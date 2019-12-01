More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Michigan goes from unranked to No. 1

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
It was a wild week in the college basketball world, as Virginia Tech, the Stephen F. Austin, then Dayton and finally Michigan all flipped the college basketball world upside down.

So here we are, in the first week of December, and it feels like it is impossible to know for sure anything about any team in the sport.

Is Louisville actually good, or have they just not played anyone that can beat them yet?

Should we buy into the performance that we saw from Maryland on Sunday?

Just who is the best team in the Big Ten, or the best team in the state of Michigan, for that matter?

If it feels like the top of these rankings get shaken up more often than usual, you’re right. This is the first time that we will have four different No. 1 teams this early in the college basketball calendar, regardless of who ends up being No. 1 this week.

Here is what my AP Poll looks like:

1. MICHIGAN (7-0, Last Week: NR)

2. LOUISVILLE (7-0, 2)

Deciding whether to go with Louisville or Michigan for the No. 1 spot here was far more difficult that I thought that it would be. Heading into Sunday, I was dead-set on bumping Louisville up to No. 1, but as day wore on, and the more I thought about it, I really do think the Wolverines are the best team in college basketball.

In a year where there really is no high-end talent in the sport, in a season where the best players are the three- and four-year stars as opposed to the one-and-done talents, Michigan has as much of the former as anyone. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are senior anchors that excel on both ends of the floor while Juwan Howard, who has thrived running ball-screens with this group, has myriad shooters to surround them with. The run in Atlantis – with wins over North Carolina, Gonzaga and Iowa State – was no fluke. Michigan has the goods.

That’s not to say that Louisville doesn’t. I had them in the top five in the preseason. I had invested hard-earned Dauster Dollars in a futures bet on Louisville to win the national title. I know how good this team can be. It’s just that we have not seen it yet. Put another way, Michigan has been tested and passed with flying colors. I think Louisville will pass when they get tested.

That earned the Wolverines the bump.

The best part?

No. 1 Michigan at No. 2 Louisville on Tuesday night.

#LFG

3. KANSAS (6-1, 4)

Udoka Azubuike finally looked like an All-American in the Maui Invitational title game. He absolutely took over in the extra period. I wrote a column on this very subject afterwards. Go read that.

4. MARYLAND (8-0, 8)

Mark Turgeon made a tweak to his starting lineup in a blowout win over Marquette on Sunday, and the result was their best performance of the season. The tweak that he implemented? Playing his five best players – Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith. The Terps can win a title this season. I didn’t fully believe that until what they did on Sunday.

5. KENTUCKY (6-1, 5)

The key for the Wildcats, more than anything else, is their health. It looked like they were finally getting there when Nate Sestina broke his wrist. Kentucky’s next three games: Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia Tech and Utah on a neutral. Then they play Ohio State and Louisville on back-to-back Saturdays. They’ll need to be 100 percent for those games.

6. OHIO STATE (7-0, 7)

Ohio State’s win over Villanova looks better and better. Their win over Cincinnati? Not so much. Other than that, they’ve rolled over a bunch of teams that should be on the same floor as them, and they have not yet left Columbus. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes head to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina. That’ll be a nice little test.

7. VIRGINIA (7-0, 9)

This season, Virginia actually is what everyone thought they were for the last five years. They are an absolutely suffocating defense, the best of Tony Bennett’s tenure. They are also bad offensively, largely because they are shooting just 25 percent from three. It’s also like losing three pros is tough to replace.

8. GONZAGA (8-1, 6)

Two promising things happened during the Battle 4 Atlantis for Gonzaga. The first is that Killian Tillie played two games, and looked good doing so. The second is that Joel Ayayi looked awesome. We’ve been wondering where Gonzaga is going to get backcourt production from. Ayayi and Corey Kispert looked like they work pretty well together.

9. ARIZONA (9-0, 12)

I can’t decide what to make of Arizona. They keep winning, and their trio of freshmen are just so much fun to watch, but their wins are not exactly dominant. They won the Wooden Legacy this week, but their wins over Pepperdine, Penn and Wake Forest were by an average of 6.3 points.

10. AUBURN (7-0, 19)

I was planning on ranking Auburn higher than this. They are a buzzsaw defensively. Samir Doughty made a leap as a senior. Isaac Okoro is the truth. Austin Wiley is punishing people in the paint. The only concern I have is simple: I’m forcing myself to avoid getting too excited about wins over Davidson, New Mexico and Richmond.

11. NORTH CAROLINA (6-1, 13)

The win over Oregon on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis is the performance that mattered for North Carolina for two reasons: Armando Bacot and Brandon Robinson. The former was a man amongst boys against the Ducks, playing 30 minutes for the first time in college. And the latter starred in the 3-and-D role that UNC is asking him to play.

12. DAYTON (5-1, NR)

I put the Flyers at 12th, and I’ll be quite curious to find out if that is lower than consensus. On the one hand, Dayton looked phenomenal in Maui. On the other hand, the best thing they did in Maui was take Kansas to overtime. Should we really be impressed with wins over Georgia or Virginia Tech?

