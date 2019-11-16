More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Moss leads No. 5 Kansas to 112-57 romp over Monmouth

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 7:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas was seconds away from another lopsided win in Allen Fieldhouse when Monmouth’s George Papas stole the ball from freshman Tristan Enaruna and ran the other way for a dunk, triggering a minor scuffle under the bucket.

It was the most fight the Hawks showed all night.

Isaiah Moss poured in 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figure scoring, and No. 5 Kansas romped to a 112-57 victory over its undersized and outclassed MEAC opponent Friday night.

“I’m a super, super competitive guy,” Monmouth coach King Rice said, “and we lost our cool a little bit here tonight at the end of the game. We were down by 100 points. We get a dunk and we bark at the kid — that is uncalled for. That is not what our program represents.

“You get beat by a better team,” Rice said, “you shake their hand, you walk off the court.”

Jayhawks coach Bill Self wasn’t too worried about it, though.

“I’m actually glad it happened,” Self said, “because we’ve been on Tristan the whole time about being casual. That’s a prime example of being casual.”

Then again, the whole win was a casual affair for Kansas.

Moss, who missed the season opener against Duke because of an injury, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Jayhawks (2-1) ran their home winning streak to 23 straight games. The streak is the third-longest in the nation behind only Tennessee (28) and Gonzaga (25).

Devon Dotson and David McCormack added 17 points, Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and eight boards, and Christian Braun and Silvio de Sousa finished with 11 apiece for the Jayhawks.

“The first half we were pretty good. I thought we were turned up. I thought we defended well,” said Self, whose team hit 14 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field. “We were all pretty good.”

Deion Hammond had 17 points to lead the Hawks (1-3), who didn’t make a field goal until midway through the first half. George Papas had 12 points and Ray Salnave added 11.

The Jayhawks, who got off to a sluggish start against UNC-Greensboro, had no such trouble against the Hawks. They scored the first nine points, pushed their opening run to 21-2, and added an alley-oop dunk and a deep 3-pointer before Monmouth finally made a shot.

By that point, the Jayhawks led 26-6.

“We just wanted to bring energy,” Moss said. “It starts with defense, just talking, and then letting the game come to us offensively.”

The end of the half was just as lopsided: After the Hawks got within 41-19 on Hammond’s 3-pointer, Kansas began an 18-2 closing run capped by Azubuike’s dunk in the final seconds.

Part of the big lead came through efficient offense and excellent defense by Kansas.

Part of it came by way of Monmouth’s offensive ineptitude.

The Hawks missed their first 12 shots, throwing up an airball, shooting a jumper over the backboard and blowing a layup along the way. At one point they had nearly as many turnovers (four) as shot attempts (five), and they finished the half 6-for-26 shooting with 12 turnovers.

Monmouth added whistles to its long list of problems in the second half.

The Jayhawks scored the first six points out of the locker room, and the Hawks’ only recourse was to slow them down with fouls. Kansas hit the bonus with 15:20 left in the game.

“Everybody was hard to guard tonight,” Rice said. “I’m sorry my team didn’t play as well as I think we can, and I’m sorry my team lost its cool at the end.”

STATS AND STREAKS

Salnave was 1 for 10 from the field but 9 of 10 from the foul line for Monmouth. … The Hawks are 1-17 all-time against ranked teams. … Kansas committed just seven turnovers. It had 28 in its opener against Duke. … They Jayhawks had a 66-33 advantage in points off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth gave Kansas State all it could handle earlier this week, leading another Big 12 foe at the half. But the Hawks fell apart over the final 20 minutes and evidently never put it back together.

Kansas got little more than a glorified practice out of Friday night, but tougher tests are coming fast. The Jayhawks have one game left before heading to Maui.

UP NEXT

Monmouth wraps five-game trip to open the season Monday night at Pittsburgh.

Kansas plays Southern Conference favorite East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cole Anthony keeps scoring at a rate never before seen by a North Carolina freshman.

As for the rest of the offense, well, the sixth-ranked Tar Heels are working on that part.

Anthony scored 28 points to help UNC beat Gardner-Webb 77-61 on Friday night, though the game again offered uncertainty when it comes to who is capable of consistently stepping into the role of Anthony’s wingman.

