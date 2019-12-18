More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Three Things to Know: Florida routs Providence; Creighton’s new piece does well in debut

By Scott PhillipsDec 18, 2019, 12:06 AM EST
Tuesday night didn’t have a lot of big matchups in college basketball. Only four top-25 teams even played. There were minimal matchups between power-conference teams.

But there were still some results to monitor for the future, including an SEC team earning a blowout win, the debut of a potential key rotation piece for a Big East team and 

1. Florida routs Providence at Hall of Fame Invitational

On a slow Tuesday night, Florida ran past Providence for an 83-51 win at the Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn. The Gators used four double-figure scorers to gain an early big advantage as they coasted from there. Keyontae Johnson paced Florida with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Gators shot 44 percent (8-for-18) from three and got scoring from multiple sources.

Perhaps most importantly, Florida avoided a landmine. Providence isn’t very good this season as they fall to .500. For a team with a lot of talent on paper, the Friars aren’t gelling together. So for the Gators to go into a neutral site and get a win on a slow December night is important for a team that already has three losses in non-conference play.

Florida’s fates weren’t swayed by a win over a floundering Providence team. But they gained some confidence by pounding a Big East opponent before a more important game against Utah State this weekend.

2. Creighton holds off Oklahoma in second half

In another matchup of power conference teams Creighton held off a second-half charge from Oklahoma for the 83-73 home win.

The trio of Marcus Zagorowski (20 points), Mitch Ballock (17 points) and Ty-Shon Alexander (19 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for the Bluejays as they combined for 56 points.

But most notably for Creighton in the win was the season debut of Denzel Mahoney. The Southeast Missouri State transfer hasn’t played since the 2017-18 season when he averaged 19.3 points per game. The 6-foot-5 Mahoney made his presence immediately felt in the Creighton lineup with 14 points in 29 minutes on Tuesday night.

Creighton already has the No. 15 offense in the country with a trio of talented players combining to put up 48 points per game. And now they’re adding a double-figure scorer who came off of a year and a half absence and scored double-figures on a Big 12 team? The Bluejays are an interesting wild card team in the Big East with their ability to put up points.

The matchup this weekend featuring Creighton traveling to Arizona State just got a lot more intriguing.

3. Miami wins back-and-forth game over Temple

In the second game of the Hall of Fame Invitational, Miami won a back-and-forth game over Temple with a 78-77 thriller.

Point guard Chris Lykes made two free throws after getting fouled with four seconds left to give the Hurricanes the win. Only 30 seconds before, the Owls had buried a three-pointer to take the lead as De’Vondre Perry looked like a potential hero.

But Miami pulled out the win making for a significantly more exciting outcome in Brooklyn than the opening contest. The Hurricanes still don’t have any sort of tournament-worthy profile. They still don’t look like an easy out after a recent road win at Illinois and this close win on Tuesday.

Koprivica, Olejniczak power Florida State past North Florida

Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as No. 19 Florida State defeated North Florida 98-81 on Tuesday night.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6). Garrett Sams added 20 points, also making four 3s.

North Florida came into the game with 149 made 3-pointers, which led Division I. The Ospreys shot 13 of 34 (38.2%) from beyond the arc.

TAKEAWAYS

North Florida: The Ospreys tried to keep pace by taking 3-pointers, but they didn’t fall in the second half and Florida State often turned those rebounds into fast-break opportunities.

Florida State: The Seminoles showcased their 7-footers more than they have all season, an illustration of just how deep and dangerous the team can be in ACC play. Eleven players made a basket on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

North Florida: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State: Faces South Florida on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida.

No. 13 Dayton pulls away late for 71-58 win over North Texas

Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 10:20 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher banged knees with a North Texas player and went down hard in the second half. But just as the Flyers have done all season, he was back in place for the big shot at the end.

Crutcher scored 16 points and hit a comeback-blunting 3-pointer Tuesday night, Ryan Mikesell also had 16 points, and No. 13 Dayton finally shook free at the end for a 71-58 victory over North Texas.

The Flyers (9-1) took the court with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they made it as high as No. 6. A sloppy second half — eight turnovers — kept it close.

“Part of the growth I want to see us make as a team,” coach Anthony Grant said. “They turned the pressure up and we made some poor decisions.”

North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine with six minutes left, but Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback as the Mean Green fell short in their bid for a fourth all-time win over a ranked team.

