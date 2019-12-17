More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
North Carolina's Cole Anthony out at least a month with knee injury

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Cole Anthony is expected to miss at least a month, and potentially up to six weeks, with a knee injury.

The freshman star underwent an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said in a release. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Anthony averaged 19.1 points in Carolina’s first nine games, which includes a 34 point outburst against Notre Dame in his ACC debut.

But without him in the lineup, the Tar Heels have struggled mightily to score. They lost at home to Wofford, 68-64, on Sunday when Anthony did not play. Last week, we discussed the issues surrounding North Carolina offensively with Anthony on the roster. Those centered on the simple fact that this is a team that just does not have all that much talent. Now, they will be playing without a guy that could end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

If Anthony is out for six weeks, he’ll miss the next ten games, including a road trip to Gonzaga and a home game against N.C. State. If there is a silver lining, it’s that those are the only two top 60 KenPom teams UNC will face during that stretch.

Sleepy No. 24 Texas Tech, Kyler Edwards avoid upset vs. Southern Miss

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Back in the top 25 after a sterling, statement win over No. 1 Louisville in New York City last Tuesday, now-No. 24 Texas Tech followed that up by sleep-walking through a Monday night game against Southern Miss in Lubbock, winning 71-65, as Kyler Edwards struggled again.

The Red Raiders trailed 32-25 at the end of the first half, didn’t take the lead for good until there were just nine minutes left on the clock and were still in a one possession game in the final two minutes.

Southern Miss, it’s worth noting, currently sits at 250th in KenPom and 280th in the NET.

That’s not exactly the way you want to follow up a win over the No. 1 team in the country.

“I think a lot of times when we sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We’re disrespecting the opponent,” coach Chris Beard said. “They played harder than us in a lot of stretches of the game and we don’t really say that about our team as much but that’s exactly what happened.”

One of the issues that they are running into is that some of their returning pieces have not taken the leap they were expected to. Take, for example, Kyler Edwards, Texas Tech’s talented, 6-foot-4 guard combo-guard, Edwards was a name that popped up on a number of breakout player lists back in the preseason after a freshman season where he averaged 5.5 points in 17 minutes, shot 45 percent from three and put up 12 points in the national title loss to Virginia.

And while his counting stats look fine – he’s averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists – those numbers are the basketball version of an Instagram filter. Kyler Edwards has been far and away the least-efficient starter for Texas Tech, according to KenPom. He’s shooting 35 percent from the field and just 24 percent from three. This matters because Texas Tech has been without their leading scorer, Jahmi’us Ramsey, for the last four games.

Chris Clarke has become a focal point of Tech’s offense, but he’s not a guy wired to score. Edwards is, and he’s built in the same mold as a Keenan Evans, or a Jarrett Culver, or even a Ramsey. In the five games that Ramsey has missed all or part of, Edwards is shooting 39 percent from the floor, 22 percent from three and averaging just 10.8 points. The Red Raiders are 2-3 in those five games, with the wins over USM and Louisville.

Texas Tech will probably be fine in the long run, but they need pieces like Edwards to step up to get to their ceiling. They now have two games and three weeks to find a way to get Edwards going before Big 12 play starts.

Struggling Gators seek more scoring after revamping scheme

Associated PressDec 16, 2019, 5:38 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Mike White took an unusual, maybe even unprecedented, approach to his team’s offensive woes: he scrapped the entire system.

White spent fall practice and the first few weeks of the season allowing his guys to play with few, if any, rules. They had freedom to shoot, permission to drive and the flexibility to improvise.

White was trying to maximize his team’s potential. After all, the Gators returned three starters, added the nation’s most coveted graduate transfer in forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. and had a top-10 recruiting class that featured two high school All-Americans. They opened with their highest preseason ranking in more than decade and were a popular pick to win the Southeastern Conference and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

White’s loose, laid-back scheme worked to perfection in practice. Florida looked good while playing fundamental basketball: setting screens and back-screens, making cuts and curls, utilizing bounce passes and working the ball around to keep finding a better shot.

Everything changed “when the lights were on.”

“It was like watching 6-year-olds in a soccer game,” White said. “We all know how that looks: everybody chasing the ball.”

