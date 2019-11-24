More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 7 Virginia holds off ASU to win HOF Tip-Off Tournament

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Casey Morsell scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and No. 7 Virginia rallied past Arizona State 48-45 to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the defending national champion Cavaliers (6-0), who shot 37% from the floor and trailed by nine points after a 19-0 run by the Sun Devils. That burst turned a 26-16 Virginia lead with 30 seconds left in the first half into a 35-26 second-half deficit.

Remy Martin had 21 points to lead Arizona State (3-2). He hit eight of his 16 shots, while the rest of the team went 9 for 26.

A steal by Khalid Thomas led to a 3-pointer by Martin that sent the teams into the locker room with Virginia up 26-21.

Virginia then missed its first eight shots of the second half, getting its first points after intermission on a goaltending call. The Cavaliers didn’t hit a shot until Diakite sank a contested a fall-away jumper that cut the deficit to 38-32. That was part of an 8-0 run that tied the game at 38.

Neither team led by more than two points after that, until Morsell’s game-deciding 3 from the top of the key. Diakite blocked a shot at the other end, but Morsell missed a 3-pointer that would have iced the game with 14 seconds left.

Arizona State’s Rob Edwards missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The game was played at Virginia’s pace. ASU, which averages just over 83 points per game, had just 17 field goals, one more than the Cavaliers.

Diakite, who had four points in Virginia’s first-round win over Massachusetts, hit two 3-pointers in the first five minutes to help the Cavaliers to an early 10-2 lead.

A baseline drive by Morsell gave Virginia its first double-digit lead at 20-10. The freshman, who came in averaging 2.4 points per game, was 5 of 7 from the field in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: This is seventh straight November tournament championship for the Cavaliers, who took home titles in the 2013 Corpus Christi Challenge, the 2014 Barclays Center Classic, the 2015 Charleston Classic, the 2016 Emerald Coast Classic, the 2017 NIT Season Tip-Off and last year’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were hoping to complete a memorable trifecta this weekend for the school’s athletic program. Its wrestling team upset top-ranked Penn State on Friday and its football team knocked off No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils stay on the East Coast, playing at Princeton on Tuesday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers head home to face Maine on Wednesday.

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Duke back to No. 1 as the top reshuffles

By Rob DausterNov 24, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
Feast Week is one of my favorite stretches of the college basketball season.

Not just because we have hoops on seemingly 24 hours a day for two straight weeks, but because we really start to get a feel for who is good and who is not around the country.

Take, for example, Texas. The Longhorns were a team everyone jumped on when they went into Purdue and beat the Boilermakers. Then they go into the Garden, get lit up by Georgetown and all of a sudden we know: That roster has a lack of playmaking and their inability to handle defenses that can take away their ball-screens is a death blow.

Or Villanova. I thought this team was going to be a disaster after watching them get worked over by Ohio State in the Gavitt Games. Turns out, that might have had more to do with the fact that this is a young Wildcat roster that was playing on the road for the first time this year. Oh, and Ohio State might just be awesome.

But it is Florida that is the team I think we learned the most about this week. After a 2-2 start to the season that saw the Gators lose to Florida State and at UConn while struggling to put away Towson, Florida went into Charleston and won the title, knocking off St. Joseph’s, Miami and No. 18 Xavier in the process.

The Gators have their flaws, but this is still a really good basketball team that has just one player in their rotation that is not a freshmen or a sophomore.

*Washington’s game with San Diego is not over as of this publication.

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 FLORIDA, No. 25 COLORADO
DROPPED OUT: No. 21 TEXAS, No. 24 LSU

Tyrese Maxey scores 21 points, No. 9 Kentucky routs Lamar

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:53 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and No. 9 Kentucky made a season-high 10 3-pointers in an 81-56 victory over Lamar on Sunday night.

Maxey made a career-high four 3-pointers against, surpassing three he made in the Wildcats’ opening victory over Michigan State.

Ashton Hagans added 15 points for Kentucky (5-1). Immanuel Quickley had 11, and Nick Richards added 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Davion Buster led Lamar (4-2) with 19 points.

