the season with some 40-0 hype and ended the season with nine losses and a second round NCAA tournament exit. That wasn’t Duke’s only first weekend exit, either: They were bounced in the first round in 2012 and 2014 and a No. 2 and 3 seed, respectively.
Coach K finding a way to get his 2015 team to defend at an elite level in March, winning a title in the best season of college basketball we’ve seen this decade, is one of his all-time great accomplishments. How do you weigh that against a handful of underwhelming seasons and a nine-year run without a regular season championship?
4. ROY WILLIAMS, North Carolina
Williams is one of just five coaches still in the business that won titles this decade. His title, obviously, came one year after the Tar Heels lost at the buzzer in the national championship game. He won more ACC regular season titles (five) than anyone else this decade, the 2016 ACC tournament title and reached the Elite Eight four times.
All of that is enough to put him in the mix for the best coach of the decade.
The reason I have him above Coach K is that he had to do all of this while dealing with a scandal that hung over the program. Yes, it was self-inflicted – I’m sure it was just a coincidence so many basketball players ended up in those easy classes – but that doesn’t really change the fact that Williams was able to keep this program running at the level UNC fans have come to expect.
The chickens are coming home to roost this season, however. Part of the reason the Tar Heels are what they are right now is because they hadn’t been able to build up the depth of talent they needed to survive losing their top five players to the professional ranks this offseason.
It is what it is, though.
I think most UNC fans would take that.
3. JOHN CALIPARI, Kentucky
If we would have put this list together halfway through the decade, as 2014 turned into 2015, then John Calipari would have likely been a shoe-in for the No. 1 spot. He won a title in 2012. He was the national runner-up in 2014. He reached the Final Four in 2011 with a team that did not have Final Four talent. He was one 4-for-32 shooting performance from getting to the Final Four in 2010. The only down year that he had came in 2013, when Kentucky’s best player went down in February with a torn ACL. On that day, the Wildcats were the No. 22 team in KenPom’s rankings. Throw in the fact that he was in the midst of a season where he was fielding arguably the best team of the decade, and the choice was easy.
Things have slowed down a little bit in the tournament department, but Cal and Kentucky still won the SEC regular season and tournament titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They were just OK in 2018, and it took the Wildcats a couple months to figure it out in 2019, but overall, Calipari has had a stunning amount of success while coaching Kentucky, even if his dominance has waned in recent seasons.
And part of the reason for that is that everyone started copying him.
Cal was the first coach to truly embrace the one-and-done era. He was the first guy to turn his program into a six-month rest-stop for a superteam of star freshmen. He is the reason that the term “package deal” became so popular in the middle of the decade. He’s the reason we talk about recruits clustering. His 2012 national title played a major role in programs like Duke, and Kansas, and Arizona, and even the likes of, say, Washington and Missouri have started building around freshmen.
He changed the game.
2. TONY BENNETT, Virginia
This nugget is incredible, but it is also very, very true: As of this very moment in time, the best program in the ACC is not Duke, or North Carolina, or Louisville, or Syracuse.
It is Virginia.
The same Virginia that had won just a single ACC title since 1995 and that had not reached a Final Four since 1984 when Tony Bennett was hired prior to the 2009-10 season.
And while it took him a good three seasons to really get that thing going in Charlottesville, it’s absolutely rolling right now. The Wahoos have won four of the last six ACC regular season titles. They’ve won two ACC tournament titles in that span. They’re been to the NCAA tournament six straight seasons and seven of the last eight years. When Bennett was hired, they had won just a single NCAA tournament game since 1995.
They won the national title in 2019, which officially negates the one black-mark on Bennett’s program: Struggles in March.
I’m not sure if Bennett has accomplished as much as either of the other two ACC coaches on this list, but I do know this: Winning at this level at Virginia is a much, much more difficult thing to do than winning at this level in Durham or Chapel Hill.
1. JAY WRIGHT, Villanova
In the modern era of college basketball – which means not counting UCLA in the 1970s – has anyone ever had a more dominant five-year run than Jay Wright did from 2014 through 2018?
