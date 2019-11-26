More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Three Things To Know: Stanford is good, Virginia Tech is better, big night for the Atlantic 10

By Rob DausterNov 26, 2019, 1:21 AM EST
It was looking like college basketball was going to have a relatively quiet night even with the start of the Maui Invitational, but that plan was shot to hell thanks to Virginia Tech and Mike Young.

Here is everything you need to know from the night in college basketball.

1. VIRGINIA TECH RUINED OUR SHOT AT A TOP FIVE MAUI TITLE GAME

No. 3 Michigan State is not playing well right now. I think that much is very clear, and we’ll have something coming on Michigan State in the near future.

But that’s not what we are talking about right now.

Because as flawed as Michigan State is at the moment, they are still one of the best teams in the sport and Virginia Tech went out and beat them in a pretty convincing matter. Yes, the final score was 71-66 and no, this was not a blowout win by any stretch of the imagination.

My point is that this wasn’t a fluky loss. Virginia Tech is a good team that is exceptionally well-coached, executes and, on Monday night, played about as well as they can. Landers Nolley put on a show. When Virginia Tech needed a bucket down the stretch it was Nolley that they went to, and he delivered, beating Aaron Henry on back-to-back possessions for a floater and a three that kept the Spartans at bay.

Wabissa Bede played well. So did P.J. Horne. The thing that I like about this team more than anything else is that they understand what they are and what they are not. They are a team with a ton of shooting that can space the floor and make opposing defenses uncomfortable with the sets that they run. They are a team that has enough good individual defenders to be tough enough on that end of the floor to execute a game-plan. They are not a group that will let you get them playing at a pace they aren’t comfortable with, and they are not a team that is going to beat themselves.

I did not expect much from this team this season. I don’t think anyone did. But after this win in Maui, the Hokies are sitting at 6-0 on the season.

Credit where it is deserved: Mike Young has done a terrific job to date.

Now if he only could have held off on this breakout until after we saw No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas play for the Maui title.

2. DAYTON AND RICHMOND SHOW OUT FOR THE ATLANTIC 10

We knew that the Atlantic 10 was going to be better this season than it has been in the past, and Monday night certainly did not change that feeling.

The win that everyone is going to be talking about tomorrow was Dayton knocking off Georgia and potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards. That’s because it came in the first game of the Maui Invitational and featured another potential first round pick in Obi Toppin popping off for 25 points and four boards on national television in a game every college basketball fan was locked in on.

But the team that might have actually landed a more impressive win was Richmond.

Now, it was not that long ago that Richmond fans were protesting the fact that head coach Chris Mooney had not been fired yet. I think they are going to come to regret that, because on Monday night, the Spiders went into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and knocked off Wisconsin, 62-52. Blake Francis had 19 points and six assists to lead the way while Grant Golden chipped in with 16 points and 12 boards.

The Spiders now have a date with Auburn on Tuesday night, and it was these Auburn Tigers and lit the soul of Davidson on fire earlier this month.

I still think VCU is probably the best team in the Atlantic 10 – they have yet to do something to convince me otherwise – but Dayton has proven themselves to be damn good, and Richmond is not all that far behind.

It may not be exactly the teams we expected, but it turns out the A-10 is pretty top heavy after all.

3. STANFORD MIGHT BE FOR REAL

I’ll be honest. I did not expect anything out of Stanford this season. That might end up being a mistake. The Cardinal improved to 7-0 on the season by beating previously undefeated Oklahoma by 19 points, 73-54, in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Monday night.

Tyrell Terry led the way with 20 points and 11 boards for Stanford. A 6-foot-1 freshman from Minneapolis, Terry has been awesome Jeron Haase to date, averaging 15.2 pints, 4.2 boards and 3.3 assists. His addition has allowed Haase to play small-ball and move Daejon Davis to an off-guard spot.

The Sooners get Butler tomorrow night. That will be a nice test for both teams.

Arkansas beats Georgia Tech at the buzzer on ridiculous shot

Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 25, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Georgia Tech and Arkansas provided us with one of the weirdest finishes of the college basketball season to date.

The Yellow Jackets forced overtime with a run in the second half, outscoring the Razorbacks 9-2 in the final five minutes. In overtime, the scoring stopped.

For four minutes and 45 seconds.

That’s how long it took to break the deadlock, when James Banks hit a runner to give Georgia Tech their first lead since the first half.

Then this happened:

Nothing screams college basketball like a game-winning, 35-foot step-bank three getting banked in to let a team win by outscoring someone 3-2 in overtime.

I love this sport so much.

No. 17 Vols top Chattanooga 58-46 for 30th straight home win

AP Images
Associated PressNov 25, 2019, 9:37 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as No. 17 Tennessee beat Chattanooga 58-46 on Monday to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.

Tennessee (5-0) hasn’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Although he shot just 4 of 16 from the floor, Turner scored or assisted on 16 of Tennessee’s 19 baskets. The senior had just one turnover along with his 12 assists, two off the career high he set Nov. 12 against Murray State.

Turner improved his season average to 9.2 assists per game. He entered the game ranked third among Division I players in that category.

Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 14 points.

Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste each scored nine points for Chattanooga (3-3), which shot 33.9%.

Turner had six points and eight assists in the first half as the Vols took a 28-18 lead into the break.

