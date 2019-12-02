More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Monday’s Overreactions: Michigan’s awesome, Udoka Azubuike’s breakout, Obi Toppin alert

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Obi Toppin, Dayton

Heading into the Maui Invitational, Obi Toppin was one of the best kept secrets in college basketball.

We all knew who he was, but we didn’t quite have a feel for whether or not he was simply a really, really good Atlantic 10 player or a legitimate candidate for All-American and the top of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Turns out, it’s the latter.

And even the people that were bullish on Toppin probably undervalued him.

In three games in the Maui Invitational, Toppin averaged 22.3 points and 7.0 boards. He blocked four shots in the three games, including three in the overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. He was a very nice 25-for-36 (69%) from the floor and 6-for-11 from three. He was the best player every time he stepped into the gym, and he proved it.

That matters a great deal for Toppin since he does play in something of a lesser league. He’s not going to be on national television every single night going up against the likes of Kansas, or Anthony Edwards, or the team that just beat No. 3 Michigan State. He needed to make a statement in the event that literally everyone in the world pays attention to, and he did.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Michigan Wolverines

There really was no decision to make here.

Michigan went from unranked to No. 1 in the NBC Sports Top 25.

What more can I say?

OVERREACTIONS

1. MICHIGAN IS THE BEST TEAM IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Wolverines have one of the nation’s best point guards a senior leader in Zavier Simpson that is also the head of the snake defensively. They have one of the nation’s most underrated big men, a 7-footer in Jon Teske that has developed into an elite defensive presence that can play as a pick-and-pop five or roll to the rim. They are one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams, with myriad and versatile wings that can space the floor and lock up defensively.

Truthfully, we should have seen this coming from Juwan Howard’s program. I explain why in this column.

2. THE MOST IMPORTANT PERFORMANCE OF THIS WEEK CAME FROM UDOKA AZUBUIKE

I think that I can make the argument that the single-most important individual development from Feast Week came when Udoka Azubuike completely took over a game against Dayton.

Doke is a throwback center. He’s a low-post behemoth that can barely make free throws, let alone threes, and saying he moves slowly laterally is like saying that grass grows slowly in the winter. Dayton is a team that plays five-out, that has shooters every where on the floor and that actually has the adequate size and rim protection to hold their own against a big like Azubuike in the post.

And, after about a dozen post touches in the final five minutes and overtime, Azubuike was able to lead Kansas back from a late eight-point deficit to an overtime win against the Flyers.

I went in depth on why this matters in this column.

3. DAYTON’S PERFORMANCE IN THE MAUI INVITATIONAL WAS AWESOME, BUT HAS BEEN OVERVALUED

I cannot take credit for this overreaction. This is courtesy of Bobby Reagan, which he discussed on the CBT podcast on Monday, but I’m going to be talking about it here.

The Maui Invitational is the most visible Feast Week tournament. It’s the oldest that is still running, for starters, and it’s held in one of the best environments for a neutral site college basketball game in the world. There’s tradition, there’s history and that means there are plenty of casual college basketball fans that love it.

But that exposure means that a couple good performances can end up being massively overrated, and Dayton is the perfect example. The Flyers dominated a couple of high-major teams in Georgia and Virginia Tech, but there’s no guarantee that either of those two teams are going to be in the NCAA tournament in March. I’m guessing that both of them will eventually end up being Quad II wins. The most impressive thing Dayton did was A) Take Kansas to overtime, and B) Do it while playing a style, and with a super star, that made them jump off the page.

Put another way, anyone with two eyes will know that the Flyers are really dangerous.

But the truth is that they really did not do all that much this week to change their resume on the islands.

4. FLORIDA STATE IS A TOP 20 TEAM AT WORST

I was ready to write off Florida State as anything more than an also-ran after they went into Pittsburgh and lost to the Panthers on the opening night of the season.

And that … might have been a mistake.

Because since that season-opening loss, Florida State has reeled of seven straight wins. They beat Florida at Florida before this weekend’s Emerald Coast Classic, in which they beat Tennessee and Purdue.

