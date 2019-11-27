More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Brooks, No. 6 UNC beat Alabama 76-67 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 5:29 PM EST
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and sixth-ranked North Carolina overwhelmed Alabama on the glass to win 76-67 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won’t hurt that average with this performance: The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.

The Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at roughly 40.8%. And freshman point guard Cole Anthony didn’t have a huge offensive game. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists — including a perfect alley-oop inbounds pass that Brooks hammered down with 3:23 left as the Tar Heels remained in control down the stretch.

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide (2-3), though 15 points and five of those 3s came in the first half. Preseason all-Southeastern Conference pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points, but Alabama shot just 38% for the game.

Leaky Black finished with career highs of nine points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who also got 12 points from senior Brandon Robinson in his season debut. Robinson had been sidelined since he sprained an ankle during an exhibition game.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide had been good on the glass coming in despite lacking a lot of size, ranking 19th nationally in rebounding margin and outrebounding each of their first four opponents. They couldn’t keep up this time against the Bacot-led UNC front line, while Petty and Lewis had to carry the offense as the only Alabama players to reach double figures.

UNC: The Tar Heels have been looking for a reliable secondary scorer behind Anthony, who came in averaging better than 22 points per game. Robinson could help with his experience as a senior, while Black had some good moments as an all-around playmaker who also saw time at the point for stretches in relief of Anthony.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide moved to the losers’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Iowa State, which lost to Michigan earlier Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels advanced to the winners’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Michigan, which beat Iowa State earlier Wednesday.

Azubuike, Dotson pace No. 4 Kansas past Dayton, to Maui title

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Udoka Azubuike was always going to determine who won this game.

He was the mismatch.

On one end, he is unstoppable, a force of nature that can only be slowed by his sub-.500 free throw shooting. Defensively, he’s a dinosaur, a slow-footed rim protector that can be taken advantage of on the perimeter by teams with big men that can shoot the rock. Dayton has exactly that.

And on Wednesday night, Doke won.

Azubuike scored the first nine Kansas points in overtime, finishing with 29 points to go with four blocks on the game, as the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks survived a three-point barrage from Obi Toppin and the Dayton Flyers to take the Maui Invitational title back to Lawrence with a 90-84 overtime win.

Dayton, who fell to 5-1 on the season, shot 16-for-33 from three. Obi Toppin led the way for the Flyers with 18 points, nine boards and three blocks.

Devon Dotson put up 31 points, six boards, four assists and five steals and paced Kansas for much of the game, but it was Azubuike who was the closer. Bill Self fed his big fella until he burped down the stretch. There is no coach in the country that is more adept at finding ways to get his best post sealers touches at the rim, and I’m not sure that Self has ever had a center that was this good at sealing.

Offensively, they are a match made in heaven.

But Dayton, in theory, is Azubuike’s kryptonite.

The Flyers play a way that is pretty similar to the way that the 2017-18 Villanova team played. They have five guys that can hit threes on the floor all the time. They have multiple ball-handlers that can initiate offense and – this is the most important part – they have a stud big that can protect the rim on one end and force opposing centers to defend away from the basket on the other. That’s Toppin, who, along with Ryan Mikesell, are the reason that this group is just so hard to guard.

As good as Azubuike is at burying defenders in the rim, he has been that bad when he is forced to guard on the perimeter. For the first 35 minutes on Wednesday night, that was the story of this game.

But there were glimmers of hope. Twice, in the final three minutes of regular, Dayton got a switch and tried to drive Azubuike. Twice, he moved his feet well enough that he was able to get an angle to block a layup attempt at the rim. He wasn’t perfect, mind you. He fouled a three-point shooter with Kansas up by five points and less than a minute left on the clock. That’s a borderline criminal offense.

It was, however, enough at the end of the day.

And Kansas left the islands with a win over a really terrific Dayton team, one that will carry some weight on Selection Sunday while giving the Jayhawk faithful some hope that they will be able to win even when the matchup is not ideal.

Dayton’s Crutcher forces overtime against Kansas with deep three (VIDEO)

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher saved Anthony Grant.

The play-call wasn’t pretty, but Crutcher bailed him out with this three to force overtime against Kansas in the Maui Invitational title game:

Maui always delivers!

Dayton’s Obi Toppin stares down Kansas bench before making a three (VIDEO)

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
The disrespect!

Dayton’s Obi Toppin, the breakout star of Feast Week, buried a ridiculous step-back three from the corner of the Lahaina Civic Center in the Maui Invitational title game before turning around and staring at the Kansas bench while the shot was in the air:

Diakite, Huff lead No. 7 Virginia past Maine, 46-26

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as No. 7 Virginia beat Maine 46-26 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. They also were without Kody Stattmann, another starter, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness.

Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.

Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers that led to 20 Cavaliers points.

Virginia held Maine scoreless for nearly six minutes and used a 9-0 run to open a 24-10 lead late in the first half. It was 24-14 at the break, and eight consecutive points early in the second half opened the margin to 35-19 as coach Tony Bennett went deeper into his bench seeking combinations the Cavaliers will need going forward.

The Cavaliers have now held six of seven opponents this season under 50 points.

BIG PICTURE

Maine: In his second season as coach, Richard Barron has an exceedingly young team and an ambitious opening schedule that has already included Washington and takes the Black Bears to UConn on Sunday. Ten players on the roster are freshmen, redshirt freshmen or redshirt sophomores.

Virginia: After scoring 19 points against Arizona State in the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-off Tournament and seeming ready to give Virginia’s struggling offense a lift, freshman Casey Morsell went cold again at John Paul Jones Arena, finishing 1 of 8 from the field.

UP NEXT

Maine plays at UConn on Sunday.

Virginia goes on the road and faces Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, a rematch of last year’s epic Elite Eight overtime game that the Cavaliers won en route to the national title.

Virginia’s Key out indefinitely after wrist surgery

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
Starting forward Braxton Key will be out indefinitely for Virginia after undergoing wrist surgery, the team announced on Wednesday.

Key is a senior and the second-leading scorer for Virginia at 10.3 points while averaging 8.3 boards. There is no timetable for his return.

On Wednesday, the No. 7-ranked Wahoos knocked off Maine, 46-26, without Key. Jay Haff was inserted into the starting lineup, chipping in with 13 points and five boards.