“You’re not going to know who’s going to come get you 15 or 20 points that game,” Anthony said. “Honestly I like it like that.”

Anthony, who had 34 points in the season-opening win against Notre Dame for an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman debut, now has 82 points through his first three games — blowing past Rashad McCants’ previous mark by 19 points.

He’s also the first UNC freshman to score at least 20 points in each of those first three games.

On this night, the No. 2 producer was fellow freshman Armando Bacot inside with his first double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds). No other player scored in double figures and UNC (3-0) has had just two other players (Garrison Brooks and graduate transfer Justin Pierce) to score at least 10 in a game so far.

Still, Pierce pointed to balance that included season highs of nine points for fellow graduate transfer Christian Keeling and Andrew Platek, along with eight for himself.

“We’re a talented group and I don’t think there’s going to be a clear-cut No. 2 option, No. 3 option, No. 4 option, just because of the way each game flows,” Pierce said.

Jose Perez scored 12 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which shot 37% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers.

“I thought our mindset and our fight and our will to do the things we needed to defensively was there tonight, and that was great for us against a good team on the road,” Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft said. “We just offensively struggled.”

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs tenaciously hung in this one, staying within four points through the first half and then responding to the Tar Heels’ halftime-spanning run by getting to the foul line to keep the game from getting away. The problem is their own offensive troubles from the first two games (40.3% shooting) followed them to Chapel Hill and showed up when they were flirting with putting some pressure on the Tar Heels.

“We fought back,” Craft said. “Man, we had chances late. If we could’ve just got a shot or two to go down.”

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming out of a weeklong break since winning at UNC Wilmington in a game that left coach Roy Williams to lament: “We’re not a very good basketball team if we’ve only got three guys that can make a shot.” Things weren’t significantly better for stretches of Friday night, either, though they shot 50% after halftime to build a double-digit lead after leading just 30-27 at the break. The good news is help could come soon in the form of senior Brandon Robinson, who got in some warmup work as he nears his debut from a preseason ankle injury.

ROOKIE MISTAKES

The 6-foot-10 Bacot made 6 of 9 shots but also had three turnovers. He had the ball stripped away multiple times inside when he brought it down toward his waist with shorter defenders lurking to Williams’ chagrin.

“It was just more like a way to power it up, kind of load up,” Bacot said. “But against those type of teams, I don’t really need to do that. I can just keep the ball high and finish it.”

MORE ON ANTHONY

Anthony hit a huge 3-pointer over Nate Johnson to beat the shot clock at the 5:48 mark to put UNC up 10, one of several sequences that helped the Tar Heels keep the Runnin’ Bulldogs at arm’s distance. He also made 11 of 13 free throws.

But he had just one rebound after becoming the only freshman in program history to go for at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs visit Wichita State on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Elon on Wednesday.

No. 21 Xavier holds on for 59-56 win over Missouri State

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left Friday night, helping No. 21 Xavier hold off Missouri State for a 59-56 victory.

The Musketeers (4-0) never trailed but couldn’t shake clear of the team picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bears (2-2) tied it at 56, but Xavier made a free throw and two big plays in the closing seconds.

After Naji Marshall’s free throw broke the tie, Tyrique Jones missed a jumper but got the rebound and passed to Scruggs, who drove for a layup and a 59-56 lead. The Bears missed a pair of 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Jones added 15 points and six rebounds but had five of Xavier’s 15 turnovers. The Musketeers again struggled to make perimeter shots, going 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Lamont West and Keandre Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Bears, who had 22 turnovers.

The Musketeers were coming off a ragged 63-58 overtime victory over Missouri. They blew a 15-point lead and rallied from behind to send it overtime on Marshall’s 3-pointer late in regulation.

On Friday, the Musketeers opened with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Quentin Goodin and prompted Missouri State to call a timeout to get settled down. The Bears kept it close the rest of the way, tying it twice in the second half.

Xavier’s biggest problem has been a lack of points from the perimeter, and the Musketeers struggled early in the game to make shots from beyond the arc, missing five of their first six. The Bears also took advantage of 10 Xavier turnovers in the first half and trailed 32-30 at the break.

