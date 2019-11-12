More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Kansas lands commitment from five-star guard Bryce Thompson

By Rob DausterNov 12, 2019, 11:26 AM EST
Kansas landed a commitment from five-star combo-guard Bryce Thompson on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at his high school in Tulsa, Thompson announced that he will be heading to Lawrence to play his college ball over the likes of North Carolina as well as in-state programs Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Thompson is the third player to commit to Kansas in the last 30 days, which is telling.

The Jayhawks were hit with a Notice of Allegations earlier this fall that alleged head coach Bill Self and the program itself of five Level I violations. From the outside, the future of the program does not appear to be on stable ground, which is what makes this commitment so significant.

I’ve made this point before, but the most disruptive force in recruiting for programs at this level is uncertainty. It’s questions about whether or not the coach is going to last or if the program is going to face significant sanctions in the future. That’s why Arizona lost an entire recruiting class when it seemed like Sean Miller was going to be fired and why they were able to land Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji when it was clear he wasn’t. It’s why North Carolina had a couple of down years recruiting while they were dealing with all of their NCAA nonsense and why, with that in the past, they are getting the likes of Cole Anthony, and Coby White, and Nassir Little.

That Bill Self is still landing players of this ilk tells you something about how the industry views that program’s future.

Monday’s Three Things To Know: DePaul wins, Saint Mary’s loses, Cincinnati cruises

By Rob DausterNov 12, 2019, 12:57 AM EST
Monda was a slow night in the college basketball world, but there were still some notable happenings around the country.

Here are the three things that you need to know:

1. DEPAUL BLEW OUT IOWA IN IOWA

Paul Reed went for 25 points, 12 boards, four steals and two blocks and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 17 points and five assists as the Blue Demons went into Iowa City and absolutely blitzed the Hawkeyes. DePaul scored the first 10 points of the game, they were 19-2 and, with just under seven minutes left in the first half, held a 24 point lead.

And all of that happened in DePaul’s fourth game in seven days.

Iowa was supposed to be pretty good this season. They have some size and they have a pair of McCafferys that are on the roster and they have Jordan Bohannon back and playing, but they certainly did not look the part against Dave Leitao’s club. And while that is not a good look for Iowa, I do think that it says more about DePaul than it says about Iowa. Bohannon is their best player. I’m convinced that, at this point in the season, he’s not yet back to 100 percent after offseason hip surgery that was thought to be a season-ender for him.

The Blue Demons are talented. Reed is a legit All-Big East talent. Coleman-Lands can put up big numbers, and he may be the third-most talented guard on their roster. Blowing out Iowa, even on the road, is not exactly going to be a win that resonates on Selection Sunday, but it is a statement of intent.

We will see if this kind of play continues throughout the season.

2. SAINT MARY’S LOST A HOME GAME TO WINTHROP

The Gaels took their first loss of the season on Monday night, and it was not a good one.

Winthrop, the pride of the Big South, went into Moraga and more or less controlled this game from the jump. They led at the half, they pushed the lead to as many as eight points in the second half and the only reason that Saint Mary’s had a chance to tie this game in the final seconds was because the Eagles missed some would-be clinching free throws.

This is a worrying sign for Saint Mary’s, who only had five players score and who, in the preseason, had some hype as a team that could compete with Gonzaga at the top of the WCC.

That could still be something that comes to fruition this season, but the Gaels are going to have to find a way to make some changes.

“I think we have pretty good players and we are pretty good defensively,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “We just have to figure out the right pieces to put together, trust each other and share the ball.”

3. CINCINNATI DOMINATES DRAKE

I thought that the Bulldogs were going to have the horses to run with Cincinnati, that their shooting and they weapons offensively would allow them to keep it close against a team that is turnover over so much in their program.

That didn’t happen.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 42-18 lead and cruised to a 22-point victory despite getting just 11 points from their All-American Jarron Cumberland. They shot 51.7 percent from the floor and hit 11 threes.

This is certainly a far cry from the performance that we saw out of the Bearcats on the opening night of the season, a 64-56 loss at Ohio State.

NCAA denies Alabama appeal on Jahvon Quinerly eligibility

Associated PressNov 11, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The NCAA has denied Alabama’s appeal seeking immediate eligibility for Villanova transfer point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and athletic director Greg Byrne announced the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Relief’s decision on Monday. It came out a few hours before Alabama’s game with Florida Atlantic.

Quinerly is a 6-foot-1 point guard and former five-star recruit in the class of 2018.

He played in 25 games for Villanova as a freshman last season. Alabama had appealed the NCAA’s Oct. 25 ruling denying Quinerly’s immediate eligibility.

Alabama’s joint statement expressed disappointment with the NCAA’s decision. Byrne and Oats said: “Jahvon and his family have been through a set of circumstances that no student-athlete in the history of the NCAA has experienced.”

Quinerly had committed to Arizona but reopened his recruitment amid an FBI investigation into the program. Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among those arrested in a federal probe into shady recruiting practices.

Prep basketball takes backseat to AAU in recruiting game

Associated PressNov 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Back when Bruce Weber was an up-and-coming assistant on Gene Keady’s staff at Purdue, the coach would spend countless hours on planes and behind the wheel to catch as many high school basketball games as possible.

He would walk into the gymnasium of an elite prospect on a cold January night and wedge his way into a crowd of half a dozen other coaches, all trying to scout their next potential star.

“These young guys, they can’t even imagine,” said Weber, now the coach at Kansas State, “but there was no AAU, and the young guys that grew up in it, played in it, that’s all they know.”

