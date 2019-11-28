More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Three Things To Know: Seton Hall blew a lead, Dayton blew a lead, Virginia is ridiculous

By Rob DausterNov 28, 2019, 12:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Things got weird on Thanksgiving Eve.

Seton Hall lost a game they should have won. Kansas won a game Dayton should have won. And Virginia did something I didn’t think was possible in the game of basketball.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. SETON HALL BLOWS A 19 POINT LEAD TO OREGON

Late in the first half, after Myles Powell someone found a way to bank in a three in the deep corner, right in front of the Oregon bench, Lok Wur stuck a leg out and tripped Powell as he ran by.

Not cool.

Powell was pissed.

And he came out of halftime absolutely on fire. He hit his first six threes of the second half and the Pirates opened up a 49-30 lead on Oregon that, in theory, should have been enough to allow them to cruise to a win. Except, it did not play out that way. Payton Pritchard, who finished with 16 points and six assists, starting making some plays. Chandler Lawson and C.J. Walker came off the bench to provide huge minutes and Oregon’s press turned Seton Hall over time and again.

Eventually, the Ducks took the lead with just 15 seconds left in the game on a Shakur Juiston putback.

Oregon will advance to play Gonzaga on Thanksgiving in the semifinals of the event.

2. DAYTON IS VERY, VERY LEGIT

The Flyers lost to Kansas in overtime in the final of the Maui Invitational, and if I am Anthony Grant or anyone else on that roster I would be very disappointed tonight.

Dayton outplayed Kansas for much of Wednesday night’s matchup. The Flyers held an eight point lead with six minutes left in the game. That was a win they should have had, and while I hesitate to say they choked – the truth is that Udoka Azubuike completely took over, which is something that will happen quite a bit this season – this should not feel like a moral victory.

Because Dayton might actually be a better basketball team.

The Flyers are built in the same mode as the 2018 Villanova team that won the national title. They’re not as talented, but they create some of the same challenges for defense that have to guard them. Dayton puts five guys on the floor that are not only guys that can make threes but are players that you would classify as good shooters, but with Ryan Mikesell and Obi Toppin on the floor, they are never going to be at a disadvantage against size. Mikesell can hold his own against most posts while Toppin is a lottery pick that can guard anyone while providing some of the best rim protection you’ll find.

That is a good, well-coached basketball team that understands what their roles are.

This will not be the last time you hear from the Flyers this season.

3. VIRGINIA WON A GAME BY 20 WHILE SCORING 46 POINTS

I did not think that it was possible, in the sport of basketball in the year of our lord, 2019, to score 46 points and win a game by 20.

But that’s precisely what happened today in Charlottesville.

Virginia beat Maine 46-26. The Black Bears scored 14 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half. They shot 8-for-43 from the floor and 5-for-26 from three. They turned the ball over 21 times. They scored, and this is not a typo, .473 points per possession.

And they only lost by 20 points.

Virginia, it is probably worth noting, played without Braxton Key, who is out for an indefinite amount of time following surgery on his wrist.

No. 11 Oregon tops No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 at Atlantis

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 12:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and No. 11 Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 in Wednesday night’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.

Finally, with the Ducks having a chance to go ahead, Payton Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer — only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.

Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.

As several Oregon players spilled onto the court to celebrate, Powell ended up laying on the floor after the horn with an apparent leg issue before being helped back to the locker room to cap a wild final game on the tournament’s first day.

Pritchard scored 16 points to lead Oregon, which shot 52% after halftime and weathered the storm when Seton Hall came out of the break burying 3 after 3 to quickly expand a 34-30 lead at the break. Powell drove that attack, burying shots ranging from contested to stepbacks to just plain long — and that had the Pirates tearing through a defense that had locked up outside shooters to start this season.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks will have to shore up their perimeter defense. Oregon had held opponents to 21% shooting from behind the arc coming in, but Seton Hall made 14 of 27 — with Powell hitting 7 of 15.

Seton Hall: The Pirates will have a short time to forget blowing the big lead, while Powell played a heavy load at more than 35 minutes. Beyond his big night, no other Seton Hall player scored more than 10 points.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks advanced to the winners’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with No. 8 Gonzaga, which beat Southern Miss earlier Wednesday.

Seton Hall: The Pirates moved to the losers’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Southern Miss, which lost to No. 8 Gonzaga earlier Wednesday.

