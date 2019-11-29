More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Three Things To Know: Michigan shines, say hello to Joel Ayayi, Texas Tech’s struggles

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 12:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

While you were busy stuffing your face with turkey and watching football, things were happening in the college basketball world.

Here are the three things that you need to know from Thursday’s college hoops action:

1. MICHIGAN LOOKS LIKE THEY MAY BE THE REAL DEAL

Dayton is going to be the team that everyone is talking about following their run in Maui, but I think that you can make the argument that the most impressive and surprising performance from someone during Feast Week has been Michigan.

After making light work of Iowa State in the quarterfinals, the Wolverines used a 19-0 run to open up a lead on North Carolina and take down Cole Anthony and the No. 6 Tar Heels, 73-64. Making this performance all the more impressive is the fact that it came in a game where Zavier Simpson barely played. Michigan’s senior point guard logged just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, and you wouldn’t be wrong to think that taking Simpson off the floor is a bit like cutting the head off a snake.

Not only is he the leader and the coach on the floor for this group, but he is also the defensive menace that was supposed take Anthony out of what he wanted to do.

And we should have expected this. I referenced it a few times during the offseason, but I don’t think I banged the drum hard enough. Michigan is a veteran team with an elite point guard and terrific defenders at the point of attack and at the rim. They spent their college careers being drilled by John Beilein and Luke Yaklich and now have a coach on the sidelines that was on the bench for two NBA titles.

They were always going to be good this year, especially early in the season.

2. GONZAGA TOOK DOWN OREGON IN OVERTIME AFTER BLOWING A 17 POINT LEAD

Oregon is good team.

They erased a 19 point deficit in a win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

There’s nothing wrong with blowing a lead against that team, especially when it still resulted in a win.

So what I want to point out here is the play of Joel Ayayi. The question mark that everyone had for this Gonzaga team heading into the season was their backcourt play. Would Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge be good enough for Gonzaga to the level they want to get to? And, to be frank, I think the early returns there have not been great.

But Ayayi has.

Part of the reason that Mark Few went out and added a pair of grad transfer lead guards this offseason was because the Gonzaga staff did not know if Ayayi would be ready. A redshirt sophomore, Ayayi had the two best games of his college career in the Bahamas. After putting up 21 points, 12 boards and six assists against Southern Miss in the opener, he went for 13 points, five boards and three assists against Oregon. He’s 6-for-9 from three in these two games.

3. MAYBE TEXAS TECH ISN’T QUITE AS GOOD AS WE THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE

Texas Tech entered this season ranked as a top 15 team in college basketball largely due to the fact that we know Chris Beard has worked magic before.

He flips rosters like the Property Brothers flip houses.

This year’s roster is a little different than past years. There are only three scholarship players that are upperclassmen, and two of those three are grad transfers. As such, it would make some sense that a team with that much youth on the roster will take their lumps early on, and I think that’s what we saw Thursday night.

No. 12 Texas Tech got smoked by Iowa. The final score was 72-61 and the Red Raiders found a way to make it interesting in the final minutes, but they had to rally just to cut the lead to two with two minutes left. Iowa is not very good this year, but they are significantly better than anyone that Texas Tech had played yet this season.

I still think Beard can get there with this group. They have some talent and they have some pieces that should work well in the system that Beard wants to run. But this was the warning: It might take a bit longer to get where Texas Tech wants to be than we initially thought.

Iowa tops No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 at Las Vegas Invitational

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game Friday night against San Diego State or Creighton.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers range and shot 33% from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41%) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.

Iowa opened a 36-21 lead in the first half, its largest of the game, before the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the period.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Plays for the Las Vegas Invitational title against the winner of the San Diego State-Creighton game.

Texas Tech: Faces the loser of San Diego State vs. Creighton.

No. 16 Memphis beats NC State in Barclays Center Classic

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — No. 16 Memphis is way ahead of schedule.

“We’ve seen them grow up right before our eyes,” coach Penny Hardaway said. “I thought it was going to be around January. We’re not where we need to be but we’re growing. To see this in November is big.”

The Tigers came up big Thursday, beating North Carolina State 83-78 on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic.

Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to lead Memphis (6-1). Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Harris had 14.

Markell Johnson led North Carolina State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.

“It’s a loss but we want to build off our second half,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “The second half was way better than our first.”

Trailing by 16 at the start of the second half, the Wolfpack cut it to 75-72 on C.J. Bryce’s free throw with 3:51 left.

Achiuwa made a jumper, and D.J. Jeffries converted a putback on Memphis’ next two possessions to extend the lead to seven, only for Bryce to respond with a jumper to cut it to 79-74.

Harris missed a floater in the lane, but the ball went off a N.C. State player. Johnson then drew a blocking foul on Ellis, and made both foul shots to cut it to 79-76.

Memphis dashed any thoughts about an upset when Harris converted a three-point play, and Alex Lomax stole the ball from Johnson.

“This is a part of growth,” Hardaway said. “The best is still yet to come for this young team. They’re starting to understand more now and I’m proud of that. They’re carrying over what we’re teaching to the games.”

