More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Scott Audette

No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points in the opening round and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon Sunday.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season, and coach Mark Turgeon finally got the complete performance he’s been looking for from the Terrapins, who overcame slow starts to beat Temple and Harvard in the first two rounds.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points and often wound up guarding Howard when Morsell wasn’t on the high-scoring guard.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 21.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Slow starts have been a recurring theme during the team first 8-0 start in 13 years. No such problem this time. Cowan had 13 points early, the Terps led 42-21 at halftime and answered a couple of runs Marquette put together to pull within 13 on one occasion and 12 on another with bursts of their own.

Marquette: With Howard struggling, the rest of the Golden Eagles were unable to pick up the slack. While Bailey had 13 points in the first half and 14 more after halftime, Anim was the only other Marquette player to finish in double figures.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home to face Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Marquette: Hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Three Things To Know: Michigan’s awesome, Markus Howard’s 50-piece, Cassius Stanley’s out

Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 30, 2019, 12:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

Friday ended up being the most entertaining college basketball slate of the season to date, as the action kicked off at 11:30 a.m. ET with a battle of top 15 teams in UNC and Oregon and ended 12 hours later with No. 15 Utah State facing off Saint Mary’s.

Here are the three things you need to know after Friday’s action.

1. MICHIGAN IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

The Wolverines were, unquestionably, the most impressive team during Feast Week.

Heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis unranked, they rolled through Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga en route to the tournament title. Zavier Simpson played like the best point guard in the country, Jon Teske was an absolute force on the interior and while this is yet unconfirmed, I’m checking with sources to see if Michigan actually missed a three during the entire event.

Anyway, it appears as if the Juwan Howard era is going to work out well in Ann Arbor. Here’s a column I wrote on exactly that this afternoon.

2. MARKUS HOWARD WENT FOR 50

Just one day removed from putting 40 points up on Davidson, Markus Howard put up 51 points on USC in a 101-79 win for Marquette.

Howard was 14-for-24 from the floor and 9-for-17 from three. In two games at the Orlando Invitational, Howard has now scored 91 points. He set the record for points scored at the event by midway through the second half of the second game of a three-game tournament.

This is Howard’s third 50 point performance, but it’s the first time that he’s reached 50 without playing an overtime game. The 32 minutes he played to get to 50 points is the fewest by a high-major player in 25 years.

What’s even more impressive is that he is the only Division I player in the past 20 season with multiple 50-point games. He’s just the fourth player in major conference history with a 40 point game on back-to-back days, joining LSU’s Pete Maravich and Bob Pettit and Ole Miss’ Johnny Neumann. There are only two other players in high-major history that have scored 50 points in a game in three consecutive season: Maravich and Oklahoma’s Wayman Tisdale.

I think this Howard guy might be pretty good.

3. CASSIUS STANLEY IS ‘OUT FOR A WHILE’

Stanley has been one of the pleasant surprises in college basketball this season. A starting wing for No. 1 Duke, he entered Friday night averaging 14.1 points while shooting 36.4 percent from three on the season. He’s been one of college basketball’s pleasant November surprises.

On Friday night, he had to be carried off the floor by his teammates. Early in the second half, he had an awkward fall on a wide-open layup, immediately grabbing the back of his left knee. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski called the injury “muscular” and said that it is not believed to be a knee injury, but that Stanley heard a pop and that “he’s going to be out for a while.”

What’s a while?

K said he hopes to get Stanley back after Christmas, but we will not have an exact timeline for his return until after an MRI, which Stanley is scheduled to undergo on Saturday.

FSU hands No. 17 Tennessee 1st loss in Emerald Coast Classic

AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended No. 17 Tennessee 60-57 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.

