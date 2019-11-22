More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

MaCio Teague scores 21 as No. 24 Baylor avoids upset at Coastal Carolina

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 24 Baylor pulled away to beat Coastal Carolina 77-65 on Friday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Davion Mitchell added 15 points and Jared Butler finished with 12 to help the Bears (4-1) earn a matchup with No. 17 Villanova on Sunday in the championship game.

Baylor trailed for the first 9 minutes of the second half before taking control with a 30-8 run and holding the Chanticleers (3-3) without a field goal for the final 8 minutes.

Keishawn Brewton had 17 points for Coastal Carolina, which lost leading scorer Ebrina Dibba to an apparent knee injury early in the second half.

The Chanticleers were looking for a second straight victory over a Power Five opponent after routing Utah 79-57 in the quarterfinals, but they had 22 turnovers that Baylor turned into 19 points.

Coastal Carolina led 54-47 on Gumbs-Frater’s layup with 14 1/2 minutes to play. Mitchell started the decisive run with a free throw and a 3-pointer, and scored nine points during the burst while Teague added eight.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: This was a character-building victory for the Bears, who rallied late to beat a feisty mid-major on its home floor. Baylor, which has four wins over the four mid-majors on its early-season schedule, now has a chance to make a statement for itself and for the Big 12 against the Wildcats.

Coastal Carolina: Another upset of a high-major program was within the Chanticleers’ grasp before that untimely cold spell. Of more pressing concern to them is the health of Dibba, a 12-point scorer who hurt his left leg while going up for a layup 4 minutes into the second half and was seen later on the bench with a brace on his knee. Dibba scored 19 points in the victory over Utah.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Faces No. 17 Villanova on Sunday in the championship game.

Coastal Carolina: Plays Mississippi State on Sunday in the third-place game.

No. 14 Arizona dismisses Doutrive for violating team rules

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 14 Arizona has dismissed guard Devonaire Doutrive for a violation of team rules.

The team announced the decision Friday, one day after the Wildcats improved to 5-0 by beating South Dakota State. Doutrive played 19 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 Doutrive was suspended for the first two games of the season, also because of a violation of team rules. The former five-star recruit played in three games this season as a sophomore and averaged 6.3 points per game.

He played in 26 of 32 games last year as a freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Robinson-Earl scores 22, No. 17 Villanova beats Miss. State, 83-76

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — These Villanova Wildcats don’t know what it’s like to lose an in-season holiday tournament game. One of their youngest players wouldn’t let them find out.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 22 points, and No. 17 Villanova beat Mississippi State 83-76 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Collin Gillespie added 18 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 17 and Jermaine Samuels had 14 and converted a key three-point play in the closing seconds for the Wildcats (4-1).

They shot 59%, made at least 10 3-pointers for the second straight day and never trailed in the second half, advancing to the championship round of their in-season holiday tournament for the seventh straight year. Villanova has won titles in each of the previous six years.

“It means everything because we play for those who came before us,” Robinson-Earl said. “And those guys have gone through everything and they’ve set the tone for us to go out there and play Villanova basketball for 40 minutes every night.”

Tyson Carter scored 22 points to lead Mississippi State (5-1), and his layup with just over a minute left pulled the Bulldogs within 77-74.

Villanova milked the clock before Robinson-Earl was fouled on a dunk attempt with 35.1 seconds to play and hit two free throws. Carter then airballed a deep 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left, and Samuels sealed it with his three-point play with 13 seconds left.

Reggie Perry had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Woodard II added 17 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: This certainly counts as a close call for the Wildcats, whose first four games — three wins over mid-majors, and a loss to No. 10 Ohio State — were all decided by at least 20 points. It turns out they needed every bit of the cushion an early 16-0 run provided to maintain their lead throughout the final 20 minutes.

“We’ve gotten gradually better from the Ohio State game, but we knew today gradually wasn’t going to do it,” coach Jay Wright said. “We were going to have to execute better, be more solid on the boards, more solid defensively and we were. We took a step today.”

