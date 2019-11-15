More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

No. 21 Xavier holds on for 59-56 win over Missouri State

Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left Friday night, helping No. 21 Xavier hold off Missouri State for a 59-56 victory.

The Musketeers (4-0) never trailed but couldn’t shake clear of the team picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bears (2-2) tied it at 56, but Xavier made a free throw and two big plays in the closing seconds.

After Naji Marshall’s free throw broke the tie, Tyrique Jones missed a jumper but got the rebound and passed to Scruggs, who drove for a layup and a 59-56 lead. The Bears missed a pair of 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Jones added 15 points and six rebounds but had five of Xavier’s 15 turnovers. The Musketeers again struggled to make perimeter shots, going 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Lamont West and Keandre Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Bears, who had 22 turnovers.

The Musketeers were coming off a ragged 63-58 overtime victory over Missouri. They blew a 15-point lead and rallied from behind to send it overtime on Marshall’s 3-pointer late in regulation.

On Friday, the Musketeers opened with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Quentin Goodin and prompted Missouri State to call a timeout to get settled down. The Bears kept it close the rest of the way, tying it twice in the second half.

Xavier’s biggest problem has been a lack of points from the perimeter, and the Musketeers struggled early in the game to make shots from beyond the arc, missing five of their first six. The Bears also took advantage of 10 Xavier turnovers in the first half and trailed 32-30 at the break.

West’s 3-pointer tied it at 36 early in the second half, but Scruggs hit a layup and a 3 as Xavier rebuilt the lead 49-40. The Musketeers couldn’t break free, however, repeatedly missing open outside shots. Gaige Prim’s fast-break dunk tied it at 56 with 1:29 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri State: The Bears are 6-39 all-time against Top 25 teams. Their last win over a ranked team was 77-65 over No. 21 Creighton on Dec. 28, 2011.

Xavier: The Musketeers came in shooting 20.6% from beyond the arc this season and were coming off a 3-for-21 performance against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Missouri State plays Miami in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Xavier plays Towson in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Jones scores 31, No. 2 Duke beats Georgia State, 74-63

AP Photo/Ben McKeown
Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points and No. 2 Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State 74-63 on Friday night.

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds.

Duke (4-0) overcame season-worst 34.2% shooting by outrebounding the Panthers 58-32, and the school says its 30 offensive rebounds were the most in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 40 seasons.

And yet, three nights after top-ranked Kentucky was upset at home by Evansville, the Blue Devils — 28 1/2-point favorites — were on upset alert against an unintimidated mid-major for longer than expected before they scratched out a sloppy victory, their 150th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents.

This one was tied at 40 with less than 17 minutes to play, before Jones took over. He scored 10 points during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures.

He put them ahead to stay with a 3-pointer and followed that with three layups through traffic. On the last one, he blew past Chris Clerkley while drawing contact from the Georgia State guard, then hit a free throw to put Duke up 51-40. After Wendell Moore capped the run with a stickback, the Panthers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Corey Allen scored 20 points and Kane Williams finished with 16 for Georgia State (1-2).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia State: For much of the night, the Panthers put a serious scare into the Blue Devils with their zone defense and appeared capable of claiming just their fifth win against a Top 25 opponent and first since that unforgettable upset of Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Georgia State has claimed three NCAA bids in five years and if the Panthers play like this all season, they should claim a fourth.

Duke: These Blue Devils are nowhere near a finished product, leaving them with plenty of room to grow and improve. Duke had 10 turnovers and shot 37 percent in the first half while this one was tense. And while Jones finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range, the rest of the team was a combined 3 of 20.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: Visits Georgetown on Sunday night.

Duke: Plays California on Nov. 21 in New York in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals.

Best Bets: Previewing the best games of the weekend in college basketball

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
As of this publication, the lines for the Friday games were the only ones posted. Games on Saturday and Sunday will be discussed using projections from KenPom.

No. 20 WASHINGTON vs. TENNESSEE (-3); 135, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (Toronto)

As weird as it may sound, this looks like it is going to be the best game of the weekend.

And I will be fascinated to see where the line actually opens up, because Tennessee (-3) just seems like it is too high. I make this to be closer to a pick-em and would probably have Washington favored by a point or two, and that’s largely because I think that they just matchup really well with the Vols.

