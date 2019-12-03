Tre Jones with the most disrespectful play you’ll see in college basketball this season (VIDEO)

Midway through the first half of Duke’s blowout win over Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke point guard Tre Jones committed what can only be described as first degree felonious humiliation when he: A) Stole the ball, B) made Foster Loyer fall and then C) earned an and-one when he landed on the fallen Foster Loyer after making a layup:
Howard is averaging 26 points per game after scoring 40 against Davidson in the opener of the Orlando Invitational last week and following it up with a 51-point performance against USC. In the final game of the event, though, Howard was just 1 of 12 from the floor and 0-6 from 3-point range as the Golden Eagles took a 21-point loss to then-No. 5 Maryland.
There was no immediate timetable for Howard’s condition provided by Marquette. Expect coach Steve Wojciechowski to address the situation later Wednesday.
Marquette plays at Kansas State on Saturday ahead of three-straight home games against mid-major competition before Big East play begins New Year’s Day at Creighton.
Best Bets: Previewing Purdue-Virginia and Ohio State-North Carolina
That’s lower than just about every single team total that you are going to see betting NBA games on a nightly basis.
And here is the craziest part: I am legitimately considering taking the under here.
Virginia, as you can probably imagine, ranks dead last in America in tempo. Purdue is right there with them. There are 353 teams in the Division I ranks. Purdue ranks 348th in tempo. There are going to be somewhere around 52-55 possessions in this game, which means that if each team can average one point per possession, which is not all that difficult in theory, this game is going over.
But I just don’t see a scenario where that happens.
Virginia has major issues on the offensive end of the floor – this season, they are actually what everyone that hates Virginia thinks they have been for the last half-decade. In the past they have been slow yet ruthlessly efficient offensively. This year, they are slow and bad. Virginia is shooting 25 percent from three. They aren’t drawing fouls. They don’t have anyone that can create at the end of a clock the way Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter could. They’re missing Braxton Key and Purdue is a top ten team in defensive efficiency.
Because the Boilermakers, unlike last year, are a team that is built around defense, rebounding and post play.
But the problem there is that plays directly into Virginia’s hands.
Personally, I think that this is the best defensive team that Virginia has had in the Tony Bennett era. Their staff doesn’t necessarily agree with me, but either way, the Wahoos can absolutely smother people. They have elite on-ball defenders, like Kihei Clark and Casey Morsell, on the perimeter, and Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff swallow up anything in the paint. Virginia leads the nation in defensive effective field goal percentage, block rate, defensive free throw rate (meaning they don’t foul) and rank top ten in defensive rebounding percentage. That’s bad news for a team that looks to Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms inside for offense, and who grabs 40 percent of their own misses.
This game is going to be played at a snail’s pace, both defenses matchup well with the opposing offenses and, if we’re being honest, neither team has it figured out on that end just yet.
The last time these two teams played, in last year’s Elite Eight, was one of the best college basketball games we’ve ever seen. This will not be that.
PICKS: I like the Virginia side here because I think the Wahoos are just a better team. I know Mackey is a tough place to play and I have a great deal of respect for Matt Painter, but I’m not sure this year’s group is all that good right now. I’d definitely add Virginia as part of any teaser tomorrow because four points in this game is worth a hell of a lot more than four points in a game with a higher total.
But my favorite bet is the under. I don’t know why I do things like this to myself.
No. 6 OHIO STATE at No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA, 9:30 P.M.
SPREAD: North Carolina (-2.5)
TOTAL: 136
IMPLIED SCORE: North Carolina 69.25, Virginia 66.75
I’ll be honest: I don’t have a great feel here. I have a lot of respect for Chris Holtmann and, straight up, I think that Ohio State is a better team that North Carolina.
They have the athletes and perimeter defenders to be able to keep Cole Anthony in check, Kaleb Wesson is one of about six players in America that absolutely will not be pushed around by Armando Bacot and they have more than enough shooting to create some problems for North Carolina’s bigger lineups. Throw in the fact that the Tar Heels are coming off of a trip to the Bahamas where they played three games in three days, including matchups with Michigan and Oregon, and there is a lot to make me lean towards the Buckeyes.
But this game is being played in Chapel Hill. It’s the first road game of the season for Ohio State. And while I might like how OSU matches up with UNC, Cole Anthony is capable of going off for 25 or 30 on any night.
PICKS: I’ll probably be on Ohio State (+2.5) here, but I’m going to hold betting it and hope that the line goes up a point or two.
Three Things To Know: The state of Indiana had a better night than Michigan
On paper, it looked like tonight was going to be one of the best nights of the college hoops season.
Louisville-Michigan and Duke-Michigan State headlining a slate with a handful of other high-major showdowns? Yes, please.
The only problem?
None of the games that were worth watching ended up being, you know, worth watching.
Here are the three things you need to know from Tuesday’s college hoops action.