Tennessee built its lead by holding Chattanooga to two points during a first-half stretch that lasted 10:12.

That stingy defense enabled Tennessee to stay ahead even as it struggled to score in the second half.

Tennessee made just one basket in a span of 9:51, but Chattanooga couldn’t get the margin below six points during that stretch because the Mocs couldn’t make shots and couldn’t keep the Vols off the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Chattanooga: Facing Florida State and Tennessee in its last two games, Chattanooga needed to make its 3-point shots to have any chance of surviving. But Chattanooga shot 5 of 24 from beyond the arc in an 89-53 loss to the Seminoles and followed that up by going 5 of 18 from 3-point range Monday. Chattanooga’s defense deserves credit for keeping this game relatively close most of the way.

Tennessee: The Vols are going to go as far as their defense takes them. Tennessee hasn’t allowed any of its first five opponents to shoot better than 41.1% from the floor.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Niceville, Florida, for the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday. Chattanooga faces Alabama State and Tennessee plays Florida State.

Ohio State withstands Kent State rally before winning 71-52

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 25, 2019, 9:05 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and No. 10 Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away for a 71-52 win Monday night.

The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Luther Muhammad chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes.

Danny Pippen had 19 points and Antonio Williams scored 17 for Kent State.

Washington had a pair of 3s on his way to 10 first-half points for Ohio State, which led 35-23 at the intermission.

The teams traded the lead early before Ohio State’s D.J. Carton scored on a strong drive for a 12-11 lead. The Buckeyes then went on a 16-4 run, which included six points from Washington and five from Muhammad. Carton capped the run with a 3 off an assist from Andre Wesson to make it 33-19 with 2:00 left in the half.

A Muhammad three put the Buckeyes ahead 40-23 with 17:33 left. Ohio State still led 45-32 after an Andre Wesson 3 with 15:13 left.

But the Flashes, fueled by one 3 from Pippen and two from Williams, went on a 16-3 run to tie the game at 48-48 with 10:30 left.

Ohio State answered by scoring 17 straight points with 11 of those coming at the foul line. Kyle Young’s two free throws gave OSU a 65-48 lead with 3:55 left.

The Buckeyes enjoyed a big advantage at the free throw line, where they were 22 of 30. Kent State was 4 of 7.

For the second year in a row, Ohio State played a game at St. John Arena. St. John served as the home arena of Ohio State basketball for 42 seasons from 1956-57 through 1997-98 before the program moved down the street to Value City Arena. The Buckeyes improved to 7-0 in games at St. John since that move.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Veteran coach Rob Senderoff has to like the way his mix of veterans and newcomers put a scare into the Buckeyes. Back in their element in the MAC, the Golden Flashes could be a conference contender once again.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes already boast wins over the likes of Cincinnati and No. 22 Villanova. They get one more tune-up against Morgan State before visiting No. 6 North Carolina on Dec. 4.

Virginia Tech knocks off No. 3 Michigan State in Maui Invitational opener

Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
Virginia Tech was left for dead when Buzz Williams skipped town for Texas A&M.

They lost their top five players, including Kerry Blackshear, who opted to leave the program as a grad transfer, off of a Sweet 16 team. When Mike Young was hired in April, he was hired knowing that the first thing he had to do was re-recruit the guys on his roster – Wabissa Bede, Landers Nolley, etc. – before trying to find enough players to build out a full roster.

There was, quite literally, zero expectation for him heading into this season.

Which means that everyone should be surprised by the fact that, after Monday night’s win in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational, the Hokies are sitting at 6-0 on the season.

Nolley finished with 22 points to lead five players in double-figures while Bede chipped in with 11 points and five assists as Virginia Tech knocked off No. 3 Michigan State, 71-66.

Aaron Henry had 18 points to lead Michigan State. Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s National Player of the Year candidate, finished with just seven points and two assists to go along with three turnovers and four fouls.

And credit for that has to go to Young and the Hokies.

Virginia Tech leads the nation in three-point rate and the percentage of points that they get from beyond the arc. After this win, where they shot 22 free throws and made 10 threes, the Hokies have finally more attempted free throws (79) than they have made threes (78).

This stretched Michigan State’s bigger bodies to the limit. They struggled chasing Hokie defenders around the court, and their inability to finish around the rim or punish Tech for leaving shooters by actually making the open threes they were given.

There is plenty of criticism to go around on the Spartan side, specifically with the way that Tom Izzo used his All-American point guard, but for now the credit should – and will – go to Virginia Tech, Mike Young and the players on that roster.

Maui always delivers, doesn’t it?

AP Poll: Duke, Louisville, Michigan State remain top three

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 25, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.

Here is the full poll.

1. Duke (53)
2. Louisville (7)
3. Michigan St. (4)
4. Kansas 3-1
5. Maryland 5-0
6. North Carolina 4-0
7. Virginia (1) 6-0
8. Gonzaga 6-0
9. Kentucky 5-1
10. Ohio St. 5-0
11. Oregon 5-0
12. Texas Tech 5-0
13. Seton Hall 4-1
14. Arizona 6-0
15. Utah St. 7-0
16. Memphis 5-1
17. Tennessee 4-0
18. Auburn 5-0
19. Baylor 5-1
20. VCU 5-0
21. Colorado 4-0
22. Villanova 4-2
23. Washington 5-1
24. Florida 5-2
25. Xavier 6-1

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1