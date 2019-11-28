More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

No. 16 Memphis beats NC State in Barclays Center Classic

Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:13 PM EST
NEW YORK — No. 16 Memphis is way ahead of schedule.

“We’ve seen them grow up right before our eyes,” coach Penny Hardaway said. “I thought it was going to be around January. We’re not where we need to be but we’re growing. To see this in November is big.”

The Tigers came up big Thursday, beating North Carolina State 83-78 on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic.

Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to lead Memphis (6-1). Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Harris had 14.

Markell Johnson led North Carolina State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.

“It’s a loss but we want to build off our second half,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “The second half was way better than our first.”

Trailing by 16 at the start of the second half, the Wolfpack cut it to 75-72 on C.J. Bryce’s free throw with 3:51 left.

Achiuwa made a jumper, and D.J. Jeffries converted a putback on Memphis’ next two possessions to extend the lead to seven, only for Bryce to respond with a jumper to cut it to 79-74.

Harris missed a floater in the lane, but the ball went off a N.C. State player. Johnson then drew a blocking foul on Ellis, and made both foul shots to cut it to 79-76.

Memphis dashed any thoughts about an upset when Harris converted a three-point play, and Alex Lomax stole the ball from Johnson.

“This is a part of growth,” Hardaway said. “The best is still yet to come for this young team. They’re starting to understand more now and I’m proud of that. They’re carrying over what we’re teaching to the games.”

Memphis did not have freshman center James Wiseman (NCAA suspension) and freshman guard Lester Quinones (broken right hand), although freshman center Malcolm Dandridge played his first game after suffering a torn meniscus in February. Dandridge finished with two points and a rebound.

BIG PICTURE:

The Thanksgiving matinee was the fourth straight game Wiseman sat out due to NCAA suspension. The NCAA had ruled earlier in the month Wiseman’s mother had accepted money from Hardaway in 2017, when the former NBA star was a high school and AAU coach. Wiseman played for Hardaway’s AAU team, and would later enroll at the school where the one-time NBA star coached. The NCAA also added three games to the suspension to make up for the three games Wiseman played for Memphis (Nov. 5 against South Carolina State, Nov. 8 against Illinois-Chicago, Nov. 12 against Oregon) while being ineligible.

Memphis challenged the NCAA’s initial ruling, but the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstate announced Wednesday that the decision was upheld. Wiseman, the nation’s top-ranked recruit coming out of high school, and the centerpiece of Hardaway’s top-ranked recruiting class, can return Jan. 12 against South Florida.

Hardaway believes the suspension won’t negatively affect Wiseman, who had averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, three blocks in 23.1 minutes in the three games. He shot 76.9% from the field, and 70.4% from the foul line. He is expected to be on the short list of players who could be the first overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

“James is very smart,” said Hardaway, who noted Wiseman did not travel with the team. “He understands. He watches a lot of film. He’s a student of the game. I think he’ll hit the ground running when he comes back. He’s just that special because he’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

UP NEXT:

Memphis: Hosts Bradley on Tuesday night.

North Carolina State: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night

No. 8 Gonzaga tops No. 11 Oregon 73-72 in OT at Atlantis

William Mancebo/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:11 PM EST
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Mark Few knows his Gonzaga team is banged up as its fights through the Battle 4 Atlantis. So far, at least, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs have done enough to earn a trip to the tournament’s championship game regardless.

Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard’s shot for the win to beat No. 11 Oregon 73-72 on Thursday.

It was hardly a highlight-reel type of game for Gonzaga (8-0). The Bulldogs blew a 17-point first-half lead. They shot just 29% in the second half. They used just seven players in a game that saw two highly ranked teams battling in a tense fight to the horn — both in regulation and overtime.

“You always wonder with every team: what is it really going be like when your backs are pressed up against the wall and they’ve got hands on you?” Few said. “They responded terrifically, as good as any of our teams quite frankly.”

Gonzaga sealed the win when Pritchard missed a jumper against Ryan Woolridge and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev tied up the rebound during a tussle in the paint. The possession arrow favored the Zags with 0.2 seconds left, allowing them to secure the win by inbounding to Joel Ayayi to kill the last of the clock.