Mississippi State: There were questions about how good the Bulldogs really are, because their five victories have come against mid-majors with none ranked higher than No. 154 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings. They hung with their first Top 25 opponent, closing within one possession down the stretch, but couldn’t come up with the key plays that would have put them over the hump.

“Just knowing the intensity was there the whole game,” Woodard said. “We need to learn to keep that intensity and as far as defensive assignments, we let some things get away from us. We’ll mainly look at the defensive and we’ll be smarter on offense.”

ANOTHER KEY STRETCH

Mississippi State had a chance to take its first lead of the second half when the Bulldogs had the ball down 51-50 with about 13½ minutes left. D.J. Stewart missed a jumper and Woodard couldn’t stick back the rebound. Villanova then responded with consecutive 3s by Robinson-Earl and Samuels.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Samuels had the dunk of the day late in the first half. He swooped in from the wing and delivered a one-handed posterization of Woodard that put the Wildcats up 31-22 with just under 6 minutes left in the half.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays either No. 24 Baylor or Coastal Carolina on Sunday in the championship.

Mississippi State: Faces the Baylor-Coastal Carolina loser on Sunday in the third-place game.

POSTERIZED: Texas’ Jericho Sims with a Dunk of the Year candidate

Screengrab via ESPN
By Rob DausterNov 22, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
Texas forward Jericho Sims provided the Dunk of the Day, and a certified Dunk of the Year candidate, when he absolutely posterized D.J. Thorpe with a Blake Griffin-esque dunk.

Oklahoma State charged with one Level I violation in Notice of Allegations

AP Photo
By Rob DausterNov 22, 2019, 4:22 PM EST
1 Comment

Oklahoma State has been charged with one Level I violation as a result of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, the school announced on Friday afternoon.

That violation stems from the conduct of former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who was sentenced to three months in prison in June for accepting bribes in exchange for exerting influence on the players he coached to choose the people bribing him as a financial advisor. Evans is alleged to have received at least $18,150 from Marty Blazer and Munish Sood, who were financial advisors.

“The University agrees that Mr. Evans did in fact accept bribes for the purpose of steering players to financial advisors in violation of NCAA bylaws,” the school said in a statement.

Evans supplied former Cowboy guard Jeffery Carroll with $300 to influence the player. Carroll was eventually suspended for three games at the start of the 2017-18 season.

There were no other violations, recruiting or otherwise, that turned up turning the NCAA’s investigation of Oklahoma State. Neither current head coach Mike Boynton nor former head coach Brad Underwood were accused of wrongdoing. Underwood was in charge of the program when Evans was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing the bribes while Boynton was the coach when the news of the FBI’s investigation broke in September of 2017.

To read the full Notice of Allegations, click here.

Thursday’s Things to Know: Struggles pop up for Pac-12, Georgetown picks up a big win and a wedgie rescues Notre Dame

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP
By Travis HinesNov 21, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
2 Comments

There weren’t any matchups between top-25 teams Thursday night, with the main November events still a week away, but there is plenty to discuss from around the country. Here’s what you need to know.

1. A rough night for the Pac-12

After a strong start to the season, the Pac-12 came back down to earth on Thursday.

The league only managed to get just three teams into the NCAA tournament in each of the last two years. But things have been pretty dire since the league expanded ahead of the 2011-12 season. That year the league’s regular-season champion, Washington, didn’t even make the tournament, though Cal (a 12 seed) and Colorado (11) did. That’s it.

Things have, admittedly, improved since then, but that was really the only direction to head, right? Only three times in the last eight years has the conference gotten more than four teams into the tournament. The Pac-12, which as a reminder is a Power 5 conference, has only been ranked as a top-five conference nationally on KenPom three times in the last eight years.

There isn’t much in the way of expectation for the league this season, certainly past the quartet of Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and Washington, but the conference started hot. Entering Thursday, they were 43-4 combined on the season. Still, though, nights like Thursday are difficult to watch.

