AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff

Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff showed flashes of what he can do offensively for No. 9 Virginia last year.

This season, with increased opportunities, he’s turning into one of the Cavaliers’ top offensive weapons.

“Points, if they come, they come, and if they don’t and we still get the win, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Huff said.

Huff and Mamadi Diakite each scored 13 points Saturday and Virginia beat Columbia 60-42.

“I was very impressed with the presence he had on the court,” Lions coach Jim Engles said. “I thought they used him well on ball screens and he just had a really good presence. He didn’t get sped up. It was very obvious to see that he knew what the next action was. He’s a really talented kid.”

Huff did some scoring with a baby hook he worked on during the offseason. He made his only 3-point attempt and caught a pass from Kihei Clark for a reverse alley-oop dunk. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked five shots in just under 20 minutes of action.

“He definitely makes my job a little bit easier,” said Clark, the team’s point guard. “He can also space the floor and shoot the three, so that makes it hard on defenders for sure.”

Clark added 10 points and five assists for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.

Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season.

“It was an unbelievable environment for our kids to experience,” Engles said.

The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Columbia: The Lions fell to 10-32 in their history against teams in the ACC, and 0-2 this season. They lost 65-63 at Wake Forest on Nov. 10. Columbia’s last victory against an ACC school came on Dec. 27, 1969, when the Lions beat Wake Forest 101-78.

Virginia: The Cavaliers came into the game having allowed 34 points to each of their first two opponents, and the Lions were right on that schedule when they finished the first half with 17 points. Caffaro, a 7-footer, had three points, two fouls and two turnovers in seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Columbia: Stays on the road, facing St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Virginia: Hosts Vermont on Tuesday night.

Bey’s 19 points lead No. 10 Villanova over Ohio 78-54

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 3:53 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Less than 72 hours after a humbling loss to one team from Ohio, Villanova used two of its young standouts to win against another squad from the Buckeye State.

Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead No. 10 Villanova past Ohio 78-54 on Saturday.

The win came after a 76-51 road loss to No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday night. Villanova fell behind the Buckeyes early and never recovered.

“In that game, we kind of backed down,” Moore said. “We learned that you have to come out and you have to keep fighting. That’s what Villanova does and that’s what we were able to do today.”

After a sluggish start Saturday, Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead.

Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points in that run. The Wildcats finished 14 of 31 from long range.

“I thought we had just two or three bad three-point attempts today,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I think the numbers are a reflection of Justin and Saddiq moving the ball and getting good shot opportunities.”

Ohio shot 3 of 20 from behind the arc, with its first conversion from Ben Vander Plas three minutes into the second half after a 0-for-10 start. The Bobcats committed 16 turnovers.

Vander Plas led the Bobcats (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Preston added 16 points and eight assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Colin Gillespie scored 10 points for Villanova.

“I told our guys that with the exception of that seven-minute stretch at the end of the first half, we played pretty even with them” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “Against a team like (Villanova), the margin for error is pretty small. It was a good teaching moment for our guys.”

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After losing by 25 at Ohio State on Wednesday night in the Gavitt Games, Villanova is likely to take a slight dip in the next AP rankings.

Ohio: After starting the season 3-0 with road wins against St. Bonaventure and Iona, the Bobcats had trouble dealing with Villanova’s forwards.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.

Ohio: Plays No. 24 Baylor on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

No. 7 Maryland gets defensive in 80-50 rout of Oakland

AP Photo
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland 80-50 Saturday.

Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.

After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6 for 15 at the foul line.

The Terrapins used layups by Smith and Morsell to turn a 35-22 halftime lead into a 17-point cushion. Minutes later, Morsell contributed a pair of 3-pointers to a 12-3 run that made it 56-31 with 12:28 left.

Morsell, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, went 6 for 8 from the field and had seven rebounds in only 21 minutes.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon used 15 players, nine of them for at least 10 minutes, and 13 different players scored.

The Golden Grizzlies broke to an early 16-12 lead and trailed only 24-22 before Maryland finished the first half with an 11-0 run — including a dunk by Smith and a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the buzzer.

Oakland shot 37% from the floor before halftime, missing eight of nine from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Oakland made it interesting at the outset but withered under the weight of Maryland’s depth. The Golden Grizzlies have 10 new players from last season, so need games like this to get ready for Horizon League play.

Maryland has far too much depth, height and talent for the opposition in these early mismatches. If there’s any flaw worth noting, it’s that the Terrapins have started slowly in each game before pulling away.

UP NEXT

Oakland: Hosts Hartford on Monday night.

