College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Kansas at No. 1?

College basketball got really weird this past week, as four of the top five teams in the country lost.
And in a year where we have already had four different teams sitting atop the AP poll, it was only fitting that Ohio State, who checked in at No. 3 last week, found a way to lose before we even had a chance to vote them into the top spot.
It’s going to be one of those seasons.
So you might as well buckle up and enjoy it.
Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:
1. KANSAS (9-1, Last Week: 3)
2. GONZAGA (11-1, 6)
3. OHIO STATE (9-1, 2)
The fun debate this week is going to be who gets slotted at No. 1. This is the case for all three:
- At this point, I think it is pretty safe to say that Gonzaga has the best resume in college basketball. They beat Oregon on a neutral, they won at Washington and they won at Arizona on Saturday. Their only loss came against Michigan on a neutral.
- Kansas has a solid resume in their own right, although their best wins – Dayton and BYU on neutrals, Colorado at home with a loss to Duke in MSG – is not quite as impressive.
- Ohio State’s resume took a hit on Sunday, as their best win (North Carolina) lost at home to Wofford and the Buckeyes took a loss to Minnesota on the road. They still have blowout home wins over Villanova and Penn State. They lost without Duane Washington available.
There is a valid argument for all three to be put in the top spot. I lean Kansas because I think that the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball at this moment, but in an effort for full disclosure, I changed my mind between the Zags and the Jayhawks three times while writing this column.
4. LOUISVILLE (10-1, 1)
I think that the loss to Texas Tech had as much to do with the matchup as anything else. Louisville is a really, really good team that is going to struggle against defenses that can pressure them and take them out of their offense until David Johnson gets up to speed.
5. KENTUCKY (8-1, 7)
Over the last six games, these are Ashton Hagans numbers: 16.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.7 steals. He’s also shooting 50 percent from three during that stretch. Kentucky is done with buy games, which means that this is the perfect time for Hagans to be playing the best ball of his life.
6. MARYLAND (10-1, 5)
Given how often teams are losing on the road in the Big Ten this season – literally, every single road team has lost – I think that the Terps dropping a game by seven points against a Penn State team that ranks in the top 25 on KenPom is actually fine.
7. AUBURN (9-0, 9)
I liked this Auburn team a lot more before they struggled with Furman and Saint Louis in their last two games. The Tigers get N.C. State on Thursday night at home, which, believe it or not, will be their toughest test of the non-conference season.
8. DUKE (9-1, 11)
Duke did not play this week because of finals, which means they did not have a chance to lose. That’s enough to get them a bump up three spots, I guess.
9. DAYTON (8-1, 10)
The Flyers are really only going to get one more test before Atlantic 10 play kicks off, and that comes Saturday against Colorado.
10. OREGON (8-2, 12)
Oregon’s defense is the real deal, and Payton Pritchard is an All-American. Column here.
11. BAYLOR (8-1, 13)
Baylor’s only game this week came when they picked off Butler at home on Tuesday night. On the one hand, that was a really solid win. On the other hand, Tristan Clark didn’t play. That’s not ideal.
12. MEMPHIS (9-1, 17)
No team made me change my mind on them more with one game than Memphis did with their win over Tennessee on Saturday. Column here.
13. ARIZONA (10-2, 8)
I’m not all that worried about Arizona’s loss to Gonzaga at home. The Zags are really good and Nico Mannion is not going to shoot that poorly all that often. It happens.
14. MICHIGAN (8-3, 4)
The Wolverines have now lost three of their last four games, which is sub-optimal. But there were a couple of really good signs from Saturday’s loss to Oregon.
15. VILLANOVA (8-2, 14)
The Wildcats’ issues on the defensive end of the floor are starting to get a little bit worrisome. You are not going to see teams shoot as well as Delaware shot against them on Saturday all that often.
16. BUTLER (10-1, 18)
Butler went into Baylor on Saturday and came within one possession of knocking off the Bears. I’m still in on Lavall Jordan’s crew.
17. UTAH STATE (10-2, 15)
I’m still in on the Aggies after a loss to BYU because we still have not seen the best of Neemias Queta yet.
18. VIRGINIA (8-1, 20)
The Wahoos did not play this week. Hopefully, they spend their time off in the gym trying to re-remember how to shoot.
19. FLORIDA STATE (8-2, 24)
The Seminoles did not play last week.
20. TENNESSEE (7-2, 19)
The biggest issue with Tennessee’s loss to Memphis on Saturday is that the Vols appear to be too reliant on two guys for offense.
21. MARQUETTE (7-2, 25)
The Golden Eagles did not play last week and will not play another non-conference game worth watching.
22. SAN DIEGO STATE (10-0, NR)
The Aztecs are one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in America. They own wins over BYU, Creighton and Iowa, and none of those wins came at home.
23. TEXAS TECH (6-3, NR)
24. VCU (8-2, NR)
The Rams are back in the rankings this week. Their win over LSU is going to look better and better as the season progesses. A trip to Wichita State on Saturday looms large.
25. XAVIER (9-2, 22)
Travis Steele was not amused with Xavier’s loss at Wake Forest: “We need an alpha dog to emerge. A leader. We need a guy to step up when we’re at a low point, when we need to come together. Not just from a scoring perspective, but on both ends. I believe we have that guy, but I’ve got to find him.”
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE, No. 23 TEXAS TECH, No. 24 VCU
DROPPED OUT: No. 16 SETON HALL, No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA, No. 23 PURDUE