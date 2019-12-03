More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Return to ranks: No. 19 Dayton beats Houston Baptist 99-68

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist 99-68 on Tuesday night.

The Flyers (6-1) vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.

Back on the mainland, Dayton struggled before pulling away from the depleted Huskies (0-6), who are in a brutal opening stretch of road games. They’d given up 100 points in each of their last three losses against Texas Tech, Michigan and Houston.

Toppin was the Atlantic 10’s top freshman last season and has been the catalyst in the Flyers’ breakout run, scoring at least 20 points in all but two games. The forward opened the game with a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Jalen Crutcher and went high to snare a rebound with his left hand and slam it down.

Toppin finished with his third double-double of the season in only 24 minutes. Trey Landers added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Jalon Gates led an early Huskies surge, scoring 16 points in the first eight minutes. He was the focus of Dayton’s defense the rest of the way and got off only three more shots, missing them all. Ian DuBose, the All-Southland Conference guard, started despite a sore ankle and had 18 points in 32 minutes.

The Huskies threw a chill into the Flyers early as Gates made five straight shots — four from beyond the arc — for a 22-13 lead, silencing the crowd at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers started wearing down Houston Baptist late in the first half. Jhery Matos hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that put Dayton up 40-35.

The Flyers made 15 of their first 22 shots in the second half while pulling away.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies are short-handed with three players missing time, including forward Benjamin Uloko.

Dayton: The Flyers got one home game between tournaments. They head to Phoenix for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Colangelo Classic next weekend.

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist hosts Samford on Saturday, the Huskies’ only home game in their first 10.

Dayton plays Saint Mary’s in Phoenix on Sunday.

Baldwin scores 31 as No. 24 Butler beats Ole Miss 67-58

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
OXFORD, Miss. — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten with a 67-58 win over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).

After trailing 31-22 at halftime and 50-34 midway through the second half, the Rebels pulled to 52-48 on Tyree’s layup with 9:11 left. Butler answered with an 8-3 run, highlighted by six points from Baldwin, and the Rebels never got closer than seven again. The Bulldogs finished 27 of 47 (51%) from the floor, including 8 for 17 (47%) on 3s, and forced 17 turnovers.

Nwora’s 22 points lead No. 1 Louisville past No. 4 Michigan, 58-43

By Rob DausterDec 3, 2019, 9:32 PM EST
It was hyped as one of the best games that we are going to get this college basketball season, and the showdown between new No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Michigan was anything but.

It wasn’t pretty, not in the slightest. It was one of the ugliest basketball games that you are going to watch this season. It didn’t look a battle of top ten teams, it was the personification of what everyone in America thought Virginia basketball has been for the last half-decade. It was what Sloth from The Goonies is to iconic movie characters. It was as aesthetically pleasing as Jabba the Hut. 

And the best part about it, at least if you are Louisville head coach Chris Mack, is that pretty doesn’t show up anywhere in the win-loss column.

The Cardinals simply overwhelmed Michigan. The Wolverines had five points with seven minutes left in the first half. They didn’t reach double-figures until Isaiah Livers hit their first three of the game with 3:43 left in the half. As a team, they shot 25.9 percent from the floor and just 3-for-19 from three. Outside of Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson – who were a pedestrian 10-for-29 from the field, the rest of the Wolverines managed just a 5-for-29 shooting night.

That’s how you lose 58-43 as the No. 4 team in America.

And we’ll get to Michigan in a second.

Because I think there are some things that we need to discuss there.

But I want to make it clear: This win was about Louisville. The reason that the Wolverines struggled offensively were because of the defense the Cardinals played. Louisville is long and athletic and versatile. Michigan missed a number of open looks down the stretch, but the reason for that is because Louisville never allowed them to get into any kind of a rhythm.

This is important.

Chris Mack is one of college basketball’s best offensive minds. He has a favorite for National Player of the Year on his roster in Jordan Nwora. It was pretty safe to assume that the Cardinals were going to be able to score this year, even with the questions we have about their point guard play. At some point, you just trusted that good coaching ensure that Louisville would be fine.