That came after Gonzaga seemed on the brink of victory in regulation after a pair of huge 3-pointers from Corey Kispert, then had a missed 3 for the win from Killian Tillie just before the horn.

Petrusev had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Gonzaga, which blew a 24-7 lead in a matchup of neighboring-state programs playing three time zones away from their Pacific Northwest campuses.

Pritchard finished with 17 points to lead the Ducks (6-1), who erased a huge deficit for the second time in as many days — only this time in a losing effort.

It was less than 24 hours earlier that Oregon completed a comeback from 19 down in the second half to hold off Myles Powell and No. 13 Seton Hall in a thriller to end the tournament’s first day. Afterward, coach Dana Altman expressed concern about the Ducks having a short turnaround to the afternoon game after expending so much energy rallying past the Pirates.

His concerns seemed justified when Oregon found itself in another hole right from the tip, making just 3 of 14 shots while Gonzaga ran out to a 24-7 lead.

But Oregon cut into the gap by halftime, then took its first lead on Pritchard’s 3 over Kispert at the 11:51 mark of the second half.

Oregon shot just 34% for the game.

“Our guys battled hard after a bad start,” Altman said. “It’s on me to get them moving the ball better. It’s on me to get them in better sets. … Our offense has got to be much more efficient than we showed tonight.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Simply put, the Ducks have shown plenty of fight in their two-game stay so far in the Bahamas with pushing back from big deficits.

“I hope they learn we can’t have those stretches,” Altman said, adding: “You just can’t do that on a consistent basis and have a good ball team.”

Gonzaga: The Zags didn’t have freshman Anton Watson, who was wearing a boot on his right foot after suffering an ankle sprain early in Wednesday’s win against Southern Miss. Tillie didn’t play in that one due to swelling in his knee following a surgery in October. Additionally, Woolridge and Admon Gilder are fighting through knee issues.

“It’s kind of a warrior’s mentality that Coach Few has been repeating over and over again,” said Kispert, who had 17 points. “When the ball goes up, we’re going to run with who we’ve got. In our case, the 7-8 guys that are out on the floor happen to be really, really good.”

TIP-INS

Oregon’s Chris Duarte hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left in regulation to ultimately force the OT. He had 16 points…. Altman was specifically frustrated by the number of off-the-dribble shots taken by his team, including Pritchard’s last one. … C.J. Walker had 12 points and four offensive rebounds, three coming in OT for Oregon. … Kispert has made 12 3-pointers in two Atlantis games.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks will play in Friday’s third-place game against No. 6 North Carolina.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will play in Friday’s championship game against Michigan.

Michigan uses 19-point run to upset No. 6 UNC

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Eli Brooks and his Michigan teammates kept rolling off screens, whipping the ball past defenders and burying shots with ease against a flummoxed highly ranked opponent.

“Share the game,” first-year coach Juwan Howard calls it.

The plan is working perfectly, too, for these new-look Wolverines — who took down sixth-ranked North Carolina to give Howard his first marquee win.

Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to score a big upset, beating the Tar Heels 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout. Then the Wolverines held on amid the Tar Heels’ frantic rally in the final 8 minutes.

Howard inherited a program from John Beilein that made regular deep pushes in the NCAA Tournament, though there were plenty of new faces after losing its top three scorers from last year.

No matter. The Wolverines have experience, size and a bunch of guys willing to make the next pass to seek out a better shot.

“Granted, they’ve been very successful in the past,” Howard said. “But to embrace a new staff and to be all in, I’m very thankful for that — because each and every one of them, they didn’t have to. It was a choice, but it was a choice because they trusted the staff, they trusted us as men to help lead them and teach them and develop them.

“But I must say they’re inspiring to watch compete.”

Michigan’s 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight made shots to build a huge margin.

“I think that goes off shot selection, just sharing the ball,” Brooks said. “We take good shots. People aren’t afraid to share the ball because they know the next person’s going to do their job.”

The Tar Heels (5-1) didn’t have much of an answer.

At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left UNC coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands on top of his head. Yet Franz Wagner followed with another, then Brooks added a runner that pushed the lead to 60-36 with 11:18 left and finally forced the timeout-hoarding Williams to burn one.

“It was frustrating,” Williams said. “I’ve never stood there in 32 years and 8 million games and thinking about calling timeout with 12 minutes left in the friggin’ game. That’s so silly to me. We’ve won a few games doing it my way.