Crutcher bumped his left knee with a North Texas player early in the second half and sat out for several minutes before returning and steadying Dayton down the stretch. The Flyers allowed North Texas to stay in it by turning the ball over and allowing the Mean Green open shots.

“In the second half, they’re a team that’s desperate and they made some 3s,” Crutcher said.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 points and a team-high six rebounds for North Texas. After missing all four of its shots from beyond the arc in the first half, North Texas went 9 of 15 in the second half.

The Mean Green tied the school record with 19 3-pointers during their last game, a 23-point win over Little Rock. Dayton extended its defense and made sure there would be no repeat. The Mean Green missed six of their first seven shots — only one from beyond the arc — while Dayton pulled ahead 14-2.

The Flyers’ surge stalled, and North Texas kept it within single digits most of the half. Obi Toppin and Mikesell hit 3s during a late first-half run that built the lead to 16 points.

The Mean Green made four 3s in a row — each by a different player — to open the second half and eventually cut it to 57-48 on Umoja Gibson’s 3-pointer. Crutcher’s open 3 from the corner blunted the comeback. North Texas turned it over twice in the final minute to help Dayton put it away.

The game took on an edge during an inbounds play in the second half, with players jawing at each other. The referees separated the teams and gave technical fouls to North Texas’ James Reese and Dayton’s Trey Landers.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green also played their first two games against ranked teams close, losing by three points to VCU and by nine against Utah State. North Texas’ last win over a ranked team came on Feb. 27, 1971, a 79-73 victory at Louisville.

Dayton: The Flyers came in with the best field goal percentage in Division I (54%) and the most assists (20.1) per game. Against North Texas, they shot 50% from the field and had 20 assists on 24 baskets.

KEEPING FOCUSED

The Flyers’ last three home games have been against Houston Baptist, Drake and North Texas. Grant has been on the Flyers in practice to stay focused even though they’re facing a team they’re expected to beat.

“Everybody’s happy we’re ranked No. 13,” Crutcher said. “We’ve just got to keep it going. We can’t let it get to our heads.”

MISSING FLYER

Dayton reserve forward Chase Johnson missed a second straight game because of illness.

FAMILIAR FACES

North Texas has started the same five players in each of its 11 games — Hamlet, Simmons, Gibson, James Reese and Deng Geu.

CONTAINED

Gibson has been the Mean Green’s top player the last six games, averaging 20.2 points per game. Dayton held him to six points on 2-of-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

North Texas hosts UAPB on Saturday.

Dayton plays Colorado on Saturday at the United Center as part of the Chicago Legends event.

No. 5 Ohio State bounces back, rout Southeast Missouri State

Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was interested to see how his team would bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season on Sunday at Minnesota.

Holtmann was not impressed, however, after his Buckeyes committed 13 first-half turnovers and led struggling Southeast Missouri State by just nine points at halftime.

But the fifth-ranked Buckeyes pulled it together with a commanding 22-2 second-half run and pulled away for an 80-48 victory over the visiting Redhawks.

“I’m frustrated with the turnovers,” Holtmann said. “I’m disappointed and frustrated, and we’ve got to figure out how to correct it. But I also recognize we had some youth out there, too.”

Kaleb Wesson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ohio State (10-1), which dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after the loss to Minnesota.

“We just weren’t playing Ohio State basketball,” Wesson said of his team’s play at Minnesota, as well as the first half against Southeast Missouri State. “We had to get out of our own way a little bit. We needed to go back to having fun.”

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8), which shot 27% from the floor (16 of 60) in losing its fourth straight game.

“There’s a reason they are a top-five team,” Southeast Missouri State coach Rick Ray said. “I imagine they will stay that way with all the weapons they have and how locked in they are defensively.”

Ohio State hit 64% of its shots from the floor (14 of 22) in the first half. But the Buckeyes only led 35-26 at the break because of turnovers.

“We didn’t play with enough force and strength in the first half,” Holtmann said. “It was passing, catching, feeding the post, catching with one hand or we didn’t run the right play and we ran into bodies. It’s all stuff we need to work through.”

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Ohio State went on a 22-2 run. Carton hit two 3s while Luther Muhammad and Kaleb Wesson each hit one during the burst, and Young and Andre Wesson each had three-point plays as the Buckeyes went ahead 59-30 with 11:33 left.

