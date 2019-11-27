More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

No. 4 Kansas beats BYU 71-56 for spot in Maui title game

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 12:57 AM EST
LAHAINA, Hawaii — David McCormack scored 16 points, Ochai Agbaji added 14 and No. 4 Kansas turned a huge second half into a trip to the Maui Invitational title game with a 71-56 victory over Brigham Young on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks (5-1) dominated inside against the smaller Cougars and did a good job of rotating out to their shooters to earn a shot at their third Maui Invitational championship.

Kansas opened the second half with a big run to build a double-digit lead and outscored BYU 42-18 in the paint.

The Jayhawks will face Dayton in Wednesday’s title game.

BYU (4-3) was bothered Kansas’ length on defense, finishing 9 for 33 from behind the 3-point line. TJ Haws had 16 points, but Cougars leading scorer Jake Toolson was held to seven on 3-of-9 shooting.

Kansas overwhelmed Division II Chaminade 93-63 in its Maui opener by utilizing its massive size advantage.

The also-undersized Cougars used ball movement and perimeter shooting to blow past UCLA 78-63 in their opener.

Neither team was particularly efficient offensively early in the semifinals, trading turnovers and clanks on the soft Lahaina Civic Center rims.

The Jayhawks found a small semblance of rhythm late in the first half and locked on the Cougars defensively, holding them scoreless for 7 1/2 minutes.

BYU finally hit a few shots late and was within 29-27 at halftime.

Kansas got on a roll to start the second period by getting the ball inside, opening with a 13-2 run to go up 42-31.

The Jayhawks piled on after that with a 19-4 spurt and hit 17 of 32 shots in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

BYU pulled off one upset by knocking off UCLA in its opener, but had a hard time matching Kansas’ size in the semifinals.

The Jayhawks shook off some early ugliness on offense with a dominant second half to earn a shot at adding to the 1996 and 2015 titles in their trophy case.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays Dayton in Wednesday’s title game.

BYU faces Virginia Tech in the third-place game.

Three Things to Know: Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer; Michigan State outlasts Anthony Edwards

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 27, 2019, 1:40 AM EST
A full day of college basketball continued on Tuesday night with the Maui Invitational and Legends Classic among the marquee attractions.

But it was a massive upset in dramatic fashion that had the sports world talking as No. 1 Duke was stunned with its first home loss to a non-conference team since 2000.

1. Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke on buzzer-beating layup

The play, the upset, the loss we’ll all be talking about for quite some time. The Lumberjacks stunned the No. 1 Blue Devils with an overtime win on Tuesday night as Nathan Bain raced down Cameron Indoor Stadium and released his uncontested layup just before time expired.

This is the third time the No. 1 team has lost this season — the second time that No. 1 has fallen to an unranked mid-major at home. More on this one here as Bain’s moment and Stephen F. Austin’s win is one of the biggest upsets in college basketball in the past 20 years.

2. No. 3 Michigan State outlasts Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Afternoon consolation hoops at the Maui Invitational saw No. 3 Michigan State build a 28 point lead before Anthony Edwards nearly single-handedly brought Georgia back with his second-half performance. Edwards scored 33 of his 37 points in the second half, putting on one of the more memorable stretches of play at the Maui Invitational.

Despite all of that, the Spartans held on for the win as Cassius Winston had another outstanding game. I have more on this game, with some of Edwards’ ridiculous highlights.

3. No. 4 Kansas, Dayton advance to Maui Invitational finals with wins

The championship of the Maui Invitational is set for Wednesday night as No. 4 Kansas and Dayton both won in the semifinals to set up the unexpected clash.

Continuing their impressive national showcase, the Flyers ousted Virginia Tech with an impressive 89-62 win. Sophomore forward Obi Toppin paced Dayton with 24 points as he continues to draw national attention.

Toppin and the Flyers get a major test in the No. 4 Jayhawks after they took down BYU. Kansas and Dayton is the unlikely Maui final that could deliver some interesting subplots.

Toppin is drawing considerable NBA buzz this week. Seeing him battle the Jayhawks’ massive frontline of Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack should be a lot of fun.

Donations surge for Nathan Bain’s family after buzzer-beating layup to beat No. 1 Duke

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 27, 2019, 12:45 AM EST
Stephen F. Austin senior Nathan Bain entered sports lore on Tuesday night when his buzzer-beating layup was the difference in a stunning overtime win over No. 1 Duke.