“But I watched three extra possessions, and we missed and they scored three straight times.”

Freshman Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead UNC, which shot 43% while struggling with Michigan’s size anchored by 7-foot-1 senior Jon Teske inside.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the game ranked seventh in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions, along with being the national leader in rebounding margin. But Michigan controlled the paint (32-24 points in the paint) and the Tar Heels earned only a 36-34 edge on the glass. It was a sign that the Tar Heels still have plenty to figure out, especially with Williams saying he had to question the team’s toughness in the second half.

“We were 5-0 coming in, but it hasn’t been a very good 5-0 compared to the way I think we should play and could play,” Williams said, “and I’ve got to do a better job of coaching my team.”

Michigan: The Wolverines entered shooting 53.2% on the season to rank second in the nation. After shooting 58% on Wednesday against Iowa State, they finished at 50% and made 11 of 26 3-pointers in this one while holding the Tar Heels to 1-for-14 shooting out of halftime.

UNC’S FRANTIC RALLY

The Tar Heels twice got as close as eight on interior buckets by Garrison Brooks in the final 3 1/2 minutes. But Eli Brooks all but closed it out by swishing through a 3 with the shot clock winding down at the 1:12 mark, pushing the margin back to double figures.

TIP-INS

Michigan’s David DeJulius had 11 points while seeing extra work with starting point guard Zavier Simpson dealing with foul trouble. … Teske had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. … UNC made just 2 of 13 3-pointers and 10 of 20 free throws.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels play in Friday’s third-place game against the Gonzaga-Oregon loser.

Michigan: The Wolverines play in Friday’s championship game against the Gonzaga-Oregon winner.

No. 11 Oregon tops No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 at Atlantis

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 12:52 AM EST
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and No. 11 Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 in Wednesday night’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.

Finally, with the Ducks having a chance to go ahead, Payton Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer — only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.

Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.

As several Oregon players spilled onto the court to celebrate, Powell ended up laying on the floor after the horn with an apparent leg issue before being helped back to the locker room to cap a wild final game on the tournament’s first day.

Pritchard scored 16 points to lead Oregon, which shot 52% after halftime and weathered the storm when Seton Hall came out of the break burying 3 after 3 to quickly expand a 34-30 lead at the break. Powell drove that attack, burying shots ranging from contested to stepbacks to just plain long — and that had the Pirates tearing through a defense that had locked up outside shooters to start this season.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks will have to shore up their perimeter defense. Oregon had held opponents to 21% shooting from behind the arc coming in, but Seton Hall made 14 of 27 — with Powell hitting 7 of 15.

Seton Hall: The Pirates will have a short time to forget blowing the big lead, while Powell played a heavy load at more than 35 minutes. Beyond his big night, no other Seton Hall player scored more than 10 points.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks advanced to the winners’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with No. 8 Gonzaga, which beat Southern Miss earlier Wednesday.

Seton Hall: The Pirates moved to the losers’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Southern Miss, which lost to No. 8 Gonzaga earlier Wednesday.

Three Things To Know: Seton Hall blew a lead, Dayton blew a lead, Virginia is ridiculous

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 28, 2019, 12:50 AM EST
Things got weird on Thanksgiving Eve.

Seton Hall lost a game they should have won. Kansas won a game Dayton should have won. And Virginia did something I didn’t think was possible in the game of basketball.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. SETON HALL BLOWS A 19 POINT LEAD TO OREGON

Late in the first half, after Myles Powell someone found a way to bank in a three in the deep corner, right in front of the Oregon bench, Lok Wur stuck a leg out and tripped Powell as he ran by.

Not cool.

Powell was pissed.

And he came out of halftime absolutely on fire. He hit his first six threes of the second half and the Pirates opened up a 49-30 lead on Oregon that, in theory, should have been enough to allow them to cruise to a win. Except, it did not play out that way. Payton Pritchard, who finished with 16 points and six assists, starting making some plays. Chandler Lawson and C.J. Walker came off the bench to provide huge minutes and Oregon’s press turned Seton Hall over time and again.

Eventually, the Ducks took the lead with just 15 seconds left in the game on a Shakur Juiston putback.

Oregon will advance to play Gonzaga on Thanksgiving in the semifinals of the event.

