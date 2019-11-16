More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Haws beats buzzer, BYU beats Houston 72-71

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
HOUSTON — T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time ran out to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.

Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and as he neared the top of the key angled right and then shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired before the ball dropped through the basket.

Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.

Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU’s next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.

Flop rule flops: Missouri State loses when technical is given for questionable flop

By Rob DausterNov 16, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
The rule change that has had the biggest impact this season is the NCAA’s attempt to rid the sport of flopping.

For those that are unaware, college basketball referees have been tasked with determining when a player flops. Every flop is treated the same way that a delay of game call is. The first is a warning, the second is a Class B technical foul that results in a single free throw.

On Friday night, in a game at No. 21 Xavier, Missouri State was whistled for a flop on three different occasions. The latter of which happened with just under a minute left in a tie game, when Keandre Cook was called for a flop when he missed a three-pointer and fell to the ground.

The problem here?

It seems pretty clear on the video that Cook was hit on the arm:

I discussed the rule change on the most recent episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast.

The issue that coaches have with the rule is that it is too subjective. Is it a flop when contact is faked? Is it a flop when contact is exaggerated? If we’re going to punish defenders for flopping, then shouldn’t we also punish guards for flopping when they throw their head back on a drive to make it look like they were fouled? Referees already have enough on their plate, do we really need to ask them to make a judgement call on whether or not a player was trying to deceive an official or if the contact was enough to knock them off balance and their momentum sent them flying across the floor?

Look, I love the sentiment.

I hate flopping and I think that it needs to be taken out of the game.

But one thing I heard over and over from coaches is that the best way to penalize flopping is to not call it.

When a team is forced to play 5-on-4 and gives up a bucket as the flopper is laying on the ground is all the incentive we need to not flop.

Penny: It’s ‘ideal’ if James Wiseman reinstated quickly

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 9:32 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coach Penny Hardaway says Memphis’ best hope is that freshman James Wiseman is reinstated and doesn’t have to miss any games.

“That would be ideal,” Hardaway said Friday.

That seems unlikely with 13th-ranked Memphis playing its next game Saturday, hosting Alcorn State just over 48 hours after Wiseman told his attorneys to withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA and Memphis. The university ruled the 7-foot-1 center ineligible and is working with the NCAA to resolve his eligibility.

“When you find out, you let me know,” Hardaway said when asked about a possible resolution. “We are still waiting on Isaiah Stokes’ [transfer waiver from Florida]. So we’re just in limbo right now.”

Hardaway said Memphis hasn’t heard anything about when this situation could be resolved to get Wiseman back on the court. But the coach also made clear Memphis supports Wiseman.

“We obviously understand the difficulty of an 18-year-old going through this, and the NCAA has a job to do, but at the end of the day we support what James, his family and his representation have to do.”

Reinstatement likely means the freshman will have to sit out a handful of games. He played in the first three games of the Tigers’ season, including two under a temporary restraining order, before withdrawing the lawsuit.

The NCAA first ruled Wiseman eligible in late May, according to his now-dropped lawsuit.

Then the NCAA sent Memphis a letter saying Wiseman was likely ineligible for receiving what the governing body deemed impermissible benefits. Wiseman’s family got $11,500 in moving expenses in 2017 from Hardaway, before the former NBA star became Memphis’ coach. Hardaway counted as a booster because of a $1 million donation for the university’s sports hall of fame in 2008.

Wiseman hasn’t been able to comment on the situation. Hardaway said the 18-year-old center is hurt that someone is trying to take games away from him.

“All he wants to do is play basketball,” Hardaway said. “He tells the players and has told me plenty of times through this entire process that he’s happy for his brothers and his family, and ‘We’ll get past this.’ James is a very brilliant kid. He understands what’s going on, but it still hurts.”

Memphis (2-1) hosts Little Rock on Nov. 20, then Mississippi on Nov. 23 followed by a game against NC State in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 28. Bradley visits on Dec. 3. The Tigers’ biggest game on their nonconference schedule comes Dec. 14, a visit to in-state rival Tennessee.

Hardaway and the Tigers played without Wiseman during some exhibitions in the Bahamas in August. Precious Achiuwa helped fill in at center then. Hardaway doesn’t plan to do that this time around.

“We’re going to have to ask Lance Thomas and Isaiah Maurice to really step it up at the 5-spot,” Hardaway said. “Because we kind of want to keep Precious at his regular position. If we have to [have Achiuwa] go to the 5, that just means we’re desperate to do that.”

Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cole Anthony keeps scoring at a rate never before seen by a North Carolina freshman.

As for the rest of the offense, well, the sixth-ranked Tar Heels are working on that part.

Anthony scored 28 points to help UNC beat Gardner-Webb 77-61 on Friday night, though the game again offered uncertainty when it comes to who is capable of consistently stepping into the role of Anthony’s wingman.

“You’re not going to know who’s going to come get you 15 or 20 points that game,” Anthony said. “Honestly I like it like that.”

Anthony, who had 34 points in the season-opening win against Notre Dame for an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman debut, now has 82 points through his first three games — blowing past Rashad McCants’ previous mark by 19 points.

He’s also the first UNC freshman to score at least 20 points in each of those first three games.

On this night, the No. 2 producer was fellow freshman Armando Bacot inside with his first double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds). No other player scored in double figures and UNC (3-0) has had just two other players (Garrison Brooks and graduate transfer Justin Pierce) to score at least 10 in a game so far.

Still, Pierce pointed to balance that included season highs of nine points for fellow graduate transfer Christian Keeling and Andrew Platek, along with eight for himself.

“We’re a talented group and I don’t think there’s going to be a clear-cut No. 2 option, No. 3 option, No. 4 option, just because of the way each game flows,” Pierce said.

Jose Perez scored 12 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which shot 37% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers.

“I thought our mindset and our fight and our will to do the things we needed to defensively was there tonight, and that was great for us against a good team on the road,” Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft said. “We just offensively struggled.”

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs tenaciously hung in this one, staying within four points through the first half and then responding to the Tar Heels’ halftime-spanning run by getting to the foul line to keep the game from getting away. The problem is their own offensive troubles from the first two games (40.3% shooting) followed them to Chapel Hill and showed up when they were flirting with putting some pressure on the Tar Heels.

“We fought back,” Craft said. “Man, we had chances late. If we could’ve just got a shot or two to go down.”

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming out of a weeklong break since winning at UNC Wilmington in a game that left coach Roy Williams to lament: “We’re not a very good basketball team if we’ve only got three guys that can make a shot.” Things weren’t significantly better for stretches of Friday night, either, though they shot 50% after halftime to build a double-digit lead after leading just 30-27 at the break. The good news is help could come soon in the form of senior Brandon Robinson, who got in some warmup work as he nears his debut from a preseason ankle injury.

ROOKIE MISTAKES

The 6-foot-10 Bacot made 6 of 9 shots but also had three turnovers. He had the ball stripped away multiple times inside when he brought it down toward his waist with shorter defenders lurking to Williams’ chagrin.

“It was just more like a way to power it up, kind of load up,” Bacot said. “But against those type of teams, I don’t really need to do that. I can just keep the ball high and finish it.”

MORE ON ANTHONY

Anthony hit a huge 3-pointer over Nate Johnson to beat the shot clock at the 5:48 mark to put UNC up 10, one of several sequences that helped the Tar Heels keep the Runnin’ Bulldogs at arm’s distance. He also made 11 of 13 free throws.

But he had just one rebound after becoming the only freshman in program history to go for at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs visit Wichita State on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Elon on Wednesday.

Moss leads No. 5 Kansas to 112-57 romp over Monmouth

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 7:43 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas was seconds away from another lopsided win in Allen Fieldhouse when Monmouth’s George Papas stole the ball from freshman Tristan Enaruna and ran the other way for a dunk, triggering a minor scuffle under the bucket.

It was the most fight the Hawks showed all night.

Isaiah Moss poured in 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figure scoring, and No. 5 Kansas romped to a 112-57 victory over its undersized and outclassed MEAC opponent Friday night.

“I’m a super, super competitive guy,” Monmouth coach King Rice said, “and we lost our cool a little bit here tonight at the end of the game. We were down by 100 points. We get a dunk and we bark at the kid — that is uncalled for. That is not what our program represents.

“You get beat by a better team,” Rice said, “you shake their hand, you walk off the court.”

Jayhawks coach Bill Self wasn’t too worried about it, though.

“I’m actually glad it happened,” Self said, “because we’ve been on Tristan the whole time about being casual. That’s a prime example of being casual.”

Then again, the whole win was a casual affair for Kansas.

Moss, who missed the season opener against Duke because of an injury, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Jayhawks (2-1) ran their home winning streak to 23 straight games. The streak is the third-longest in the nation behind only Tennessee (28) and Gonzaga (25).