13. DUKE (7-1, 1)

14. MICHIGAN STATE (5-2, 3)

When Kentucky lost to Evansville, I only dropped them to fifth. The reasoning was pretty simple, really: I thought that loss had as much to do with Kentucky’s seemingly-neverending injury woes as it did anything that happened in that game. Michigan State isn’t getting Josh Langford back. Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin at full strength. The path to these two teams reaching their ceiling is much more difficult to navigate.

15. OREGON (6-2, 11)

The Ducks left Atlantis with a 1-2 record, which is not ideal. They were never blown out, losing to Gonzaga in overtime and to North Carolina by four, but in each of their three games they had to rally down the stretch to come back from double-digit deficits.

16. SETON HALL (6-2, 14)

I find myself wondering where the Pirates would be ranked right now if they hadn’t blown a 19 point second half lead to Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. We know how good Myles Powell can be when he gets it rolling, but that is not a lead that the Pirates should be giving up.

17. BAYLOR (5-1, 16)

The Bears haven’t played since beating Villanova in the Charleston Classic title game. They dropped a spot because Michigan jumped from unranked to No. 1.

18. VILLANOVA (5-2, 17)

Villanova’s only game this week was an 11-point home win over La Salle.

19. UTAH STATE (7-1, 15)

Utah State is tough to peg right now. They’ve looked great at times. They’ve looked rather middling at other times. And they still are playing without star center Neemias Queta. We’ll get a better feel for just how good this team is when he returns.

20. MEMPHIS (6-1, 20)

Credit where it’s due: Memphis, without James Wiseman, has now won back-to-back games against Ole Miss and N.C. State. That’s not bad.

21. FLORIDA STATE (7-1, NR)

The Seminoles won the Emerald Coast Classic, beating Tennessee and Purdue in the process. Leonard Hamilton has himself another really good, tough and old team.

22. TENNESSEE (6-1, 18)

A buzzer-beating three from Lamonte Turner against VCU salvaged a 1-1 weekend in the Emerald Coast Classic. I’m still in on the Vols. That event had four really good teams. Someone had to lose.

23. FLORIDA (6-2, 21)

Florida hardly looked dominant in a win over Marshall on Friday. The Gators once against forgot how to shoot.

24. XAVIER (7-1, 23)

The name to pay attention to is Kyky Tandy. The Musketeers lack shooting. Tandy can shoot that thing.

25. COLORADO (6-0, 25)

It’s still hard to know just how good the Buffaloes are this season, but they do have wins over Arizona State, UC Irvine, Wyoming and Clemson.

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 1 MICHIGAN, NO. 18 DAYTON, No. 20 FLORIDA STATE

DROPPED OUT: No. 10 TEXAS TECH, No. 22 WASHINGTON, No. 24 VCU

CBT Podcast: Monday’s Overreactions on Michigan, Maryland and overrating Maui

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2019, 2:05 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to overreact to everything that happened in college basketball over the course of the holiday weekend, from the Battle 4 Atlantis to the Maui Invitational to the runs made by Maryland and Florida State.

Here is the rundown:

OPEN: Sunday Nightcap and the IPA of the Day

11:00: Michigan is the best team in the country

24:45: The Maui Invitational results always get overrated

31:30: Maryland is awesome, and so is Markus Howard

51:00: The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going to be awesome

No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points in the opening round and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon Sunday.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season, and coach Mark Turgeon finally got the complete performance he’s been looking for from the Terrapins, who overcame slow starts to beat Temple and Harvard in the first two rounds.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points and often wound up guarding Howard when Morsell wasn’t on the high-scoring guard.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 21.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Slow starts have been a recurring theme during the team first 8-0 start in 13 years. No such problem this time. Cowan had 13 points early, the Terps led 42-21 at halftime and answered a couple of runs Marquette put together to pull within 13 on one occasion and 12 on another with bursts of their own.

Marquette: With Howard struggling, the rest of the Golden Eagles were unable to pick up the slack. While Bailey had 13 points in the first half and 14 more after halftime, Anim was the only other Marquette player to finish in double figures.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home to face Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Marquette: Hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Three Things To Know: Michigan’s awesome, Markus Howard’s 50-piece, Cassius Stanley’s out

By Rob DausterNov 30, 2019, 12:49 AM EST
Friday ended up being the most entertaining college basketball slate of the season to date, as the action kicked off at 11:30 a.m. ET with a battle of top 15 teams in UNC and Oregon and ended 12 hours later with No. 15 Utah State facing off Saint Mary’s.

Here are the three things you need to know after Friday’s action.

1. MICHIGAN IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

The Wolverines were, unquestionably, the most impressive team during Feast Week.

Heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis unranked, they rolled through Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga en route to the tournament title. Zavier Simpson played like the best point guard in the country, Jon Teske was an absolute force on the interior and while this is yet unconfirmed, I’m checking with sources to see if Michigan actually missed a three during the entire event.

Anyway, it appears as if the Juwan Howard era is going to work out well in Ann Arbor. Here’s a column I wrote on exactly that this afternoon.