The issue with this Tennessee team is their frontcourt, which is not ideal going up against a Washington team that is going to be featuring Isaiah Stewart on the block. He’s a beast. He made Baylor’s big men look normal last weekend, and Baylor’s bigs are better than Tennessee.

Now, I do think that the Vols have some pieces that will be able to operate against that Washington zone, especially if Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden are actually shooting the ball well. Tennessee is better than where they are ranked right now.

But I think this matchup favors Washington, and if you can get the Huskies (+3), you take them.

PICK: Washington (+3)

No. 15 FLORIDA (-2) at UCONN; 138, Sun. 3:00 p.m.

This is a weird matchup. Florida has looked terrible early on this season, having gotten worked over by Florida State in Gainesville before nearly losing to Towson at home. That’s not ideal.

But UConn is coming off of an absolute mollywhopping at home at the hands of a St. Joseph’s team that has somewhere in the neighborhood of eight scholarship players on the roster.

Put another way, both of these teams stink right now, but Florida is the team that has more talent. They showed some flashes late in the win over Towson of playing their optimal lineup – two guards with Keyontae Johnson and Scottie Lewis around Kerry Blackshear – and I’m still in on them as a contender.

PICK: Picking small favorites on the road is always risky, but I like to live dangerously. Florida (-2).

MARQUETTE (-1) at WISCONSIN; 131, Sun. 1:00 p.m.

Marquette had one of the most impressive wins that I saw in the Gavitt Games. They erased a 13-point deficit against Purdue without having Markus Howard go nuts. They did it with their defense and with Koby McEwen. This is a different Golden Eagles than we are used to seeing. I think they are going to be able to guard all season long.

Now that said, I do not feel good about betting on them to go into the Kohl Center and win a rivalry game on a Sunday in November, even though I don’t think Wisconsin has a guy that can slow down Howard, who struggles with length and athleticism.

PICK: This game will be a stay-away for me if Marquette is laying points. If Wisconsin opens up as a favorite, however, that’s a line that I will jump on.

No. 12 SETON HALL (-7) at ST. LOUIS; 139, Sun. 4:00 p.m.

St. Louis is playing at a faster place than they have played in recent seasons, and while I’m still not entirely convinced that they are somewhere in the neighborhood of “good” offensively, I do think that they’ll be able to create enough possessions to put up points. Seton Hall, obviously, can score, so if the total is 139 here I think I lean towards the over.

The one question mark is Myles Powell. I think his ankle is actually bothering him and that his 37 point outburst against Michigan State had more to do with his toughness and the way that adrenaline can make pain go away than anything else.

PICK: Over (139)

UT ARLINGTON at No. 14 OREGON (-15); 139, Sun. 8:00 p.m.

I lean Oregon here for one, specific reason: The Mavericks are shooting more threes than anyone else in college basketball right now: 56.5 percent of their field goal attempts this season have come from beyond the arc. Oregon’s matchup zone forces offenses to shoot over the top of it. This would, in theory, be a good thing for UTA except for the fact that they are shooting just 28.6 percent from three on the season and Oregon is allowing opponents to shoot just 23.2 percent from three.

PICK: The Ducks (-15) assuming that Chris Ogden’s team doesn’t turn into the Golden State Warriors this weekend.

NEW MEXICO STATE at No. 19 ARIZONA (-10); 138, Sun. 2:00 p.m.

New Mexico State is one of the best mid-major programs in the country. They are going to be a threat to pull off an upset if and when they get to the NCAA tournament. Chris Jans can really, really coach, and he has some talent on this roster.

But Arizona has been arguably the most impressive team through the first 10 days of the season, and laying 10 points against a mid-major program at home is just not enough points.

PICK: Arizona (-10)

No. 8 GONZAGA (-7) at TEXAS A&M; 143, Fri. 9:00 p.m

Texas A&M will be without T.J. Starks, who was suspended for this game. Gonzaga has looked really impressive through two wins against mediocre competition. I think I would lean towards the Zags in the Admon Gilder revenge game.