Kentucky opened and closed the first half in impressive fashion. The Wildcats raced to a 15-0 lead and closed with a 22-2 run. The scoring spree came after the Cardinals tied it 19 with 8:52 remaining.

Maxey sparked the decisive spree with four 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 12 points in the half. Lamar managed just one field goal in the final 8 minutes.

Avery Sullivan added 11 for the Cardinals, and followed with 11 and T.J. Atwood added 10.

MEMPHIS CONNECTION

Lamar coach Tic Price coached at Memphis for two seasons from 1997-99 and was replaced by Kentucky’s John Calipari. Price went 30-27 in two seasons, while Calipari compiled a 214-68 record in his nine-year tenure with the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats have struggled from the 3-point line this season and had made just 19 in the first five games, including seven in the past two contests. Kentucky surpassed that mark with seven 3-pointers in the first half against the Cardinals. Kentucky made it hard for Lamar in the paint and had 13 blocks, with Richards and EJ Montgomery combining for 10 of those.

Lamar: The Cardinals are in the midst of four straight road games, including three in a seven-day span. Lamar returns home on Dec. 7 and will take on Rice, before closing the calendar year with three road games. Lamar fell to 0-4 overall against the Wildcats. The Cardinals shot just 33% from the field and made just 21 of 64 field goals.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky has racked up three straight victories, including two straight blowouts, since a 67-64 loss to Evansville on Nov. 12. The Wildcats figure to remain No. 9.

UP NEXT

Lamar: At UAB on Tuesday night.

Kentucky: Hosts UAB on Friday night.

No. 2 Louisville leads big before holding off Akron 82-76

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron 82-76 on Sunday night.

The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson’s three consecutive layups. Darius Perry’s two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.

McMahon was fouled on the inbounds and promptly made the free throws. Akron had several chances in the final seconds before Jordan Nwora’s defensive rebound as time expired.

Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17 and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon 10 each for the Cardinals (6-0). Sutton also had 10 of Louisville’s 48 rebounds.

Jackson and Tyler Cheese each had 20 for the Zips (4-2), who had won three in a row coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips’ scoring totals had increased in each of the past three games before facing the Cardinals. They trailed much of the night but made it interesting, turning what appeared to be a rout into a tight game with timely baskets. And with a couple more minutes, anything could have happened.

Louisville: The Cardinals did a lot to initially gain control with an inside presence on both ends. A series of missed shots and ragged play allowed Akron to get too close for comfort in the final minutes before Perry and McMahon saved them at the line.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville had to work late to seal this victory, but it remains to be seen whether it retains their poll position.

UP NEXT

Akron hosts Merrimack on Friday.

Louisville faces in-state rival Western Kentucky in Nashville on Friday.

Butler scores 22, No. 24 Baylor tops No. 17 Villanova, 87-78

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:48 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — Villanova and Baylor spent about 35 minutes trading buckets — and the lead — during a high-level game that could have passed for a Sweet 16 matchup.

Once Jared Butler and the 24th-ranked Bears got hot, the No. 17 Wildcats simply couldn’t stop them.

Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final 6 minutes, helping Baylor pull away for an 87-78 victory over Villanova on Sunday night.

“I’m telling you: The last 5 minutes of the game are the most important,” Butler said. “Usually the team that makes the run in the last 5 minutes usually wins.”

This time, it was his team: MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 to help the Bears (5-1) pass their first Top 25 test.

Baylor broke open a tight, tense game with nine ties and 18 lead changes by scoring on its final 12 possessions and holding the Wildcats without a field goal during the final 2 1/2 minutes to win their fourth straight.

Butler, the tournament MVP who has led the Bears in scoring in five of six games, hit 3s on back-to-back possessions early in that stretch, the first of which put them up 67-66 with just under 6 minutes left and the second breaking a 67-all tie.

“It seems like the bigger the moment, the better he plays,” coach Scott Drew said of Butler.

Collin Gillespie scored 27 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 16 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova (4-2).