Ten players scored for Florida State, but M.J. Walker was the only other Seminole in double figures with 10 points. Lamonte Turner led the Vols with 20 points. Yves Pons added 13. Jordan Bowden had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowden hit a 3-pointer and Davonte Gaines made a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to narrow the margin to 57-54. Trent Forrest made one of two free-throw attempts with 32 seconds left to put Florida State ahead by four before Vassell stole the ball. He then made two free throws to ice the game.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles notched their second victory over a ranked team and extended their winning streak to six games since losing 63-61 at Pittsburgh to open the season. They won at then-No. 6 Florida, 63-51, on Nov. 10. FSU went into Friday’s game with the most votes of any unranked team in the AP college basketball poll, so defeating Tennessee could put the Seminoles into the Top 25. A victory in the tournament championship game would only solidify their case to be ranked.

Tennessee: Losing to a solid Florida State team may have slowed but perhaps not derailed the Vols’ upward momentum in the rankings. They could get back on track quickly because they are assured of facing a quality opponent in the tournament’s consolation game. Coach Rick Barnes remains three wins short of his 700th career victory. The loss also snapped Tennessee’s five-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Florida State faces the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 20 VCU and Purdue on Saturday in the championship game.

Tennessee plays the VCU-Purdue loser on Saturday in the consolation game.

E.J. Montgomery returns to starting lineup as No. 9 Kentucky beat UAB 69-58

AP Photo/James Crisp
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery each scored 16 points and combined for 17 rebounds, helping No. 9 Kentucky beat UAB 69-58 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 Richards made all seven shots from the field with several slams, including the game’s opening basket that got the Wildcats (6-1) going, along with a couple of jumpers. Starting for the first time since the opener against top-ranked Michigan State, the 6-10 sophomore Montgomery posted a career high, going 7 of 13 from the field and giving Kentucky a strong post presence in its first game without injured starter Nate Sestina (wrist).

The Wildcats only trailed early in the game and steadily extended the lead with help from their big men. Richards had nine rebounds and Montgomery had eight.

Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans each added nine points as Kentucky shot 47% and controlled the glass 39-26 for its fourth consecutive win since being upset by Evansville on Nov. 12 when ranked No. 1.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Jalen Benjamin each scored 19 points for the Blazers (4-2), who shot 41% as their two-game winning streak ended.

Kentucky won all four games of the Big Blue Nation Showcase, a round-robin that also featured Utah Valley, Mount St. Mary’s and Lamar.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will stay in the Top 10 and perhaps move up a spot with Duke’s loss expected to shuffle the rankings.

BIG PICTURE

UAB: The Blazers’ bright spots were 8 of 16 shooting from long range while being edged just 30-28 in the paint. But they couldn’t contain Kentucky’s tall tandem and couldn’t top 41% shooting for the fourth consecutive game.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got a promising look at how Richards and Montgomery played together and in rotations with smaller lineups. They’ll need more help inside as the schedule gets tougher, but this was a good start.

UP NEXT

UAB faces another Power Five opponent on Tuesday at Texas before hosting No. 16 Memphis on Dec. 7.

Kentucky hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 7.

No. 2 Louisville breezes past Western Kentucky 71-54

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 9:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisville downplayed the possibility it could earn its first No. 1 ranking in six years next week.

The second-ranked Cardinals already had made a convincing argument on the floor.

Jordan Nwora scored 25 points as Louisville defeated Western Kentucky 71-54 on Friday to remain unbeaten. There will be a new No. 1 team when The Associated Press Top 25 comes out on Monday because top-ranked Duke fell at home to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in overtime on Tuesday.

“My job is for me to get them to understand that we haven’t arrived,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “There’s no team that’s arrived. No team’s arrived. A lot of people are saying that we haven’t played anybody. A lot of people are saying we’re not there. Maybe we aren’t deserving. I don’t care. The only thing I care about is improving from our game today against Western Kentucky.”

The Cardinals last topped the AP poll on Jan. 14, 2013. They went on to win the national championship that year, though their title was later vacated as part of NCAA sanctions.

Dwayne Sutton added 15 points as Louisville (7-0) never trailed while holding Western Kentucky (6-2) to its lowest point total and shooting percentage (37%) of the season.