Andre Wesson hit three 3-pointers in a 90-second span to push the lead to 78-40 with 3:15 remaining.

The Buckeyes hope to carry momentum from the second half into Saturday’s showdown with No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas.

“I feel like tonight helped us get back in our rhythm,” Kaleb Wesson said. “We hit shots. We were finding the open man in the second half. But you don’t know till you get in those big games and guys are pulling through in those situations.”

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: This has been a rough 1-6 stretch for the Redhawks, who have not played a home game since Nov. 22. Southeast Missouri State has one more road game before getting back home against Missouri Baptist on Dec. 29.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will need to be at their best as they play three ranked teams among their next four games. Getting the injured Washington back to ease the offensive burden will help.

INJURIES

Ohio State played its second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team’s second leading scorer at 11.4 points per game. His status remains unclear for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

“I don’t know right now,” Holtmann said. “He is still day-to-day. He could not have played today. He has been out a significant amount. He has not done anything significant in practice since the Penn State game (on Dec. 7).”

Kaleb Wesson also was banged up. He suffered a knee injury early in Tuesday’s game. Later, he sustained a busted lip and a slight ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: At Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony out at least a month with knee injury

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Cole Anthony is expected to miss at least a month, and potentially up to six weeks, with a knee injury.

The freshman star underwent an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said in a release. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Anthony averaged 19.1 points in Carolina’s first nine games, which includes a 34 point outburst against Notre Dame in his ACC debut.

But without him in the lineup, the Tar Heels have struggled mightily to score. They lost at home to Wofford, 68-64, on Sunday when Anthony did not play. Last week, we discussed the issues surrounding North Carolina offensively with Anthony on the roster. Those centered on the simple fact that this is a team that just does not have all that much talent. Now, they will be playing without a guy that could end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

If Anthony is out for six weeks, he’ll miss the next ten games, including a road trip to Gonzaga and a home game against N.C. State. If there is a silver lining, it’s that those are the only two top 60 KenPom teams UNC will face during that stretch.

Sleepy No. 24 Texas Tech, Kyler Edwards avoid upset vs. Southern Miss

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Back in the top 25 after a sterling, statement win over No. 1 Louisville in New York City last Tuesday, now-No. 24 Texas Tech followed that up by sleep-walking through a Monday night game against Southern Miss in Lubbock, winning 71-65, as Kyler Edwards struggled again.

The Red Raiders trailed 32-25 at the end of the first half, didn’t take the lead for good until there were just nine minutes left on the clock and were still in a one possession game in the final two minutes.

Southern Miss, it’s worth noting, currently sits at 250th in KenPom and 280th in the NET.

That’s not exactly the way you want to follow up a win over the No. 1 team in the country.

“I think a lot of times when we sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We’re disrespecting the opponent,” coach Chris Beard said. “They played harder than us in a lot of stretches of the game and we don’t really say that about our team as much but that’s exactly what happened.”

One of the issues that they are running into is that some of their returning pieces have not taken the leap they were expected to. Take, for example, Kyler Edwards, Texas Tech’s talented, 6-foot-4 guard combo-guard, Edwards was a name that popped up on a number of breakout player lists back in the preseason after a freshman season where he averaged 5.5 points in 17 minutes, shot 45 percent from three and put up 12 points in the national title loss to Virginia.

And while his counting stats look fine – he’s averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists – those numbers are the basketball version of an Instagram filter. Kyler Edwards has been far and away the least-efficient starter for Texas Tech, according to KenPom. He’s shooting 35 percent from the field and just 24 percent from three. This matters because Texas Tech has been without their leading scorer, Jahmi’us Ramsey, for the last four games.

Chris Clarke has become a focal point of Tech’s offense, but he’s not a guy wired to score. Edwards is, and he’s built in the same mold as a Keenan Evans, or a Jarrett Culver, or even a Ramsey. In the five games that Ramsey has missed all or part of, Edwards is shooting 39 percent from the floor, 22 percent from three and averaging just 10.8 points. The Red Raiders are 2-3 in those five games, with the wins over USM and Louisville.

Texas Tech will probably be fine in the long run, but they need pieces like Edwards to step up to get to their ceiling. They now have two games and three weeks to find a way to get Edwards going before Big 12 play starts.