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The run of in-season tournament success is over for the Wildcats, who were chasing their seventh straight championship in a holiday event. They hadn’t lost one of these since 2012 — and still have more national championships (two) than in-season tournament losses (one) in that span. But they also fell to 0-2 against Top 25 opponents after also losing to No. 10 Ohio State, failing to get a single defensive stop in the final 6 minutes.

“I think that’s a really good team, and we see how much better we have to get,” coach Jay Wright said. “So that’s what’s good about these tournaments. We see improvement, but we also see a lot of room for a lot of improvement. A lot of work to do.”

Baylor: Drew likes to say teams that win in-season tournaments also tend to play well in the big tournaments in March. His team has won three of them in four years, this one featuring a backcourt of Teague and Butler that had the look of a crew that could lead a deep NCAA Tournament run.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor figures to move up a couple of spots in the poll that is released Monday. But it’s tough to penalize Villanova for losing a tight one to a nationally ranked opponent on a neutral court.

KEY STATS

Both teams hit more than half their shots — Baylor shot 53% while Villanova was at 52%. The difference came at the 3-point line late: The Bears were 6 of 9 from long range in the second half while the Wildcats were just 2 of 11. … Baylor also had just five turnovers.

INJURY REPORT

Preseason all-Big 12 pick Tristan Clark says he’s between 85-90% healthy after he missed the last 20 games of last season with a knee injury, then missed a victory over Texas State while having what the school said was a minor, non-operative knee procedure. Clark played 21 minutes in this one with 10 points and four rebounds. “I’m getting flashes of how I used to be before my injury,” Clark said.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Faces LaSalle in a Big Five game on Dec. 1.

Baylor: Plays host to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 3.

Cassius Stanley, Wendell Moore spark come-from-behind win for No. 1 Duke over Georgetown

By Rob DausterNov 22, 2019, 11:02 PM EST
NEW YORK — Cassius Stanley scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half and Wendell Moore chipped in with 11 of his 17 as No. 1 Duke erased an 11 point first half deficit to knock off a feisty Georgetown team, 81-73, in the finals of the 2K Classic.

Stanley chipped in with eight rebounds and the pair combined to make all four of their threes in the win.

Vernon Carey paced Duke in the first half, scoring 16 of his 20 points, and finished with 10 boards as well.

Here are three things we can take away from the game:

1. DUKE IS DISCOVERING WHAT THEY HAVE IN VERNON CAREY

There was some skepticism coming into the season about just how good of a player and a prospect Vernon Carey was going to be.

How he fits in the modern NBA is certainly something that will be worth discussing down the road, but in the present – in terms of Duke basketball and the 2019-20 season – Carey is proving himself as one of, if not the dominant big man in college basketball.

On Friday night, he put Duke on his shoulders and carried the Blue Devils through Georgetown’s first half surge. Duke dug themselves a 29-18 hole late in the first half, and Carey had 12 of those 18 points. He scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half. This came a night after he popped off for 31 points, 12 boards and four blocks against Cal.

He’s making threes. He’s moving his feet better on the perimeter than anyone expected. He’s showing himself to be, at the very least, an adequate rim protector. And he is an absolute behemoth when he gets the ball eight feet from the rim with a defender on his hip.

“When we recruited him, everyone said he didn’t have a motor and was just a big guy,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I always thought he was a really good basketball player that had to learn how to run and play hard. He had a great attitude. Every day he works with us and Nate James. He’s invested, and he has finesse, too. He has good feet. He’s not just a big guy, he is a good basketball player.

“He’s better than I thought. He’s a really good competitor and he shows poise. He checks a lot of boxes. [Marvin] Bagley was more of a power forward, [Jahlil Okafor] was a center and this kid is a little bit of both. He’s a really good player and a helluva teammate.”

Tre Jones is the leader for this team and, maybe, the most important player in all of college basketball. Cassius Stanley has been a pleasant surprise, and Wendell Moore played the best game of his young career on Friday despite the fact that he turned the ball over seven times.

There’s more to this roster than some of us realized in the preseason.