Following losses to Florida State and UConn — the Gators failed to reach 60 points in either game — and a nail-biter against lowly Towson, White had seen enough.

“We cut our losses and revamped,” he said. “We decided we needed to add a whole lot of structure quickly, and we could hold more guys accountable in terms of spacing and where the ball should go and who is screening, who is coming off a screen. But that stuff takes time.”

And patience.

White used the team’s 10-day break during final exams to hone the wholesale changes. The Gators (6-3) are counting on better results beginning Tuesday against Providence (5-5) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling on what we can become,” Blackshear said. “I think we’ve got to work every day, and it’s not something we can talk about or envision without being able to work every day. If we do that, we’ll get to where we want to go. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in these guys beside me. We’ll get to where we want to go.”

The Gators won four in a row following their offensive revamp before losing 76-62 at then-No. 24 Butler.

Still, Florida ranks 12th in the SEC and 279th in the country in scoring, averaging 67 points a game. If that number doesn’t improve, it would be the program’s third-lowest since 1952.

The Gators also rank 10th in the league and 307th in the country in 3-point shooting, making 29.1% from behind the arc.

The team’s best 3-point shooter, sophomore Noah Locke, got off to a slow start. And newcomers Blackshear, Ques Glover, Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann are a combined 16 of 71 (22.5%) from long range.

Between the offensive struggles, White’s in-season overhaul, the preseason hype that ended so quickly and a current stretch in which Florida is playing seven of eight games away from home, it’s been an intense start.

“That’s crazy,” White said. “Unique year for sure. We’re all world. Sky’s falling. Got it figured out. No, we don’t. This guy’s the best player in the whole world. Maybe he’s not. I could go on and on.

“At the end of the day, let’s get better today. That’s all we can do, and we all know we’re not a great basketball team. We’re just not. We’re decent, competitive. We got a chance to get better, but we got to get better. How good? Who knows.”

Kansas now the new No. 1 in the AP Poll

Associated PressDec 16, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.

The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.

The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.

Kansas coach Bill Self said his team has “been pretty good and fairly consistent” since the Duke loss.

“I think we are getting better, but still, up until about January, rankings don’t really mean that much,” Self said last week of potentially rising to No. 1, “but it is worth a little bit more as we get toward conference play.”

North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.

The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with star freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.

THE TOP TIER

Losses by four of last week’s top five teams led to a reshuffled top tier.

Gonzaga (11-1) jumped four spots to No. 2 and earned 15 first-place votes, followed by last week’s No. 1 Louisville falling to third after losing to Texas Tech. Duke rose three spots to fourth, followed by Ohio State falling two spots to No. 5 after a loss at Minnesota.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, reigning national champion Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10.

 

Here is the full AP Poll:

1. Kansas (47 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Louisville (1)
4. Duke (2)
5. Ohio State
6. Kentucky
7. Maryland
8. Oregon
9. Virginia
10. Baylor
11. Memphis
12. Auburn
13. Dayton
14. Michigan
15. Michigan State
16. Arizona
17. Butler
18. Villanova
19. Florida State
20. San Diego State
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Penn State
24. Texas Tech
25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary’s 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

RISING

San Diego State (10-0) had the week’s biggest jump, rising five spots to No. 20. In all, 13 teams moved up from last week’s poll, most by one or two spots.

SLIDING

Michigan (8-3) had the biggest slide of the week, falling nine spots to No. 14 after losses to Illinois and in overtime to Oregon. The Wolverines were unranked to start the season but shot up to No. 4 after winning the Thanksgiving-week Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Six teams slid in this week’s poll overall.

STATUS QUO

Ninth-ranked Virginia and No. 12 Auburn, which met in last year’s Final Four, were the only teams to remain at the same position.

LONG WAIT

Penn State checked in at No. 23 for the program’s first poll appearance in more than two decades.

The Nittany Lions (9-2) hadn’t appeared in the AP poll since being ranked 18th in March 1996. Before that season, Penn State was last ranked in December 1954.

