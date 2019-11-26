No. 3 Michigan State withstands Georgia despite monster Anthony Edwards second half

Following a disappointing first-round exit from Maui to Virginia Tech the night before, No. 3 Michigan State withstood a ridiculous second-half performance from Georgia’s Anthony Edwards to claim a 93-85 consolation win at Maui.
The Spartans bounced back from the upset to the Hokies with a dominating first-half effort — putting together a 21-point halftime lead as senior point guard Cassius Winston did whatever he wanted.
Then, following a slow first half, Edwards showed why many consider him the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The freshman shooting guard pumped in 33 points in the second half — finishing with 37 overall. Edwards put up deep three-pointers, tough fadeaway jumpers (which made Bill Walton compare Edwards to Mitch Richmond on the broadcast) and generally looked like a 10-year NBA all-star for 20 blistering minutes. The Spartans lead also went from 28 down to two.
It looked like Maui could turn into a potential disaster for the former preseason No. 1 team.
But Michigan State deserves credit for showing resilience and taking the very best punch from perhaps the best pure scorer in college basketball and turning things around to win. Winston poured in 28 points and added eight assists while only turning the ball over twice. And although Edwards’ run was a frightening thing to deal with if you support the Spartans, Michigan State had enough responses to avoid the dreaded “1-2 — W over Chaminade” finish at Maui.
In all likelihood, Michigan State will see UCLA in the consolation title tomorrow with a chance to finish the event 2-1. Although the competition won’t be what the Spartans were hoping for, they have enough brutal games on the schedule where it’s not like they need additional Q1 games. They just need to improve closing out games if they want to remain Big Ten champions as a hunted top-five team.
Georgia’s comeback was fun. Edwards now firmly feels like the most compelling individual player to watch from a casual fan perspective in college hoops this season. But there’s still a glaring lack of consistent play from a team featuring 10 new players and relying on many younger guys.
Edwards had a hot/cold game in which he was virtually non-existent in the first half. At one point, Walton even mentioned Markelle Fultz’s name in a sentence speaking about Edwards — implying that the No. 1 hype wasn’t warranted. Then Edwards had one of the greatest stretches in the history of a storied tournament. The highs and lows within even one game need to slow down if the Bulldogs want to be a factor in the SEC.
A high-scoring game with a top player in college hoops single-handedly trying to take down a top-five team is about as good as you can ask for when it comes to afternoon consolation college hoops.
No. 18 Auburn routs Richmond to win Legends Classic
NEW YORK — Samir Doughty scored 22 points to lead No. 18 Auburn to a 79-65 win over Richmond in the championship game of the Legends Classic on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
Austin Wiley, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 18 points. He joined Doughty on the all-tournament team, along with Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.
Daniel Purifoy chipped in with 13 for Auburn, which improved to 7-0 overall, and 3-1 in four all-time meetings against the Spiders.
Following a five-game winning streak, Richmond dropped to 5-1 with its first loss of the season.
Golden led the Spiders with 14. Gilyard and Nick Sherod finished with 12 each.
Trailing 35-34 at the half, Auburn opened the second half with an 11-4 run in a span of 4:27 to take a 45-39 lead. The advantage grew to 53-41 on Jamal Johnson’s layup at 13:10.
After Richmond cut the deficit to 56-49, Wiley finished the next two possessions with a two-handed dunk and a tip-in, causing Chris Mooney to call a time out.
Auburn’s lead grew to as much as 22 in the final minutes.
Jacob Gilyard’s running floater at the buzzer gave Richmond a 35-34 lead to cap a first half that the Spiders started quick and finished fast. Richmond scored 15 points in the first 12:34 and ended the first half by scoring 16 points in the final 7:48.
INJURY REPORT:
Golden suffered a leg injury landing after a basket with 1:44 left. Golden laid on the court for more than five minutes while he was being tended to by trainers, before behind helped to the Spiders’ bench.
UP NEXT:
Auburn: Hosts Furman on Dec. 5.
Richmond: Hosts Boston College Saturday.
Film Room: Can Tom Izzo fix what is wrong with Michigan State?
No. 3 Michigan State lost on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational to a Virginia Tech team that saw their top five players, and their head coach, bounce during the offseason.
Let me repeat that for you.
The preseason No. 1 team in the country flew all the way to Hawaii to get beaten by the team picked 14th in the ACC.
It was Michigan State’s second loss in the first five games of the season. They are the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason to lose two of their first five games since … Cincinnati in 1996-97.
That, my friends, is not ideal.
But the truth is that it continues a trend that has started to become somewhat worrying, one that has played out over the course of the three games where Michigan State has faced off with high-major competition.
So just what is wrong with the Spartans?
I have some answers.
