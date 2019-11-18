Dion Waiters seeks advice from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

Dion Waiters returned to his alma mater over the weekend to connect with his college coach and “try to find solutions.”
Waiters is currently a member of the Miami Heat, but he was suspended earlier this month for 10 games after an incident on the team’s charter flight. According to reports, he suffered what has been termed a panic attack after eating edibles infused with THC. This is his second suspension of the season.
“I just wanted to come up and talk to Coach (Boeheim),” Waiters told Syracuse.com. “I know that’s a person who will always be there for me if I ever need anything. It’s a chance for me to come up, be around, talk to the coaches, things like that. And that’s important.”
Waiters was in attendance for Syracuse’s win over Seattle on Saturday and said that he is learning that what his former coach taught him carries some weight.
“I’m older. I understand much more what he tried to teach me when I was 18, 19. I probably was a stubborn kid back then and really didn’t understand at that time,” he told Syracuse.com. “I’m 27 and life is a lot different. Being here, talking to him, picking his brain.
“I’m pretty sure we’ve all been through situations before and Coach, too. Different situations, how he handled it. Just talk to him and try to find solutions.”
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Villanova’s Antoine medically cleared for game action
Freshman guard Bryan Antoine has been medically cleared for game action, Villanova announced on Monday.
Antoine is a former five-star prospect that has missed the first two weeks of the season. He underwent surgery on his shoulder on May 31st.
“Bryan has been fully cleared to play in games and we’re happy for him,” head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “He’s worked extremely hard in his rehab with Jeff Pierce and John Shackleton to get to this point.
“Our plan is to bring Bryan along slowly. He’s only just returned to practice and the learning curve is steep for any freshman. Bryan’s working hard to catch up and we’re going to do all we can to help him in this transition.”
UConn guard charged with evading police is granted probation
VERNON, Conn. — UConn guard James Bouknight was accepted Monday into a probation program designed to leave him without a criminal record in connection with a September traffic accident.
The freshman, who was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with police, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions, was approved by a Connecticut Superior Court judge for admission into the state’s accelerated rehabilitation program for first-time offenders.
Police say Bouknight smelled of alcohol and fled from an officer after driving another student’s car into a road sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27.
Under the terms of his probation, the 19-year-old from New York City must stay out of trouble for a year and pay the car’s owner for the damage to the vehicle.
“I made a terrible mistake,” Bouknight told Judge Hope Seeley. “I would like to apologize to my family, my coaches and my team.”
The car’s owner initially told police that about 20 people were in her apartment the night of the accident and her keys had been taken from a counter without permission.
She amended her statement Oct. 13 to say she had been drunk, does not remember giving Bouknight permission to drive the car but did not want to pursue theft charges.
Her family submitted a letter to the court saying it supported accelerated rehabilitation for Bouknight.
Bouknight turned himself in to police Oct. 3 and gave a statement acknowledging responsibility for the crash and saying he had been given permission to drive the car.
The 6-foot-4 guard served a three-game suspension and is expected to play Thursday when UConn (2-1) faces Buffalo in the Charleston Classic.
Outside the courtroom, Bouknight apologized and told reporters he’s learning to be “the student, best athlete, best citizen I can be.”
Former Auburn, NBA player Marquis Daniels injured in auto accident
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn and NBA player Marquis Daniels was injured in an automobile accident.
An Auburn basketball spokesman said Daniels was in the accident Saturday night in Auburn and was transported to a Birmingham hospital for treatment. The spokesman didn’t disclose any further details on Daniels’ injuries.
Daniels recently received a master’s degree and now works as Auburn’s Director of Player Development. He was undrafted out of Auburn in 2003 but went on to have a 10-year NBA career with four teams: the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
He earned second-team All-NBA rookie honors in 2004 with the Mavericks.
AP Poll: Duke takes over No. 1 in the poll after Kentucky’s loss
Duke is back at No. 1, moving up a spot after a pair of victories last week.
The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump.
Duke moved to No. 1 for the first time this season, receiving 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the 2019-20 season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky.