ALABAMA at RHODE ISLAND (+1.5); 149, Fri. 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Alabama has already lost at home this season, dropping a game against Penn in overtime, and now they draw a good URI team that has a talented backcourt in a road game. I like the URI money line here.

Myles Powell puts up 37 points, returns to No. 12 Seton Hall’s lineup

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2019, 2:45 AM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — I guess that sprain wasn’t too bad after all.

Just five days removed from suffering an ankle injury that left Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard wondering when his star guard would actually return, Myles Powell put on one of the most impressive scoring performances of the young season.

Although it ultimately came in a losing effort, the NBC Sports Preseason First Team All-American popped off for 37 points in a 76-73 defeat.

“Myles is one of the great players I’ve ever seen in college basketball,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Willard added. “It’s not even close.”

There were questions heading into this game about whether or not Willard had been practicing a little gamesmanship with the health of his senior superstar. After Powell exited just four minutes into a 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, Willard told reporters that this injury was likely a “prolonged absence.” But on Wednesday, despite not practicing with his teammates, it became clear that Powell had a chance to play on Thursday night.

Powell participated in but walked through Seton Hall’s shootaround on Thursday. He sat on the bench as the team went through a workout roughly an hour before tip-off. When the team went back into the locker room for one final film session about 45 minutes before tip-off, Powell told Willard he would play.

“I knew he’d play, I didn’t think he would be able to do what he did,” Willard said of the 12-for-27 shooting performance. Powell was 6-for-14 from three.

“I don’t know if God could’ve stopped him on some of those shots,” Izzo said.

Malik Hall’s massive second half gives No. 3 Michigan State 76-73 win at No. 14 Seton Hall

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
NEWARK — In the first five halves of his college basketball career, Malik Hall played 25 total minutes and took three shots, making exactly zero of them and going scoreless.

Suffice to say, half No. 6 went just a bit better.

Hall scored all 17 of his points, made all seven of his shots and scored the eventual game-winner, a bucket over Romaro Gill, Seton Hall’s 7-foot shot-blocking maven, before corralling a pair of defensive rebounds to help seal a 76-73 win for No. 3 Michigan State over No. 14 Seton Hall.

In a game that was billed as Cassius Winston vs. Myles Powell, it was Hall that made the plays his team needed to win.

Not bad, freshman.

“It was crazy to see him breakout like that,” junior big man Xavier Tillman said after the game. “To be honest, he’s been struggling the last couple weeks. It’s just been his confidence.”

Confidence was not an issue for Hall in the second half on Thursday night. He checked in at the 15:49 mark of the second half. On his second possession in the game, he buried a three off of a Cassius Winston assist. On the ensuing possession, Hall scored off of an offensive rebound. Two minutes later, he buried another three. After Seton Hall retook the lead 90 seconds left, Hall threw down a dunk in transition and then buried his third three of the half with 9:49 left to tie the game, capping off a five-minute stretch where he scored 13 of Sparty’s 15 points.

“After he hit that first one, he was good,” Tillman said. “You could just tell. he was energetic, positive. The way he handled himself after you could tell.”

And boy, did Michigan State need the lift.

The last ten days have not been easy to deal with in East Lansing.

Forget the fact that they lost their season-opener to Kentucky – who subsequently lost at home to Evansville – on the biggest stage the sport has to offer in November, the program is only five days removed from a tragedy that rocked their world; Winston’s younger brother Zachary died on Saturday night when he was struck by a train. The team wore patches on their jersey on Thursday night that read “Smoothie,” which was Zachary Winston’s nickname.

Winston did not play well in the first 20 minutes, scoring just four of his 21 points and picking up a pair of fouls. Tillman did not play well on the offensive end for most of the night. Aaron Henry rolled his ankle midway through the first half. It was glaringly obvious that the Spartans were waiting for their National Player of the Year candidate to get it going, and that wasn’t likely with Seton Hall draping two defenders on him at every conceivable opportunity.

That’s when Hall woke up.

“For a long time, I was hearing it,” Hall said with a laugh after the game. “There was a couple, ‘Why didn’t you shoot that?’ [from my teammates]. I said, ‘it’ll come when it’s ready.’

“Coach called a couple of our role replace actions and for the most part they weren’t coming gout so I kept shooting.”