He won two national titles. He won three Big East tournament titles. He won four Big East regular season titles; ironically, the only time he didn’t win the regular season title during that stretch was the 2017-18 season, when he had the best team in college basketball this decade. During those five seasons, Villanova went 165-21 overall with a 77-13 record against Big East foes. Oddly enough, the only years where Wright was able to get out of the first weekend of the tournament were the years where his team won it all.
What makes that run all the more impressive is that just two years before it started, the Wildcats were 13-19. They were a complete mess. As I detailed here, Jay Wright had abandoned what he did best in an effort to built talent on his roster as quickly as possible, and it cost him.
The biggest question I have is this: If Omari Spellman and Phil Booth play in 2016-17, and if Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo return for the 2018-19 season, would we be looking at the Wildcats winning four titles in a row?
Kentucky had their chances, but the No. 6 Wildcats missed two wide-open threes on the final possession of the game as they suffered their second upset loss to an unranked team, falling to Utah, 69-66, on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats trailed by double-figures early in the first half and dug themselves a 17-point hole midway through the second half before finally waking up and making a run. Tyrese Maxey broke out of his slump and finished with 18 points while Ashton Hagans added 16 points, eight assists and four steals, but it was not enough to get over the hump.
As a team, Kentucky shot just 2-for-17 from three, including a pair of misses in the final 15 seconds of the game. And that, in the end, was the undoing of this team. They did not defend all that well, allowing Utah to shoot 55 percent from the floor and 8-for-15 from beyond the arc, but far too often, the only offense that Kentucky was able to muster came as a result of forcing turnovers and getting out in transition.
I’ve said before that this team reminds me a bit of the 2014 Kentucky team, the one that had some 40-0 hype in the preseason, finished the regular season with 10 losses and reached the NCAA tournament. But I’m starting to think that this group is more like the 2013 team, the one that went to the NIT. Now, I don’t think that these Wildcats are going to miss the NCAA tournament – the 2013 team would not have missed the tournament if Nerlens Noel didn’t tear his ACL – but they also just did not have the talent or the right fit to ever truly have a ceiling.
Put another way, the 2014 team underperformed all year before waking up in the NCAA tournament.
The 2013 team was just OK, and it showed in how they played.
This team has that same feel.
They entered Wednesday night shooting under 30 percent from three, which is atrocious. The only guy that has shown flashes of being a dangerous, go-to scorer, Maxey, has also been nothing if not inconsistent. They have to play three small guards because their wings are not good enough. They can’t get to the offensive glass. Their bigs are lost defensively.
Maybe I’m being too harsh, but the more that I watch this team, the more I think they are destined for a first weekend exit in March.
Winston, No. 15 Michigan State top Northwestern 77-72
EVANSTON, Ill. — Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 15 Michigan State beat Northwestern 77-72 on Wednesday night.
Winston went 8 for 16 from the field in the Spartans’ 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. He also moved into 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Morris Peterson (1,588) and Raymar Morgan (1,597).
The senior guard bounced back nicely after he had just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting during Saturday’s 72-49 victory over Oakland.
Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten), and Pete Nance finished with 14 in his return from a one-game suspension for “failure to adhere to program standards.”
Michigan State (8-3, 2-0) led by as many as 16 after Winston hittwo foul shots to make it 47-31 with 14:56 left. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-2 run.
Buie’s 3-pointer got Northwestern within five with 12:47 remaining. The freshman guard scored 11 points during the rally.
Michigan State eventually regained control with a 7-0 spurt, and then held off the Wildcats down the stretch. Foster Loyer made four foul shots for the Spartans in the final 33 seconds.
Gabe Brown added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Loyer finished with seven points.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans went 9 for 21 from 3-point range after they went 7 for 33 from the deep in the victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The 3-point shooting will be something to watch for coach Tom Izzo’s team as it heads into the heart of its Big Ten schedule.
Northwestern: Buie’s performance in his first game against a ranked opponent is a positive sign for the Wildcats. He went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. The Spartans don’t play another road game until Jan. 12 at Purdue.