A gradual but pronounced change has occurred in basketball recruiting, one that has taken much of the importance away from the high school game. Instead, more and more college coaches spend the majority of their time and budgets to watch travel teams playing on the sneaker circuits sponsored by the likes of Adidas and Nike, and the multitude of high-profile summer tournaments that have cropped up.

It makes sense, too: Weber can see dozens of top recruits in a single night at the Peach Jam event in July than he’d see by logging thousands of frequent flyer miles to see their high school teams.

Is prep basketball becoming an afterthought for those who stock rosters in college?

“Many college programs still make an effort to watch and recruit student-athletes at high school competitions, but elite showcases and summer basketball definitely offer these programs more chances to see kids in the offseason than ever before,” said Alex Schobert, the coach of Belleville West High School in Illinois, which sent elite prospect EJ Liddell to Ohio State this season. “The landscape of college basketball and recruiting has changed tremendously the last few years.”

The powerbrokers of the NCAA have noticed it, too.

The governing body made sweeping changes this past year to off-season recruiting and evaluation periods over the summer months. Among the many moves was the addition of a second three-day evaluation weekend at the end of June that is only for scholastic events, an attempt to bring some of the focus back to the high school basketball programs that once formed the backbone of recruiting.

“Being in Dallas, we get a lot of college coaches through here,” said David Peavy, the coach of powerhouse Duncanville High School, whose son Micah is a top-50 recruit headed to Texas Tech.

“But it’s tough. It’s tough on the schools,” Peavy said. “I’m glad in a way for the way it is now — that these kids get so much exposure — but it’s tough on high schools.”

It doesn’t help them that their seasons coincide with the college season, when coaches find it difficult to slip away for a few days to drop in on high school games.

John Oxton, who has spent three decades coaching Lakeville North High School in Minnesota, also has seen the trend. But he points out that if a coach is really interested in a player, they still get in touch with the high school coach, who often can offer a broader assessment of the individual.

Shooting, rebounding and scoring matter. So do academics, personality and general disposition.

“It’s not an exact science, recruiting,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman, who spent nearly two decades seeking the best mid-major prospects for Marshall and Creighton, and who now is landing five-star recruits with regularity in the Pac-12.

Part of recruiting, Altman said, becomes a game of who you know.

That is where the value still exists in high schools.

“I don’t know if there’s been more focus put on elite events and the like, but I do know that relationship building seems to be one of the main focuses now,” said Mike Jones, who coaches perennial power DeMatha High School outside Washington, D.C., and USA Basketball’s under-16 national team.

“I would agree that being seen in gyms of top-level players has become a priority,” Jones said, “but rules allow for only a certain number of visits, so coaches have to be very strategic.”

It’s not just that coaches are putting more emphasis on summer games, either. The kids taking the court understand a showcase tournament that attracts dozens of high-level coaches usually means more to their future than a regular-season game with their high school friends.

“In high school, it’s all about winning,” said Kansas State freshman DaJuan Gordon, who was Mr. Chicago at Curie High School last season, and who starred for Team Rose on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit in the summer months. “With AAU, it’s about winning and your individual achievement.”

Gordon’s new college teammate, Antonio Gordon, agreed that summer games pack more pressure, along with more exposure and more opportunities.

“I feel like the games we played were more fun at AAU rather than high school games,” said Gordon, who played alongside Christian Braun (Kansas), Malik Hall (Michigan State) and Grant Sherfield (UCLA) for MoKan Elite and helped his team to the Peach Jam semifinals last year.

“Games were pretty easy in high school,” Gordon said, “but AAU games are against people that are similar to you, just as good as you and even better than you, going to big schools.”

That talent level — and the volume of players at that level — are why Weber and his coach staff at Kansas State have embraced the trend toward scouting the summer leagues and sneaker circuits.

It’s why every other coach in America emphasizes them over the prep season, too.

“I hope we get a little mixture of both. That’s the goal of the NCAA,” he said. “Hopefully we can meet with the AAU and work with the shoe companies and make this a very positive thing.”

AP Poll: Kentucky new No. 1 in Top 25 after beating Michigan State

Associated PressNov 11, 2019, 2:56 PM EST
Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.

This marks the seventh of coach John Calipari’s 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP poll. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic’s other top-4 matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville — which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Florida took the week’s biggest tumble, falling nine spots to No. 15 after a loss to Florida State. Baylor fell eight spots to No. 24 after losing to Washington, which entered the poll at No. 20.

No. 25 Colorado was the other new addition, earning the Pac-12 program’s first appearance since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.

Purdue and VCU fell out of the poll.

1. Kentucky (64 first-place votes)
2. Duke
3. Michigan State
4. Louisville (1)
5. Kansas
6. North Carolina
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. Virginia
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Seton Hall
13. Memphis
14. Oregon
15. Florida
16. Ohio State
17. Utah State
18. Saint Mary’s
19. Arizona
20. Washington
21. Xavier
22. Auburn
23. LSU
24. Baylor
25. Colorado

CBT Podcast: James Wiseman, Myles Powell and the Monday Overreactions

By Rob DausterNov 11, 2019, 10:19 AM EST
James Wiseman was ruled ineligible then eligible. Myles Powell was healthy and then he wasn’t. Texas won at Purdue, Baylor blew a lead to Washington, Auburn looked awesome, Florida State looked awesomer and Arizona looked awesomest. Rob Dauster is here to walk you through all of it.