Last year, the most memorable shot of the season for the Spartans, the shot that beat No. 1 Duke and sent Michigan State to the Final Four, did not come from Cassius Winston. Or Xavier Tillman. Or Aaron Henry. Or anyone that you would think it would.
It came from Kenny Goins.
The 6-foot-8 forward hit a three with 34 seconds over Zion Williamson, giving Michigan State a 68-66 lead. They would not need to score again to get to Minneapolis, and the key to Michigan State’s entire 2019-20 season could very well hinge on whether or not the Spartans have anyone on their roster than can make that exact same shot.
What happened on the play where Williamson left Goins was just a simple mental mistake – two guys followed Winston, no one followed Goins – and, in reality, it is a perfect example of why this year’s iteration of the Spartans are struggling.
The secret is out on how to stop the Spartans, who run ball-screens more than anyone else in college basketball: Sell out to keep Winston from beating you.
Kentucky discovered the recipe. Whenever a ball-screen was set for Winston, the Wildcats left two defenders with Winston for as long as possible, forcing the ball out of his hands. Their game-plan was, more or less, to let literally anyone else on the roster try to beat them. Seton Hall did the same thing. So did Virginia Tech. I’ve heard different terms used to describe exactly what this defense is – best I can tell, it’s something between a slow hedge and a soft double – but the intention for all three was pretty simple.
John Calipari, Kevin Willard and Mike Young decided they didn’t need to guard Thomas Kithier.
“If they want to double team Cash, we gotta make them pay for it,” Xavier Tillman told me. “By not having bigs that can shoot, it hurts us. The big will be open up top and he’s gotta take that shot. If he passes up the shot, that will be it. Malik, he can hit that shot on a consistent basis. So now, if you want to trap Cash, he’ll get an open three and knock it down.”
“It helps us space the floor out,” he added. “We can keep the defense honest.”
Now, the thing that makes Draymond Green so special and such a perfect fit in the Golden State system with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is that he’s one of the best passers in the world for a big man. When defenses sell out to stop Steph in a ball-screen and Draymond receives the ball in a 4-on-3 or 3-on-2 situation, he can drive, he can shoot, he can make defenses pay for the attention they give to Golden State’s shooters. What makes him so special is that he almost always makes the right decision.
Thomas Kithier is not Draymond Green, and neither was Kenny Goins, but Goins was good enough to make some threes, and he did average 2.3 assists as a senior, and he did all of this as Michigan State’s leading rebounder and a very good frontcourt defender.
It should come as no coincidence, then, that the best half that the Spartans have played against high-major competition came in the half where Malik Hall, a freshman forward that is the closest thing Izzo has to Goins on his roster, scored 17 points, hit three threes and made all seven of the shots he took from the field.
“When [a big] shoots like that, and they’re doing all that roll and replace, and you have to deal with Tillman down low, and you have Gabe Brown in the corner and Aaron Henry in the corner, then all of a sudden you have to start switching pick and rolls and you have a four-man on Cassius Winston,” Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said. “Good luck with that.”
The truth, however is that just has not been the case the majority of the season.
Take a look at these plays.
There is just no space for Cassius Winston to do anything on this side of the floor, but when the ball is rotated, the Spartans do not have the weapons to make them pay.
The question then becomes whether or not this is a problem that can be solved.
And I think it can be.
We know how young this Michigan State team truly is. There are really only three upperclassmen on the roster, and the freshmen and sophomores they have are more program guys than they are early entry candidates. Henry is an absolute monster, and when combined with Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman, he gives Michigan State one of the best trios in the country.
But Gabe Brown is still learning what and when he has to do on the defensive end of the floor. Malik Hall has played one good half of basketball this season. Rocket Watts is still figuring out the college game. Those are the three guys that the Spartans need to get up to speed if they want to play a smaller lineup. Frankly, I think the most interesting lineup that the Spartans can roll out will feature Watts on the floor to move Winston off the ball with Henry and one of Brown, Hall or Ahrens on the floor with them.
I just don’t think Izzo trusts his younger guys enough to play that way right now.
They’ll get there with time.
It just may be more time than we initially expected.
Three Things To Know: Stanford is good, Virginia Tech is better, big night for the Atlantic 10
It was looking like college basketball was going to have a relatively quiet night even with the start of the Maui Invitational, but that plan was shot to hell thanks to Virginia Tech and Mike Young.
Here is everything you need to know from the night in college basketball.
1. VIRGINIA TECH RUINED OUR SHOT AT A TOP FIVE MAUI TITLE GAME
No. 3 Michigan State is not playing well right now. I think that much is very clear, and we’ll have something coming on Michigan State in the near future.
But that’s not what we are talking about right now.