WELCOME

Joining Penn State as the week’s new additions were No. 22 Washington, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 West Virginia, though the Huskies and Red Raiders were both ranked previously this year.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

North Carolina (No. 17), Seton Hall (No. 22), Xavier (No. 23) and Colorado (No. 24) fell out after being ranked last week.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten led the way with five ranked teams, including current No. 15 and preseason No. 1 Michigan State. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four ranked teams, while the Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences each had three.

Monday's Overreactions: Kansas is better than Gonzaga, Memphis is real, UNC is not

By Rob DausterDec 16, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Payton Pritchard, Oregon

I’m not sure if Payton Pritchard should be the favorite for National Player of the Year, but at this point, he certainly is a favorite. On Saturday, in a 71-70 overtime win over Michigan in Ann Arbor, Pritchard had 23 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds, but that doesn’t really do justice to the performance that he had that day.

Pritchard scored the final nine points for Oregon in regulation. He scored six of their eight points in overtime. He did it all while going toe-to-toe with Zavier Simpson, one of the best on-ball defenders in the sport, as Dana Altman opted to turn his offense into the Payton Pritchard Show.

As of today, Pritchard is averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 boards while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three for a top ten team that is going to climb in this week’s poll. That’s the stuff that Players of the Year are made of.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Memphis Tigers

I think it’s probably hyperbolic to say that Memphis had the most impressive win of the season on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin won in Cameron Indoor. Evansville won in Rupp. Ohio State won in the Dean Dome by 25 points. There have been some absolutely bonkers things happening in college basketball this season, and included among them have been some truly terrific wins.

What I will say is that there has not been a result that has changed my opinion more about the winning team than the win that No. 13 Memphis just landed in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 19 Tennessee.

The reason I say that is because of everything that went wrong leading up to and during this game.

Let’s start with the obvious. Not only were the Tigers playing without James Wiseman, who might be the best player in the country this year, but they were without another starter – and their best shooter – in Lester Quinones. They started four freshmen playing in a rivalry game on the road for the first time against a top 20 team, and they got sucked into play that team’s pace. They missed 13 of their first 14 shots, trailed by 12 points in the first half and, with nine minutes left before the break, had managed to score all of five points.

Everything about the way this game played out makes me think Memphis should have lost by 20.

And they won.

Maybe these freshmen are better than we thought they would be?

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. GONZAGA’S STATUS AS COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROYALTY SOLIDIFIED BY THIS SEASON

I’ve made this point plenty over the years, but I was reminded of it on Saturday, as Gonzaga went into the McKale Center, knocked off No. 15 Arizona in convincing fashion and put themselves in a position to receive plenty of No. 1 votes in this week’s AP Poll: The proof of Gonzaga’s status as college basketball royalty is their ability to lose players to the NBA earlier than expected and still find a way to manage as a very legitimate contender for a national title.

Last offseason, the Zags lost Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Zach Norvell and Josh Perkins. That’s four starters, three of whom left early for the NBA draft. At least two, and maybe three, depending on your feelings on Rui, of those early entrants were something of a surprise. And yet, it hasn’t slowed Gonzaga down one bit. Like I said, they very well may be the best team in college basketball this season. This comes just two years after Mark Few pulled off a similar feat, surviving the loss of Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins earlier than expected and still trotting out a team that was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

This is something that Villanova has struggled with since winning the 2018 national title. This is something that Virginia is struggling with after winning the 2019 national title. Those are two of the most successful and consistent programs we’ve seen this decade.

So while I’m not exactly breaking news here, I think that it is important to point this out.

Gonzaga’s ability to maintain through the talent erosion that permeates college hoops is remarkable.

2. KANSAS IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE SPORT

Having said all that about Gonzaga, I still think that the Jayhawks are the best team in the country.

And I know that the Zags, and arguably Ohio State, still have the better resume. I get that. But if you forced me to pick one of those teams to win on a neutral court, I think that I’m still taking Kansas. The Jayhawks may have the best point guard in college basketball in Devon Dotson. They have arguably the most unstoppable force in the sport in Udoka Azubuike. They have myriad wings – Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Tristan Enaruna, Isaiah Moss – and the size to play with two bigs. They can give a two point guard looked with Dotson and Garrett on the floor together.