1. IT’S TIME TO START PAYING ATTENTION TO A COUPLE OF UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN INDIANA
Indiana made a statement on Tuesday night.
The Hoosiers entered the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with an undefeated record, but there wasn’t much substance to their seven wins. The only team ranked in the top 175 on KenPom was No. 83 Louisiana Tech, and they had yet to leave the friendly confines of Assembly Hall.
But on Tuesday, No. 17 Florida State came to town and the Hoosiers ran them off the floor. Indiana used a 13-2 run in the final four minutes to blow open what had become a close game and take home an 80-64 win. The Seminoles had entered this game on a high note. They were coming off of wins over Tennessee and Purdue. They had won the Emerald Coast Classic. They were ranked. They were rolling, and then they ran into Archie Miller’s buzzsaw.
I’m not quite sure what to make of this yet. Indiana is ranked No. 20 on KenPom, but their marquee win came against a team that was in a prime letdown spot, returning from a November tournament that they had won.
Time will tell, but at this point we need to start paying more attention to the Hoosiers.
The same can be said for Butler, although I do think that we already knew the Bulldogs were pretty good. Before they went into Oxford and picked off Ole Miss, Butler had beaten Minnesota, Missouri and Stanford, the latter of which came in the Hall Of Fame Classic in Kansas City. This probably wasn’t even the most impressive win of their season.
But it did get them to 8-0.
2. THE ACC OWNS THE STATE OF MICHIGAN
I mentioned it earlier, but the standout games in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the games that we all were just so excited to watch, ended up being busts.
Louisville and Michigan never got going. They only cracked 100 points combined because Michigan fouled, down 13, with 19 seconds left. Michigan shot just 25.9 percent from the field. Louisville checked in at a crisp 36.7 percent. It was a rockfight, but one that Louisville, who had not been tested yet this season, needed to win. And they did so fairly easily.
Duke did the same thing to Michigan State, and while I think we all could have seen Louisville’s win coming, I’m not sure anyone predicted that the Blue Devils would go into East Lansing and go full hammertime. They were up by 16 points in the first half, but 20 in the second half and, outside of a 9-1 spurt to open the second half, were never actually tested.
Considering the way Duke played at home against Stephen F. Austin and Winthrop last week, and with the loss of Cassius Stanley to a leg injury, I just did not see this coming.
3. MICHIGAN STATE IS IN FREE FALL
The Spartans were the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the country this season, but after getting drubbed by Duke in East Lansing, they are now sitting at 5-3 on the season.
Those three losses?
A Duke team that lost at home to Stephen F. Austin. A Kentucky team that lost at home to Evansville. And a Virginia Tech team that was picked 14th in the ACC preseason poll. There are 15 teams in the ACC.
Yuck.
This is not the first time that we’ve talked about the issues that are currently plaguing the Spartans. I wrote a column about it just last week, and many of the things that were evident then are still evident now. This will, by no means, be a quick fix for Tom Izzo.
What’s wild about this, however, is that the biggest reason for the issues that Spartans are facing is that they have been completely incapable of replacing senior Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins. Those two were so important, so valuable and so underrated, even if they were hardly the biggest names on that team. McQuaid developed into a lockdown defender, a knockdown shooter and a guy that could play a little bit on the ball and allow Izzo to run Winston at the two. And Goins? We talked all about his value here.
But the single most important point to make is that those two knew their roles, and they excelled in their roles as seniors.
The guys in those roles now are freshmen and sophomores that don’t know what they’re supposed to do or how they’re supposed to do it. They don’t excel, and it’s understandable. They’re freshmen and sophomores, and if Josh Langford’s foot was healthy and Joey Hauser had actually received a waiver like seemingly every other transfer in America, they would have another year to marinate before even being asked to excel in such a large role.
So I get it.
But it doesn’t change the fact that Michigan State is suddenly in a very bad spot.
And, if we’re being frank, probably should drop out of the top 25 on Monday morning.
Green spurs late run to send Indiana past No. 17 Florida St
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past No. 17 Florida State 80-64 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.
Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three straight ranked opponents under coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.
Trent Forrest had 13 points as the Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak ended. M.J. Walker and Devin Vassell each scored 10 for Florida State (7-2), which is 0-5 all-time against the Hoosiers.
Indiana, which led by 15 in the first half, spent most of the second period fending off Florida State. But the Hoosiers finally took control during a late sequence when Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each made three of four free throws and Green scored on a driving layup and 17-foot jumper. Damezi Anderson completed the 13-2 run with a 3-pointer from the corner. When it ended, the Hoosiers led 72-58 with 3:31 to go and the Seminoles never seriously challenged again.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles are masters of winning ugly. But they were dreadful in the first half, getting outrebounded 17-10, going 2 of 8 on 3s and committing six turnovers. It was simply too big of a hole for Florida State to dig out of.
Indiana: At times, the Hoosiers looked downright impressive. At others, they looked as though they were still trying to find their way against the best opponent they’ve faced this season. But this was a good win and should give them momentum heading into the weekend.