Because as flawed as Michigan State is at the moment, they are still one of the best teams in the sport and Virginia Tech went out and beat them in a pretty convincing matter. Yes, the final score was 71-66 and no, this was not a blowout win by any stretch of the imagination.
My point is that this wasn’t a fluky loss. Virginia Tech is a good team that is exceptionally well-coached, executes and, on Monday night, played about as well as they can. Landers Nolley put on a show. When Virginia Tech needed a bucket down the stretch it was Nolley that they went to, and he delivered, beating Aaron Henry on back-to-back possessions for a floater and a three that kept the Spartans at bay.
Wabissa Bede played well. So did P.J. Horne. The thing that I like about this team more than anything else is that they understand what they are and what they are not. They are a team with a ton of shooting that can space the floor and make opposing defenses uncomfortable with the sets that they run. They are a team that has enough good individual defenders to be tough enough on that end of the floor to execute a game-plan. They are not a group that will let you get them playing at a pace they aren’t comfortable with, and they are not a team that is going to beat themselves.
I did not expect much from this team this season. I don’t think anyone did. But after this win in Maui, the Hokies are sitting at 6-0 on the season.
Credit where it is deserved: Mike Young has done a terrific job to date.
Now if he only could have held off on this breakout until after we saw No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas play for the Maui title.
2. DAYTON AND RICHMOND SHOW OUT FOR THE ATLANTIC 10
We knew that the Atlantic 10 was going to be better this season than it has been in the past, and Monday night certainly did not change that feeling.
The win that everyone is going to be talking about tomorrow was Dayton knocking off Georgia and potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards. That’s because it came in the first game of the Maui Invitational and featured another potential first round pick in Obi Toppin popping off for 25 points and four boards on national television in a game every college basketball fan was locked in on.
But the team that might have actually landed a more impressive win was Richmond.
Now, it was not that long ago that Richmond fans were protesting the fact that head coach Chris Mooney had not been fired yet. I think they are going to come to regret that, because on Monday night, the Spiders went into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and knocked off Wisconsin, 62-52. Blake Francis had 19 points and six assists to lead the way while Grant Golden chipped in with 16 points and 12 boards.
The Spiders now have a date with Auburn on Tuesday night, and it was these Auburn Tigers and lit the soul of Davidson on fire earlier this month.
I still think VCU is probably the best team in the Atlantic 10 – they have yet to do something to convince me otherwise – but Dayton has proven themselves to be damn good, and Richmond is not all that far behind.
It may not be exactly the teams we expected, but it turns out the A-10 is pretty top heavy after all.
3. STANFORD MIGHT BE FOR REAL
I’ll be honest. I did not expect anything out of Stanford this season. That might end up being a mistake. The Cardinal improved to 7-0 on the season by beating previously undefeated Oklahoma by 19 points, 73-54, in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Monday night.
Tyrell Terry led the way with 20 points and 11 boards for Stanford. A 6-foot-1 freshman from Minneapolis, Terry has been awesome Jeron Haase to date, averaging 15.2 pints, 4.2 boards and 3.3 assists. His addition has allowed Haase to play small-ball and move Daejon Davis to an off-guard spot.
The Sooners get Butler tomorrow night. That will be a nice test for both teams.
Arkansas beats Georgia Tech at the buzzer on ridiculous shot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as No. 17 Tennessee beat Chattanooga 58-46 on Monday to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.
Tennessee (5-0) hasn’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
Although he shot just 4 of 16 from the floor, Turner scored or assisted on 16 of Tennessee’s 19 baskets. The senior had just one turnover along with his 12 assists, two off the career high he set Nov. 12 against Murray State.
Turner improved his season average to 9.2 assists per game. He entered the game ranked third among Division I players in that category.
Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 14 points.
Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste each scored nine points for Chattanooga (3-3), which shot 33.9%.
Turner had six points and eight assists in the first half as the Vols took a 28-18 lead into the break.
Tennessee built its lead by holding Chattanooga to two points during a first-half stretch that lasted 10:12.
That stingy defense enabled Tennessee to stay ahead even as it struggled to score in the second half.
Tennessee made just one basket in a span of 9:51, but Chattanooga couldn’t get the margin below six points during that stretch because the Mocs couldn’t make shots and couldn’t keep the Vols off the free-throw line.
BIG PICTURE
Chattanooga: Facing Florida State and Tennessee in its last two games, Chattanooga needed to make its 3-point shots to have any chance of surviving. But Chattanooga shot 5 of 24 from beyond the arc in an 89-53 loss to the Seminoles and followed that up by going 5 of 18 from 3-point range Monday. Chattanooga’s defense deserves credit for keeping this game relatively close most of the way.
Tennessee: The Vols are going to go as far as their defense takes them. Tennessee hasn’t allowed any of its first five opponents to shoot better than 41.1% from the floor.