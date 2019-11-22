More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Cassius Stanley, Wendell Moore spark come-from-behind win for No. 1 Duke over Georgetown

By Rob DausterNov 22, 2019, 11:02 PM EST
NEW YORK — Cassius Stanley scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half and Wendell Moore chipped in with 11 of his 17 as No. 1 Duke erased an 11 point first half deficit to knock off a feisty Georgetown team, 81-73, in the finals of the 2K Classic.

Stanley chipped in with eight rebounds and the pair combined to make all four of their threes in the win.

Vernon Carey paced Duke in the first half, scoring 16 of his 20 points, and finished with 10 boards as well.

Here are three things we can take away from the game:

1. DUKE IS DISCOVERING WHAT THEY HAVE IN VERNON CAREY

There was some skepticism coming into the season about just how good of a player and a prospect Vernon Carey was going to be.

How he fits in the modern NBA is certainly something that will be worth discussing down the road, but in the present – in terms of Duke basketball and the 2019-20 season – Carey is proving himself as one of, if not the dominant big man in college basketball.

On Friday night, he put Duke on his shoulders and carried the Blue Devils through Georgetown’s first half surge. Duke dug themselves a 29-18 hole late in the first half, and Carey had 12 of those 18 points. He scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half. This came a night after he popped off for 31 points, 12 boards and four blocks against Cal.

He’s making threes. He’s moving his feet better on the perimeter than anyone expected. He’s showing himself to be, at the very least, an adequate rim protector. And he is an absolute behemoth when he gets the ball eight feet from the rim with a defender on his hip.

“When we recruited him, everyone said he didn’t have a motor and was just a big guy,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I always thought he was a really good basketball player that had to learn how to run and play hard. He had a great attitude. Every day he works with us and Nate James. He’s invested, and he has finesse, too. He has good feet. He’s not just a big guy, he is a good basketball player.

“He’s better than I thought. He’s a really good competitor and he shows poise. He checks a lot of boxes. [Marvin] Bagley was more of a power forward, [Jahlil Okafor] was a center and this kid is a little bit of both. He’s a really good player and a helluva teammate.”

Tre Jones is the leader for this team and, maybe, the most important player in all of college basketball. Cassius Stanley has been a pleasant surprise, and Wendell Moore played the best game of his young career on Friday despite the fact that he turned the ball over seven times.

There’s more to this roster than some of us realized in the preseason.

But Carey is the anchor, the star that an offense can be built around.

And he’s only going to get better.

2. GEORGETOWN MADE A STATEMENT IN NEW YORK CITY

It comes in waves with the Hoyas.

There are times where it looks like they could end up being the worst team in the Big East. Then they’ll go on a run where it looks like they’re going to end up getting to the Final Four.

We’ve seen it in just about every game they have played this year.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, they dug themselves a 19-point second half hole before winning fairly easily. They needed a late run against Georgia State to win. Then, after a sluggish first half against Texas, the Hoyas spent the second 20 minutes looking like the Georgetown of yesteryear, like John Thompson Jr. was on the sideline with a towel over his shoulder as Patrick Ewing swatted shots into the second deck. That run continued for the first 15 minutes against Duke.

It came in flashes, but in those flashes we saw just how good Georgetown has the potential to be this year.

“This whole trip is something that we can build on,” Ewing said. “Everyone that we have on our team is capable of playing and playing well. We went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the country and had an opportunity to win the ball game. We beat the No. 22 team yesterday. I think that our future is bright.

“We’re improving. It’s an ongoing process. We’re getting better every day, every week. We have a lot of talent on this team. It takes a while to get. I think we’re still going through that process.”

What Ewing has at his disposal is a team with length and athleticism everywhere that is bookended by good guard play and great post play. When he can stay out of foul trouble, Omer Yurtseven is the best low-post scorer in college basketball. He played six minutes in the first half on Friday because of fouls. He didn’t have foul issues in the second half and scored 21 points. James Akinjo is still learning how to be a point guard, and there are things that you can tell drive Ewing crazy, but he is as tough and as talented as anyone at the lead guard spot in the Big East.

The x-factor is the seemingly never-ending string of long, athletic wings Ewing has. Jamorko Pickett, Galen Alexander, Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner, Jagan Mosley. They play hard, they play tough and they thrive in the helter-skelter, pressing style that Ewing seems to prefer.

We’ll see what Georgetown’s ceiling ends up being this season, but the thing Ewing said on Friday that I agree with more than anything is this: “At the end of the year there’s going to be a lot of teams that don’t want to play us.”

3. MATTHEW HURT’S PLAYING TIME DISAPPEARED IN THIS GAME

Matthew Hurt was a five-star, top ten recruit that was a projected first round pick and enrolled at Duke with the expectation that he could end up being the leading scorer for this team and the ideal fit alongside Carey at the four.

On Friday night, he played just five minutes, he did not get off the bench in the second half and went scoreless. This came one night after he scored all nine of his points against Cal in the final eight minutes of a 35 point win.

It begs the question: What in the world is going on here?

“Jack White was playing better,” Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. White finished with just five points, but he added three boards and three assists. He also led the Blue Devils with in +/- at plus-20.