But entering Tuesday night, Louisville was No. 2 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, and I think there is a virtual certainty that number regresses as the season moves on. Louisville started the night with three players shooting better than 50 percent from three. That just isn’t sustainable, and even with some of the early success that he has had, I’m not convinced Darius Perry is the answer at the point. Michigan proved as much. The Wolverines are a real defense, as opposed to the seven sub-75 opponents that Louisville had feasted on to start the season. It’s not all that surprising, then, that they managed 58 points on 65 possessions while shooting 36.7 percent from the floor and 4-for-19 from three.

I say that to say this: I think that if Louisville can defend the way that they defended against Michigan, that’s the difference between being one of the best teams in college basketball in a year where No. 1 is a revolving door and truly setting themselves apart as the nation’s best.

The question then becomes whether or not this performance was matchup based.

Louisville did a terrific job defending Michigan’s ball-screen offense. Their length bothered Zavier Simpson, it took away passing lanes and it forced Michigan to play more 1-on-1 than they are comfortable with. Put another way, Simpson had been averaging nearly 10 assists per game by himself entering Tuesday night. As a team, Michigan finished with just six assists against Louisville.

It was a clinic.

But this is also a Michigan team that had just spent a bunch of time in the Bahamas. They had just played three games in three days, two of which came against top ten teams. The third game was on Friday. They had to fly back to Michigan before flying to Louisville for this game, which comes in the first game that the Cardinals were ranked No. 1 after everything that happened with the end of the Rick Pitino era.

I’ll say it again: This was the first meaningful game that the Cardinals have played all season long. They were fired up. They were ready to prove themselves to the country. This was a pretty clear letdown spot for the Wolverines.

So while it is very impressive that Louisville smothered Michigan to the point that a battle of top five teams was only competitive for the first five minutes of both halves, I am nowhere near ready to leap off of the Michigan bandwagon.

By Rob DausterDec 3, 2019, 1:34 AM EST
No. 4 MICHIGAN at No. 1 LOUISVILLE, 7:30 p.m. ET

  • SPREAD: Louisville (-5.5)
  • TOTAL: 140
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Louisville 72.75, Michigan 67.25
  • KENPOM: Louisville 72, Michigan 64
  • TICKETS: Click here

Before we get into the actual basketball, we have to tackle the narratives.

Because there are quite a few.

For starters, this is a battle of top five teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but we all expected the top five show down to be the game that is being played later. So that’s fun, almost as fun as the new No. 1 team in the country – Louisville – taking on the team that was the trendy pick to receive that honor after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis – Michigan. And that is before you get into the stuff that doesn’t involve both teams: Like Chris Mack getting Louisville back to a No. 1 ranking in a year and a half, or Juwan Howard coaching the biggest game of his Wolverine tenure less than a month in.

This is what sports talk radio dreams of.

And then there is the actual matchup itself, which is even more interesting.

For me, the guy that nerds out about this stuff, the key to this game is going to come down to two things, and both involve Zavier Simpson.

Let’s start with the offensive side of the ball for Michigan, where Howard has really not changed all that much in terms of what Michigan does. He’s added some of his own wrinkles and flavor into the Michigan offense, but the truth is that the Wolverines are still one of the most ball-screen reliant teams in college basketball, and they are still running quite a few of the same sets that Beilein brought with him to Ann Arbor.

And they are great at this. I’ve mentioned it over and over again in the last week. Simpson and Jon Teske are both really good at what they are asked to do in ball-screens, and when you surround them with guys that are making 50 percent of their threes … good luck.

Where this gets interesting is that Chris Mack is, along with Tony Bennett and Sean Miller, one of the foremost proponents of the Pack-Line Defense in college basketball, and one of the tenets of the Pack-Line is hedging ball-screens hard. This is, in theory, the exact opposite of the way you want to defend someone like Simpson, whose shooting is not exactly a strength but who is an exceptional passer. We’ll see how that plays out.

On the other side of the ball, the biggest question mark for the Cardinals this season is and always has been the point guard spot. Freshman David Johnson is back, but he’s playing limited minutes, which means that it is still Darius Perry leading the way with Fresh Kimble working as his primary backup. None of that is ideal when going up against an on-ball defender like Simpson, especially when Michigan is one of the teams in the country that can match up with both Louisville’s size and athleticism.

