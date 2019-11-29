More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Second-half surge carries No. 5 Maryland over Harvard 80-73

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — No. 5 Maryland is answering the challenge against stronger competition in the Orlando Invitational.

Coach Mark Turgeon’s just wondering what it’ll take to get Terrapins (7-0) going a little earlier in games, regardless of who they’re playing.

“I think we’ve beaten two NCAA tournament-type teams down here so far, and we get to play for a championship on Sunday,” Turgeon said after Friday’s 80-73 victory over Harvard in the semifinals of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I can’t get our team to play better at the start,” the coach added. “I don’t what know it is. If I knew what it was, I’d have it corrected. ”

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, and the persistent Terps gradually overcome another slow start to begin a season with seven straight wins for the first time under Turgeon.

Cowan followed up on a 30-point performance in the previous day’s come-from-behind win over Temple with 10 points and an assist during a 12-4 burst that sparked a game-closing surge for the Terps, who also got the job done defensively by holding Harvard (5-3) without a field goal for a six-minute stretch of the second half while Maryland was taking control.

Jalen Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala scored 13 apiece for the Terps, who will play Marquette or USC for the championship.

“I thought (Thursday) we really had energy. Today we had nothing,” Turgeon said. “We’re a rah-rah team in the dressing room, a rah-rah team when we’re stretching. I thought we were ready. We just didn’t share the ball enough. I just want our guys to play a little more unselfishly at the start and I think we’ll be a better team.”

Bryce Aiken led Harvard with 30 points, but the Crimson missed 18 of 26 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and didn’t have enough muscle or firepower to hold off the Terps after leading by as many as 11 in the opening half. Noah Kirkwood finished with 12 points and Robert Baker had 11.

“Bryce can score with the best of them,” Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said. “He had a pretty efficient offensive game, but he can be better than that, certainly in other areas of quarterbacking our team and leading our team.”

Amaker was impressed with Maryland, which — despite slow starts being a recurring theme — won its first five games by no fewer than 18 points.

“The key word for me, and I think all good teams have this, is balance,” Amaker said. “I think they have a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps fell behind 9-0 in the opening minutes and trailed 35-31 at halftime. They also overcame a slow start against Temple on Thursday, but found a way to win despite not shooting well from the line. In addition to turning the ball over 16 times, the Terps made just 25 of 40 free throws.

Harvard: The Crimson would have led by more at halftime if they hadn’t gone 1 of 10 on 3-point attempts. After going 22 for 22 from the line in beating Texas A&M in the first round, Harvard only shot 17 free throws against Maryland, making 10.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Plays Marquette or USC in Sunday’s championship game.

Harvard: Plays the loser of the Marquette-USC semifinal for third place Sunday.

Michigan beats No. 8 Gonzaga, wins the Battle 4 Atlantis

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

In hindsight, we probably should have seen this coming.

Michigan, a team full of kids that have spent their entire careers being drilled by the likes of John Beilein and Luke Yaklich, a team that has a senior stud at the point and a senior stud in the pivot, is now being coached by a man that has two NBA championship rings stemming from his time on the Miami Heat bench.

Like anyone that is 25 years removed from being on a college campus, there are legitimate questions about how Juwan Howard will adjust to the coaching in the college ranks in the longterm. In the collegiate ranks, a coach isn’t paid just to coach. He has to develop young men as people. He has to make sure that those young men that he brought to his campus make it to class on time and make grades that are good enough to keep them eligible. He has to recruit those young men to his campus in the first place. He has to be the CEO, the face of a team that spends as much time glad-handing with boosters and alumni as he does studying film.

We don’t know how well Juwan Howard can do those things because we’ve never seen him do them.

We do, however, know how well he can coach.

Which is why is probably should not be all that surprising that the Wolverines went out and won the Battle 4 Atlantis, the toughest tournament field in this year’s Feast Week.

Friday was the most impressive performance of the weekend, maybe from anyone. Jon Teske went for 19 points, 15 boards and four blocks. Zavier Simpson finished with 13 points and 13 assists and Isaiah Livers went for a game-high 21 points as the Wolverines steamrolled No. 8 Gonzaga, 82-64. This comes a day after Michigan used a 19-0 second half run to open up a 22-point lead on No. 6 North Carolina. In an event that featured four top 15 teams, it was unranked Michigan that made it out unscathed.

The win moved the Wolverines to 7-0 on the season. Their defense has been as suffocating as ever, which should be expected given their veteran anchors, but it’s been the other side of the ball that has been the difference. Entering Friday afternoon, the Wolverines were second nationally in effective field goal percentage and third in two-point field goal percentage while shooting 40.8 percent from three.