West’s 3-pointer tied it at 36 early in the second half, but Scruggs hit a layup and a 3 as Xavier rebuilt the lead 49-40. The Musketeers couldn’t break free, however, repeatedly missing open outside shots. Gaige Prim’s fast-break dunk tied it at 56 with 1:29 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri State: The Bears are 6-39 all-time against Top 25 teams. Their last win over a ranked team was 77-65 over No. 21 Creighton on Dec. 28, 2011.

Xavier: The Musketeers came in shooting 20.6% from beyond the arc this season and were coming off a 3-for-21 performance against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Missouri State plays Miami in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Xavier plays Towson in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Jones scores 31, No. 2 Duke beats Georgia State, 74-63

AP Photo/Ben McKeown
Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points and No. 2 Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State 74-63 on Friday night.

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds.

Duke (4-0) overcame season-worst 34.2% shooting by outrebounding the Panthers 58-32, and the school says its 30 offensive rebounds were the most in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 40 seasons.

And yet, three nights after top-ranked Kentucky was upset at home by Evansville, the Blue Devils — 28 1/2-point favorites — were on upset alert against an unintimidated mid-major for longer than expected before they scratched out a sloppy victory, their 150th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents.

This one was tied at 40 with less than 17 minutes to play, before Jones took over. He scored 10 points during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures.

He put them ahead to stay with a 3-pointer and followed that with three layups through traffic. On the last one, he blew past Chris Clerkley while drawing contact from the Georgia State guard, then hit a free throw to put Duke up 51-40. After Wendell Moore capped the run with a stickback, the Panthers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Corey Allen scored 20 points and Kane Williams finished with 16 for Georgia State (1-2).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia State: For much of the night, the Panthers put a serious scare into the Blue Devils with their zone defense and appeared capable of claiming just their fifth win against a Top 25 opponent and first since that unforgettable upset of Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Georgia State has claimed three NCAA bids in five years and if the Panthers play like this all season, they should claim a fourth.

Duke: These Blue Devils are nowhere near a finished product, leaving them with plenty of room to grow and improve. Duke had 10 turnovers and shot 37 percent in the first half while this one was tense. And while Jones finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range, the rest of the team was a combined 3 of 20.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: Visits Georgetown on Sunday night.

Duke: Plays California on Nov. 21 in New York in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals.

Best Bets: Previewing the best games of the weekend in college basketball

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

As of this publication, the lines for the Friday games were the only ones posted. Games on Saturday and Sunday will be discussed using projections from KenPom.

No. 20 WASHINGTON vs. TENNESSEE (-3); 135, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (Toronto)

As weird as it may sound, this looks like it is going to be the best game of the weekend.

And I will be fascinated to see where the line actually opens up, because Tennessee (-3) just seems like it is too high. I make this to be closer to a pick-em and would probably have Washington favored by a point or two, and that’s largely because I think that they just matchup really well with the Vols.

The issue with this Tennessee team is their frontcourt, which is not ideal going up against a Washington team that is going to be featuring Isaiah Stewart on the block. He’s a beast. He made Baylor’s big men look normal last weekend, and Baylor’s bigs are better than Tennessee.

Now, I do think that the Vols have some pieces that will be able to operate against that Washington zone, especially if Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden are actually shooting the ball well. Tennessee is better than where they are ranked right now.

But I think this matchup favors Washington, and if you can get the Huskies (+3), you take them.

PICK: Washington (+3)

No. 15 FLORIDA (-2) at UCONN; 138, Sun. 3:00 p.m.

This is a weird matchup. Florida has looked terrible early on this season, having gotten worked over by Florida State in Gainesville before nearly losing to Towson at home. That’s not ideal.

But UConn is coming off of an absolute mollywhopping at home at the hands of a St. Joseph’s team that has somewhere in the neighborhood of eight scholarship players on the roster.

Put another way, both of these teams stink right now, but Florida is the team that has more talent. They showed some flashes late in the win over Towson of playing their optimal lineup – two guards with Keyontae Johnson and Scottie Lewis around Kerry Blackshear – and I’m still in on them as a contender.

Editor’s note: Need tickets for these games? Click here

PICK: Picking small favorites on the road is always risky, but I like to live dangerously. Florida (-2).

MARQUETTE (-1) at WISCONSIN; 131, Sun. 1:00 p.m.