The Seminoles lost some big names, but they still have all kinds of length and athleticism, and they are still a nightmare defensively, and when you combine that with the emergence of Devin Vassell and Trent Forrest and the addition of P.J. Williams, you get a pretty damn good basketball team.

5. DEPAUL IS A TOP SIX TEAM IN THE BIG EAST

I’m not ready to say top five.

Not just yet.

The Blue Demons are 8-0 on the season and they have been the easiest team to bet on over the course of the last month. It’s obvious that the market has undervalued them, I’ve won a lot of bets on the Blue Demons proving me correct and I’m sad that is going to end up going away pretty soon.

That said, their three good wins right now are at Iowa, at Boston College and at Minnesota. Beating those three teams on the road matters, but I don’t think any of the three are actually any good. The Blue Demons get Texas Tech at home on Wednesday. Let’s see what happens then.

Until then, it’s hard to justify putting DePaul above any of Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette or Butler.

AP Poll: Louisville moves to No. 1, Michigan sits at No. 4

Associated PressDec 2, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Louisville is the latest No. 1 following an unexpected loss by Duke. Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

A season of parity is taking a toll in the AP Top 25.

Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday.

No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.

Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.

Not a bad first season under former Michigan star Juwan Howard.

“I’m sure we’re on the map now,” Howard said. “A lot of teams are looking and seeing Michigan as a name that’s out there. When you beat teams like Creighton and Iowa State as well as North Carolina and Gonzaga, you’re no longer under the radar.”

Louisville wasn’t exactly under the radar after opening the preseason poll at No. 5. The Cardinals (7-0) made a steady climb to No. 2 and moved to the top spot when previous No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin. Duke dropped to No. 10 after its 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended in Durham.

Louisville has its first No. 1 ranking in six years after beating Akron and Western Kentucky last week.

“There’s no team that’s arrived. No team’s arrived,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said. “A lot of people are saying that we haven’t played anybody. A lot of people are saying we’re not there. Maybe we aren’t deserving. I don’t care.”

The record for most teams at No. 1 is seven, set in 1983, so this season is already more than halfway there. Another jumble could come next Monday because of a slate of huge games this week, including Michigan at Louisville on Tuesday.

JAYHAWKS RISE

Kansas was No. 3 in the preseason poll and dropped to fifth after a season-opening loss to Duke. The Jayhawks (6-1) have been on a roll since them, culminating last week with their third Maui Invitational title.

Kansas used its size up front to beat up on Chaminade, Brigham Young and Dayton to add to the Maui titles it won in 1996 and 2015.

“I’m not sure the win will have a ton to do with what we do going forward,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “It’s still November and I would like to think that that automatically puts us in a very good or favorable position, but if you don’t play well against Colorado, a top-20 team, next Saturday then this probably didn’t mean as much.”

RISING

Michigan had the biggest jump after receiving 12 overall votes last week. No. 6 Ohio State and No. 14 Auburn were next, each moving up four spots.

FALLING

No. 25 Utah State had the biggest drop, falling 10 places after losing to Saint Mary’s on Friday.

No. 11 Michigan State tumbled eight spots after going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational.

No. 21 Tennessee dropped four places after losing to Florida State and beating Virginia Commonwealth at the Emerald Coast Classic.

MOVING IN

No. 17 Florida State is ranked for the first time this season after beating Tennessee and Purdue to win the Emerald Coast Classic.

No. 19 Dayton moved into the Top 25 for the first time since 2015-16 following a strong performance at the Maui Invitational. The Flyers (5-1) knocked off Georgia and Virginia Tech before taking Kansas to overtime in the title game.

No. 24 Butler moved into the AP poll for the first time since hitting as high as No. 11 in 2016-17 after winning the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Bulldogs (7-0) beat Missouri, then took down Stanford 68-67 on Kamar Baldwin’s 18-foot jumper.

MOVING OUT

Florida dropped out from No. 24 despite beating Saint Joseph’s, Miami and Xavier to win the Charleston Classic.

Xavier was out from No. 25 following the loss to the Gators in the title game.

Texas Tech took a massive fall after losing to Iowa and Creighton at the Las Vegas Invitational, dropping out of the poll from No. 12.