To be clear, I made this argument on the Monday Overreactions podcast last week as well. I’m in on this Kansas team.

3. THE EWING THEORY SHOULD BE RENAMED THE AKINJO THEORY

Has there been anything more surprising than seeing a Georgetown resurgence come with the departure of James Akinjo, Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander?

The former two left the program three games ago. The latter left on Friday. In the three games that have elapsed since then, the Hoyas are 3-0 on the season with wins at Oklahoma State, at SMU and over Syracuse at home. Mac McClung is averaging 26.3 points during that stretch and Jim Boeheim is telling everyone that the Hoyas are better now that they got rid of the kid that never passed.

I think there’s a lot of truth to that statement. Akinjo was ball-dominant. From what I’ve been told by sources and people around that program is that Akinjo did not get along all that well with Patrick Ewing or with McClung, and that getting those four out of the locker room has improved the culture and the team environment.

The Hoyas are going to be shorthanded this season. There are just seven scholarship players on the roster, and while the ideal world would be that Akinjo, LeBlanc and the rest of those guys would be able to fit in with that roster – more talent is never a bad thing – I think that losing them might end up being addition by subtraction.

4. WE NEED TO STOP BEING SURPRISED WITH TOP TEAMS LOSE

Look, it is going to happen a lot this season.

That’s just the way that this is going to work. The top teams are not as good as top teams in recent years. This isn’t a perfect gauge, but it does provide some context: Ohio State’s adjusted efficiency margin on KenPom right now is +27.07. There were eight teams last season that had a higher AdjEM, and last year was not exactly considered a great season for college hoops.

Would we have been all that surprised if a top ten-ish team lost on the road in league play last year?

Probably not.

And it’s the way that this is probably going to work more often moving forward. We are getting more conference games earlier in the season, as leagues push to 20 games. We are getting top teams playing tougher schedule. We are seeing a push to get some of the big time matchups on neutral courts.

Better competition earlier in the year means more teams are going to be taking losses early.

That, to be frank, is probably a good thing for the sport, even if it means the undefeated runs we see become less frequent.

5. NORTH CAROLINA IS NOW IN DANGER OF MISSING THE TOURNAMENT

The Tar Heels have now lost three in a row and four of their last five games. They are going to be playing without Cole Anthony for a while, it seems, and they have a pretty tough schedule coming up. They play at Gonzaga on Wednesday, they get UCLA on a neutral on Saturday and then they host Yale next Monday before diving into ACC play.

Without Anthony, this team simply cannot score. They are bad offensively with him. They are, frankly, not that much more talented that a mid-major without him. The win over Oregon on a neutral is going to carry some weight on Selection Sunday, but there is a lot to be worried about with this group.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Kansas at No. 1?

By Rob DausterDec 16, 2019, 1:23 AM EST
College basketball got really weird this past week, as four of the top five teams in the country lost.

And in a year where we have already had four different teams sitting atop the AP poll, it was only fitting that Ohio State, who checked in at No. 3 last week, found a way to lose before we even had a chance to vote them into the top spot.

It’s going to be one of those seasons.

So you might as well buckle up and enjoy it.

Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:

1. KANSAS (9-1, Last Week: 3)

2. GONZAGA (11-1, 6)

3. OHIO STATE (9-1, 2)

The fun debate this week is going to be who gets slotted at No. 1. This is the case for all three:

  • At this point, I think it is pretty safe to say that Gonzaga has the best resume in college basketball. They beat Oregon on a neutral, they won at Washington and they won at Arizona on Saturday. Their only loss came against Michigan on a neutral.
  • Kansas has a solid resume in their own right, although their best wins – Dayton and BYU on neutrals, Colorado at home with a loss to Duke in MSG – is not quite as impressive.
  • Ohio State’s resume took a hit on Sunday, as their best win (North Carolina) lost at home to Wofford and the Buckeyes took a loss to Minnesota on the road. They still have blowout home wins over Villanova and Penn State. They lost without Duane Washington available.

There is a valid argument for all three to be put in the top spot. I lean Kansas because I think that the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball at this moment, but in an effort for full disclosure, I changed my mind between the Zags and the Jayhawks three times while writing this column.