“Our sport is more prone to upset than any because there are just five people out there, so there’s age, athleticism, maturity, depth and a lot of things where people can make up differences,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “That’s why there are a lot of so-called upsets in our sport. A lot of people can win and you have to be ready to play all those people.”
Tre Jones had a career-high 31 points in Duke’s win over Georgia State. Lance King/Getty Images
Duke (4-0) crushed Central Arkansas 105-54 last Tuesday and beat Georgia State 74-63 Friday behind Tre Jones’ career-high 31 points.
No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four. Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote, one spot behind Maryland.
Kentucky was the overwhelming pick at No. 1 last week, receiving all but one first-place vote after knocking off previous No. 1 Michigan State in its opener.
EDITOR’S PICKS
Power Rankings: Can Michigan State stay on top?
Biggest early concerns for college basketball’s top 10
The Wildcats dropped to No. 9 this week with the 67-64 loss to Evansville in Lexington.
“This was a great lesson for all of us, including me,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “I mean, we could say they got outplayed, and I could tell you I got outcoached.”
TOP-10 SHUFFLE
Kentucky’s loss caused a shift in the top 10.
Every team behind the Wildcats moved up a spot except for Gonzaga, which held at No. 8.
No. 10 Ohio State cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 8 in 2017-18, coach Chris Holtmann’s first season. The Buckeyes climbed six spots after crushing then-No. 10 Villanova.
RISING
Ohio State had the biggest jump in this week’s poll, followed by No. 14 Arizona’s five-spot climb.
Auburn moved up three places from No. 22.
FALLING
Kentucky’s eight-place fall was the biggest of the week. Villanova was next, losing seven spots to No. 17, and No. 25 Washington fell five places.
MOVING IN
Three teams moved into the AP Top 25 this week.
No. 20 Tennessee is ranked for the first time this season after knocking off Washington.
No. 21 Virginia Commonwealth, the preseason No. 25, is back in the poll after a two-point win over LSU and a rout of Jacksonville State.
Texas moved in at No. 22 with wins over California Baptist and Prairie View. The Longhorns are ranked for the first time this season.
MOVING OUT
Florida had a precipitous drop after losing to Connecticut, falling out of the poll from No. 15.
LSU was out from No. 23 following its loss to VCU and Saint Mary’s dropped out from No. 18 after losing to Winthrop at home.
FULL AP POLL
1. Duke (52 first-place votes)
2. Louisville (8)
3. Michigan State (4)
4. Kansas
5. North Carolina
6. Maryland
7. Virginia
8. Gonzaga
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Oregon
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Arizona
15. Utah State
16. Memphis
17. Villanova
18. Xavier
19. Auburn
20. Tennessee
21. VCU
22. Texas
23. Colorado
24. Baylor
25. Washington
Monday’s Overreactions: Myles Powell, Florida’s fix and Virginia’s shooting woes
Coming off of an ankle injury – the severity of which can probably be debated – Powell went for 37 points in a three-point loss at home against Michigan State. It might have been a loss, but it was still one of the most impressive and entertaining performances that we are going to see this college basketball season.
Powell then followed that up on Sunday with a 26-point performance in a win at Saint Louis, a 3-0 Atlantic 10 team that knocked off the Pirates when they played in Newark last season. All told, Powell after spraining his ankle exactly nine days ago, Powell went out and averaged 31.5 points as the Pirates picked up a solid road win and played well enough to beat one of the three best teams in college basketball.
Not bad.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Tennessee Volunteers
The Vols picked up the best win of the weekend, as they flew up to Toronto and landed themselves a victory over a Washington team that had impressed everyone when they knocked off Baylor last week. Tennessee made a bunch of threes and Lamonte Turner played well despite struggling to shoot the ball, but the key was the Tennessee frontcourt. Going up against Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, Tennessee’s overmatched frontline won the day. John Fulkerson had 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks while Yves Pons finished with 15 points and a block of the year candidate on Naz Carter.
I was in on Tennessee in the preseason. I am very in on Tennessee today.