Here is the full poll:

1. Louisville (48 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (3)
3. Maryland
4. Michigan (9)
5. Virginia (5)
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Duke
11. Michigan State
12. Arizona
13. Oregon
14. Auburn
15. Memphis
16. Seton Hall
17. Florida State
18. Baylor
19. Dayton
20. Colorado
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Villanova
24. Butler
25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.

CBT Podcast: Monday’s Overreactions on Michigan, Maryland and overrating Maui

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2019, 2:05 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to overreact to everything that happened in college basketball over the course of the holiday weekend, from the Battle 4 Atlantis to the Maui Invitational to the runs made by Maryland and Florida State.

Here is the rundown:

OPEN: Sunday Nightcap and the IPA of the Day

11:00: Michigan is the best team in the country

24:45: The Maui Invitational results always get overrated

31:30: Maryland is awesome, and so is Markus Howard

51:00: The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going to be awesome

No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points in the opening round and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon Sunday.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season, and coach Mark Turgeon finally got the complete performance he’s been looking for from the Terrapins, who overcame slow starts to beat Temple and Harvard in the first two rounds.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points and often wound up guarding Howard when Morsell wasn’t on the high-scoring guard.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 21.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Slow starts have been a recurring theme during the team first 8-0 start in 13 years. No such problem this time. Cowan had 13 points early, the Terps led 42-21 at halftime and answered a couple of runs Marquette put together to pull within 13 on one occasion and 12 on another with bursts of their own.

Marquette: With Howard struggling, the rest of the Golden Eagles were unable to pick up the slack. While Bailey had 13 points in the first half and 14 more after halftime, Anim was the only other Marquette player to finish in double figures.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home to face Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Marquette: Hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Michigan goes from unranked to No. 1

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
2 Comments

It was a wild week in the college basketball world, as Virginia Tech, the Stephen F. Austin, then Dayton and finally Michigan all flipped the college basketball world upside down.

So here we are, in the first week of December, and it feels like it is impossible to know for sure anything about any team in the sport.

Is Louisville actually good, or have they just not played anyone that can beat them yet?

Should we buy into the performance that we saw from Maryland on Sunday?

Just who is the best team in the Big Ten, or the best team in the state of Michigan, for that matter?

If it feels like the top of these rankings get shaken up more often than usual, you’re right. This is the first time that we will have four different No. 1 teams this early in the college basketball calendar, regardless of who ends up being No. 1 this week.

Here is what my AP Poll looks like:

1. MICHIGAN (7-0, Last Week: NR)

2. LOUISVILLE (7-0, 2)

Deciding whether to go with Louisville or Michigan for the No. 1 spot here was far more difficult that I thought that it would be. Heading into Sunday, I was dead-set on bumping Louisville up to No. 1, but as day wore on, and the more I thought about it, I really do think the Wolverines are the best team in college basketball.

In a year where there really is no high-end talent in the sport, in a season where the best players are the three- and four-year stars as opposed to the one-and-done talents, Michigan has as much of the former as anyone. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are senior anchors that excel on both ends of the floor while Juwan Howard, who has thrived running ball-screens with this group, has myriad shooters to surround them with. The run in Atlantis – with wins over North Carolina, Gonzaga and Iowa State – was no fluke. Michigan has the goods.

That’s not to say that Louisville doesn’t. I had them in the top five in the preseason. I had invested hard-earned Dauster Dollars in a futures bet on Louisville to win the national title. I know how good this team can be. It’s just that we have not seen it yet. Put another way, Michigan has been tested and passed with flying colors. I think Louisville will pass when they get tested.

That earned the Wolverines the bump.

The best part?

No. 1 Michigan at No. 2 Louisville on Tuesday night.

#LFG

3. KANSAS (6-1, 4)

Udoka Azubuike finally looked like an All-American in the Maui Invitational title game. He absolutely took over in the extra period. I wrote a column on this very subject afterwards. Go read that.

4. MARYLAND (8-0, 8)

Mark Turgeon made a tweak to his starting lineup in a blowout win over Marquette on Sunday, and the result was their best performance of the season. The tweak that he implemented? Playing his five best players – Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith. The Terps can win a title this season. I didn’t fully believe that until what they did on Sunday.

