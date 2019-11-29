More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Armando Bacot’s career day paces No. 6 UNC past No. 11 Oregon

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Armando Bacot finished with 23 points to go along with 12 boards and six blocks as No. 6 North Carolina bounced back from a disappointing loss to Michigan to beat No. 11 Oregon, 78-74, in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Cole Anthony had 19 points for the Tar Heels, hitting six straight free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

North Carolina had held a 10 point lead with just over four minutes remaining, but the Ducks reeled off nine straight to make things interesting.

Bacot was the story of this game. He arrived in Chapel Hill as a McDonald’s All-American with the reputation for being one of the very best low-post players in the Class of 2019, but to date, he has had limited success in college. He dominated an overmatched Elon and had 12 points and 15 boards against Alabama, but he had yet to play more than 26 minutes in a game and had only shown flashes of the dominance we saw at the high school level.

On Friday, however, in his third game in three days, a game that tipped off at 10:30 a.m. local time, Bacot played a career-high 30 minutes while completely overwhelming the Oregon frontline.

As a team, North Carolina grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and finished the game with 22 second chance points. Bacot was the engine that generated that, and given how successful Roy Williams has been building rosters around ball-dominant, shot-jacking point guards and a pair of bigs that clean the offensive glass, this is a great sign.

I was also quite impressed with Brandon Robinson, who finished with 13 points and four assists while using his length to shut down Oregon’s Payton Pritchard in the second half. He also knocked down three threes. The 6-foot-7 senior was not someone that had much hype entering the year, but on Friday, he did the things that Roy Williams is going to ask him to do all season long.

Putting stock into one game performances is risky, but seeing Bacot and Robinson play like this against a team that could end up winning the Pac-12 is certainly a good sign.

UNC’s Cole Anthony swats dunk attempt (VIDEO)

Screengrab via ESPN
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 12:53 PM EST
The 6-foot-8 Shakur Juiston tried to challenge 6-foot-3 Cole Anthony at the rim, and it did not go well for the big fella.

Because Anthony got the block, made every highlight reel and now Juiston will have to see himself get blocked by a point guard at the rim on every popular social media feed.

I hope he wanted to be on House of Highlights!

Nico Mannion’s last-second layup saves No. 14 Arizona against Pepperdine (VIDEO)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:23 AM EST
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — There aren’t many freshmen who have the confidence this early in the season to drive the length of the floor for the game-winning shot. Fortunately for Arizona, it has one in Nico Mannion.

Mannion went coast to coast and made a running layup that banked in high off the glass with 4 seconds remaining to lift the 14th-ranked Wildcats to a 93-91 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night at the Wooden Legacy.

“Before I pushed it I was looking up the floor to Josh (Green) or Dylan (Smith) on the wing,” said Mannion, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. “Once I got down there I was thinking it was going to be a shot or a quick kick out. I kind of floated it up and it went in.”

Colbey Ross’ off-balance jumper tied it at 91 before Mannion drove the floor for the winning basket. Ross’ heave from halfcourt went off the glass as time expired.

One person who wasn’t surprised by Mannion’s aggressiveness was his coach, Sean Miller, who saw the 6-foot-3 point guard make those types of plays when he was recruiting him.

“He’s made a lot of game-winners in his day. That’s who he is as a player,” Miller said. “He’s poised for a freshman. That was an old-school hook off the glass.”

The game featured 24 ties and 13 lead changes as both teams shot 50 percent or better from the floor and combined for 24 3-pointers.

Green led the Wildcats (7-0) with 24 points, while Zeke Ninaji had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Smith added 16 points.

Kameron Edwards was Pepperdine’s leading scorer with 21 points. Skylar Chavez and Ross had 20 apiece.

Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, an assistant on Miller’s staff at Arizona after he was fired at Washington, said the Waves gambled by taking a tying shot with 7 seconds left and lost.

“What we didn’t want to happen is take the last shot and if we didn’t make it the game was over,” Romar said. “Nico hit a big-time shot that was pretty well defended.”

