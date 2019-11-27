Donations surge for Nathan Bain’s family after buzzer-beating layup to beat No. 1 Duke

Stephen F. Austin senior Nathan Bain entered sports lore on Tuesday night when his buzzer-beating layup was the difference in a stunning overtime win over No. 1 Duke.
Bain raced to get the game-winning bucket out of his hands just in time to give the Lumberjacks one of the biggest upsets in college basketball over the past few decades. Bain’s poetic final play is going to be shown again-and-again for years to come.
Following the emotional win, Bain joined the broadcast. Much of America found out for the first time that Bain’s family lost nearly everything when Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas on Sept. 1.
Stephen F. Austin Compliance previously set up an official GoFundMe page set up to help Bain’s family. The NCAA has approved this since it’s being run through the school’s compliance department.
From the fundraiser page:
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a category five storm. Among the almost 400,000 individuals affected by one of the most catastrophic natural disasters recorded in history was the family of SFA men’s basketball senior Nate Bain. Not only did the Bain family see nearly everything of value destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, Bain’s father- a minister- watched as his church suffered extreme damage from the storm as well.
In an effort to assist the Bain family’s recovery from the worst natural disaster in the country’s history, SFA Athletics is accepting donations of all dollar amounts which will be sent directly to Bain’s family.
Once Bain’s story and fundraiser became known, donations skyrocketed from $2,008 raised before the shot to over $5,600 as of this writing (about an hour after the shot). It shows the kind of impact a big moment can have in raising awareness to a cause. This only adds to the legend of the moment for Bain and Stephen F. Austin.