It was an awful evening for the Pac-12, with Washington State blowing a 16-point lead at home in an eventual 85-77 loss to Omaha of the Summit League, Utah getting blasted 79-55 by the Sun Belt’s Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Classic and Cal getting demolished by top-ranked Duke, 87-52. Then to top it all off, UCLA lost at home to CAA resident Hofstra. Arizona was the bright spot of the night, and the Wildcats needed to overcome a halftime deficit to beat South Dakota State in Tucson.

Obviously, none of those four teams which lost Thursday were expected to carry the Pac-12 banner this season and 12-team leagues are going to inevitably have some bad teams every season, but, my goodness, is there a better distillation of the overall health of the league’s basketball than a night like this?

Cal was miles away from being able to compete with the Blue Devils while both the Cougars and Utes couldn’t even hang with teams from so-so mid-major conferences. UCLA is the flagship program in the conference and they lost to a Hofstra team that lost their pro to graduation this offseason. It’s a league whose best teams can compete against the country’s best, but has almost no meaningful depth beyond that thin upper crust.

The Pac-12 has had just one Final Four team since its expansion, with Oregon getting there in 2017. That ties the conference with the Missouri Valley over that same period. Some of it is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If the vast majority of the Pac-12 is no good, it makes building an NCAA resume for its good teams more difficult, leaving them with more difficult NCAA tournament paths. Maybe that changes this year if undefeated starts for USC, Stanford and UCLA signal an improving middle class. Thursday’s results don’t signal good times on the horizon, though.

It’s just all around ugly for the Pac-12.

It’s bad news for people who like to stay up late watching west coast basketball, but it’s really bad news for a league whose genuine tradition slides further and further into memory with each passing season.

2. Georgetown lands a top-25 win

The first two years of the Patrick Ewing era at Georgetown have been encouraging, with the Hoyas improving both their overall and Big East win totals by four in Year 2 of the Hall of Famer’s return to his alma mater. It wasn’t enough to get the Hoyas even on to the NCAA bubble last year, though, thanks in part to a horribly weak non-conference schedule.

The Hoyas beefed up their early-season schedule this season, and just saw the first fruits of the decision.

Georgetown ran away from No. 22 Texas in an 82-66 victory at Madison Square Garden to land a potentially resume-booster four months before Selection Sunday.

Ewing has an interesting and talented team with the backcourt duo of James Akinjo and Mac McClung back for sophomore seasons and big man Omer Yurtseven eligible after sitting out last season following his transfer from NC State. Testing this group early is only going to pay dividends in the long-run.

Ewing’s first non-conference schedule was ranked 351st by KenPom and last year’s was only marginally better at 292. Now, the Hoyas have already faced Penn State and Texas, with Duke on a neutral floor coming Friday with a road swing at Oklahoma State and SMU on tap before Syracuse visits D.C.

That’s a real non-conference schedule. And Ewing might have the team to navigate it, with the destination ultimately being his first NCAA tournament appearance.

3. Notre Dame rides wedgie to win

There are fewer pure facepalm moments on a basketball court than when a player lodges a shot between the rim and the backboard. The wedgie, as it’s commonly known, is one of the game’s great quirks.

Maybe never, though, has the phenomenon been as welcomed as it was in South Bend on Thursday.

The wedgie helped Notre Dame pull itself out of a tight spot.

Down three, the Fighting Irish got a great look from distance, but TJ Gibbs’ attempt missed its mark. Had it been any normal carom, the game would have just ended with a Notre Dame home loss to Toledo. But no, my friends, Gibbs’ miss was not of the standard variety. It was, indeed, a wedgie. Which means a stopped clock and a jump ball, giving the ball back to Notre Dame with a second to play.

That set up Nate Laszewski’s overtime-forcing triple as time expired in regulation. Notre Dame went on to win, 64-62, in overtime.

Truly, a rescue wedgie.