Devon Dotson and David McCormack added 17 points, Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and eight boards, and Christian Braun and Silvio de Sousa finished with 11 apiece for the Jayhawks.

“The first half we were pretty good. I thought we were turned up. I thought we defended well,” said Self, whose team hit 14 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field. “We were all pretty good.”

Deion Hammond had 17 points to lead the Hawks (1-3), who didn’t make a field goal until midway through the first half. George Papas had 12 points and Ray Salnave added 11.

The Jayhawks, who got off to a sluggish start against UNC-Greensboro, had no such trouble against the Hawks. They scored the first nine points, pushed their opening run to 21-2, and added an alley-oop dunk and a deep 3-pointer before Monmouth finally made a shot.

By that point, the Jayhawks led 26-6.

“We just wanted to bring energy,” Moss said. “It starts with defense, just talking, and then letting the game come to us offensively.”

The end of the half was just as lopsided: After the Hawks got within 41-19 on Hammond’s 3-pointer, Kansas began an 18-2 closing run capped by Azubuike’s dunk in the final seconds.

Part of the big lead came through efficient offense and excellent defense by Kansas.

Part of it came by way of Monmouth’s offensive ineptitude.

The Hawks missed their first 12 shots, throwing up an airball, shooting a jumper over the backboard and blowing a layup along the way. At one point they had nearly as many turnovers (four) as shot attempts (five), and they finished the half 6-for-26 shooting with 12 turnovers.

Monmouth added whistles to its long list of problems in the second half.

The Jayhawks scored the first six points out of the locker room, and the Hawks’ only recourse was to slow them down with fouls. Kansas hit the bonus with 15:20 left in the game.

“Everybody was hard to guard tonight,” Rice said. “I’m sorry my team didn’t play as well as I think we can, and I’m sorry my team lost its cool at the end.”

STATS AND STREAKS

Salnave was 1 for 10 from the field but 9 of 10 from the foul line for Monmouth. … The Hawks are 1-17 all-time against ranked teams. … Kansas committed just seven turnovers. It had 28 in its opener against Duke. … They Jayhawks had a 66-33 advantage in points off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth gave Kansas State all it could handle earlier this week, leading another Big 12 foe at the half. But the Hawks fell apart over the final 20 minutes and evidently never put it back together.

Kansas got little more than a glorified practice out of Friday night, but tougher tests are coming fast. The Jayhawks have one game left before heading to Maui.

UP NEXT

Monmouth wraps five-game trip to open the season Monday night at Pittsburgh.

Kansas plays Southern Conference favorite East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

No. 21 Xavier holds on for 59-56 win over Missouri State

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left Friday night, helping No. 21 Xavier hold off Missouri State for a 59-56 victory.

The Musketeers (4-0) never trailed but couldn’t shake clear of the team picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bears (2-2) tied it at 56, but Xavier made a free throw and two big plays in the closing seconds.

After Naji Marshall’s free throw broke the tie, Tyrique Jones missed a jumper but got the rebound and passed to Scruggs, who drove for a layup and a 59-56 lead. The Bears missed a pair of 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Jones added 15 points and six rebounds but had five of Xavier’s 15 turnovers. The Musketeers again struggled to make perimeter shots, going 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Lamont West and Keandre Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Bears, who had 22 turnovers.

The Musketeers were coming off a ragged 63-58 overtime victory over Missouri. They blew a 15-point lead and rallied from behind to send it overtime on Marshall’s 3-pointer late in regulation.

On Friday, the Musketeers opened with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Quentin Goodin and prompted Missouri State to call a timeout to get settled down. The Bears kept it close the rest of the way, tying it twice in the second half.

Xavier’s biggest problem has been a lack of points from the perimeter, and the Musketeers struggled early in the game to make shots from beyond the arc, missing five of their first six. The Bears also took advantage of 10 Xavier turnovers in the first half and trailed 32-30 at the break.

West’s 3-pointer tied it at 36 early in the second half, but Scruggs hit a layup and a 3 as Xavier rebuilt the lead 49-40. The Musketeers couldn’t break free, however, repeatedly missing open outside shots. Gaige Prim’s fast-break dunk tied it at 56 with 1:29 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri State: The Bears are 6-39 all-time against Top 25 teams. Their last win over a ranked team was 77-65 over No. 21 Creighton on Dec. 28, 2011.

Xavier: The Musketeers came in shooting 20.6% from beyond the arc this season and were coming off a 3-for-21 performance against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Missouri State plays Miami in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Xavier plays Towson in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.