“It’s very obvious why they’ll be the No. 1 team in the country come Monday,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. “They don’t have a lot of holes.”

Taveion Hollingsworth scored 16 points for Western Kentucky (6-2), which also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Charles Bassey.

Western Kentucky shot just 1 of 17 from 3-point range. The Hilltoppers had been making 41.1% of their attempts from beyond the arc before Friday.

Louisville scored the game’s first nine points and led by as many as 19 points before taking a 37-23 advantage into halftime.

“I think our focus from the jump — our first 4 minutes set the tone,” Sutton said. “I think we did a good job defensively. We knew they had five guys who could score and fill it up, and I think we did a good job for the most part of guarding their best players.”

Western Kentucky cut the margin to 51-42 when Bassey hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 9:35 remaining. Louisville responded by scoring seven straight points — capping the run with a 3-pointer by Nwora — as part of a 13-2 spurt that put the game away.

“We just wanted to stay poised,” Sutton said. “When a team makes runs, we just want to continue to be ourselves and play our game. I think that starts on the defensive end. We got some nice stops there that kind of ended their run in the second half.”

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Whether or not the Cardinals earn the No. 1 ranking, they’re about to find out just how good they are as they prepare to host Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Michigan is currently unranked but could move near the top of the poll Monday after beating Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga this week to win the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“I know they just went in and destroyed the field at the Atlantis, which goes without saying is a tough field,” Mack said. “They’ve got a point guard that we tried to recruit for two years at Xavier in Zavier (Simpson), and he’s one of the best point guards in the country. They’ve got great size at the rim. It’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers lacked the efficiency on offense they had shown for much of the season. Western Kentucky was held 30 points below its scoring average and scored 15 points fewer than its previous season low. They had been shooting 52.8% as a team before Friday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville waits to see if it’s No. 1 on Monday. Not only did No. 1 Duke lose this week, No. 3 Michigan State fell to Virginia Tech.

KEY STAT

Western Kentucky’s Camron Justice and Carson Williams combined for eight points and shot 3 of 9. They had been averaging a combined 27.6 points.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Michigan on Tuesday.

Western Kentucky visits Wright State on Tuesday.

No. 1 Duke bounces back from SFA loss, beats Winthrop 83-70

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 9:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points, Joey Baker added a career-high 16 and No. 1 Duke beat Winthrop 83-70 on Friday night to bounce back from its stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.

Playing three nights after the unheralded Lumberjacks became the first Cameron Indoor Stadium visitor from outside the ACC to win in nearly 20 years, the Blue Devils (7-1) spent the better part of this one looking ripe for another upset before Baker — a sophomore who appeared in just four games last season — saved them.

He hit two dagger 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the final 3 minutes to put Duke up by double figures to stay and Jordan Goldwire followed with a layup off a steal to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point, 78-64, with just under 2 minutes remaining.

Freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tre Jones finished with 15 points for Duke.

Hunter Hale scored 11 points to lead Winthrop (4-4), which kept itself within striking distance for about 30 minutes but — unlike SFA a few nights before — just couldn’t keep up.

The Eagles trailed just 67-60 in the final 5 minutes following a 3-pointer by Hale but followed that with two empty possessions before Carey’s three-point play was followed by the back-to-back 3s by Baker.

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: The Eagles leaned on their balance in trying for their second Top 25 win of the season, after toppling then-No. 18 Saint Mary’s on Nov. 11. Eight players scored at least six points in this one. But they didn’t have the late-game counterpunches that the Lumberjacks did, and that kept them from their first win over a ranked ACC team since 2007.

Duke: The big question before game was whether the Blue Devils — given three days to fume about their historic loss to Stephen F. Austin — would show any mercy to Winthrop. Instead, they struggled to separate themselves from the Eagles until late and showed they might be more of a work in progress than their pedigree and lofty national ranking might indicate.

UP NEXT

Winthrop: Plays at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 7.

Duke: Visits No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.