Memphis did not have freshman center James Wiseman (NCAA suspension) and freshman guard Lester Quinones (broken right hand), although freshman center Malcolm Dandridge played his first game after suffering a torn meniscus in February. Dandridge finished with two points and a rebound.

BIG PICTURE:

The Thanksgiving matinee was the fourth straight game Wiseman sat out due to NCAA suspension. The NCAA had ruled earlier in the month Wiseman’s mother had accepted money from Hardaway in 2017, when the former NBA star was a high school and AAU coach. Wiseman played for Hardaway’s AAU team, and would later enroll at the school where the one-time NBA star coached. The NCAA also added three games to the suspension to make up for the three games Wiseman played for Memphis (Nov. 5 against South Carolina State, Nov. 8 against Illinois-Chicago, Nov. 12 against Oregon) while being ineligible.

Memphis challenged the NCAA’s initial ruling, but the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstate announced Wednesday that the decision was upheld. Wiseman, the nation’s top-ranked recruit coming out of high school, and the centerpiece of Hardaway’s top-ranked recruiting class, can return Jan. 12 against South Florida.

Hardaway believes the suspension won’t negatively affect Wiseman, who had averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, three blocks in 23.1 minutes in the three games. He shot 76.9% from the field, and 70.4% from the foul line. He is expected to be on the short list of players who could be the first overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

“James is very smart,” said Hardaway, who noted Wiseman did not travel with the team. “He understands. He watches a lot of film. He’s a student of the game. I think he’ll hit the ground running when he comes back. He’s just that special because he’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

UP NEXT:

Memphis: Hosts Bradley on Tuesday night.

North Carolina State: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night

No. 8 Gonzaga tops No. 11 Oregon 73-72 in OT at Atlantis

William Mancebo/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Mark Few knows his Gonzaga team is banged up as its fights through the Battle 4 Atlantis. So far, at least, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs have done enough to earn a trip to the tournament’s championship game regardless.

Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard’s shot for the win to beat No. 11 Oregon 73-72 on Thursday.

It was hardly a highlight-reel type of game for Gonzaga (8-0). The Bulldogs blew a 17-point first-half lead. They shot just 29% in the second half. They used just seven players in a game that saw two highly ranked teams battling in a tense fight to the horn — both in regulation and overtime.

“You always wonder with every team: what is it really going be like when your backs are pressed up against the wall and they’ve got hands on you?” Few said. “They responded terrifically, as good as any of our teams quite frankly.”

Gonzaga sealed the win when Pritchard missed a jumper against Ryan Woolridge and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev tied up the rebound during a tussle in the paint. The possession arrow favored the Zags with 0.2 seconds left, allowing them to secure the win by inbounding to Joel Ayayi to kill the last of the clock.

That came after Gonzaga seemed on the brink of victory in regulation after a pair of huge 3-pointers from Corey Kispert, then had a missed 3 for the win from Killian Tillie just before the horn.

Petrusev had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Gonzaga, which blew a 24-7 lead in a matchup of neighboring-state programs playing three time zones away from their Pacific Northwest campuses.

Pritchard finished with 17 points to lead the Ducks (6-1), who erased a huge deficit for the second time in as many days — only this time in a losing effort.

It was less than 24 hours earlier that Oregon completed a comeback from 19 down in the second half to hold off Myles Powell and No. 13 Seton Hall in a thriller to end the tournament’s first day. Afterward, coach Dana Altman expressed concern about the Ducks having a short turnaround to the afternoon game after expending so much energy rallying past the Pirates.

His concerns seemed justified when Oregon found itself in another hole right from the tip, making just 3 of 14 shots while Gonzaga ran out to a 24-7 lead.

But Oregon cut into the gap by halftime, then took its first lead on Pritchard’s 3 over Kispert at the 11:51 mark of the second half.

Oregon shot just 34% for the game.

“Our guys battled hard after a bad start,” Altman said. “It’s on me to get them moving the ball better. It’s on me to get them in better sets. … Our offense has got to be much more efficient than we showed tonight.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Simply put, the Ducks have shown plenty of fight in their two-game stay so far in the Bahamas with pushing back from big deficits.

“I hope they learn we can’t have those stretches,” Altman said, adding: “You just can’t do that on a consistent basis and have a good ball team.”

Gonzaga: The Zags didn’t have freshman Anton Watson, who was wearing a boot on his right foot after suffering an ankle sprain early in Wednesday’s win against Southern Miss. Tillie didn’t play in that one due to swelling in his knee following a surgery in October. Additionally, Woolridge and Admon Gilder are fighting through knee issues.

“It’s kind of a warrior’s mentality that Coach Few has been repeating over and over again,” said Kispert, who had 17 points. “When the ball goes up, we’re going to run with who we’ve got. In our case, the 7-8 guys that are out on the floor happen to be really, really good.”