The easy answer here is that this was just not the matchup for Hurt, who is a slow-footed stretch-four that is not exactly known for his strength or his toughness. The length and athleticism on Georgetown’s roster made White the better fit for this game.

But reading the tea leaves, there may also be more at play. Duke is a team that is going to be built on their defense this season.

“We felt starting practice that we could be food defensively with Tre there and with our depth,” Coach K said. “We’ve really devoted most of our practice to defense, and as a result we’ve gotten tougher and we’ve learned to play defense. We have also spent a lot of time on rebounding.”

Those two things are their foundation. Their strength. And they are also the weakness in Hurt’s game. His value is his ability to space the floor and stretch defenses, creating room for Carey to work in the paint, but Carey had the best two games of his college career this week in the Garden and Hurt was barely involved. If Moore is going to play the way he did Friday and Stanley is going to consistently knock down open threes, then Hurt’s shooting is not as valuable and his defensive frailty makes him a net-negative.

The caveat here is that it is the fifth game of five month season.

There is plenty of time for Hurt to develop into a valuable contributor. We knew that Duke’s roster makeup meant that they were going to be a team that is going to change based on matchup as well. It’s too early to make any grand proclamations at this point.

But it will be something that is worth monitoring for the rest of the season.

No. 15 Utah State rallies from 19-point deficit to beat LSU

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Sam Merrill made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and No. 15 Utah State overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half to beat LSU 80-78 on Friday night at the Jamaica Classic.

Down 54-35 with 16:32 remaining, Utah State (6-0) chipped away by making its first five 3-pointers of the second half. Alphonso Anderson’s 3 cut it to 71-67.

Anderson missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, and LSU grabbed the defensive rebound, but Skylar Mays had it poked away and the Aggies passed it around to run out the clock. LSU had 11 second-half turnovers.

Merrill and Anderson each scored 24 points. Merrill, the Mountain West player of the year last season, was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, made 9 of 10 free throws and had eight assists. Justin Bean had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Diogo Brito scored 12 points.

Mays scored a career-high 30 points for LSU (3-2). He was 10-of-13 shooting with five 3-pointers. Darius Days and Emmitt Williams each scored 14 points.

LSU shot 47% from the field, snapping Utah State’s run of holding its last four opponents to less than 40%.

LSU made six 3-pionters in the first 8 minutes, using a 14-2 run to build an early 28-13 lead. The Tigers finished the half 9 of 18 from distance and shot 52% overall. Days led the way for LSU with 14 points to help build a 44-30 lead.

Utah State’s starters were held to 14 points in the first half, but Anderson kept them within reach with nine points off the bench, including a tip-in at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies improved to 62-18 as an AP-ranked team after extending their run to six straight games with 80-plus points. USU’s ranking is the highest for the program since the 1970-71 season when it was as high as No. 9.

LSU: The Tigers barely missed out again on an opportunity to pad their resume with a nonconference win against a ranked opponent. They lost 84-82 at then-No. 23 VCU on Nov. 13. Just like against the Aggies, LSU had an opportunity to tie or go ahead in the final seconds, but Mays turned it over to the Rams with one second left.

UP NEXT

Utah State will play North Texas on Sunday.

LSU will play Rhode Island on Sunday.

No. 9 Kentucky pulls away from Mount St. Mary’s 82-62

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley had eight of his 13 second-half points during an 18-3 run that helped No. 9 Kentucky pull away from Mount St. Mary’s for an 82-62 victory Friday night.

Ashton Hagans had 16 points, including a three-point play during the surge the Wildcats (4-1) needed after struggling with lesser opponents the previous past two games, including last week’s stunning upset loss to Evansville. For one half they appeared to follow the same pattern in leading by just 39-34 at the break with four lead changes.

Forward EJ Montgomery, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, sank a 3-pointer soon after to provide some breathing room before Kentucky took off. Quickley himself returned from a one-game absence and eventually hit a short jumper before dropping two 3s to make it 59-39, leading Kentucky’s 5-of-10 long-range shooting after the break.

Nick Richards had 11 of his 19 points in the first half, and Tyrese Maxey added for Kentucky, which shot 55% from the field. Quickley scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Damian Chong Qui had 11 points, while Brandon Leftwich, Omar Habwe and Malik Jefferson 10 each for the Mountaineers (1-5), who lost their fourth in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary’s: The Mountaineers offset their height disadvantage to Kentucky with hustle that kept them close, especially on the glass. Keeping up became tougher once the Wildcats started hitting 3s, an area the Mount started well before making just 2 of 13 in the second half.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got a little closer to full strength with the returns of Montgomery and Quickley. Montgomery was a big help in the post and made a couple of nice baskets in his return, with his 3 helping ignite the decisive spurt.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After two lackluster efforts including the Evansville upset, Kentucky finally played the type of game that maintain its top-10 presence with another game on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mount St. Mary’s hosts Utah Valley on Tuesday in its final game of the four-team BBN Showcase featuring Lamar and UAB.

Kentucky hosts Lamar on Sunday in the third contest of the BBN Showcase.