Another key: The matchup at the four. Isaiah Livers is bigger, strong and more athletic than Jordan Nwora, but Nwora has beaten guys that are bigger, stronger and more athletic before.

But to be frank, at this point in the year, I think that a lot of that matchup stuff can be thrown out the window. Chris Mack is one of the best coaches in college basketball and he has a staff that can tweak what they do to tailer it to a specific game-plan.

And while I think Michigan is the best team in the country, they did play three games in three days over the Thanksgiving holiday, and after flying home from the Bahamas have to turn around and fly into Louisville. That’s strenuous.

PICK: This line opened at Michigan (+7) and is already down to Michigan (+5.5) as of this writing. It will be interesting to see where it ends up closing. I would probably lean Michigan (+5.5).

No. 10 DUKE at No. 11 MICHIGAN STATE, 9:30 p.m. ET

  • SPREAD: Michigan State (-6)
  • TOTAL: 146.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Michigan State 76.25, Duke 70.25
  • KENPOM: Michigan State 75, Duke 70
  • TICKETS: Click here

I think that Michigan State should be able to win pretty easily here, and there are a couple of reasons for that.

Michigan State runs a ton of ball-screens, and Duke has struggled to defend those actions this year, especially against Stephen F. Austin. Michigan State has the size inside to deal with Vernon Carey. Duke does not have the shooting to spread them out the way that Virginia Tech did.

But the biggest concern for Michigan State here is not how they matchup with Duke, it’s whether or not Tom Izzo will buy into the way they need to play if they want to be at their best. Duke is, at the very least, going to try and spread them out, and if Izzo insists on playing Thomas Kithier, Julian Marble and Marcus Bingham at the four, I think he’ll be playing a suboptimal lineup. For my money, Michigan State’s best five will have Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry on the floor with two of Rocket Watts, Kyle Ahrens and Gabe Brown.

We’ll see how often we see that group.

PICK: Michigan State has already gone from (-5) to (-6). Get it as quick as possible.

Resurgent Georgetown beset by legal trouble and transfers

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
Georgetown players Myron Gardner, Josh LeBlanc and Galen Alexander have been served restraining orders stemming from an allegation of sexual assault, harassment and a subsequent burglary of the residence of the victim, according to court documents obtained by NBC Sports.

The team announced on Monday night that James Akinjo and LeBlanc, both sophomores, would be transferring out of the program effective immediately.

According to court records, a Georgetown student accused Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Detroit, of “sexual harassment and assault on September 15th at my home,” adding that the following day her home was allegedly burglarized by Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. The victim reported the assault and the burglary to both the DC police and the Georgetown police.

The victim reported the burglary to DC Metropolitan Police on Nov. 4th of this year, according to a public incident reports that correspond to two police report numbers listed in a restraining order against LeBlanc. The incident report was obtained by a former Deadspin reporter. When reached by NBC Sports, a police spokesperson confirmed the reports.

The items stolen from the victim’s residence include a Playstation 4 and two controllers, a Nikon D5300 camera, a camera lense and a pair of Bape shoes, valued at more than $3,000. The victim told police that when she confronted the suspects via FaceTime, they told her, “If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.”

The second incident report includes this passage: “The complainant reported the suspect showing her his erect clothed penis.”

After allegedly being threatened and harassed by the three players in an effort to keep her from reporting the incident, the court granted her a temporary restraining order on November 12th against Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. She has not yet had her court date to receive a preliminary injunction.

The victim’s roommate separately filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and teammate Galen Alexander on Nov. 5th. On Nov. 20th, the court granted a preliminary injunction against LeBlanc and Alexander.

LeBlanc did not play in Georgetown’s Nov. 6th game against Mount St. Mary’s, the season opener. He has played at least 11 minutes, and averaged 19.2 minutes in every game since. Alexander and played in every game. Gardner only missed the Nov. 21st game against Texas.

The victim accused LeBlanc of “burglary and threats to do bodily harm if I reported this incident,” adding that “Joshua and his friends stole items from my house” on September 16th and that he threatened them physically and “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past.”