Azubuike, Dotson pace No. 4 Kansas past Dayton, to Maui title

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Udoka Azubuike was always going to determine who won this game.

He was the mismatch.

On one end, he is unstoppable, a force of nature that can only be slowed by his sub-.500 free throw shooting. Defensively, he’s a dinosaur, a slow-footed rim protector that can be taken advantage of on the perimeter by teams with big men that can shoot the rock. Dayton has exactly that.

And on Wednesday night, Doke won.

Azubuike scored the first nine Kansas points in overtime, finishing with 29 points to go with four blocks on the game, as the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks survived a three-point barrage from Obi Toppin and the Dayton Flyers to take the Maui Invitational title back to Lawrence with a 90-84 overtime win.

Dayton, who fell to 5-1 on the season, shot 16-for-33 from three. Obi Toppin led the way for the Flyers with 18 points, nine boards and three blocks.

Devon Dotson put up 31 points, six boards, four assists and five steals and paced Kansas for much of the game, but it was Azubuike who was the closer. Bill Self fed his big fella until he burped down the stretch. There is no coach in the country that is more adept at finding ways to get his best post sealers touches at the rim, and I’m not sure that Self has ever had a center that was this good at sealing.

Offensively, they are a match made in heaven.

But Dayton, in theory, is Azubuike’s kryptonite.

The Flyers play a way that is pretty similar to the way that the 2017-18 Villanova team played. They have five guys that can hit threes on the floor all the time. They have multiple ball-handlers that can initiate offense and – this is the most important part – they have a stud big that can protect the rim on one end and force opposing centers to defend away from the basket on the other. That’s Toppin, who, along with Ryan Mikesell, are the reason that this group is just so hard to guard.

As good as Azubuike is at burying defenders in the rim, he has been that bad when he is forced to guard on the perimeter. For the first 35 minutes on Wednesday night, that was the story of this game.

But there were glimmers of hope. Twice, in the final three minutes of regular, Dayton got a switch and tried to drive Azubuike. Twice, he moved his feet well enough that he was able to get an angle to block a layup attempt at the rim. He wasn’t perfect, mind you. He fouled a three-point shooter with Kansas up by five points and less than a minute left on the clock. That’s a borderline criminal offense.

It was, however, enough at the end of the day.

And Kansas left the islands with a win over a really terrific Dayton team, one that will carry some weight on Selection Sunday while giving the Jayhawk faithful some hope that they will be able to win even when the matchup is not ideal.

Dayton’s Crutcher forces overtime against Kansas with deep three (VIDEO)

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher saved Anthony Grant.

The play-call wasn’t pretty, but Crutcher bailed him out with this three to force overtime against Kansas in the Maui Invitational title game:

Maui always delivers!

Dayton’s Obi Toppin stares down Kansas bench before making a three (VIDEO)

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

The disrespect!

Dayton’s Obi Toppin, the breakout star of Feast Week, buried a ridiculous step-back three from the corner of the Lahaina Civic Center in the Maui Invitational title game before turning around and staring at the Kansas bench while the shot was in the air:

Diakite, Huff lead No. 7 Virginia past Maine, 46-26

AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff
Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as No. 7 Virginia beat Maine 46-26 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. They also were without Kody Stattmann, another starter, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness.

Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.

Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers that led to 20 Cavaliers points.

Virginia held Maine scoreless for nearly six minutes and used a 9-0 run to open a 24-10 lead late in the first half. It was 24-14 at the break, and eight consecutive points early in the second half opened the margin to 35-19 as coach Tony Bennett went deeper into his bench seeking combinations the Cavaliers will need going forward.

The Cavaliers have now held six of seven opponents this season under 50 points.

BIG PICTURE

Maine: In his second season as coach, Richard Barron has an exceedingly young team and an ambitious opening schedule that has already included Washington and takes the Black Bears to UConn on Sunday. Ten players on the roster are freshmen, redshirt freshmen or redshirt sophomores.

Virginia: After scoring 19 points against Arizona State in the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-off Tournament and seeming ready to give Virginia’s struggling offense a lift, freshman Casey Morsell went cold again at John Paul Jones Arena, finishing 1 of 8 from the field.

UP NEXT

Maine plays at UConn on Sunday.

Virginia goes on the road and faces Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, a rematch of last year’s epic Elite Eight overtime game that the Cavaliers won en route to the national title.