Bain raced to get the game-winning bucket out of his hands just in time to give the Lumberjacks one of the biggest upsets in college basketball over the past few decades. Bain’s poetic final play is going to be shown again-and-again for years to come.

Following the emotional win, Bain joined the broadcast. Much of America found out for the first time that Bain’s family lost nearly everything when Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas on Sept. 1.

Stephen F. Austin Compliance previously set up an official GoFundMe page set up to help Bain’s family. The NCAA has approved this since it’s being run through the school’s compliance department.

From the fundraiser page:

On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a category five storm. Among the almost 400,000 individuals affected by one of the most catastrophic natural disasters recorded in history was the family of SFA men’s basketball senior Nate Bain. Not only did the Bain family see nearly everything of value destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, Bain’s father- a minister- watched as his church suffered extreme damage from the storm as well.

In an effort to assist the Bain family’s recovery from the worst natural disaster in the country’s history, SFA Athletics is accepting donations of all dollar amounts which will be sent directly to Bain’s family.

Once Bain’s story and fundraiser became known, donations skyrocketed from $2,008 raised before the shot to over $5,600 as of this writing (about an hour after the shot). It shows the kind of impact a big moment can have in raising awareness to a cause. This only adds to the legend of the moment for Bain and Stephen F. Austin.

VIDEO: Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke with buzzer-beating layup

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 26, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
Stephen F. Austin stunned the sports world on Tuesday night with an overtime buzzer-beating layup to beat No. 1 Duke, 85-83, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Favored by 27.5 points in some places before tip, the Blue Devils suffered their first home non-conference loss since falling to St. John’s in 2000.

Nathan Bain raced for an uncontested layup that fell as the buzzer sounded, giving the Lumberjacks one of the biggest regular-season upsets of the last 20 years in college basketball.

This is the third time the No. 1 team has lost already this season. And we haven’t even reached Thanksgiving yet.

Duke losing in the most dramatic way possible at home to a four-touchdown underdog is an incredible storyline. Bain’s layup was the exact type of play that kids practice on the driveway growing up when nobody else can shoot with you. It’s a memorable highlight, called flawlessly by Eric Collins, that will be shown in basketball montages for years to come.

The Blue Devils falling at home — similar to how previous No. 1 Kentucky lost at home to unranked Evansville a few weeks back — is the latest stunning upset to hit the sport this season. Duke’s loss is also yet another indication that college basketball might not have a dominant team this season.

It’s fair to point out that early-season polls are far from an exact science. The typical bluebloods, however, are showcasing plenty of flaws early in the season in losing to mid-major teams at home. There’s a lot of youth being counted on for teams like the Blue Devils and Wildcats that has been inconsistent the first month of the season.

For Duke on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils played mediocre defensively, didn’t shoot particularly well from the perimeter and also had issues with 20 turnovers. Stephen F. Austin was able to get high-scoring senior wing Kevon Harris rolling as he finished with 26 points.

There is still plenty of time for Duke, Kentucky, or any team in college basketball to get markedly better and look like complete national championship contenders by the time we reach March. But it seems as though many of the top teams have a long way to go to reach the standards we’ve come to expect from some of the top programs in college basketball.

Based on how the first month of the season has gone, Louisville should be very weary as the new likely No. 1 team next week.

No. 18 Auburn routs Richmond to win Legends Classic

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
NEW YORK — Auburn is first and foremost a school that’s known for its football program.

Which is fine with Bruce Pearl, who believes the Tigers are “a pretty good basketball team right now.”

And he has the school’s first in-season tournament championship since 2004 to make his argument for him.

“Our guys came to Auburn to make history,” Pearl said after No. 18 Auburn to a 79-65 win over Richmond in the championship game of the Legends Classic on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

“That was important to our team.”

Samir Doughty scored 22 points to lead the Tigers. Austin Wiley, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 18 points. He joined Doughty on the all-tournament team, along with Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.

Daniel Purifoy chipped in with 13 for Auburn, which improved to 7-0 overall, and 3-1 in four all-time meetings against the Spiders.

“Guys are beginning to see the dimensions that we have,” Pearl said. “We have a lot to be thankful for, a lot to be blessed (with).”