Maryland: Continues its season-opening, five-game homestand against Fairfield on Tuesday night. In the only previous meeting, the Terps beat the Stags 71-42 in 2009.

Flop rule flops: Missouri State loses when technical is given for questionable flop

By Rob DausterNov 16, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
The rule change that has had the biggest impact this season is the NCAA’s attempt to rid the sport of flopping.

For those that are unaware, college basketball referees have been tasked with determining when a player flops. Every flop is treated the same way that a delay of game call is. The first is a warning, the second is a Class B technical foul that results in a single free throw.

On Friday night, in a game at No. 21 Xavier, Missouri State was whistled for a flop on three different occasions. The latter of which happened with just under a minute left in a tie game, when Keandre Cook was called for a flop when he missed a three-pointer and fell to the ground.

The problem here?

It seems pretty clear on the video that Cook was hit on the arm:

I discussed the rule change on the most recent episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast.

The issue that coaches have with the rule is that it is too subjective. Is it a flop when contact is faked? Is it a flop when contact is exaggerated? If we’re going to punish defenders for flopping, then shouldn’t we also punish guards for flopping when they throw their head back on a drive to make it look like they were fouled? Referees already have enough on their plate, do we really need to ask them to make a judgement call on whether or not a player was trying to deceive an official or if the contact was enough to knock them off balance and their momentum sent them flying across the floor?

Look, I love the sentiment.

I hate flopping and I think that it needs to be taken out of the game.

But one thing I heard over and over from coaches is that the best way to penalize flopping is to not call it.

When a team is forced to play 5-on-4 and gives up a bucket as the flopper is laying on the ground is all the incentive we need to not flop.

VIDEO: Haws beats buzzer, BYU beats Houston 72-71

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
HOUSTON — T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time ran out to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.

Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and as he neared the top of the key angled right and then shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired before the ball dropped through the basket.

Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.

Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU’s next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.

Penny: It’s ‘ideal’ if James Wiseman reinstated quickly

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 9:32 AM EST
1 Comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coach Penny Hardaway says Memphis’ best hope is that freshman James Wiseman is reinstated and doesn’t have to miss any games.

“That would be ideal,” Hardaway said Friday.

That seems unlikely with 13th-ranked Memphis playing its next game Saturday, hosting Alcorn State just over 48 hours after Wiseman told his attorneys to withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA and Memphis. The university ruled the 7-foot-1 center ineligible and is working with the NCAA to resolve his eligibility.

“When you find out, you let me know,” Hardaway said when asked about a possible resolution. “We are still waiting on Isaiah Stokes’ [transfer waiver from Florida]. So we’re just in limbo right now.”

Hardaway said Memphis hasn’t heard anything about when this situation could be resolved to get Wiseman back on the court. But the coach also made clear Memphis supports Wiseman.

“We obviously understand the difficulty of an 18-year-old going through this, and the NCAA has a job to do, but at the end of the day we support what James, his family and his representation have to do.”

Reinstatement likely means the freshman will have to sit out a handful of games. He played in the first three games of the Tigers’ season, including two under a temporary restraining order, before withdrawing the lawsuit.

The NCAA first ruled Wiseman eligible in late May, according to his now-dropped lawsuit.

Then the NCAA sent Memphis a letter saying Wiseman was likely ineligible for receiving what the governing body deemed impermissible benefits. Wiseman’s family got $11,500 in moving expenses in 2017 from Hardaway, before the former NBA star became Memphis’ coach. Hardaway counted as a booster because of a $1 million donation for the university’s sports hall of fame in 2008.

Wiseman hasn’t been able to comment on the situation. Hardaway said the 18-year-old center is hurt that someone is trying to take games away from him.

“All he wants to do is play basketball,” Hardaway said. “He tells the players and has told me plenty of times through this entire process that he’s happy for his brothers and his family, and ‘We’ll get past this.’ James is a very brilliant kid. He understands what’s going on, but it still hurts.”

Memphis (2-1) hosts Little Rock on Nov. 20, then Mississippi on Nov. 23 followed by a game against NC State in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 28. Bradley visits on Dec. 3. The Tigers’ biggest game on their nonconference schedule comes Dec. 14, a visit to in-state rival Tennessee.

Hardaway and the Tigers played without Wiseman during some exhibitions in the Bahamas in August. Precious Achiuwa helped fill in at center then. Hardaway doesn’t plan to do that this time around.

“We’re going to have to ask Lance Thomas and Isaiah Maurice to really step it up at the 5-spot,” Hardaway said. “Because we kind of want to keep Precious at his regular position. If we have to [have Achiuwa] go to the 5, that just means we’re desperate to do that.”