OVERREACTIONS
1. FLORIDA IS REALLY BAD, BUT THEY’RE ALSO FIXABLE
I’m ready for the influx of bad Florida takes today because that’s what happens when a preseason top ten team plays terribly for the first two weeks of the season. I’m going to do my best to avoid being frustrated by people saying that Florida was overhyped because Kerry Blackshear was the last guy to commit, or that Scottie Lewis is overrated as a top ten prospect, or that Mike White is just a bad basketball coach.
Well, the latter may actually have some merit if this thing doesn’t get turned around, but we’re not there yet.
Because the simple truth is that Florida is struggling because they cannot shoot. The Gators are shooting 24.1 percent from three this season. The only guy on the roster shooting better than 28.6 percent from beyond the arc is Keyontae Johnson, and he’s the starting four-man. Andrew Nembhard, a former five-star recruit and Florida’s sophomore starting point guard, is shooting 28.6 percent from the field. Noah Locke is 5-for-22 (22.7%) from three and shooting 9-for-36 (25%) overall. He is playing with the confidence level of eighth grader at a school dance.
This shooting cripples Florida for three reasons:
The Gators are built to play small-ball. Small-ball is entirely ineffective when you are incapable of scoring from the perimeter.
Florida’s inability to score means they can’t set their defense, get into a press or force turnovers. That means they are forced to play every possession in the halfcourt, which is a nightmare for a team designed to play small-ball that can’t make a shot.
The entire reason we believed Florida was going to take a leap forward this season was that they replaced their high-usage, low-efficiency shot-jackers with freshman Tre Mann and sophomores Locke and Nembhard. As it turns out, those three have been high-usage, low-efficiency shot-jackers through four games.
The issue to date has not been Blackshear. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 11 boards as the sole interior presence on a team where defenses have not had to leave the paint yet.
He’s not the problem.
He’s been fine.
The issue is, quite literally, everything else.
2. TENNESSEE IS THE ONLY TEAM IN THE SEC OUTPERFORMING EXPECTATION
The SEC has been the most disappointing conference in major college basketball this season. Florida, obviously, has been a disaster to date. Kentucky owns the second-best win on the season (Michigan State in NYC) when the best win on the season was themselves (Evansville’s upset in Rupp).
Auburn has been fine, but the win over Davidson does not look nearly as good today as it did when it happened. Arkansas has looked good while beating no one. LSU lost at VCU and struggled in wins over Bowling Green and Nicholls State. Alabama has been bad. Vandy and Texas A&M have been about as bad as we expected.
Other than the Vols – and maybe Missouri – no one in the league has been better than we thought they were before the season started.
3. VIRGINIA GAMES ARE GOING TO BE PARTICULARLY UGLY THIS YEAR
There is a certain faction of college basketball fans that believes that Virginia plays the ugliest brand of basketball in the history of the sport, and for the most part, those people just don’t appreciate a good, well-executed offensive possession or the beauty of a shot clock violation.
Usually, I’d push back against these takes. Because usually, Virginia’s offense is ruthlessly efficient, just really so. That’s not really the case this year. Through three games, UVA is shooting just 20 percent from three. There are only five teams in the entire country that are hitting triples at a lower rate, and given that there are no Ty Jeromes, or Kyle Guys, or De’Andre Hunters on this year’s roster, I don’t know how much that’s actually going to improve.
Should I mention that Virginia didn’t allow their 100th point until there was 5:16 left in the second half of their third game of the season?
4. VERMONT IS THE BEST MID-MAJOR TEAM IN THE COUNTRY
The Catamounts went into Carnesseca Arena and knocked off St. John’s on Saturday after. Anthony Lamb hit the game-winner with 1.9 seconds left. It’s the third true road win of the season for John Becker’s club, who also owns victories over St. Bonaventure and Bucknell.
UVM will get two more cracks at high-major opponents in the next two weeks. They’re at Virginia on Tuesday and at Cincinnati on Dec. 3rd. If they can land one of those wins, and if they roll through the America East undefeated, I think there is a real chance that this group can get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.