And that right there is what makes Hall’s performance so important.

This win is going to look really nice in three months. It will help to lift the mood of the people within the program. It was a test of the, ahem, intestinal fortitude of some of the younger guys on this Spartan roster, guys that have not necessarily been asked to play minutes like this in game likes this.

“That was a March game in November,” Izzo said.

But it’s also just one win. It’s probably not going to end up having too much impact come Selection Sunday. Maybe it’s the tiebreaker that lets them get a No. 1 seed instead of a No. 2 seed.

Where this may actually impact Michigan State’s season is that it may answer the questions we have about what they are going to be doing at the four spot. As it stands, Michigan State is starting Thomas Kithier in that role, and he’s been fine. He was averaging 8.5 points. He his a three against Seton Hall. He’s not going to win Michigan State any games, but he’s not going to lose them any games, either. Marcus Bingham oozes potential and was averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 blocks entering this game, but he’s still figuring things out.

What the Spartans are missing is a guy in the Kenny Goins role, someone that can space the floor, that can rebound the ball, that can guard bigs and guard smalls.

Hall?

He can do all of that. He has the size. He obviously has the shooting ability. At his core, he’s probably more of a natural guard than a natural big, but he can do a little bit of everything.

“He’s a really talented kid,” assistant coach Dane Fife said, adding that the difference between Hall being the guy he was in the second half tonight and the guy he was for the first five halves of his season was really not all that much. Part of it is confidence. Part of it is the fundamentals. Part of it is something as simple as being in the right spot on the floor, even if it’s only a couple feet in a different direction.

And on Thursday, he finally did all of that.

“When he shoots like that, and they’re doing all that roll and replace, and you have to deal with Tillman down low, and you have Gabe Brown in the corner and Aaron Henry in the corner, then all of a sudden you have to start switching pick and rolls and you have a four-man on Cassius Winston,” Kevin Willard said. “Good luck with that.”

“If they want to double team Cash, we gotta make them pay for it,” Tillman said.

That’s precisely what Hall did.

“When I got in the locker and every was jumping around and happy, and I sat down, like, ‘dang, I just did that,'” Hall said. “You dream about those moments.”

Nnaji goes for 26 and 11, No. 19 Arizona dominates San Jose State 87-39

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Associated PressNov 14, 2019, 10:20 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points, made all eight of his shots and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping No. 19 Arizona trounce San Jose State 87-39 on Thursday night.

Arizona (3-0) dominated a third straight opponent to open the season, shutting down the Spartans (1-2) defensively from the opening tip.

The Wildcats held San Jose State to 23% shooting, including 2 for 18 from 3-point range, and used a big run to build a 21-point halftime lead.

Nnaji continued the efficient shooting to start his college career. He is a combined 25 for 31 through three games, and he also was 10 of 12 on free throws against the Spartans.

Arizona rolled over Northern Arizona State in its opener and blew past Illinois in the second half when the freshman trio of Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green combined for 62 of the Wildcats’ 90 points.

San Jose State opened the season by ending a 21-game road losing streak with a 79-71 win at Hofstra. The Spartans followed that up with a 15-point loss to Portland in their home opener.

San Jose State got off to an awful start at McKale Center, turning it over four times and missing three shots first 2 1/2 minutes. The Spartans only got marginally better the rest of the half, shooting 7 of 33, including 1 for 7 from the 3-point arc.

San Jose State also had no answer for Nnaji. The 6-foot-11 freshman bulled past and over the Spartans, hitting all five of his shots in the first half for 12 points and six rebounds.

Arizona took control of the first half by closing with a 20-4 run to lead 37-16.

The Wildcats got sloppy to open the second half, turning it over five times in the first four minutes. San Jose State took advantage, using a 9-0 run to pull within 40-26.

The Spartans resumed missing shots — some at point-blank range — and Arizona raced away with a 21-2 run to go up 61-28.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State had some nice stretches, particularly at the beginning of the second half, but needed to play a near-perfect game to have any chance against the Wildcats.

Arizona played like it should — except the turnovers starting the second half — against a team that won eight combined games the previous two seasons.

UP NEXT

San Jose State hosts Simpson on Sunday.

Arizona hosts New Mexico State Sunday.