Marquette had one of the most impressive wins that I saw in the Gavitt Games. They erased a 13-point deficit against Purdue without having Markus Howard go nuts. They did it with their defense and with Koby McEwen. This is a different Golden Eagles than we are used to seeing. I think they are going to be able to guard all season long.

Now that said, I do not feel good about betting on them to go into the Kohl Center and win a rivalry game on a Sunday in November, even though I don’t think Wisconsin has a guy that can slow down Howard, who struggles with length and athleticism.

PICK: This game will be a stay-away for me if Marquette is laying points. If Wisconsin opens up as a favorite, however, that’s a line that I will jump on.

No. 12 SETON HALL (-7) at ST. LOUIS; 139, Sun. 4:00 p.m.

St. Louis is playing at a faster place than they have played in recent seasons, and while I’m still not entirely convinced that they are somewhere in the neighborhood of “good” offensively, I do think that they’ll be able to create enough possessions to put up points. Seton Hall, obviously, can score, so if the total is 139 here I think I lean towards the over.

The one question mark is Myles Powell. I think his ankle is actually bothering him and that his 37 point outburst against Michigan State had more to do with his toughness and the way that adrenaline can make pain go away than anything else.

PICK: Over (139)

UT ARLINGTON at No. 14 OREGON (-15); 139, Sun. 8:00 p.m.

I lean Oregon here for one, specific reason: The Mavericks are shooting more threes than anyone else in college basketball right now: 56.5 percent of their field goal attempts this season have come from beyond the arc. Oregon’s matchup zone forces offenses to shoot over the top of it. This would, in theory, be a good thing for UTA except for the fact that they are shooting just 28.6 percent from three on the season and Oregon is allowing opponents to shoot just 23.2 percent from three.

PICK: The Ducks (-15) assuming that Chris Ogden’s team doesn’t turn into the Golden State Warriors this weekend.

NEW MEXICO STATE at No. 19 ARIZONA (-10); 138, Sun. 2:00 p.m.

New Mexico State is one of the best mid-major programs in the country. They are going to be a threat to pull off an upset if and when they get to the NCAA tournament. Chris Jans can really, really coach, and he has some talent on this roster.

But Arizona has been arguably the most impressive team through the first 10 days of the season, and laying 10 points against a mid-major program at home is just not enough points.

PICK: Arizona (-10)

No. 8 GONZAGA (-7) at TEXAS A&M; 143, Fri. 9:00 p.m

Texas A&M will be without T.J. Starks, who was suspended for this game. Gonzaga has looked really impressive through two wins against mediocre competition. I think I would lean towards the Zags in the Admon Gilder revenge game.

ALABAMA at RHODE ISLAND (+1.5); 149, Fri. 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Alabama has already lost at home this season, dropping a game against Penn in overtime, and now they draw a good URI team that has a talented backcourt in a road game. I like the URI money line here.

Myles Powell puts up 37 points, returns to No. 12 Seton Hall’s lineup

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2019, 2:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEWARK, N.J. — I guess that sprain wasn’t too bad after all.

Just five days removed from suffering an ankle injury that left Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard wondering when his star guard would actually return, Myles Powell put on one of the most impressive scoring performances of the young season.

Although it ultimately came in a losing effort, the NBC Sports Preseason First Team All-American popped off for 37 points in a 76-73 defeat.

“Myles is one of the great players I’ve ever seen in college basketball,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Willard added. “It’s not even close.”

There were questions heading into this game about whether or not Willard had been practicing a little gamesmanship with the health of his senior superstar. After Powell exited just four minutes into a 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, Willard told reporters that this injury was likely a “prolonged absence.” But on Wednesday, despite not practicing with his teammates, it became clear that Powell had a chance to play on Thursday night.

Powell participated in but walked through Seton Hall’s shootaround on Thursday. He sat on the bench as the team went through a workout roughly an hour before tip-off. When the team went back into the locker room for one final film session about 45 minutes before tip-off, Powell told Willard he would play.

“I knew he’d play, I didn’t think he would be able to do what he did,” Willard said of the 12-for-27 shooting performance. Powell was 6-for-14 from three.

“I don’t know if God could’ve stopped him on some of those shots,” Izzo said.