No. 14 Arizona dismisses Doutrive for violating team rules

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 14 Arizona has dismissed guard Devonaire Doutrive for a violation of team rules.

The team announced the decision Friday, one day after the Wildcats improved to 5-0 by beating South Dakota State. Doutrive played 19 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 Doutrive was suspended for the first two games of the season, also because of a violation of team rules. The former five-star recruit played in three games this season as a sophomore and averaged 6.3 points per game.

He played in 26 of 32 games last year as a freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

MaCio Teague scores 21 as No. 24 Baylor avoids upset at Coastal Carolina

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 24 Baylor pulled away to beat Coastal Carolina 77-65 on Friday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Davion Mitchell added 15 points and Jared Butler finished with 12 to help the Bears (4-1) earn a matchup with No. 17 Villanova on Sunday in the championship game.

Baylor trailed for the first 9 minutes of the second half before taking control with a 30-8 run and holding the Chanticleers (3-3) without a field goal for the final 8 minutes.

Keishawn Brewton had 17 points for Coastal Carolina, which lost leading scorer Ebrina Dibba to an apparent knee injury early in the second half.

The Chanticleers were looking for a second straight victory over a Power Five opponent after routing Utah 79-57 in the quarterfinals, but they had 22 turnovers that Baylor turned into 19 points.

Coastal Carolina led 54-47 on Gumbs-Frater’s layup with 14 1/2 minutes to play. Mitchell started the decisive run with a free throw and a 3-pointer, and scored nine points during the burst while Teague added eight.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: This was a character-building victory for the Bears, who rallied late to beat a feisty mid-major on its home floor. Baylor, which has four wins over the four mid-majors on its early-season schedule, now has a chance to make a statement for itself and for the Big 12 against the Wildcats.

Coastal Carolina: Another upset of a high-major program was within the Chanticleers’ grasp before that untimely cold spell. Of more pressing concern to them is the health of Dibba, a 12-point scorer who hurt his left leg while going up for a layup 4 minutes into the second half and was seen later on the bench with a brace on his knee. Dibba scored 19 points in the victory over Utah.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Faces No. 17 Villanova on Sunday in the championship game.

Coastal Carolina: Plays Mississippi State on Sunday in the third-place game.

Robinson-Earl scores 22, No. 17 Villanova beats Miss. State, 83-76

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — These Villanova Wildcats don’t know what it’s like to lose an in-season holiday tournament game. One of their youngest players wouldn’t let them find out.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 22 points, and No. 17 Villanova beat Mississippi State 83-76 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Collin Gillespie added 18 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 17 and Jermaine Samuels had 14 and converted a key three-point play in the closing seconds for the Wildcats (4-1).

They shot 59%, made at least 10 3-pointers for the second straight day and never trailed in the second half, advancing to the championship round of their in-season holiday tournament for the seventh straight year. Villanova has won titles in each of the previous six years.

“It means everything because we play for those who came before us,” Robinson-Earl said. “And those guys have gone through everything and they’ve set the tone for us to go out there and play Villanova basketball for 40 minutes every night.”

Tyson Carter scored 22 points to lead Mississippi State (5-1), and his layup with just over a minute left pulled the Bulldogs within 77-74.

Villanova milked the clock before Robinson-Earl was fouled on a dunk attempt with 35.1 seconds to play and hit two free throws. Carter then airballed a deep 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left, and Samuels sealed it with his three-point play with 13 seconds left.

Reggie Perry had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Woodard II added 17 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: This certainly counts as a close call for the Wildcats, whose first four games — three wins over mid-majors, and a loss to No. 10 Ohio State — were all decided by at least 20 points. It turns out they needed every bit of the cushion an early 16-0 run provided to maintain their lead throughout the final 20 minutes.

“We’ve gotten gradually better from the Ohio State game, but we knew today gradually wasn’t going to do it,” coach Jay Wright said. “We were going to have to execute better, be more solid on the boards, more solid defensively and we were. We took a step today.”

Mississippi State: There were questions about how good the Bulldogs really are, because their five victories have come against mid-majors with none ranked higher than No. 154 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings. They hung with their first Top 25 opponent, closing within one possession down the stretch, but couldn’t come up with the key plays that would have put them over the hump.

“Just knowing the intensity was there the whole game,” Woodard said. “We need to learn to keep that intensity and as far as defensive assignments, we let some things get away from us. We’ll mainly look at the defensive and we’ll be smarter on offense.”

ANOTHER KEY STRETCH

Mississippi State had a chance to take its first lead of the second half when the Bulldogs had the ball down 51-50 with about 13½ minutes left. D.J. Stewart missed a jumper and Woodard couldn’t stick back the rebound. Villanova then responded with consecutive 3s by Robinson-Earl and Samuels.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Samuels had the dunk of the day late in the first half. He swooped in from the wing and delivered a one-handed posterization of Woodard that put the Wildcats up 31-22 with just under 6 minutes left in the half.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays either No. 24 Baylor or Coastal Carolina on Sunday in the championship.

Mississippi State: Faces the Baylor-Coastal Carolina loser on Sunday in the third-place game.