TIP-INS

Oregon’s Chris Duarte hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left in regulation to ultimately force the OT. He had 16 points…. Altman was specifically frustrated by the number of off-the-dribble shots taken by his team, including Pritchard’s last one. … C.J. Walker had 12 points and four offensive rebounds, three coming in OT for Oregon. … Kispert has made 12 3-pointers in two Atlantis games.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks will play in Friday’s third-place game against No. 6 North Carolina.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will play in Friday’s championship game against Michigan.

Michigan uses 19-point run to upset No. 6 UNC

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
1 Comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Eli Brooks and his Michigan teammates kept rolling off screens, whipping the ball past defenders and burying shots with ease against a flummoxed highly ranked opponent.

“Share the game,” first-year coach Juwan Howard calls it.

The plan is working perfectly, too, for these new-look Wolverines — who took down sixth-ranked North Carolina to give Howard his first marquee win.

Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to score a big upset, beating the Tar Heels 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout. Then the Wolverines held on amid the Tar Heels’ frantic rally in the final 8 minutes.

Howard inherited a program from John Beilein that made regular deep pushes in the NCAA Tournament, though there were plenty of new faces after losing its top three scorers from last year.

No matter. The Wolverines have experience, size and a bunch of guys willing to make the next pass to seek out a better shot.

“Granted, they’ve been very successful in the past,” Howard said. “But to embrace a new staff and to be all in, I’m very thankful for that — because each and every one of them, they didn’t have to. It was a choice, but it was a choice because they trusted the staff, they trusted us as men to help lead them and teach them and develop them.

“But I must say they’re inspiring to watch compete.”

Michigan’s 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight made shots to build a huge margin.

“I think that goes off shot selection, just sharing the ball,” Brooks said. “We take good shots. People aren’t afraid to share the ball because they know the next person’s going to do their job.”

The Tar Heels (5-1) didn’t have much of an answer.

At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left UNC coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands on top of his head. Yet Franz Wagner followed with another, then Brooks added a runner that pushed the lead to 60-36 with 11:18 left and finally forced the timeout-hoarding Williams to burn one.

“It was frustrating,” Williams said. “I’ve never stood there in 32 years and 8 million games and thinking about calling timeout with 12 minutes left in the friggin’ game. That’s so silly to me. We’ve won a few games doing it my way.

“But I watched three extra possessions, and we missed and they scored three straight times.”

Freshman Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead UNC, which shot 43% while struggling with Michigan’s size anchored by 7-foot-1 senior Jon Teske inside.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the game ranked seventh in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions, along with being the national leader in rebounding margin. But Michigan controlled the paint (32-24 points in the paint) and the Tar Heels earned only a 36-34 edge on the glass. It was a sign that the Tar Heels still have plenty to figure out, especially with Williams saying he had to question the team’s toughness in the second half.

“We were 5-0 coming in, but it hasn’t been a very good 5-0 compared to the way I think we should play and could play,” Williams said, “and I’ve got to do a better job of coaching my team.”

Michigan: The Wolverines entered shooting 53.2% on the season to rank second in the nation. After shooting 58% on Wednesday against Iowa State, they finished at 50% and made 11 of 26 3-pointers in this one while holding the Tar Heels to 1-for-14 shooting out of halftime.

UNC’S FRANTIC RALLY

The Tar Heels twice got as close as eight on interior buckets by Garrison Brooks in the final 3 1/2 minutes. But Eli Brooks all but closed it out by swishing through a 3 with the shot clock winding down at the 1:12 mark, pushing the margin back to double figures.

TIP-INS

Michigan’s David DeJulius had 11 points while seeing extra work with starting point guard Zavier Simpson dealing with foul trouble. … Teske had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. … UNC made just 2 of 13 3-pointers and 10 of 20 free throws.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels play in Friday’s third-place game against the Gonzaga-Oregon loser.

Michigan: The Wolverines play in Friday’s championship game against the Gonzaga-Oregon winner.

No. 11 Oregon tops No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 at Atlantis

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 12:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and No. 11 Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 in Wednesday night’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.

Finally, with the Ducks having a chance to go ahead, Payton Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer — only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.

Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.

As several Oregon players spilled onto the court to celebrate, Powell ended up laying on the floor after the horn with an apparent leg issue before being helped back to the locker room to cap a wild final game on the tournament’s first day.

Pritchard scored 16 points to lead Oregon, which shot 52% after halftime and weathered the storm when Seton Hall came out of the break burying 3 after 3 to quickly expand a 34-30 lead at the break. Powell drove that attack, burying shots ranging from contested to stepbacks to just plain long — and that had the Pirates tearing through a defense that had locked up outside shooters to start this season.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks will have to shore up their perimeter defense. Oregon had held opponents to 21% shooting from behind the arc coming in, but Seton Hall made 14 of 27 — with Powell hitting 7 of 15.

Seton Hall: The Pirates will have a short time to forget blowing the big lead, while Powell played a heavy load at more than 35 minutes. Beyond his big night, no other Seton Hall player scored more than 10 points.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks advanced to the winners’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with No. 8 Gonzaga, which beat Southern Miss earlier Wednesday.

Seton Hall: The Pirates moved to the losers’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Southern Miss, which lost to No. 8 Gonzaga earlier Wednesday.