The Wildcats had won their first six games by an average of 30.3 points, the largest margin in the nation, but this was their first time away from the McKale Center.

The game was tied 42-all at halftime before Arizona jumped out to a 69-57 lead midway through the second half with a 13-2 run keyed by three consecutive 3-pointers from Green.

Pepperdine (3-4) got back into the game with nine straight points, including six by Chavez. The Waves tied it at 74 on Edwards’ fast-break dunk off a steal with 6:47 remaining.

“I thought we would be able to hold steady on that gap after our run. I didn’t think they would punch it back to tie it,” Miller said.

TIP-INS

It was the first time since 2009-10 that Pepperdine has had three players score at least 20 points in a game. … All of the Waves’ points came from their starters. … Arizona made 60.7% of its shots from the floor and was 18 of 25 in the second half. It did not miss consecutive shots over the final 24 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: Three of the Waves’ four losses are to Pac-12 teams. They have an eight-game losing streak to teams from the conference, with their last victory coming against Washington State in 2012.

Arizona: The Wildcats came into the game making 72.5% of their foul shots but went 14 of 24, one reason why Pepperdine was able to stay in the game.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: The Waves will take on Central Florida on Friday in the consolation bracket.

Arizona: The Wildcats will face Penn in the winners’ bracket.

Three Things To Know: Michigan shines, say hello to Joel Ayayi, Texas Tech’s struggles

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 29, 2019, 12:37 AM EST
While you were busy stuffing your face with turkey and watching football, things were happening in the college basketball world.

Here are the three things that you need to know from Thursday’s college hoops action:

1. MICHIGAN LOOKS LIKE THEY MAY BE THE REAL DEAL

Dayton is going to be the team that everyone is talking about following their run in Maui, but I think that you can make the argument that the most impressive and surprising performance from someone during Feast Week has been Michigan.

After making light work of Iowa State in the quarterfinals, the Wolverines used a 19-0 run to open up a lead on North Carolina and take down Cole Anthony and the No. 6 Tar Heels, 73-64. Making this performance all the more impressive is the fact that it came in a game where Zavier Simpson barely played. Michigan’s senior point guard logged just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, and you wouldn’t be wrong to think that taking Simpson off the floor is a bit like cutting the head off a snake.

Not only is he the leader and the coach on the floor for this group, but he is also the defensive menace that was supposed take Anthony out of what he wanted to do.

And we should have expected this. I referenced it a few times during the offseason, but I don’t think I banged the drum hard enough. Michigan is a veteran team with an elite point guard and terrific defenders at the point of attack and at the rim. They spent their college careers being drilled by John Beilein and Luke Yaklich and now have a coach on the sidelines that was on the bench for two NBA titles.

They were always going to be good this year, especially early in the season.

2. GONZAGA TOOK DOWN OREGON IN OVERTIME AFTER BLOWING A 17 POINT LEAD

Oregon is good team.

They erased a 19 point deficit in a win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

There’s nothing wrong with blowing a lead against that team, especially when it still resulted in a win.

So what I want to point out here is the play of Joel Ayayi. The question mark that everyone had for this Gonzaga team heading into the season was their backcourt play. Would Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge be good enough for Gonzaga to the level they want to get to? And, to be frank, I think the early returns there have not been great.

But Ayayi has.

Part of the reason that Mark Few went out and added a pair of grad transfer lead guards this offseason was because the Gonzaga staff did not know if Ayayi would be ready. A redshirt sophomore, Ayayi had the two best games of his college career in the Bahamas. After putting up 21 points, 12 boards and six assists against Southern Miss in the opener, he went for 13 points, five boards and three assists against Oregon. He’s 6-for-9 from three in these two games.

3. MAYBE TEXAS TECH ISN’T QUITE AS GOOD AS WE THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE

Texas Tech entered this season ranked as a top 15 team in college basketball largely due to the fact that we know Chris Beard has worked magic before.

He flips rosters like the Property Brothers flip houses.