Following a five-game winning streak, Richmond dropped to 5-1 with its first loss of the season.

Golden led the Spiders with 14. Gilyard and Nick Sherod finished with 12 each.

“I just thought we didn’t have quite enough energy for shotmaking to hang in longer in the second half,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “They’re a very good team.”

Trailing 35-34 at the half, Auburn opened the second half with an 11-4 run in a span of 4:27 to take a 45-39 lead. The advantage grew to 53-41 on Jamal Johnson’s layup at 13:10.

After Richmond cut the deficit to 56-49, Wiley finished the next two possessions with a two-handed dunk and a tip-in, causing Mooney to call a time out.

“Hats off to them,” Mooney said.

Auburn’s lead grew to as much as 22 in the final minutes.

“One of their players–I’m not going to say who–came up to me and was like, ‘(You guys) are killing us right now,’ Doughty said. “Each and every team we’ve been playing throughout the year has been saying that in the second half. Once he said that, I just told my guys, ‘Let’s keep that foot on the pedal, let’s run the score up a little bit more, let’s get those guys who are not really playing into the game.'”

Gilyard’s running floater at the buzzer gave Richmond a 35-34 lead to cap a first half that the Spiders started quick and finished fast. Richmond scored 15 points in the first 12:34 and ended the first half by scoring 16 points in the final 7:48.

INJURY REPORT:

Golden suffered an ankle injury landing after a basket with 1:44 left. Golden laid on the court for more than five minutes while he was being tended to by trainers, before behind helped to the Spiders’ bench. Mooney said Golden twisted his ankle “in the first game of the year. It’s the same ankle. Structurally it seems to be okay but it’s probably something else he’ll have to be dealing with during the course of the next few days.”

UP NEXT:

Auburn: Hosts Furman on Dec. 5.

Richmond: Hosts Boston College Saturday.

No. 3 Michigan State withstands Georgia despite monster Anthony Edwards second half

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 26, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
Following a disappointing first-round exit from Maui to Virginia Tech the night before, No. 3 Michigan State withstood a ridiculous second-half performance from Georgia’s Anthony Edwards to claim a 93-85 consolation win at Maui.

The Spartans bounced back from the upset to the Hokies with a dominating first-half effort — putting together a 21-point halftime lead as senior point guard Cassius Winston did whatever he wanted.

Then, following a slow first half, Edwards showed why many consider him the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The freshman shooting guard pumped in 33 points in the second half — finishing with 37 overall. Edwards put up deep three-pointers, tough fadeaway jumpers (which made Bill Walton compare Edwards to Mitch Richmond on the broadcast) and generally looked like a 10-year NBA all-star for 20 blistering minutes. The Spartans lead also went from 28 down to two.

 

It looked like Maui could turn into a potential disaster for the former preseason No. 1 team.

But Michigan State deserves credit for showing resilience and taking the very best punch from perhaps the best pure scorer in college basketball and turning things around to win. Winston poured in 28 points and added eight assists while only turning the ball over twice. And although Edwards’ run was a frightening thing to deal with if you support the Spartans, Michigan State had enough responses to avoid the dreaded “1-2 — W over Chaminade” finish at Maui.

In all likelihood, Michigan State will see UCLA in the consolation title tomorrow with a chance to finish the event 2-1. Although the competition won’t be what the Spartans were hoping for, they have enough brutal games on the schedule where it’s not like they need additional Q1 games. They just need to improve closing out games if they want to remain Big Ten champions as a hunted top-five team.

Georgia’s comeback was fun. Edwards now firmly feels like the most compelling individual player to watch from a casual fan perspective in college hoops this season. But there’s still a glaring lack of consistent play from a team featuring 10 new players and relying on many younger guys.

Edwards had a hot/cold game in which he was virtually non-existent in the first half. At one point, Walton even mentioned Markelle Fultz’s name in a sentence speaking about Edwards — implying that the No. 1 hype wasn’t warranted. Then Edwards had one of the greatest stretches in the history of a storied tournament. The highs and lows within even one game need to slow down if the Bulldogs want to be a factor in the SEC.

A high-scoring game with a top player in college hoops single-handedly trying to take down a top-five team is about as good as you can ask for when it comes to afternoon consolation college hoops.