2. MARKUS HOWARD WENT FOR 50

Just one day removed from putting 40 points up on Davidson, Markus Howard put up 51 points on USC in a 101-79 win for Marquette.

Howard was 14-for-24 from the floor and 9-for-17 from three. In two games at the Orlando Invitational, Howard has now scored 91 points. He set the record for points scored at the event by midway through the second half of the second game of a three-game tournament.

This is Howard’s third 50 point performance, but it’s the first time that he’s reached 50 without playing an overtime game. The 32 minutes he played to get to 50 points is the fewest by a high-major player in 25 years.

What’s even more impressive is that he is the only Division I player in the past 20 season with multiple 50-point games. He’s just the fourth player in major conference history with a 40 point game on back-to-back days, joining LSU’s Pete Maravich and Bob Pettit and Ole Miss’ Johnny Neumann. There are only two other players in high-major history that have scored 50 points in a game in three consecutive season: Maravich and Oklahoma’s Wayman Tisdale.

I think this Howard guy might be pretty good.

3. CASSIUS STANLEY IS ‘OUT FOR A WHILE’

Stanley has been one of the pleasant surprises in college basketball this season. A starting wing for No. 1 Duke, he entered Friday night averaging 14.1 points while shooting 36.4 percent from three on the season. He’s been one of college basketball’s pleasant November surprises.

On Friday night, he had to be carried off the floor by his teammates. Early in the second half, he had an awkward fall on a wide-open layup, immediately grabbing the back of his left knee. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski called the injury “muscular” and said that it is not believed to be a knee injury, but that Stanley heard a pop and that “he’s going to be out for a while.”

What’s a while?

K said he hopes to get Stanley back after Christmas, but we will not have an exact timeline for his return until after an MRI, which Stanley is scheduled to undergo on Saturday.

FSU hands No. 17 Tennessee 1st loss in Emerald Coast Classic

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended No. 17 Tennessee 60-57 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.

Ten players scored for Florida State, but M.J. Walker was the only other Seminole in double figures with 10 points. Lamonte Turner led the Vols with 20 points. Yves Pons added 13. Jordan Bowden had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowden hit a 3-pointer and Davonte Gaines made a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to narrow the margin to 57-54. Trent Forrest made one of two free-throw attempts with 32 seconds left to put Florida State ahead by four before Vassell stole the ball. He then made two free throws to ice the game.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles notched their second victory over a ranked team and extended their winning streak to six games since losing 63-61 at Pittsburgh to open the season. They won at then-No. 6 Florida, 63-51, on Nov. 10. FSU went into Friday’s game with the most votes of any unranked team in the AP college basketball poll, so defeating Tennessee could put the Seminoles into the Top 25. A victory in the tournament championship game would only solidify their case to be ranked.

Tennessee: Losing to a solid Florida State team may have slowed but perhaps not derailed the Vols’ upward momentum in the rankings. They could get back on track quickly because they are assured of facing a quality opponent in the tournament’s consolation game. Coach Rick Barnes remains three wins short of his 700th career victory. The loss also snapped Tennessee’s five-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Florida State faces the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 20 VCU and Purdue on Saturday in the championship game.

Tennessee plays the VCU-Purdue loser on Saturday in the consolation game.

E.J. Montgomery returns to starting lineup as No. 9 Kentucky beat UAB 69-58

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery each scored 16 points and combined for 17 rebounds, helping No. 9 Kentucky beat UAB 69-58 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 Richards made all seven shots from the field with several slams, including the game’s opening basket that got the Wildcats (6-1) going, along with a couple of jumpers. Starting for the first time since the opener against top-ranked Michigan State, the 6-10 sophomore Montgomery posted a career high, going 7 of 13 from the field and giving Kentucky a strong post presence in its first game without injured starter Nate Sestina (wrist).

The Wildcats only trailed early in the game and steadily extended the lead with help from their big men. Richards had nine rebounds and Montgomery had eight.

Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans each added nine points as Kentucky shot 47% and controlled the glass 39-26 for its fourth consecutive win since being upset by Evansville on Nov. 12 when ranked No. 1.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Jalen Benjamin each scored 19 points for the Blazers (4-2), who shot 41% as their two-game winning streak ended.

Kentucky won all four games of the Big Blue Nation Showcase, a round-robin that also featured Utah Valley, Mount St. Mary’s and Lamar.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will stay in the Top 10 and perhaps move up a spot with Duke’s loss expected to shuffle the rankings.

BIG PICTURE

UAB: The Blazers’ bright spots were 8 of 16 shooting from long range while being edged just 30-28 in the paint. But they couldn’t contain Kentucky’s tall tandem and couldn’t top 41% shooting for the fourth consecutive game.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got a promising look at how Richards and Montgomery played together and in rotations with smaller lineups. They’ll need more help inside as the schedule gets tougher, but this was a good start.

UP NEXT

UAB faces another Power Five opponent on Tuesday at Texas before hosting No. 16 Memphis on Dec. 7.

Kentucky hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 7.