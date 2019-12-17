More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 5 Ohio State bounces back, rout Southeast Missouri State

Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Ohio State bounced back from its first loss of the season and beat Southeast Missouri State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping from third to fifth in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes played their second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8).

Ohio State hit 64% of its shots from the floor (14 of 22) in the first half. But the Buckeyes only led 35-26 at the break after committing 13 first-half turnovers.

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Ohio State went on a 22-2 run. Carton hit two 3s while Luther Muhammad and Kaleb Wesson each hit one during the burst, and Young and Andre Wesson each had 3-point plays as the Buckeyes went ahead 59-30 with 11:33 left.

Andre Wesson hit three 3s in a 90-second span to push the lead to 78-40 with 3:15 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: This has been a rough 1-6 stretch for the Redhawks, who have not played a home game since Nov. 22. Southeast Missouri State has one more road game before getting back home against Missouri Baptist on Dec. 29.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will need to be at their best as they play three ranked teams among their next four games. Getting the injured Washington back to ease the offensive burden will help.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: At Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.

No. 13 Dayton pulls away late for 71-58 win over North Texas

Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 10:20 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and No. 13 Dayton finally shook free at the end Tuesday night for a 71-58 victory over North Texas.

The Flyers (9-1) took the court with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they made it as high as No. 6. A sloppy second half kept it close.

Dayton turned it over eight times in the second half, helping North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine points with six minutes left. Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback, and the Mean Green fell short in their bid for a fourth all-time win over a ranked team.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 for North Texas.

The Mean Green tied the school record with 19 3-pointers during their last game, a 23-point win over Little Rock. Dayton extended its defense and made sure there would be no repeat.

The Mean Green missed six of their first seven shots — only one from beyond the arc — while Dayton pulled ahead 14-2. The Flyers’ surge stalled, and North Texas kept it within single digits most of the half.

Obi Toppin and Mikesell hit 3s during a late first-half run that built the lead to 16 points.

After missing all four of their shots from beyond the arc in the first half, the Mean Green made four in a row — each by a different player — to open the second half. North Texas cut it to 57-48 on Umoja Gibson’s 3-pointer.

Crutcher’s open 3 from the corner blunted the comeback. North Texas turned it over twice in the final minute to help Dayton put it away.

The game took on an edge during an inbounds play in the second half, with players jawing at each other. The referees separated the teams and gave technical fouls to North Texas’ James Reese and Dayton’s Trey Landers.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green played their first two games against ranked teams close, losing by three points to VCU and by nine against Utah State. North Texas’ last win over a ranked team came on Feb. 27, 1971, a 79-73 victory at Louisville.

Dayton: The Flyers came in with the best field goal percentage in Division I (54%) and the most assists (20.1) per game. Against North Texas, they shot 50% from the field and had 20 assists on 24 baskets.

UP NEXT

North Texas hosts UAPB on Saturday.

Dayton plays Colorado on Saturday at the United Center as part of the Chicago Legends event.

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony out at least a month with knee injury

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Cole Anthony is expected to miss at least a month, and potentially up to six weeks, with a knee injury.

The freshman star underwent an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said in a release. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Anthony averaged 19.1 points in Carolina’s first nine games, which includes a 34 point outburst against Notre Dame in his ACC debut.

But without him in the lineup, the Tar Heels have struggled mightily to score. They lost at home to Wofford, 68-64, on Sunday when Anthony did not play. Last week, we discussed the issues surrounding North Carolina offensively with Anthony on the roster. Those centered on the simple fact that this is a team that just does not have all that much talent. Now, they will be playing without a guy that could end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

If Anthony is out for six weeks, he’ll miss the next ten games, including a road trip to Gonzaga and a home game against N.C. State. If there is a silver lining, it’s that those are the only two top 60 KenPom teams UNC will face during that stretch.

Sleepy No. 24 Texas Tech, Kyler Edwards avoid upset vs. Southern Miss

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Back in the top 25 after a sterling, statement win over No. 1 Louisville in New York City last Tuesday, now-No. 24 Texas Tech followed that up by sleep-walking through a Monday night game against Southern Miss in Lubbock, winning 71-65, as Kyler Edwards struggled again.

The Red Raiders trailed 32-25 at the end of the first half, didn’t take the lead for good until there were just nine minutes left on the clock and were still in a one possession game in the final two minutes.

Southern Miss, it’s worth noting, currently sits at 250th in KenPom and 280th in the NET.

That’s not exactly the way you want to follow up a win over the No. 1 team in the country.

“I think a lot of times when we sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We’re disrespecting the opponent,” coach Chris Beard said. “They played harder than us in a lot of stretches of the game and we don’t really say that about our team as much but that’s exactly what happened.”

One of the issues that they are running into is that some of their returning pieces have not taken the leap they were expected to. Take, for example, Kyler Edwards, Texas Tech’s talented, 6-foot-4 guard combo-guard, Edwards was a name that popped up on a number of breakout player lists back in the preseason after a freshman season where he averaged 5.5 points in 17 minutes, shot 45 percent from three and put up 12 points in the national title loss to Virginia.

And while his counting stats look fine – he’s averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists – those numbers are the basketball version of an Instagram filter. Kyler Edwards has been far and away the least-efficient starter for Texas Tech, according to KenPom. He’s shooting 35 percent from the field and just 24 percent from three. This matters because Texas Tech has been without their leading scorer, Jahmi’us Ramsey, for the last four games.