4. LOUISVILLE (10-1, 1)

I think that the loss to Texas Tech had as much to do with the matchup as anything else. Louisville is a really, really good team that is going to struggle against defenses that can pressure them and take them out of their offense until David Johnson gets up to speed.

5. KENTUCKY (8-1, 7)

Over the last six games, these are Ashton Hagans numbers: 16.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.7 steals. He’s also shooting 50 percent from three during that stretch. Kentucky is done with buy games, which means that this is the perfect time for Hagans to be playing the best ball of his life.

6. MARYLAND (10-1, 5)

Given how often teams are losing on the road in the Big Ten this season – literally, every single road team has lost – I think that the Terps dropping a game by seven points against a Penn State team that ranks in the top 25 on KenPom is actually fine.

7. AUBURN (9-0, 9)

I liked this Auburn team a lot more before they struggled with Furman and Saint Louis in their last two games. The Tigers get N.C. State on Thursday night at home, which, believe it or not, will be their toughest test of the non-conference season.

8. DUKE (9-1, 11)

Duke did not play this week because of finals, which means they did not have a chance to lose. That’s enough to get them a bump up three spots, I guess.

9. DAYTON (8-1, 10)

The Flyers are really only going to get one more test before Atlantic 10 play kicks off, and that comes Saturday against Colorado.

10. OREGON (8-2, 12)

Oregon’s defense is the real deal, and Payton Pritchard is an All-American. Column here.

11. BAYLOR (8-1, 13)

Baylor’s only game this week came when they picked off Butler at home on Tuesday night. On the one hand, that was a really solid win. On the other hand, Tristan Clark didn’t play. That’s not ideal.

12. MEMPHIS (9-1, 17)

No team made me change my mind on them more with one game than Memphis did with their win over Tennessee on Saturday. Column here.

13. ARIZONA (10-2, 8)

I’m not all that worried about Arizona’s loss to Gonzaga at home. The Zags are really good and Nico Mannion is not going to shoot that poorly all that often. It happens.

14. MICHIGAN (8-3, 4)

The Wolverines have now lost three of their last four games, which is sub-optimal. But there were a couple of really good signs from Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

15. VILLANOVA (8-2, 14)

The Wildcats’ issues on the defensive end of the floor are starting to get a little bit worrisome. You are not going to see teams shoot as well as Delaware shot against them on Saturday all that often.

16. BUTLER (10-1, 18)

Butler went into Baylor on Saturday and came within one possession of knocking off the Bears. I’m still in on Lavall Jordan’s crew.

17. UTAH STATE (10-2, 15)

I’m still in on the Aggies after a loss to BYU because we still have not seen the best of Neemias Queta yet.

18. VIRGINIA (8-1, 20)

The Wahoos did not play this week. Hopefully, they spend their time off in the gym trying to re-remember how to shoot.

19. FLORIDA STATE (8-2, 24)

The Seminoles did not play last week.

20. TENNESSEE (7-2, 19)

The biggest issue with Tennessee’s loss to Memphis on Saturday is that the Vols appear to be too reliant on two guys for offense.

21. MARQUETTE (7-2, 25)

The Golden Eagles did not play last week and will not play another non-conference game worth watching.

22. SAN DIEGO STATE (10-0, NR)

The Aztecs are one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in America. They own wins over BYU, Creighton and Iowa, and none of those wins came at home.

23. TEXAS TECH (6-3, NR)

Texas Tech is back, baby!

24. VCU (8-2, NR)

The Rams are back in the rankings this week. Their win over LSU is going to look better and better as the season progesses. A trip to Wichita State on Saturday looms large.

25. XAVIER (9-2, 22)

Travis Steele was not amused with Xavier’s loss at Wake Forest: “We need an alpha dog to emerge. A leader. We need a guy to step up when we’re at a low point, when we need to come together. Not just from a scoring perspective, but on both ends. I believe we have that guy, but I’ve got to find him.”

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE, No. 23 TEXAS TECH, No. 24 VCU
DROPPED OUT: No. 16 SETON HALL, No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA, No. 23 PURDUE