2. DAYTON IS VERY, VERY LEGIT

The Flyers lost to Kansas in overtime in the final of the Maui Invitational, and if I am Anthony Grant or anyone else on that roster I would be very disappointed tonight.

Dayton outplayed Kansas for much of Wednesday night’s matchup. The Flyers held an eight point lead with six minutes left in the game. That was a win they should have had, and while I hesitate to say they choked – the truth is that Udoka Azubuike completely took over, which is something that will happen quite a bit this season – this should not feel like a moral victory.

Because Dayton might actually be a better basketball team.

The Flyers are built in the same mode as the 2018 Villanova team that won the national title. They’re not as talented, but they create some of the same challenges for defense that have to guard them. Dayton puts five guys on the floor that are not only guys that can make threes but are players that you would classify as good shooters, but with Ryan Mikesell and Obi Toppin on the floor, they are never going to be at a disadvantage against size. Mikesell can hold his own against most posts while Toppin is a lottery pick that can guard anyone while providing some of the best rim protection you’ll find.

That is a good, well-coached basketball team that understands what their roles are.

This will not be the last time you hear from the Flyers this season.

3. VIRGINIA WON A GAME BY 20 WHILE SCORING 46 POINTS

I did not think that it was possible, in the sport of basketball in the year of our lord, 2019, to score 46 points and win a game by 20.

But that’s precisely what happened today in Charlottesville.

Virginia beat Maine 46-26. The Black Bears scored 14 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half. They shot 8-for-43 from the floor and 5-for-26 from three. They turned the ball over 21 times. They scored, and this is not a typo, .473 points per possession.

And they only lost by 20 points.

Virginia, it is probably worth noting, played without Braxton Key, who is out for an indefinite amount of time following surgery on his wrist.

Azubuike, Dotson pace No. 4 Kansas past Dayton, to Maui title

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Udoka Azubuike was always going to determine who won this game.

He was the mismatch.

On one end, he is unstoppable, a force of nature that can only be slowed by his sub-.500 free throw shooting. Defensively, he’s a dinosaur, a slow-footed rim protector that can be taken advantage of on the perimeter by teams with big men that can shoot the rock. Dayton has exactly that.

And on Wednesday night, Doke won.

Azubuike scored the first nine Kansas points in overtime, finishing with 29 points to go with four blocks on the game, as the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks survived a three-point barrage from Obi Toppin and the Dayton Flyers to take the Maui Invitational title back to Lawrence with a 90-84 overtime win.

Dayton, who fell to 5-1 on the season, shot 16-for-33 from three. Obi Toppin led the way for the Flyers with 18 points, nine boards and three blocks.

Devon Dotson put up 31 points, six boards, four assists and five steals and paced Kansas for much of the game, but it was Azubuike who was the closer. Bill Self fed his big fella until he burped down the stretch. There is no coach in the country that is more adept at finding ways to get his best post sealers touches at the rim, and I’m not sure that Self has ever had a center that was this good at sealing.

Offensively, they are a match made in heaven.

But Dayton, in theory, is Azubuike’s kryptonite.

The Flyers play a way that is pretty similar to the way that the 2017-18 Villanova team played. They have five guys that can hit threes on the floor all the time. They have multiple ball-handlers that can initiate offense and – this is the most important part – they have a stud big that can protect the rim on one end and force opposing centers to defend away from the basket on the other. That’s Toppin, who, along with Ryan Mikesell, are the reason that this group is just so hard to guard.

As good as Azubuike is at burying defenders in the rim, he has been that bad when he is forced to guard on the perimeter. For the first 35 minutes on Wednesday night, that was the story of this game.

But there were glimmers of hope. Twice, in the final three minutes of regular, Dayton got a switch and tried to drive Azubuike. Twice, he moved his feet well enough that he was able to get an angle to block a layup attempt at the rim. He wasn’t perfect, mind you. He fouled a three-point shooter with Kansas up by five points and less than a minute left on the clock. That’s a borderline criminal offense.

It was, however, enough at the end of the day.

And Kansas left the islands with a win over a really terrific Dayton team, one that will carry some weight on Selection Sunday while giving the Jayhawk faithful some hope that they will be able to win even when the matchup is not ideal.