But Carey is the anchor, the star that an offense can be built around.

And he’s only going to get better.

2. GEORGETOWN MADE A STATEMENT IN NEW YORK CITY

It comes in waves with the Hoyas.

There are times where it looks like they could end up being the worst team in the Big East. Then they’ll go on a run where it looks like they’re going to end up getting to the Final Four.

We’ve seen it in just about every game they have played this year.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, they dug themselves a 19-point second half hole before winning fairly easily. They needed a late run against Georgia State to win. Then, after a sluggish first half against Texas, the Hoyas spent the second 20 minutes looking like the Georgetown of yesteryear, like John Thompson Jr. was on the sideline with a towel over his shoulder as Patrick Ewing swatted shots into the second deck. That run continued for the first 15 minutes against Duke.

It came in flashes, but in those flashes we saw just how good Georgetown has the potential to be this year.

“This whole trip is something that we can build on,” Ewing said. “Everyone that we have on our team is capable of playing and playing well. We went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the country and had an opportunity to win the ball game. We beat the No. 22 team yesterday. I think that our future is bright.

“We’re improving. It’s an ongoing process. We’re getting better every day, every week. We have a lot of talent on this team. It takes a while to get. I think we’re still going through that process.”

What Ewing has at his disposal is a team with length and athleticism everywhere that is bookended by good guard play and great post play. When he can stay out of foul trouble, Omer Yurtseven is the best low-post scorer in college basketball. He played six minutes in the first half on Friday because of fouls. He didn’t have foul issues in the second half and scored 21 points. James Akinjo is still learning how to be a point guard, and there are things that you can tell drive Ewing crazy, but he is as tough and as talented as anyone at the lead guard spot in the Big East.

The x-factor is the seemingly never-ending string of long, athletic wings Ewing has. Jamorko Pickett, Galen Alexander, Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner, Jagan Mosley. They play hard, they play tough and they thrive in the helter-skelter, pressing style that Ewing seems to prefer.

We’ll see what Georgetown’s ceiling ends up being this season, but the thing Ewing said on Friday that I agree with more than anything is this: “At the end of the year there’s going to be a lot of teams that don’t want to play us.”

3. MATTHEW HURT’S PLAYING TIME DISAPPEARED IN THIS GAME

Matthew Hurt was a five-star, top ten recruit that was a projected first round pick and enrolled at Duke with the expectation that he could end up being the leading scorer for this team and the ideal fit alongside Carey at the four.

On Friday night, he played just five minutes, he did not get off the bench in the second half and went scoreless. This came one night after he scored all nine of his points against Cal in the final eight minutes of a 35 point win.

It begs the question: What in the world is going on here?

“Jack White was playing better,” Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. White finished with just five points, but he added three boards and three assists. He also led the Blue Devils with in +/- at plus-20.

The easy answer here is that this was just not the matchup for Hurt, who is a slow-footed stretch-four that is not exactly known for his strength or his toughness. The length and athleticism on Georgetown’s roster made White the better fit for this game.

But reading the tea leaves, there may also be more at play. Duke is a team that is going to be built on their defense this season.

“We felt starting practice that we could be food defensively with Tre there and with our depth,” Coach K said. “We’ve really devoted most of our practice to defense, and as a result we’ve gotten tougher and we’ve learned to play defense. We have also spent a lot of time on rebounding.”

Those two things are their foundation. Their strength. And they are also the weakness in Hurt’s game. His value is his ability to space the floor and stretch defenses, creating room for Carey to work in the paint, but Carey had the best two games of his college career this week in the Garden and Hurt was barely involved. If Moore is going to play the way he did Friday and Stanley is going to consistently knock down open threes, then Hurt’s shooting is not as valuable and his defensive frailty makes him a net-negative.

The caveat here is that it is the fifth game of five month season.

There is plenty of time for Hurt to develop into a valuable contributor. We knew that Duke’s roster makeup meant that they were going to be a team that is going to change based on matchup as well. It’s too early to make any grand proclamations at this point.

But it will be something that is worth monitoring for the rest of the season.