The reason this works is pretty simple, really: Zavier Simpson has proven to be one of the best ball-screen point guards in college basketball. He now has 68 assists in seen games, which isn’t bad, and when combined with the ability of the 7-foot Teske to pop and roll off of those screens, the Wolverines become near impossible to stop when they’re making threes. After hitting five on Friday, Livers is now shooting 51.2 percent from deep on nearly six attempts per game. Eli Brooks is shooting 50 percent on nearly five attempts per game. David DeJulius is shooting 47.9 percent. The only guy that has really struggled from beyond the arc is Franz Wagner, the 6-foot-9 freshman that just got cleared to play at the start of this event.

Good luck with that.

In a year where seemingly every top ten has major question marks, there’s a legitimate case to make that Michigan, despite losing their top three scorers and one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball, is the best team in the country.

Armando Bacot’s career day paces No. 6 UNC past No. 11 Oregon

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Armando Bacot finished with 23 points to go along with 12 boards and six blocks as No. 6 North Carolina bounced back from a disappointing loss to Michigan to beat No. 11 Oregon, 78-74, in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Cole Anthony had 19 points for the Tar Heels, hitting six straight free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

North Carolina had held a 10 point lead with just over four minutes remaining, but the Ducks reeled off nine straight to make things interesting.

Bacot was the story of this game. He arrived in Chapel Hill as a McDonald’s All-American with the reputation for being one of the very best low-post players in the Class of 2019, but to date, he has had limited success in college. He dominated an overmatched Elon and had 12 points and 15 boards against Alabama, but he had yet to play more than 26 minutes in a game and had only shown flashes of the dominance we saw at the high school level.

On Friday, however, in his third game in three days, a game that tipped off at 10:30 a.m. local time, Bacot played a career-high 30 minutes while completely overwhelming the Oregon frontline.

As a team, North Carolina grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and finished the game with 22 second chance points. Bacot was the engine that generated that, and given how successful Roy Williams has been building rosters around ball-dominant, shot-jacking point guards and a pair of bigs that clean the offensive glass, this is a great sign.

I was also quite impressed with Brandon Robinson, who finished with 13 points and four assists while using his length to shut down Oregon’s Payton Pritchard in the second half. He also knocked down three threes. The 6-foot-7 senior was not someone that had much hype entering the year, but on Friday, he did the things that Roy Williams is going to ask him to do all season long.

Putting stock into one game performances is risky, but seeing Bacot and Robinson play like this against a team that could end up winning the Pac-12 is certainly a good sign.

UNC’s Cole Anthony swats dunk attempt (VIDEO)

Screengrab via ESPN
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 12:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 6-foot-8 Shakur Juiston tried to challenge 6-foot-3 Cole Anthony at the rim, and it did not go well for the big fella.

Because Anthony got the block, made every highlight reel and now Juiston will have to see himself get blocked by a point guard at the rim on every popular social media feed.

I hope he wanted to be on House of Highlights!

Nico Mannion’s last-second layup saves No. 14 Arizona against Pepperdine (VIDEO)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — There aren’t many freshmen who have the confidence this early in the season to drive the length of the floor for the game-winning shot. Fortunately for Arizona, it has one in Nico Mannion.

Mannion went coast to coast and made a running layup that banked in high off the glass with 4 seconds remaining to lift the 14th-ranked Wildcats to a 93-91 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night at the Wooden Legacy.

“Before I pushed it I was looking up the floor to Josh (Green) or Dylan (Smith) on the wing,” said Mannion, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. “Once I got down there I was thinking it was going to be a shot or a quick kick out. I kind of floated it up and it went in.”

Colbey Ross’ off-balance jumper tied it at 91 before Mannion drove the floor for the winning basket. Ross’ heave from halfcourt went off the glass as time expired.

One person who wasn’t surprised by Mannion’s aggressiveness was his coach, Sean Miller, who saw the 6-foot-3 point guard make those types of plays when he was recruiting him.

“He’s made a lot of game-winners in his day. That’s who he is as a player,” Miller said. “He’s poised for a freshman. That was an old-school hook off the glass.”

The game featured 24 ties and 13 lead changes as both teams shot 50 percent or better from the floor and combined for 24 3-pointers.

Green led the Wildcats (7-0) with 24 points, while Zeke Ninaji had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Smith added 16 points.

Kameron Edwards was Pepperdine’s leading scorer with 21 points. Skylar Chavez and Ross had 20 apiece.

Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, an assistant on Miller’s staff at Arizona after he was fired at Washington, said the Waves gambled by taking a tying shot with 7 seconds left and lost.

“What we didn’t want to happen is take the last shot and if we didn’t make it the game was over,” Romar said. “Nico hit a big-time shot that was pretty well defended.”