This year’s roster is a little different than past years. There are only three scholarship players that are upperclassmen, and two of those three are grad transfers. As such, it would make some sense that a team with that much youth on the roster will take their lumps early on, and I think that’s what we saw Thursday night.

No. 12 Texas Tech got smoked by Iowa. The final score was 72-61 and the Red Raiders found a way to make it interesting in the final minutes, but they had to rally just to cut the lead to two with two minutes left. Iowa is not very good this year, but they are significantly better than anyone that Texas Tech had played yet this season.

I still think Beard can get there with this group. They have some talent and they have some pieces that should work well in the system that Beard wants to run. But this was the warning: It might take a bit longer to get where Texas Tech wants to be than we initially thought.

Iowa tops No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 at Las Vegas Invitational

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game Friday night against San Diego State or Creighton.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers range and shot 33% from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41%) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.

Iowa opened a 36-21 lead in the first half, its largest of the game, before the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the period.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Plays for the Las Vegas Invitational title against the winner of the San Diego State-Creighton game.

Texas Tech: Faces the loser of San Diego State vs. Creighton.

No. 16 Memphis beats NC State in Barclays Center Classic

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:13 PM EST
NEW YORK — No. 16 Memphis is way ahead of schedule.

“We’ve seen them grow up right before our eyes,” coach Penny Hardaway said. “I thought it was going to be around January. We’re not where we need to be but we’re growing. To see this in November is big.”

The Tigers came up big Thursday, beating North Carolina State 83-78 on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic.

Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to lead Memphis (6-1). Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Harris had 14.

Markell Johnson led North Carolina State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.

“It’s a loss but we want to build off our second half,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “The second half was way better than our first.”

Trailing by 16 at the start of the second half, the Wolfpack cut it to 75-72 on C.J. Bryce’s free throw with 3:51 left.

Achiuwa made a jumper, and D.J. Jeffries converted a putback on Memphis’ next two possessions to extend the lead to seven, only for Bryce to respond with a jumper to cut it to 79-74.

Harris missed a floater in the lane, but the ball went off a N.C. State player. Johnson then drew a blocking foul on Ellis, and made both foul shots to cut it to 79-76.

Memphis dashed any thoughts about an upset when Harris converted a three-point play, and Alex Lomax stole the ball from Johnson.

“This is a part of growth,” Hardaway said. “The best is still yet to come for this young team. They’re starting to understand more now and I’m proud of that. They’re carrying over what we’re teaching to the games.”

Memphis did not have freshman center James Wiseman (NCAA suspension) and freshman guard Lester Quinones (broken right hand), although freshman center Malcolm Dandridge played his first game after suffering a torn meniscus in February. Dandridge finished with two points and a rebound.

BIG PICTURE:

The Thanksgiving matinee was the fourth straight game Wiseman sat out due to NCAA suspension. The NCAA had ruled earlier in the month Wiseman’s mother had accepted money from Hardaway in 2017, when the former NBA star was a high school and AAU coach. Wiseman played for Hardaway’s AAU team, and would later enroll at the school where the one-time NBA star coached. The NCAA also added three games to the suspension to make up for the three games Wiseman played for Memphis (Nov. 5 against South Carolina State, Nov. 8 against Illinois-Chicago, Nov. 12 against Oregon) while being ineligible.

Memphis challenged the NCAA’s initial ruling, but the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstate announced Wednesday that the decision was upheld. Wiseman, the nation’s top-ranked recruit coming out of high school, and the centerpiece of Hardaway’s top-ranked recruiting class, can return Jan. 12 against South Florida.

Hardaway believes the suspension won’t negatively affect Wiseman, who had averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, three blocks in 23.1 minutes in the three games. He shot 76.9% from the field, and 70.4% from the foul line. He is expected to be on the short list of players who could be the first overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

“James is very smart,” said Hardaway, who noted Wiseman did not travel with the team. “He understands. He watches a lot of film. He’s a student of the game. I think he’ll hit the ground running when he comes back. He’s just that special because he’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

UP NEXT:

Memphis: Hosts Bradley on Tuesday night.

North Carolina State: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night