Akinjo is not named in either complaint or police report obtained by NBC Sports. On Tuesday, athletic director Lee Reed said Akinjo, as well as LeBlanc, had “expressed an interest in transferring” and that “the allegations do not involve James Akinjo.”

Georgetown has not acknowledged any punishment levied against Alexander or Gardner.

“Georgetown University men’s basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men’s basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season,” head coach Patrick Ewing announced in a statement on Monday.

Both players are in the transfer portal.

Akinjo was averaging 13.4 points, second on the team, while LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points.

Georgetown knocked off then-top 25 Texas in MSG in the first round of the 2K Classic in November. The Hoyas play Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

AP Poll: Louisville moves to No. 1, Michigan sits at No. 4

Associated PressDec 2, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Louisville is the latest No. 1 following an unexpected loss by Duke. Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

A season of parity is taking a toll in the AP Top 25.

Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday.

No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.

Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.

Not a bad first season under former Michigan star Juwan Howard.

“I’m sure we’re on the map now,” Howard said. “A lot of teams are looking and seeing Michigan as a name that’s out there. When you beat teams like Creighton and Iowa State as well as North Carolina and Gonzaga, you’re no longer under the radar.”

Louisville wasn’t exactly under the radar after opening the preseason poll at No. 5. The Cardinals (7-0) made a steady climb to No. 2 and moved to the top spot when previous No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin. Duke dropped to No. 10 after its 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended in Durham.

Louisville has its first No. 1 ranking in six years after beating Akron and Western Kentucky last week.

“There’s no team that’s arrived. No team’s arrived,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said. “A lot of people are saying that we haven’t played anybody. A lot of people are saying we’re not there. Maybe we aren’t deserving. I don’t care.”

The record for most teams at No. 1 is seven, set in 1983, so this season is already more than halfway there. Another jumble could come next Monday because of a slate of huge games this week, including Michigan at Louisville on Tuesday.

JAYHAWKS RISE

Kansas was No. 3 in the preseason poll and dropped to fifth after a season-opening loss to Duke. The Jayhawks (6-1) have been on a roll since them, culminating last week with their third Maui Invitational title.

Kansas used its size up front to beat up on Chaminade, Brigham Young and Dayton to add to the Maui titles it won in 1996 and 2015.

“I’m not sure the win will have a ton to do with what we do going forward,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “It’s still November and I would like to think that that automatically puts us in a very good or favorable position, but if you don’t play well against Colorado, a top-20 team, next Saturday then this probably didn’t mean as much.”

RISING

Michigan had the biggest jump after receiving 12 overall votes last week. No. 6 Ohio State and No. 14 Auburn were next, each moving up four spots.

FALLING

No. 25 Utah State had the biggest drop, falling 10 places after losing to Saint Mary’s on Friday.

No. 11 Michigan State tumbled eight spots after going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational.

No. 21 Tennessee dropped four places after losing to Florida State and beating Virginia Commonwealth at the Emerald Coast Classic.

MOVING IN

No. 17 Florida State is ranked for the first time this season after beating Tennessee and Purdue to win the Emerald Coast Classic.

No. 19 Dayton moved into the Top 25 for the first time since 2015-16 following a strong performance at the Maui Invitational. The Flyers (5-1) knocked off Georgia and Virginia Tech before taking Kansas to overtime in the title game.

No. 24 Butler moved into the AP poll for the first time since hitting as high as No. 11 in 2016-17 after winning the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Bulldogs (7-0) beat Missouri, then took down Stanford 68-67 on Kamar Baldwin’s 18-foot jumper.

MOVING OUT

Florida dropped out from No. 24 despite beating Saint Joseph’s, Miami and Xavier to win the Charleston Classic.

Xavier was out from No. 25 following the loss to the Gators in the title game.

Texas Tech took a massive fall after losing to Iowa and Creighton at the Las Vegas Invitational, dropping out of the poll from No. 12.

Here is the full poll:

1. Louisville (48 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (3)
3. Maryland
4. Michigan (9)
5. Virginia (5)
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Duke
11. Michigan State
12. Arizona
13. Oregon
14. Auburn
15. Memphis
16. Seton Hall
17. Florida State
18. Baylor
19. Dayton
20. Colorado
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Villanova
24. Butler
25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.