The Wildcats had won their first six games by an average of 30.3 points, the largest margin in the nation, but this was their first time away from the McKale Center.

The game was tied 42-all at halftime before Arizona jumped out to a 69-57 lead midway through the second half with a 13-2 run keyed by three consecutive 3-pointers from Green.

Pepperdine (3-4) got back into the game with nine straight points, including six by Chavez. The Waves tied it at 74 on Edwards’ fast-break dunk off a steal with 6:47 remaining.

“I thought we would be able to hold steady on that gap after our run. I didn’t think they would punch it back to tie it,” Miller said.

TIP-INS

It was the first time since 2009-10 that Pepperdine has had three players score at least 20 points in a game. … All of the Waves’ points came from their starters. … Arizona made 60.7% of its shots from the floor and was 18 of 25 in the second half. It did not miss consecutive shots over the final 24 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: Three of the Waves’ four losses are to Pac-12 teams. They have an eight-game losing streak to teams from the conference, with their last victory coming against Washington State in 2012.

Arizona: The Wildcats came into the game making 72.5% of their foul shots but went 14 of 24, one reason why Pepperdine was able to stay in the game.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: The Waves will take on Central Florida on Friday in the consolation bracket.

Arizona: The Wildcats will face Penn in the winners’ bracket.

Three Things To Know: Michigan shines, say hello to Joel Ayayi, Texas Tech’s struggles

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 12:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

While you were busy stuffing your face with turkey and watching football, things were happening in the college basketball world.

Here are the three things that you need to know from Thursday’s college hoops action:

1. MICHIGAN LOOKS LIKE THEY MAY BE THE REAL DEAL

Dayton is going to be the team that everyone is talking about following their run in Maui, but I think that you can make the argument that the most impressive and surprising performance from someone during Feast Week has been Michigan.

After making light work of Iowa State in the quarterfinals, the Wolverines used a 19-0 run to open up a lead on North Carolina and take down Cole Anthony and the No. 6 Tar Heels, 73-64. Making this performance all the more impressive is the fact that it came in a game where Zavier Simpson barely played. Michigan’s senior point guard logged just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, and you wouldn’t be wrong to think that taking Simpson off the floor is a bit like cutting the head off a snake.

Not only is he the leader and the coach on the floor for this group, but he is also the defensive menace that was supposed take Anthony out of what he wanted to do.

And we should have expected this. I referenced it a few times during the offseason, but I don’t think I banged the drum hard enough. Michigan is a veteran team with an elite point guard and terrific defenders at the point of attack and at the rim. They spent their college careers being drilled by John Beilein and Luke Yaklich and now have a coach on the sidelines that was on the bench for two NBA titles.

They were always going to be good this year, especially early in the season.

2. GONZAGA TOOK DOWN OREGON IN OVERTIME AFTER BLOWING A 17 POINT LEAD

Oregon is good team.

They erased a 19 point deficit in a win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

There’s nothing wrong with blowing a lead against that team, especially when it still resulted in a win.

So what I want to point out here is the play of Joel Ayayi. The question mark that everyone had for this Gonzaga team heading into the season was their backcourt play. Would Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge be good enough for Gonzaga to the level they want to get to? And, to be frank, I think the early returns there have not been great.

But Ayayi has.

Part of the reason that Mark Few went out and added a pair of grad transfer lead guards this offseason was because the Gonzaga staff did not know if Ayayi would be ready. A redshirt sophomore, Ayayi had the two best games of his college career in the Bahamas. After putting up 21 points, 12 boards and six assists against Southern Miss in the opener, he went for 13 points, five boards and three assists against Oregon. He’s 6-for-9 from three in these two games.

3. MAYBE TEXAS TECH ISN’T QUITE AS GOOD AS WE THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE

Texas Tech entered this season ranked as a top 15 team in college basketball largely due to the fact that we know Chris Beard has worked magic before.

He flips rosters like the Property Brothers flip houses.

This year’s roster is a little different than past years. There are only three scholarship players that are upperclassmen, and two of those three are grad transfers. As such, it would make some sense that a team with that much youth on the roster will take their lumps early on, and I think that’s what we saw Thursday night.

No. 12 Texas Tech got smoked by Iowa. The final score was 72-61 and the Red Raiders found a way to make it interesting in the final minutes, but they had to rally just to cut the lead to two with two minutes left. Iowa is not very good this year, but they are significantly better than anyone that Texas Tech had played yet this season.

I still think Beard can get there with this group. They have some talent and they have some pieces that should work well in the system that Beard wants to run. But this was the warning: It might take a bit longer to get where Texas Tech wants to be than we initially thought.