CBT Podcast: Monday’s Overreactions, a Florida victory lap and what makes Baylor’s the Big 12’s best?

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan talk through every single thing that happened in college basketball over the weekend, from Baylor’s win in Myrtle Beach to Florida’s win in Charleston to Georgetown and UConn proving themselves to be among the nation’s best. Let’s overreact!!!
AP Poll: Duke, Louisville, Michigan State remain top three
Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.
That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.
The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.
Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.
Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.
Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.
Here is the full poll.
1. Duke (53)
2. Louisville (7)
3. Michigan St. (4)
4. Kansas 3-1
5. Maryland 5-0
6. North Carolina 4-0
7. Virginia (1) 6-0
8. Gonzaga 6-0
9. Kentucky 5-1
10. Ohio St. 5-0
11. Oregon 5-0
12. Texas Tech 5-0
13. Seton Hall 4-1
14. Arizona 6-0
15. Utah St. 7-0
16. Memphis 5-1
17. Tennessee 4-0
18. Auburn 5-0
19. Baylor 5-1
20. VCU 5-0
21. Colorado 4-0
22. Villanova 4-2
23. Washington 5-1
24. Florida 5-2
25. Xavier 6-1
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1
Memphis guard Quinones reportedly breaks hand, to miss a month
Lester Quinones is expected to miss at least the next three weeks after breaking a bone in his hand on Saturday, Memphis confirmed on Monday.
The injury occurred in the first half of Memphis’ win over Ole Miss. Quinones got caught up on a screen and was immediately removed from the game in pain. He did not return to the court.
“I just know that Lester’s a very tough kid and for him not to come back into the game, that’s not good,” head coach Penny Hardaway said after the game. “I don’t know what the verdict is. But for him not to come back, there has to be something wrong with him.”
The injury is to Quinones’ shooting hand. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.0 assists this season for the Tigers, who are 5-1 despite playing half of their games without James Wiseman. He’s only shooting 24 percent from three on the season to day, but he entered his freshman season with the reputation for being the best shooter in this Memphis class.
Memphis’ next game is against N.C. State in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving night.
Iowa loses starting forward to torn ACL
Jack Nunge, a redshirt sophomore for the Iowa Hawkeyes that has started every game this season, tore the ACL in his right knee on Sunday night and is done for the season.
“All of us feel for Jack,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery.”
Nunge, a 6-foot-11, 245 pound forward, was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 boards and 1.8 assists on the season. He redshirted the 2018-19 season to prepare for this year.
Monday’s Overreactions: Vernon Carey, Baylor and UConn is back!
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Vernon Carey, Duke
We may only be three weeks into college basketball season, but at this point I think that it is safe to say that Carey is better than any of us expected him to be. Through three games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.2 boards and 1.8 blocks in just 24 minutes. In two games last week in Madison Square Garden, Carey averaged 25.5 points, 11.0 boards and 2.5 blocks as the Blue Devils knocked off Cal and Georgetown en route to the 2K Classic title.
When Carey is playing this well, it changes what Duke is able to do offensively. He’s an absolute monster on the block, and he proved that as he carried the Blue Devils in the first half against a Georgetown team that looked like they were ready to run Duke out of New York City. We were questioning just how Duke was going to be able to score this season, and it turns out, running things through Carey is probably the answer.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor Bears
It’s really hard not to be impressed with what Baylor was able to do this week in Myrtle Beach, and it’s not simply who they were able to beat. Other than Villanova, Baylor didn’t really beat anyone of note. What made their run so impressive was how they did it, but we’ll get into that in a minute.
MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS
1. UCONN IS BACK, BABY
This week felt like a turning point for the UConn program under Dan Hurley.
And not just because they got James GOATKnight, I mean Bouknight, back from his early season suspension.
The Huskies bounced back from an ugly home loss to St. Joseph’s by beating then-No. 15 Florida at home. Then, in a letdown spot against a solid Buffalo team, they put together a fairly easy win before taking Xavier to double-overtime and smacking around Miami like they were still mad at Jim Larranaga for 2006. Bouknight was awesome. Josh Carlton more than held his own. Akok Akok blocked everything. Tyler Polley and Brendan Adams hit big shots.
The guy that didn’t play well was Alterique Gilbert, but even that mattered. Hurley ripped into criticism of him in a press conference, putting himself on the line for a player that, to be frank, missed a couple of big shots in the Xavier loss.
Hurley told me in October that the most difficult part of this job has been teaching these kids, who lost so much with the previous coaching regime, to expect and demand winning. He had to change the culture, and the first signs of change appeared this weekend.
2. FLORIDA IS BACK, TOO
It’s time for a victory lap.
Last week, I said that Florida’s issue was simple: They weren’t making shots. They are a team that is built to play small-ball, and when you are built to play small-ball and you shoot 24 percent from three, you’re probably going to do things like go 2-2.
But when you’re built for small-ball and shoot better than 40 percent from three – like Florida did in Charleston – you do things like win the Charleston Classic.
The Gators play eight players. Four are freshmen. Three are sophomores. One is a graduate transfer. We should have known that it was going to take a little bit of time for them to gel heading into the season. The mistake wasn’t predicting they have a ceiling of a top ten team, the mistake was thinking they’d be at that ceiling from Day 1.