5. KENTUCKY (6-1, 5)

The key for the Wildcats, more than anything else, is their health. It looked like they were finally getting there when Nate Sestina broke his wrist. Kentucky’s next three games: Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia Tech and Utah on a neutral. Then they play Ohio State and Louisville on back-to-back Saturdays. They’ll need to be 100 percent for those games.

6. OHIO STATE (7-0, 7)

Ohio State’s win over Villanova looks better and better. Their win over Cincinnati? Not so much. Other than that, they’ve rolled over a bunch of teams that should be on the same floor as them, and they have not yet left Columbus. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes head to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina. That’ll be a nice little test.

7. VIRGINIA (7-0, 9)

This season, Virginia actually is what everyone thought they were for the last five years. They are an absolutely suffocating defense, the best of Tony Bennett’s tenure. They are also bad offensively, largely because they are shooting just 25 percent from three. It’s also like losing three pros is tough to replace.

8. GONZAGA (8-1, 6)

Two promising things happened during the Battle 4 Atlantis for Gonzaga. The first is that Killian Tillie played two games, and looked good doing so. The second is that Joel Ayayi looked awesome. We’ve been wondering where Gonzaga is going to get backcourt production from. Ayayi and Corey Kispert looked like they work pretty well together.

9. ARIZONA (9-0, 12)

I can’t decide what to make of Arizona. They keep winning, and their trio of freshmen are just so much fun to watch, but their wins are not exactly dominant. They won the Wooden Legacy this week, but their wins over Pepperdine, Penn and Wake Forest were by an average of 6.3 points.

10. AUBURN (7-0, 19)

I was planning on ranking Auburn higher than this. They are a buzzsaw defensively. Samir Doughty made a leap as a senior. Isaac Okoro is the truth. Austin Wiley is punishing people in the paint. The only concern I have is simple: I’m forcing myself to avoid getting too excited about wins over Davidson, New Mexico and Richmond.

11. NORTH CAROLINA (6-1, 13)

The win over Oregon on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis is the performance that mattered for North Carolina for two reasons: Armando Bacot and Brandon Robinson. The former was a man amongst boys against the Ducks, playing 30 minutes for the first time in college. And the latter starred in the 3-and-D role that UNC is asking him to play.

12. DAYTON (5-1, NR)

I put the Flyers at 12th, and I’ll be quite curious to find out if that is lower than consensus. On the one hand, Dayton looked phenomenal in Maui. On the other hand, the best thing they did in Maui was take Kansas to overtime. Should we really be impressed with wins over Georgia or Virginia Tech?

13. DUKE (7-1, 1)

14. MICHIGAN STATE (5-2, 3)

When Kentucky lost to Evansville, I only dropped them to fifth. The reasoning was pretty simple, really: I thought that loss had as much to do with Kentucky’s seemingly-neverending injury woes as it did anything that happened in that game. Michigan State isn’t getting Josh Langford back. Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin at full strength. The path to these two teams reaching their ceiling is much more difficult to navigate.

15. OREGON (6-2, 11)

The Ducks left Atlantis with a 1-2 record, which is not ideal. They were never blown out, losing to Gonzaga in overtime and to North Carolina by four, but in each of their three games they had to rally down the stretch to come back from double-digit deficits.

16. SETON HALL (6-2, 14)

I find myself wondering where the Pirates would be ranked right now if they hadn’t blown a 19 point second half lead to Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. We know how good Myles Powell can be when he gets it rolling, but that is not a lead that the Pirates should be giving up.

17. BAYLOR (5-1, 16)

The Bears haven’t played since beating Villanova in the Charleston Classic title game. They dropped a spot because Michigan jumped from unranked to No. 1.

18. VILLANOVA (5-2, 17)

Villanova’s only game this week was an 11-point home win over La Salle.

19. UTAH STATE (7-1, 15)

Utah State is tough to peg right now. They’ve looked great at times. They’ve looked rather middling at other times. And they still are playing without star center Neemias Queta. We’ll get a better feel for just how good this team is when he returns.