Chris Clarke has become a focal point of Tech’s offense, but he’s not a guy wired to score. Edwards is, and he’s built in the same mold as a Keenan Evans, or a Jarrett Culver, or even a Ramsey. In the five games that Ramsey has missed all or part of, Edwards is shooting 39 percent from the floor, 22 percent from three and averaging just 10.8 points. The Red Raiders are 2-3 in those five games, with the wins over USM and Louisville.

Texas Tech will probably be fine in the long run, but they need pieces like Edwards to step up to get to their ceiling. They now have two games and three weeks to find a way to get Edwards going before Big 12 play starts.

Struggling Gators seek more scoring after revamping scheme

Associated PressDec 16, 2019, 5:38 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Mike White took an unusual, maybe even unprecedented, approach to his team’s offensive woes: he scrapped the entire system.

White spent fall practice and the first few weeks of the season allowing his guys to play with few, if any, rules. They had freedom to shoot, permission to drive and the flexibility to improvise.

White was trying to maximize his team’s potential. After all, the Gators returned three starters, added the nation’s most coveted graduate transfer in forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. and had a top-10 recruiting class that featured two high school All-Americans. They opened with their highest preseason ranking in more than decade and were a popular pick to win the Southeastern Conference and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

White’s loose, laid-back scheme worked to perfection in practice. Florida looked good while playing fundamental basketball: setting screens and back-screens, making cuts and curls, utilizing bounce passes and working the ball around to keep finding a better shot.

Everything changed “when the lights were on.”

“It was like watching 6-year-olds in a soccer game,” White said. “We all know how that looks: everybody chasing the ball.”

Following losses to Florida State and UConn — the Gators failed to reach 60 points in either game — and a nail-biter against lowly Towson, White had seen enough.

“We cut our losses and revamped,” he said. “We decided we needed to add a whole lot of structure quickly, and we could hold more guys accountable in terms of spacing and where the ball should go and who is screening, who is coming off a screen. But that stuff takes time.”

And patience.

White used the team’s 10-day break during final exams to hone the wholesale changes. The Gators (6-3) are counting on better results beginning Tuesday against Providence (5-5) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling on what we can become,” Blackshear said. “I think we’ve got to work every day, and it’s not something we can talk about or envision without being able to work every day. If we do that, we’ll get to where we want to go. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in these guys beside me. We’ll get to where we want to go.”

The Gators won four in a row following their offensive revamp before losing 76-62 at then-No. 24 Butler.

Still, Florida ranks 12th in the SEC and 279th in the country in scoring, averaging 67 points a game. If that number doesn’t improve, it would be the program’s third-lowest since 1952.

The Gators also rank 10th in the league and 307th in the country in 3-point shooting, making 29.1% from behind the arc.

The team’s best 3-point shooter, sophomore Noah Locke, got off to a slow start. And newcomers Blackshear, Ques Glover, Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann are a combined 16 of 71 (22.5%) from long range.

Between the offensive struggles, White’s in-season overhaul, the preseason hype that ended so quickly and a current stretch in which Florida is playing seven of eight games away from home, it’s been an intense start.

“That’s crazy,” White said. “Unique year for sure. We’re all world. Sky’s falling. Got it figured out. No, we don’t. This guy’s the best player in the whole world. Maybe he’s not. I could go on and on.

“At the end of the day, let’s get better today. That’s all we can do, and we all know we’re not a great basketball team. We’re just not. We’re decent, competitive. We got a chance to get better, but we got to get better. How good? Who knows.”

Kansas now the new No. 1 in the AP Poll

Devon Dotson
Associated PressDec 16, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.

The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.

The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.

Kansas coach Bill Self said his team has “been pretty good and fairly consistent” since the Duke loss.

“I think we are getting better, but still, up until about January, rankings don’t really mean that much,” Self said last week of potentially rising to No. 1, “but it is worth a little bit more as we get toward conference play.”

North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.

The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with star freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.

THE TOP TIER

Losses by four of last week’s top five teams led to a reshuffled top tier.

Gonzaga (11-1) jumped four spots to No. 2 and earned 15 first-place votes, followed by last week’s No. 1 Louisville falling to third after losing to Texas Tech. Duke rose three spots to fourth, followed by Ohio State falling two spots to No. 5 after a loss at Minnesota.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, reigning national champion Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10.

 

Here is the full AP Poll:

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary’s 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

RISING

San Diego State (10-0) had the week’s biggest jump, rising five spots to No. 20. In all, 13 teams moved up from last week’s poll, most by one or two spots.

SLIDING

Michigan (8-3) had the biggest slide of the week, falling nine spots to No. 14 after losses to Illinois and in overtime to Oregon. The Wolverines were unranked to start the season but shot up to No. 4 after winning the Thanksgiving-week Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Six teams slid in this week’s poll overall.

STATUS QUO

Ninth-ranked Virginia and No. 12 Auburn, which met in last year’s Final Four, were the only teams to remain at the same position.

LONG WAIT

Penn State checked in at No. 23 for the program’s first poll appearance in more than two decades.

The Nittany Lions (9-2) hadn’t appeared in the AP poll since being ranked 18th in March 1996. Before that season, Penn State was last ranked in December 1954.

WELCOME

Joining Penn State as the week’s new additions were No. 22 Washington, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 West Virginia, though the Huskies and Red Raiders were both ranked previously this year.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

North Carolina (No. 17), Seton Hall (No. 22), Xavier (No. 23) and Colorado (No. 24) fell out after being ranked last week.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten led the way with five ranked teams, including current No. 15 and preseason No. 1 Michigan State. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four ranked teams, while the Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences each had three.