3. GEORGETOWN IS PROBABLY BACK
I do not think the Hoyas are back just yet.
But I do think they have the chance to be a top 25 team this season.
As I wrote on Friday night from Madison Square Garden, Georgetown has all the pieces you need for a team that will be dangerous. They have a talented playmaker at the point in James Akinjo. They have a hoss on the block in Omer Yurtseven. And they have what seems like 20 tough, aggressive, athletic wings that allow the Hoyas to create all kinds of problems defensively.
There are kinks that still need to be worked out – specifically, Yurtseven’s fouling issues and Akinjo’s ball-dominance – but for the most part, the Hoyas have the horses to make some noise when it matters. They haven’t hit their ceiling yet, but it is within reach.
4. VILLANOVA IS DEFINITELY BACK BECAUSE COLLIN GILLISPIE HAS ARRIVED
The most important player on Villanova’s roster is Collin Gillispie.
To understand why, you need to understand what Villanova is trying to do offensively. If you listened to Fran Fraschilla and Rich Hollenberg on the broadcast of the loss to Baylor, you heard them refer to Villanova’s “concepts” at least a half-dozen times. Villanova’s offensive is not built on set plays but instead built on a way to play, and while figuring out how to do it is sometimes tricky, what they are doing is really not all that complicated.
Villanona wants to create closeout situations. They want to get a touch in the paint, draw a second defender, kick the ball out and put the defense into rotation, creating a closeout. They then move the ball until they can get a clean drive or an open look. When Villanova struggles is when they are unable to get the penetration they need to draw that first help defender.
In Myrtle Beach, Gillispie was that guy. He was awesome, there’s really no other way to put it. The 27 points and six assists that he had against Baylor is the performance that people took notice of, but in the three games in South Carolina he averaged 20.3 points and 7.3 assists.
I’m not expecting him to average 20 and seven the rest of the season, but if he can be a guy that puts up 15 points and five assists, shoots 40 percent from three and initiates their offense the way he did this week, the Wildcats’ ceiling is as one of the best teams in the country.
5. BAYLOR NEVER LEFT, BUT THEY’RE THE SECOND BEST TEAM IN THE BIG 12
Heading into the season, it was fair to assume that Baylor was going to be a team built on their ability to defend, their ability to get on the glass and the fact that they had one of the biggest and best frontlines in college basketball. That’s what happens when you lose your starting guards from a team that finished second nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.
But that’s not who this team is in reality.
As surprising as this may sound, in a win over Villanova in the Myrtle Beach Invitational title game, it was the Bears that had the best guards on the floor.
Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague sat out last season and they have more than lived up to expectations. Jared Butler took over in the final minutes of the Villanova game and has been the best player for Baylor this season; he’s averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from three. As a team, Baylor is shooting 40.6 percent from three.
They’re still really good on the glass and their defense is able to force turnovers, but the truth is that the strength of this roster is their backcourt, which has proven themselves to be one of the best in the country this season.
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Duke remains at No. 1
Feast Week is one of my favorite stretches of the college basketball season.
Not just because we have hoops on seemingly 24 hours a day for two straight weeks, but because we really start to get a feel for who is good and who is not around the country.
Take, for example, Texas. The Longhorns were a team everyone jumped on when they went into Purdue and beat the Boilermakers. Then they go into the Garden, get lit up by Georgetown and all of a sudden we know: That roster has a lack of playmaking and their inability to handle defenses that can take away their ball-screens is a death blow.
Or Villanova. I thought this team was going to be a disaster after watching them get worked over by Ohio State in the Gavitt Games. Turns out, that might have had more to do with the fact that this is a young Wildcat roster that was playing on the road for the first time this year. Oh, and Ohio State might just be awesome.
But it is Florida that is the team I think we learned the most about this week. After a 2-2 start to the season that saw the Gators lose to Florida State and at UConn while struggling to put away Towson, Florida went into Charleston and won the title, knocking off St. Joseph’s, Miami and No. 18 Xavier in the process.
The Gators have their flaws, but this is still a really good basketball team that has just one player in their rotation that is not a freshmen or a sophomore.
1. DUKE (6-0, Last Week: 1)
2. LOUISVILLE (6-0, 2)
3. MICHIGAN STATE (3-1, 3)
4. KANSAS (3-1, 4)
5. KENTUCKY (5-1, 5)
6. GONZAGA (6-0, 6)
7. OHIO STATE (5-0, 7)
8. MARYLAND (5-0, 8)
9. VIRGINIA (6-0, 9)
10. TEXAS TECH (5-0, 10)
11. OREGON (5-0, 11)
12. ARIZONA (6-0, 12)
13. NORTH CAROLINA (4-0, 13)
14. SETON HALL (4-1, 14)
15. UTAH STATE (7-0, 15)
16. BAYLOR (5-1, 25)
17. VILLANOVA (4-2, 16)
18. TENNESSEE (4-0, 18)
19. AUBURN (5-0, 19)
20. MEMPHIS (5-1, 20)
21. FLORIDA (5-2, NR)
22. WASHINGTON (4-1, 22)
23. XAVIER (6-1, 17)
24. VCU (5-0, 23)
25. COLORADO (4-0, NR)
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 FLORIDA, No. 25 COLORADO
DROPPED OUT: No. 21 TEXAS, No. 24 LSU