20. MEMPHIS (6-1, 20)

Credit where it’s due: Memphis, without James Wiseman, has now won back-to-back games against Ole Miss and N.C. State. That’s not bad.

21. FLORIDA STATE (7-1, NR)

The Seminoles won the Emerald Coast Classic, beating Tennessee and Purdue in the process. Leonard Hamilton has himself another really good, tough and old team.

22. TENNESSEE (6-1, 18)

A buzzer-beating three from Lamonte Turner against VCU salvaged a 1-1 weekend in the Emerald Coast Classic. I’m still in on the Vols. That event had four really good teams. Someone had to lose.

23. FLORIDA (6-2, 21)

Florida hardly looked dominant in a win over Marshall on Friday. The Gators once against forgot how to shoot.

24. XAVIER (7-1, 23)

The name to pay attention to is Kyky Tandy. The Musketeers lack shooting. Tandy can shoot that thing.

25. COLORADO (6-0, 25)

It’s still hard to know just how good the Buffaloes are this season, but they do have wins over Arizona State, UC Irvine, Wyoming and Clemson.

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 1 MICHIGAN, NO. 18 DAYTON, No. 20 FLORIDA STATE

DROPPED OUT: No. 10 TEXAS TECH, No. 22 WASHINGTON, No. 24 VCU

Three Things To Know: Michigan’s awesome, Markus Howard’s 50-piece, Cassius Stanley’s out

By Rob DausterNov 30, 2019, 12:49 AM EST
Friday ended up being the most entertaining college basketball slate of the season to date, as the action kicked off at 11:30 a.m. ET with a battle of top 15 teams in UNC and Oregon and ended 12 hours later with No. 15 Utah State facing off Saint Mary’s.

Here are the three things you need to know after Friday’s action.

1. MICHIGAN IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

The Wolverines were, unquestionably, the most impressive team during Feast Week.

Heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis unranked, they rolled through Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga en route to the tournament title. Zavier Simpson played like the best point guard in the country, Jon Teske was an absolute force on the interior and while this is yet unconfirmed, I’m checking with sources to see if Michigan actually missed a three during the entire event.

Anyway, it appears as if the Juwan Howard era is going to work out well in Ann Arbor. Here’s a column I wrote on exactly that this afternoon.

2. MARKUS HOWARD WENT FOR 50

Just one day removed from putting 40 points up on Davidson, Markus Howard put up 51 points on USC in a 101-79 win for Marquette.

Howard was 14-for-24 from the floor and 9-for-17 from three. In two games at the Orlando Invitational, Howard has now scored 91 points. He set the record for points scored at the event by midway through the second half of the second game of a three-game tournament.

This is Howard’s third 50 point performance, but it’s the first time that he’s reached 50 without playing an overtime game. The 32 minutes he played to get to 50 points is the fewest by a high-major player in 25 years.

What’s even more impressive is that he is the only Division I player in the past 20 season with multiple 50-point games. He’s just the fourth player in major conference history with a 40 point game on back-to-back days, joining LSU’s Pete Maravich and Bob Pettit and Ole Miss’ Johnny Neumann. There are only two other players in high-major history that have scored 50 points in a game in three consecutive season: Maravich and Oklahoma’s Wayman Tisdale.

I think this Howard guy might be pretty good.

3. CASSIUS STANLEY IS ‘OUT FOR A WHILE’

Stanley has been one of the pleasant surprises in college basketball this season. A starting wing for No. 1 Duke, he entered Friday night averaging 14.1 points while shooting 36.4 percent from three on the season. He’s been one of college basketball’s pleasant November surprises.

On Friday night, he had to be carried off the floor by his teammates. Early in the second half, he had an awkward fall on a wide-open layup, immediately grabbing the back of his left knee. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski called the injury “muscular” and said that it is not believed to be a knee injury, but that Stanley heard a pop and that “he’s going to be out for a while.”

What’s a while?

K said he hopes to get Stanley back after Christmas, but we will not have an exact timeline for his return until after an MRI, which Stanley is scheduled to undergo on Saturday.