STAT SHEET
Florida State: The Seminoles were outrebounded 35-25 and outscored in bench points 33-20. … Florida State came up with eight steals but was 7 of 19 on 3s. … The Seminoles hadn’t given up more than 74 points in their previous eight games this season.
Indiana: Jackson-Davis also had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. … Smith finished with 14 points and five rebounds. … Green was 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 on 3s. … Indiana went 7 of 15 on 3s and had 18 turnovers.
Duke avenged last season’s Elite Eight exit by taking down No. 11 Michigan State, 87-75, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for an impressive non-conference road win.
A week after losing at home to Stephen F. Austin, one of college basketball’s biggest upsets of the last two decades, the No. 10 Blue Devils (8-1) clamped down on defense in the first half while establishing dominant performances from freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. and sophomore point guard Tre Jones.
Posting his seventh consecutive double-double, Carey finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds and three blocks looking completely dominant against an overmatched Spartans interior defense. Michigan State made the decision not to double Carey on post touches and the freshman made the Spartans pay. Finishing through contact and making quick-and-decisive moves in the post, Carey simply could not be stopped — particularly when Michigan State big man Xavier Tillman wasn’t defending him.
Defensively, Carey continues to make strides while looking worlds better than he did during high school. Uncommitted to that end of the floor at times in his prep career, this version of Carey has established himself as a solid back-line defender who can erase some shots and even draw charges. Carey’s improved defense was a big reason why Duke established its early double-digit cushion and never let off the gas.
The overall performance and general consistency of Carey means he’s not only establishing himself as Duke’s go-to player, but he’s also putting his name firmly in the mix for All-American honors and potentially more. Carey still has to make strides on ball-screen defense and improve on the 57 percent free-throw shooting. It’s also nearly impossible to complain about what he just did to one of the better defensive teams in the country. Had it not been for what appeared to be second-half leg cramps (he returned to the game by the end) then Carey might have easily gone for 30.
Jones, relatively quiet in last season’s NCAA tournament matchup between the two teams, elevated his play to a new level on Tuesday as well. The sophomore finished with 20 points, 12 assists and three steals. Defensively solid as usual, particularly on Michigan State senior Cassius Winston, Jones looked like one of the nation’s best two-way point guards with the way he played in the Breslin Center. When Duke built its comfortable cushion by halftime, Jones deftly alternated between caretaker and catalyst depending on what the situation called for (that bounce pass in traffic to Vernon Carey was nasty).
This is the type of Jones game Duke fans were hoping for before this season. Scoring wasn’t necessary from Jones last season when Duke had so much offensive firepower from the trio of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. Now that Duke isn’t getting consistent early play from Matthew Hurt (10 points), and Cassius Stanley is out with a minor injury, Jones needed to step up his offensive role for Duke to beat elite teams on the road.
If Carey and Jones can play near this level every night then it makes Duke the preseason title contender everyone believed they would be before the Stephen F. Austin loss. It’s still a long season and ACC conference play has barely started. Duke getting this type of game from its stars in a bounceback road win is huge.
Playing without Stanley, who is missing time after suffering an injury in Friday’s Duke win over Winthrop, the Blue Devils have to feel much better about the performance of role players once Carey established his dominance and Jones manned the ship.
Senior Javin DeLaurier played with flashes of confidence like his former self with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. DeLaurier and forward Jack White both gave great effort on the interior defensively by consistently falling up and making Michigan State’s guards finish over length. Sophomore Joey Baker added 11 points. On the wing, Baker has been a pleasant surprise scorer for the Blue Devils with Stanley missing from the rotation the past two games.
It was easy to get down on Duke a week ago with the loss to Stephen F. Austin. We also need to remember that Duke has already earned neutral-court wins over Kansas and Georgetown while impressively dismantling Michigan State in their building. Don’t count out Duke if Carey and Jones are rolling.
Michigan State (5-3) clearly has work to do as their brutal early-season schedule continues to make life difficult. The Spartans have now lost to Kentucky at the Champions Classic, Virginia Tech at Maui and this uninspiring effort at home against Duke.
Winston (12 points, seven assists, 4-for-14 shooting) was sluggish on Tuesday as he was harassed by Jones and thwarted by a much-improved Duke interior defense. Xavier Tillman paced Michigan State with 20 points and eight rebounds as he looked like the only consistent offensive option.
Aaron Henry was virtually a non-factor. The Spartans also struggled to 4-for-16 three-point shooting. Even if this loss was jarring, and three losses by this point in the season is unexpected for the preseason No. 1 team, there is still so much time left to play this season.
Michigan State has to address its interior defense and get more consistent help for Winston. It’s likely the Spartans will be able to pile up Big Ten wins but they haven’t shown an ability to beat top-flight opponents except for a win at Seton Hall. There’s still plenty of chances for Michigan State to earn wins over top teams. This loss just shows how far they are from a potential peak.